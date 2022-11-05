Last Updated 3:11 PM, November 05, 2022
NCAA.com

Live updates from the 2022 DIII women's soccer championship

Share
2021 DIII women's soccer championship: TCNJ vs. Christopher Newport full replay
1:57:46
3:10 pm, November 5, 2022

How to watch the 2022 DIII women's soccer selection show

The 2022 DIII women's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2022 DIII women's soccer championship shortly after. Here's how to watch the selection show. 

When: 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7

Where: Live here on NCAA.com

The 2022 championship field will consist of 64 teams with the opening round beginning on November 12. The semifinals and finals will be held in Salem, Virginia December 2-4. 

3:10 pm, November 5, 2022

Championship History

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Christopher Newport Jamie Gunderson 2-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Messiah (22-1-3) Scott Frey 1-0 William & Smith Greensboro, N.C.
2018 Williams (19-1-4) Michelyne Pinard 1-1 (3-2 PKs) Middlebury Greensboro, N.C.
2017 Williams (22-1-1) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Chicago Greensboro, N.C.
2016 Washington-St. Louis (18-2-3) Jim Conlon 1-1 (5-4 PKs) Messiah Salem, Va.
2015 Williams (21-1-2) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Washington-St. Louis Kansas City, Mo.
2014 *Lynchburg (26-0-2) Todd Olsen 0-0 (4-3 PKs) Williams Kansas City, Mo.
2013 William Smith (23-1-0) Aliceann Wilber 2-0 Trinity (Texas) San Antonio
2012 Messiah (24-1-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Emory San Antonio
2011 Messiah (23-0-1) Scott Frey 3-1 Wheaton (Ill.) San Antonio
2010 Hardin-Simmons (24-0-1) Marcus Wood 2-1 Messiah San Antonio
2009 Messiah (25-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Washington-St. Louis San Antonio
2008 Messiah (24-0-2) Scott Frey 5-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Greensboro, N.C.
2007 Wheaton (Ill.) (27-0) Pete Felske 1-0 Messiah Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2006 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-2) Pete Felske 2-0 TCNJ Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2005 Messiah (22-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C.
2004 *Wheaton (IL) (25-1) Pete Felske 1-1 (2 ot, pk) Pugent Sound Greensboro, N.C.
2003 Oneonta State (21-1-3) Tracey Ranieri 2-1 (ot) Chicago Oneonta State
2002 Ohio Wesleyan (24-0) Bob Barnes 1-0 Messiah William Smith
2001 Ohio Wesleyan (22-1) Bob Barnes 1-0 Amherst Ohio Wesleyan
2000 TCNJ (23-1) Joe Russo 2-1 Tufts Tufts
1999 UC San Diego (19-1-2) Brian McManus 1-0 Macalester Williams
1998 Macalester (22-1-1) John Leaney 1-0 (4 ot) TCNJ Ithaca
1997 UC San Diego (20-2) Brian McManus 1-0 William Smith Elizabethtown
1996 UC San Diego (21-1) Brian McManus 2-1 TCNJ Amherst
1995 UC San Diego (19-2) Brian McManus 3-0 Methodist Richard Stockton
1994 TCNJ (15-0) Joe Russo 4-3 (3 ot) UC San Diego UC San Diego
1993 TCNJ (20-1-3) Joe Russo 4-0 Plymouth State William Smith
1992 SUNY Cortland (17-2-3) Chris Malone 1-0 UMass-Dartmouth Mary Washington
1991 Ithaca (19-2-3) Patrick Farmer 2-0 Rochester Plymouth State
1990 Ithaca (18-5-2) Patrick Farmer 1-0 (4 ot, pk) SUNY Cortland SUNY Cortland
1989 UC San Diego (19-1-1) Brian McManus 3-2 (3 ot) Ithaca UC San Diego
1988 William Smith (18-1-1) Aliceann Wilber 1-0 UC San Diego William Smith
1987 Rochester (18-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 William Smith Rochester
1986 Rochester (13-2-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 Plymouth State SUNY Cortland