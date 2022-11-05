Live updates from the 2022 DIII women's soccer championship

The 2022 DIII women's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2022 DIII women's soccer championship shortly after. Here's how to watch the selection show.

When: 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7

Where: Live here on NCAA.com

The 2022 championship field will consist of 64 teams with the opening round beginning on November 12. The semifinals and finals will be held in Salem, Virginia December 2-4.