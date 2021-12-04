Christopher Newport beats TCNJ 2-0 to win 2021 DIII women's soccer championship, first in program history

Last Updated 5:35 PM, December 04, 2021NCAA.comChristopher Newport beats TCNJ 2-0 to win 2021 DIII women's soccer championship, first in program historyShare 2021 DIII women's soccer championship: TCNJ vs. Christopher Newport full replay 1:57:46 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:36 pm, December 4, 2021Christopher Newport beats TCNJ 2-0 to win 2021 DIII women's soccer championship, first in program history 2021 DIII women's soccer championship recap Christopher Newport's women's soccer team has won its first national championship in program history. The Captains took down TCNJ 2-0 on Saturday, Dec. 4 to win the 2021 DIII women's title. CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT UNIVERSITY!!! Sarah Smith scored in the 19th minute to give the Captains the lead with their only shot on goal of the first half. Riley Cook added a penalty-kick goal, the 90th tally of her college career, midway through the second half for some insurance. TCNJ was peppering the Christopher Newport goal throughout the game, registering 7 total shots on goal. But Christopher Newport keeper Hailey Eiser saved all of them to make her mark on the title match and put together a shutout. Both teams entered the match without a loss on the season, and the Captains will leave with their unbeaten record still in tact.
Click or tap here to view the completed bracket for the 2021 DIII women's soccer championship. 8:09 pm, December 4, 2021
Christopher Newport leads title match 1-0 at halftime over TCNJ
Christopher Newport is one half away from its first women's soccer national championship in school history. Sarah Smith scored in the 19th minute to give the Captains the lead. However, that's their only shot on goal so far. TCNJ has put 5 shots on net, but Christopher Newport keeper Hailey Eiser has saved all of them. Neither team has lost yet this season. You can watch the second half of the title match live on NCAA.com here. 2:50 pm, December 4, 2021
TCNJ, Christopher Newport meet today in the DIII women's soccer championship
It all comes down to today. TCNJ and Christopher Newport have both made it through the gauntlet to reach the DIII women's soccer championship match. TCNJ has a chance to earn its first national title since 2000. This will be the Lions' eighth title game appearance and their first since the 2006 season. Christopher Newport will be making its first appearance in a DIII women's soccer title game this afternoon. Here is everything you need to know for today's match: Date: Saturday, Dec. 4 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro, N.C. Watch: NCAA.com Stats: TCNJ vs. Christopher Newport Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket. 8:51 pm, December 3, 2021
TCNJ shuts out Wesleyan (CT) to reach DIII women's soccer final, will face Christopher Newport
2021 DIII women's soccer championship: semifinal recap
The DIII women's soccer championship match is set after a pair of 1-0 semifinals on Friday. TCNJ earned the win and a place in the final in the second match of the day, shutting out Wesleyan (CT). After a scoreless first half, the Lions broke through with a goal from Julia Obst in the 65th minute. TCNJ made sure that lead stood up, holding Wesleyan (CT) to only 2 shots on goal for the whole match. The final match for the 2021 national championship is now set: Christopher Newport vs. TCNJ on Saturday afternoon. TCNJ is searching for its first title since 2000, while Christopher Newport could lift its first trophy in program history. Here are both of Friday's semifinal scores. You can view full stats at the match links below. Christopher Newport 1, Loras 0 | Final (OT) TCNJ 1, Wesleyan (CT) 0 | Final The final is tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 4. Fans will be able to watch the match live here on NCAA.com. 2021 NCAA DIII Women's Soccer Final Christopher Newport vs. TCNJ | Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket. 6:18 pm, December 3, 2021
Christopher Newport beats Loras in extra time, advances to DIII women's soccer final
Christopher Newport couldn't break through for a goal against the Loras defense for the full 90 minutes of regulation, but the Captains only needed a couple minutes of extra time to score the game winner. Riley Cook hit the back of the net just 2 minutes and 30 seconds into overtime to send Christopher Newport to the DIII women's soccer final. Cook was easily the most dangerous player throughout the match. The forward registered 13 total shots, including 4 on goal, double that of what the entire Loras team put together. Her final shot on target finally beat Loras goalkeeper Kyndal Kells, who was excellent all day. Check out full stats and the box score from the match here. We are now halfway through the semifinals. You can watch the next match live on NCAA.com by clicking the match link below. Christopher Newport 1, Loras 0 | Final (OT) TCNJ 0, Wesleyan (CT) 0 | Halftime The final is on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket. 5:47 pm, December 3, 2021
Loras and Christopher Newport heading to OT in first DIII women's soccer semifinal
The first semifinal of the day in the DIII women's soccer tournament is going to extra time. Loras and Christopher Newport have played 90 scoreless minutes so far, with a trip to the title match on the line. You can watch the match live on NCAA.com here. Loras has registered only 2 shots on goal, while Christopher Newport has 5. Both goalies have been up to the challenge, saving all of those shots so far. 1:50 pm, December 3, 2021
DIII women's soccer semifinals begin Friday
The journey to crown a national champion will move closer to end this afternoon when the semifinal matches of the 2021 DIII women's soccer tournament kick off. There is only one scenario where a repeat champion could be crowned and that's if TCNJ raises its first trophy since 2000 on Saturday afternoon. Regardless of who wins it all, there will be a least one new team in the championship match as Loras, Chris. Newport and Wesleyan (CT) have yet to make an appearance in the finals. Here is the full schedule for today's semifinal matchups: Loras 0, Christopher Newport 1 | Final (OT) TCNJ 0, Wesleyan (CT) 0 | Halftime The finals will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket. 3:22 pm, December 1, 2021
2021 DIII women's soccer semifinals will kick off Friday, Dec. 3
Just four teams are left in the 2021 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship. The semifinals will kick off on Friday, Dec. 3 in North Carolina. Three of the four semifinalists -- Loras, Christopher Newport, and Wesleyan (CT) -- are searching for their first national title in program history. TCNJ is the only team that has won a national championship, but it has been a while. The Lions have three titles in their history but haven't lifted the trophy since 2000. TCNJ has also lost in the final match twice since then. This season, three of these teams enter the semifinals undefeated. Wesleyan (CT) is the only one with a blemish on the record, although it's a minor one: just a single loss. The semifinals will kick off Friday morning in Greensboro, N.C. You will be able to stream both matches live here on NCAA.com. These are the matchups (both times Eastern): Loras vs. Christopher Newport | 11 a.m. TCNJ vs. Wesleyan (CT) | 1:45 p.m. The final will be the following afternoon: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to view the DIII Women's Soccer Championship bracket. And go here for a look at the printable version of the bracket. 5:44 pm, November 22, 2021
DIII women's soccer semifinals are Friday, Dec. 3
The 2021 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship is down to the final four teams. Three of the four semifinalists -- Loras, Christopher Newport, and Wesleyan (CT) -- are searching for their first national title in program history. TCNJ is the only team that has won a national championship, but it has been a while. The Lions have three titles in their history but haven't lifted the trophy since 2000. TCNJ has also lost in the final match twice since then. This season, three of these teams enter the final four undefeated. Wesleyan (CT) is the only one with a blemish on the record, although it's a minor one: just a single loss. The semifinals will be played Friday, Dec. 3 in Greensboro, N.C. You will be able to stream them both live here on NCAA.com. Here are the matchups (both times Eastern): Loras vs. Christopher Newport | 11 a.m. TCNJ vs. Wesleyan (CT) | 1:45 p.m. The final will be the following afternoon: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to view the DIII Women's Soccer Championship bracket. And go here for a look at the printable version of the bracket. 10:22 pm, November 21, 2021
Semifinals set in DIII women's soccer tournament
The semifinalists in the 2021 DIII Women's Soccer Championship are confirmed after four very close and intense quarterfinal matches on Sunday afternoon. Each quarterfinal was decided by one goal, whether in regulation, extra time, or penalty kicks. Here are the four quarterfinal scores: Final | Christopher Newport 2, UChicago 1 Final (OT) | Wesleyan (CT) 2, MIT 1 Final (PKs) | Loras 2(4), Wisconsin-La Crosse 2(3) Final | TCNJ 1, William Smith 0 The semifinals will be played Friday, Dec. 3 in Greensboro, N.C. These will be the matchups (both times Eastern): Loras vs. Christopher Newport | 11 a.m. TCNJ vs. Wesleyan (CT) | 1:45 p.m. Click or tap here to view the DIII Women's Soccer Championship bracket. 2:03 pm, November 21, 2021
Four quarterfinal matches scheduled for Sunday
After Sunday's action, the semifinals for the 2021 NCAA DIII Women's Soccer Championship will be set. But first, there are four quarterfinal matches. Here's Sunday's schedule: 1 p.m. ET | UChicago vs. Christopher Newport 1 p.m. ET | MIT vs. Wesleyan (CT) 2 p.m. ET | Loras vs. Wisconsin-La Crosse 3 p.m. ET | William Smith vs. TCNJ Click or tap here to view the DIII Women's Soccer Championship bracket. 12:00 am, November 21, 2021
Quarterfinal matchups set after Saturday's action
The quarterfinal matchups are set for the 2021 DIII women's soccer tournament. There were a couple games that went deep into overtime with Wisconsin-La Crosse taking down WashU 3-1 in a penalty shootout and William Smith beating Misericordia 5-4 in double overtime. The remaining eight teams will look to punch their tickets to the semifinals on Sunday, Nov. 21. The semifinals will take place on Friday, Dec. 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Here are all the final scores from Saturday: Chris. Newport 1, Trinity (TX) 0 Wesleyan (CT) 2, Johns Hopkins 1 Wis.-La Crosse 1(3), WashU 1(1) (PKs) TCNJ 3, Scranton 1 UChicago 2, CWRU 1 MIT 2, Carnegie Mellon 1 Loras 2, Centre 0 William Smith 5, Misericordia 4 (2OT) These are the quarterfinal matchups: *All times ET UChicago vs. Chris Newport | 1 p.m. MIT vs. Wesleyan (CT) | 1 p.m. Loras vs. Wis.-La Crosse | 2 p.m. William Smith vs. TCNJ | 3 p.m. Click or tap here for the complete bracket. 5:58 pm, November 20, 2021
Third round begins Saturday
The third round of the 2021 DIII women's soccer championship begins Saturday. Here's the full slate of games: *All times are ET Chris. Newport 1, Trinity (TX) 0 | Final Wesleyan (CT) 2, Johns Hopkins 1 | Final Wis.-La Crosse 1(3), WashU 1(1) | Final (PKs) TCNJ 3, Scranton 1 | Final UChicago 2, CWRU 1 | Final MIT 2, Carnegie Mellon 1 | Final Loras 2, Centre 0 | Final William Smith 5, Misericordia 4 | 2OT 10:19 pm, November 14, 2021
All final scores from Sunday's second-round matches in DIII women's soccer tournament
The second round of the 2021 NCAA Division III Women's Soccer Championship concluded on Sunday, Nov. 14 with a dozen matches. There will be a new champion this season, as TCNJ eliminated defending champ Messiah 2-1 today. Another strong program, Middlebury, went out early too. Misericordia didn't quite reach the 11 goals it scored in the first round, but it still put in 3 against Middlebury to win their matchup. In the closest matches of the day, Wisconsin-La Crosse prevailed in double-overtime over St. Catherine, and Trinity (TX) went all the way to penalty kicks to defeat Pomona-Pitzer. Here are the full results from today: Final | TCNJ 2, Messiah 1 Final | William Smith 2, Hamilton 1 Final | Wesleyan (CT) 1, Stevens 0 Final | Amherst 1, Johns Hopkins 2 Final | MIT 2, Brandeis 0 Final | McDaniel 0, Carnegie Mellon 2 Final | WashU 1, Dominican (IL) 0 Final (2OT) | St. Catherine 0, Wisconsin-La Crosse 1 Final (PKs) | Trinity (TX) 1 (4), Pomona-P In the closest matches of the day, Wisconsin-La Crosse prevailed in double-overtime over St. Catherine, and Trinity (TX) went all the way to penalty kicks to defeat Pomona-Pitzer. Here are the full results from today: Final | TCNJ 2, Messiah 1 Final | William Smith 2, Hamilton 1 Final | Wesleyan (CT) 1, Stevens 0 Final | Amherst 1, Johns Hopkins 2 Final | MIT 2, Brandeis 0 Final | McDaniel 0, Carnegie Mellon 2 Final | WashU 1, Dominican (IL) 0 Final (2OT) | St. Catherine 0, Wisconsin-La Crosse 1 Final (PKs) | Trinity (TX) 1 (4), Pomona-Pitzer (3) Final | Scranton 1, SUNY Geneseo 0 Final | Misericordia 3, Middlebury 0 Final | Christopher Newport 1, Franklin & Marshall 0 Click or tap here to view the complete interactive bracket. The third round will begin on Friday, Nov. 19 and, along with the fourth round, will be played at various campus sites around the nation. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:08 pm, November 14, 2021DIII Women's Soccer Championship second round action underway Sunday Franklin & Marshall Athletics The 2021 NCAA Division III Women's Soccer Championship continues Sunday with 12 second-round matches, all of which are scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Here's the complete schedule: First half | TCNJ 0, Messiah 0 First half | William Smith 1, Hamilton 0 Halftime | Wesleyan (CT) 0, Stevens 0 First half | Amherst 0, Johns Hopkins 0 Second half | MIT 2, Brandeis 1 Halftime | McDaniel 0, Carnegie Mellon 2 2 p.m. ET | WashU vs. Dominican (IL) 2 p.m. ET | St. Catherine vs. Wisconsin-La Crosse 2 p.m. ET | Trinity (TX) vs. Pomona-Pitzer 3 p.m. ET | Scranton vs. SUNY Geneseo 3 p.m. ET | Misericordia vs. Middlebury 3 p.m. ET | Christopher Newport vs. Franklin & Marshall Click or tap here to view the complete interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:04 pm, November 13, 2021All final scores from DIII women's soccer Saturday, first and second roundsThe first round of the DIII women's soccer championship is officially done after a packed Saturday on the pitch. After 24 matches, the field for the second round is fully set. Various campus sites are hosting the first four rounds, then the semifinals and final will all be played on the campus of UNC Greensboro. Most notably on Saturday, 2019 champion Messiah needed extra time to fend off Virginia Wesleyan. Kenzie Spodnik scored seven minutes into extra time after 96 tense scoreless minutes to put Va. Wesleyan's upset bid to bed. The best performance of the afternoon came from Misericordia, which poured in 11 goals in a rout of Bryn Athyn. Here are all the scores from first round games today: William Smith 9, John Jay 0 | Final Amherst 6, Lesley 1 | Final MIT 4, Maine Maritime 0 | Final Wesleyan 1, Penn State-Behrend 0 | Final McDaniel 2, Penn State-Harrisburg 0 | Final TCNJ 4, Westfield State 0 | Final WashU 4, Beloit 0 | Final Trinity 1, Hardin-Simmons 0 | Final St. Catherine 4, Wisconsin-Superior 0 | Final Misericordia 11, Bryn Athyn 0 | Final Christopher Newport 2, Cabrini 0 | Final Scranton 3, Nazareth 0 | Final Brandeis 2, Farmingdale State 1 | Final Johns Hopkins 3, Gordon 0 |Final Hamilton 3, JWU (Providence) 2 | Final Stevens 3, Ithaca 0 | Final Carnegie Mellon 2, Trine 1 | Final Messiah 1, Virginia Wesleyan 0 | Final (Extra Time) Dominican (IL) 2, Hanover 1 | Final Pomona-Pitzer 1, Pacific Lutheran 0 | Final Wisconsin-La Crosse 1, Wartburg 0 | Final SUNY Geneseo 2, Connecticut College 1 | Final Middlebury 3, Lynchburg 2 | Final Franklin & Marshall 2, Western Connecticut State 1 | Final Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DIII women's soccer bracket. There were also the first four second-round games Saturday, featuring teams that won on Friday, including undefeated Loras, which rolled to another victory. Here are those scores: Centre 2, Emory 1 | Final (Extra Time) UChicago 2, Wheaton (IL) 0 | Final CWRU 2, Ohio Northern 0 | Final Loras 3, Calvin 0 | Final The second round will conclude on Sunday. Check out the full schedule below (all times Eastern): Johns Hopkins vs. Amherst | 1 p.m. Brandeis vs. MIT | 1 p.m. Carnegie Mellon vs. McDaniel | 1 p.m. Messiah vs. TCNJ | 1 p.m. Stevens vs. Wesleyan (CT) | 1 p.m. Hamilton vs. William Smith | 1 p.m. Wis.-La Crosse vs. St. Catherine | 2 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer vs. Trinity (TX) | 2 p.m. Dominican (IL) vs. WashU | 2 p.m. Franklin & Marshall vs. Christoper Newport | 3 p.m. Middlebury vs. Misericordia | 3 p.m. SUNY Geneseo vs. Scranton | 3 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:50 pm, November 13, 2021Full Saturday schedule as DIII women's soccer first round resumesThe DIII women's soccer championship shifts into high gear on Saturday, Nov. 13 after eight matches kicked off the first round on Friday. The rest of the 48 teams in the field will play in 24 matches across the day. Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DIII women's soccer bracket. The headliner today is the first game of the tournament for Messiah, which won the national championship in 2019 and will be defending its title after the 2020 tournament was canceled because of COVID-19. Various campus sites will host the first four rounds, then the semifinals and final will all be played on the campus of UNC Greensboro. Here is Saturday's first-round schedule (all times Eastern): John Jay 0, William Smith 9 | Final Lesley 1, Amherst 6 | Final Maine Maritime 0, MIT4 | Final Penn State-Behrend 0, Wesleyan 1 | Final Penn State-Harrisburg 0, McDaniel 2 | Final Westfield State 0, TCNJ 4 | Final Beloit 0, WashU 4 | Final Hardin-Simmons 0, Trinity 1 | Final Wisconsin-Superior 0, St. Catherine 4 | Final Bryn Athyn 0, Misericordia 11 | Final Cabrini 0, Christopher Newport 2 | Final Nazareth 0, Scranton 3 | Final Farmingdale State 1, Brandeis 2 | Second half Gordon 0, Johns Hopkins 3 |Final JWU (Providence) 2, Hamilton 3 | Final Stevens 3, Ithaca 0 | Final Trine 1, Carnegie Mellon 2 | Final Virginia Wesleyan 0, Messiah 0 | Second half Dominican (IL) 2, Hanover 1 | Final Pacific Lutheran 0, Pomona-Pitzer 1 | Final Wartburg 0, Wisconsin-La Crosse 1 | Final Connecticut College 1, SUNY Geneseo 1 | Second half Middlebury 2, Lynchburg 0 | Second half Western Connecticut State 1, Franklin & Marshall 2 | Second half There will also be a group of second-round games today, featuring teams that won on Friday, including undefeated Loras. Here are those matchups: Centre 2, Emory 1 | Final (Extra Time) UChicago 2, Wheaton (IL) 0 | Final CWRU 2, Ohio Northern 0 | Second half Loras 3, Calvin 0 | Halftime share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:22 am, November 13, 2021All final scores from first day of 2021 DIII women's soccer championship, Saturday schedule Eight matches kicked off the first round of the 2021 DIII women's soccer championship on Friday. Notable wins on day one included Loras extending its undefeated season (now 19-0-1) with a close win over Fontbonne, and UChicago, which finished as runner up in 2017, rolling past Rhodes. Here are final scores from Friday: Centre 3, Covenant 1 UChicago 3, Rhodes 0 Emory 4, Wittenberg 0 CWRU 5, Chatham 0 Loras 1, Fontbonne 0 Wheaton (IL) 2, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2 (PK) Ohio Northern 2, Hope 0 Calvin 2, MSOE 1 Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DIII women's soccer bracket. The tournament really gets going when the remaining 48 teams play their first round matches on Saturday, Nov. 13, including Messiah, which won the championship in 2019 and will be defending its title after the 2020 tournament was canceled because of COVID-19. Various campus sites will host the first four rounds, then the semifinals and final will all be played on the campus of UNC Greensboro. Here is Saturday's first-round schedule (all times Eastern): John Jay vs. William Smith | 11 a.m. Lesley vs. Amherst | 11 a.m. Maine Maritime vs. MIT | 11 a.m. Penn State-Behrend vs. Wesleyan (CT) | 11 a.m. Penn State-Harrisburg vs. McDaniel | 11 a.m. Westfield State vs. TCNJ | 11 a.m. Beloit vs. WashU | 12 p.m. Hardin-Simmons vs. Trinity | 12 p.m. Wisconsin-Superior vs. St. Catherine | 12 p.m. Bryn Athyn vs. Misericordia | 1 p.m. Cabrini vs. Christopher Newport | 1 p.m. Nazareth vs. Scranton | 1 p.m. Farmingdale State vs. Brandeis | 1:30 p.m. Gordon vs. Johns Hopkins | 1:30 p.m. JWU (Providence) vs. Hamilton | 1:30 p.m. Stevens vs. Ithaca | 1:30 p.m. Trine vs. Carnegie Mellon | 1:30 p.m. Virginia Wesleyan vs. Messiah | 1:30 p.m. Dominican (IL) vs. Hanover | 2:30 p.m. Pacific Lutheran vs. Pomona-Pitzer | 2:30 p.m. Wartburg vs. Wisconsin-La Crosse | 2:30 p.m. Connecticut College vs. SUNY Geneseo | 3:30 p.m. Middlebury vs. Lynchburg | 3:30 p.m. Western Connecticut State vs. Franklin & Marshall | 3:30 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:00 pm, November 12, 2021DIII women's soccer championship first round Friday schedule, resultsEight matches will kick off the first round of the 2021 DIII women's soccer championship on Friday. These sixteen teams represent one quarter of the 64-team field selected for the tournament on Monday. The remaining 48 teams will play their first round matches on Saturday, including Messiah, who won the championship in 2019 and will be defending its title after the 2020 tournament was canceled because of COVID-19. Various campus sites will host the first four rounds, then the semifinals and final will all be played on the campus of UNC Greensboro. On Friday, Loras will put its undefeated (18-0-1) record on the line against Fontbonne, and UChicago, which finished as runner up in 2017, takes on Rhodes. Here is the schedule for Friday (all times Eastern): Centre 3, Covenant 1 UChicago 3, Rhodes 0 Emory 4, Wittenberg 0 CWRU 5, Chatham 0 Loras 1, Fontbonne 0 Wheaton (IL) 2, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2 (PK) Ohio Northern 2, Hope 0 Calvin 2, MSOE 1 Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DIII women's soccer bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:02 pm, November 8, 2021Division III Women's Soccer Championship selections announcedOn Monday, the 64 teams that were selected for the 2021 NCAA Division III Women's Soccer Championship were announced. Click or tap here to view the complete field. Forty-four teams automatically qualified, while 20 other teams earned a berth through Pool C, which included teams that represent independent institutions or that weren't their respective conferences' automatic qualifier. You can view the complete, interactive bracket here. Click or tap here to view the selection show. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:49 pm, October 31, 2021Everything you need to know for selectionsThe 2021 DIII women's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET. The selections will mark the DIII women's soccer championship's return after cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the show, you can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com. Here's how to watch the selection show. When: The 2021 DIII women's soccer championship selection show is Monday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET. Where: The selection show will be live streamed here on NCAA.com. UNC Greensboro will host the semifinal and national championship rounds at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, Dec. 3-4. The semifinal and national championship rounds will be streamed live on NCAA.com. Below is the schedule for the 2021 DIII women's soccer championships: First round Saturday, Nov. 13 | Multiple Sites Sunday, Nov. 14 | Multiple Sites Second round Sunday, Nov. 14 | Multiple Sites Sectionals Saturday, Nov. 20 | Multiple Sites Sunday, Nov. 21 | Multiple Sites Semifinals Friday, Dec. 3| Semifinal I: 11 a.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC Friday, Dec. 3 | Semifinal II: 1:45 p.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC National Championship Saturday, Dec. 4| National Championship: 2:30 p.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:42 pm, October 31, 2021DIII women's soccer championship historyMessiah edged William & Smith 1-0 to take home the DIII women's soccer national championship in 2019. It was the Falcons' fifth national title since 2000. Click or tap here for the final stats from the 2019 championship. Below is the year-by-year national championship history, since 1986. 