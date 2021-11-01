2021 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship: Selection release date, information for bracket

The 2021 DIII women's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The selections will mark the DIII women's soccer championship's return after cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the show, you can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com.

Here's how to watch the selection show.

When: The 2021 DIII women's soccer championship selection show is Monday, Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Where: The selection show will be live streamed here on NCAA.com.

UNC Greensboro will host the semifinal and national championship rounds at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, Dec. 3-4. The semifinal and national championship rounds will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

Below is the schedule for the 2021 DIII women's soccer championships:

First round

Saturday, Nov. 13 | Multiple Sites

Sunday, Nov. 14 | Multiple Sites

Second round

Sunday, Nov. 14 | Multiple Sites

Sectionals

Saturday, Nov. 20 | Multiple Sites

Sunday, Nov. 21 | Multiple Sites

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 3| Semifinal I: 11 a.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC

Friday, Dec. 3 | Semifinal II: 1:45 p.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC

National Championship