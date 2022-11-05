Live updates from the 2022 DIII women's soccer championship

Last Updated 3:11 PM, November 05, 2022NCAA.comLive updates from the 2022 DIII women's soccer championshipShare 2021 DIII women's soccer championship: TCNJ vs. Christopher Newport full replay 1:57:46 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest3:10 pm, November 5, 2022How to watch the 2022 DIII women's soccer selection show The 2022 DIII women's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2022 DIII women's soccer championship shortly after. Here's how to watch the selection show. When: 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7 Where: Live here on NCAA.com The 2022 championship field will consist of 64 teams with the opening round beginning on November 12. The semifinals and finals will be held in Salem, Virginia December 2-4. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:10 pm, November 5, 2022Championship History YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Christopher Newport Jamie Gunderson 2-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Messiah (22-1-3) Scott Frey 1-0 William & Smith Greensboro, N.C. 2018 Williams (19-1-4) Michelyne Pinard 1-1 (3-2 PKs) Middlebury Greensboro, N.C. 2017 Williams (22-1-1) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Chicago Greensboro, N.C. 2016 Washington-St. Louis (18-2-3) Jim Conlon 1-1 (5-4 PKs) Messiah Salem, Va. 2015 Williams (21-1-2) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Washington-St. Louis Kansas City, Mo. 2014 *Lynchburg (26-0-2) Todd Olsen 0-0 (4-3 PKs) Williams Kansas City, Mo. 2013 William Smith (23-1-0) Aliceann Wilber 2-0 Trinity (Texas) San Antonio 2012 Messiah (24-1-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Emory San Antonio 2011 Messiah (23-0-1) Scott Frey 3-1 Wheaton (Ill.) San Antonio 2010 Hardin-Simmons (24-0-1) Marcus Wood 2-1 Messiah San Antonio 2009 Messiah (25-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Washington-St. Louis San Antonio 2008 Messiah (24-0-2) Scott Frey 5-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Greensboro, N.C. 2007 Wheaton (Ill.) (27-0) Pete Felske 1-0 Messiah Lake Buena Vista, Fla. 2006 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-2) Pete Felske 2-0 TCNJ Lake Buena Vista, Fla. 2005 Messiah (22-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C. 2004 *Wheaton (IL) (25-1) Pete Felske 1-1 (2 ot, pk) Pugent Sound Greensboro, N.C. 2003 Oneonta State (21-1-3) Tracey Ranieri 2-1 (ot) Chicago Oneonta State 2002 Ohio Wesleyan (24-0) Bob Barnes 1-0 Messiah William Smith 2001 Ohio Wesleyan (22-1) Bob Barnes 1-0 Amherst Ohio Wesleyan 2000 TCNJ (23-1) Joe Russo 2-1 Tufts Tufts 1999 UC San Diego (19-1-2) Brian McManus 1-0 Macalester Williams 1998 Macalester (22-1-1) John Leaney 1-0 (4 ot) TCNJ Ithaca 1997 UC San Diego (20-2) Brian McManus 1-0 William Smith Elizabethtown 1996 UC San Diego (21-1) Brian McManus 2-1 TCNJ Amherst 1995 UC San Diego (19-2) Brian McManus 3-0 Methodist Richard Stockton 1994 TCNJ (15-0) Joe Russo 4-3 (3 ot) UC San Diego UC San Diego 1993 TCNJ (20-1-3) Joe Russo 4-0 Plymouth State William Smith 1992 SUNY Cortland (17-2-3) Chris Malone 1-0 UMass-Dartmouth Mary Washington 1991 Ithaca (19-2-3) Patrick Farmer 2-0 Rochester Plymouth State 1990 Ithaca (18-5-2) Patrick Farmer 1-0 (4 ot, pk) SUNY Cortland SUNY Cortland 1989 UC San Diego (19-1-1) Brian McManus 3-2 (3 ot) Ithaca UC San Diego 1988 William Smith (18-1-1) Aliceann Wilber 1-0 UC San Diego William Smith 1987 Rochester (18-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 William Smith Rochester 1986 Rochester (13-2-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 Plymouth State SUNY Cortland share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link