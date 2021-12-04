Last Updated 5:35 PM, December 04, 2021
NCAA.com

Christopher Newport beats TCNJ 2-0 to win 2021 DIII women's soccer championship, first in program history

9:36 pm, December 4, 2021

2021 DIII women's soccer championship recap

Christopher Newport's women's soccer team has won its first national championship in program history. The Captains took down TCNJ 2-0 on Saturday, Dec. 4 to win the 2021 DIII women's title.

Sarah Smith scored in the 19th minute to give the Captains the lead with their only shot on goal of the first half. Riley Cook added a penalty-kick goal, the 90th tally of her college career, midway through the second half for some insurance.

TCNJ was peppering the Christopher Newport goal throughout the game, registering 7 total shots on goal. But Christopher Newport keeper Hailey Eiser saved all of them to make her mark on the title match and put together a shutout.

Both teams entered the match without a loss on the season, and the Captains will leave with their unbeaten record still in tact.

Click or tap here to view the completed bracket for the 2021 DIII women's soccer championship.
8:09 pm, December 4, 2021

Christopher Newport leads title match 1-0 at halftime over TCNJ

Christopher Newport is one half away from its first women's soccer national championship in school history.

Sarah Smith scored in the 19th minute to give the Captains the lead. However, that's their only shot on goal so far.

TCNJ has put 5 shots on net, but Christopher Newport keeper Hailey Eiser has saved all of them.

Neither team has lost yet this season. You can watch the second half of the title match live on NCAA.com here.

2:50 pm, December 4, 2021

TCNJ, Christopher Newport meet today in the DIII women's soccer championship

TCNJ vs. Christopher Newport will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

It all comes down to today. TCNJ and Christopher Newport have both made it through the gauntlet to reach the DIII women's soccer championship match.

TCNJ has a chance to earn its first national title since 2000. This will be the Lions' eighth title game appearance and their first since the 2006 season. Christopher Newport will be making its first appearance in a DIII women's soccer title game this afternoon. 

Here is everything you need to know for today's match:

Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket. 

8:51 pm, December 3, 2021

TCNJ shuts out Wesleyan (CT) to reach DIII women's soccer final, will face Christopher Newport

2021 DIII women's soccer championship: semifinal recap

The DIII women's soccer championship match is set after a pair of 1-0 semifinals on Friday. TCNJ earned the win and a place in the final in the second match of the day, shutting out Wesleyan (CT).

After a scoreless first half, the Lions broke through with a goal from Julia Obst in the 65th minute. TCNJ made sure that lead stood up, holding Wesleyan (CT) to only 2 shots on goal for the whole match. You can check out the full match replay below:

2021 DIII women's soccer semifinal: TCNJ vs. Wesleyan (CT) full replay

The final match for the 2021 national championship is now set: Christopher Newport vs. TCNJ on Saturday afternoon. TCNJ is searching for its first title since 2000, while Christopher Newport could lift its first trophy in program history.

Here are both of Friday's semifinal scores. You can view full stats at the match links below.

The final is tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 4. Fans will be able to watch the match live here on NCAA.com.

2021 NCAA DIII Women's Soccer Final

Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket. 

6:18 pm, December 3, 2021

Christopher Newport beats Loras in extra time, advances to DIII women's soccer final

Christopher Newport Athletics Christopher Newport semifinals diii women's soccer 2021 celebration extra time win

Christopher Newport couldn't break through for a goal against the Loras defense for the full 90 minutes of regulation, but the Captains only needed a couple minutes of extra time to score the game winner.

Riley Cook hit the back of the net just 2 minutes and 30 seconds into overtime to send Christopher Newport to the DIII women's soccer final. Cook was easily the most dangerous player throughout the match. The forward registered 13 total shots, including 4 on goal, double that of what the entire Loras team put together. Her final shot on target finally beat Loras goalkeeper Kyndal Kells, who was excellent all day.

Here's a field view of the winning goal and moment:

Check out full stats and the box score from the match here.

We are now halfway through the semifinals. You can watch the next match live on NCAA.com by clicking the match link below.

The final is on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket. Check out the full replay of the match below:

2021 DIII women's soccer semifinal: Loras vs. Christopher Newport full replay
5:47 pm, December 3, 2021

Loras and Christopher Newport heading to OT in first DIII women's soccer semifinal

The first semifinal of the day in the DIII women's soccer tournament is going to extra time.

Loras and Christopher Newport have played 90 scoreless minutes so far, with a trip to the title match on the line.

You can watch the match live on NCAA.com here.

Loras has registered only 2 shots on goal, while Christopher Newport has 5. Both goalies have been up to the challenge, saving all of those shots so far.

1:50 pm, December 3, 2021

DIII women's soccer semifinals begin Friday

TCNJ will face Wesleyan (CT) in the semifinals.

The journey to crown a national champion will move closer to end this afternoon when the semifinal matches of the 2021 DIII women's soccer tournament kick off.

There is only one scenario where a repeat champion could be crowned and that's if TCNJ raises its first trophy since 2000 on Saturday afternoon. Regardless of who wins it all, there will be a least one new team in the championship match as Loras, Chris. Newport and Wesleyan (CT) have yet to make an appearance in the finals. 

Here is the full schedule for today's semifinal matchups:

The finals will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket.

3:22 pm, December 1, 2021

2021 DIII women's soccer semifinals will kick off Friday, Dec. 3

Loras Athletics Loras women's soccer 2021 diii ncaa semifinals

Just four teams are left in the 2021 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship. The semifinals will kick off on Friday, Dec. 3 in North Carolina. Three of the four semifinalists -- Loras, Christopher Newport, and Wesleyan (CT) -- are searching for their first national title in program history.

TCNJ is the only team that has won a national championship, but it has been a while. The Lions have three titles in their history but haven't lifted the trophy since 2000. TCNJ has also lost in the final match twice since then.

This season, three of these teams enter the semifinals undefeated. Wesleyan (CT) is the only one with a blemish on the record, although it's a minor one: just a single loss.

The semifinals will kick off Friday morning in Greensboro, N.C. You will be able to stream both matches live here on NCAA.com. These are the matchups (both times Eastern):

The final will be the following afternoon: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Click or tap here to view the DIII Women's Soccer Championship bracket.

And go here for a look at the printable version of the bracket.

5:44 pm, November 22, 2021

DIII women's soccer semifinals are Friday, Dec. 3

The 2021 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship is down to the final four teams. Three of the four semifinalists -- Loras, Christopher Newport, and Wesleyan (CT) -- are searching for their first national title in program history.

TCNJ is the only team that has won a national championship, but it has been a while. The Lions have three titles in their history but haven't lifted the trophy since 2000. TCNJ has also lost in the final match twice since then.

This season, three of these teams enter the final four undefeated. Wesleyan (CT) is the only one with a blemish on the record, although it's a minor one: just a single loss.

The semifinals will be played Friday, Dec. 3 in Greensboro, N.C. You will be able to stream them both live here on NCAA.com. Here are the matchups (both times Eastern):

The final will be the following afternoon: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Click or tap here to view the DIII Women's Soccer Championship bracket.

And go here for a look at the printable version of the bracket.

10:22 pm, November 21, 2021

Semifinals set in DIII women's soccer tournament

Wesleyan Athletics Wesleyan women's soccer 2021 diii semifinals

The semifinalists in the 2021 DIII Women's Soccer Championship are confirmed after four very close and intense quarterfinal matches on Sunday afternoon.

Each quarterfinal was decided by one goal, whether in regulation, extra time, or penalty kicks.

Here are the four quarterfinal scores:

The semifinals will be played Friday, Dec. 3 in Greensboro, N.C. These will be the matchups (both times Eastern):

Click or tap here to view the DIII Women's Soccer Championship bracket.

2:03 pm, November 21, 2021

Four quarterfinal matches scheduled for Sunday

After Sunday's action, the semifinals for the 2021 NCAA DIII Women's Soccer Championship will be set. But first, there are four quarterfinal matches.

Here's Sunday's schedule:

Click or tap here to view the DIII Women's Soccer Championship bracket.

12:00 am, November 21, 2021

Quarterfinal matchups set after Saturday's action

The quarterfinal matchups are set for the 2021 DIII women's soccer tournament.

There were a couple games that went deep into overtime with Wisconsin-La Crosse taking down WashU 3-1 in a penalty shootout and William Smith beating Misericordia 5-4 in double overtime. 

The remaining eight teams will look to punch their tickets to the semifinals on Sunday, Nov. 21. The semifinals will take place on Friday, Dec. 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Here are all the final scores from Saturday:

These are the quarterfinal matchups: 

*All times ET

Click or tap here for the complete bracket.

5:58 pm, November 20, 2021

Third round begins Saturday

The third round of the 2021 DIII women's soccer championship begins Saturday. Here's the full slate of games: 

*All times are ET 

10:19 pm, November 14, 2021

All final scores from Sunday's second-round matches in DIII women's soccer tournament

Wesleyan (CT) women's soccer 2021 third round diii

The second round of the 2021 NCAA Division III Women's Soccer Championship concluded on Sunday, Nov. 14 with a dozen matches.

There will be a new champion this season, as TCNJ eliminated defending champ Messiah 2-1 today. Another strong program, Middlebury, went out early too. Misericordia didn't quite reach the 11 goals it scored in the first round, but it still put in 3 against Middlebury to win their matchup.

In the closest matches of the day, Wisconsin-La Crosse prevailed in double-overtime over St. Catherine, and Trinity (TX) went all the way to penalty kicks to defeat Pomona-Pitzer.

Here are the full results from today:

Click or tap here to view the complete interactive bracket.

The third round will begin on Friday, Nov. 19 and, along with the fourth round, will be played at various campus sites around the nation.

3:08 pm, November 14, 2021

DIII Women's Soccer Championship second round action underway Sunday

Franklin & Marshall Athletics Franklin & Marshall plays in the second round on Sunday.

The 2021 NCAA Division III Women's Soccer Championship continues Sunday with 12 second-round matches, all of which are scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Here's the complete schedule:

Click or tap here to view the complete interactive bracket.

11:04 pm, November 13, 2021

All final scores from DIII women's soccer Saturday, first and second rounds

The first round of the DIII women's soccer championship is officially done after a packed Saturday on the pitch. After 24 matches, the field for the second round is fully set.

Various campus sites are hosting the first four rounds, then the semifinals and final will all be played on the campus of UNC Greensboro.

Most notably on Saturday, 2019 champion Messiah needed extra time to fend off Virginia Wesleyan. Kenzie Spodnik scored seven minutes into extra time after 96 tense scoreless minutes to put Va. Wesleyan's upset bid to bed.

The best performance of the afternoon came from Misericordia, which poured in 11 goals in a rout of Bryn Athyn.

Here are all the scores from first round games today:

Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DIII women's soccer bracket.

There were also the first four second-round games Saturday, featuring teams that won on Friday, including undefeated Loras, which rolled to another victory. Here are those scores:

The second round will conclude on Sunday. Check out the full schedule below (all times Eastern):

3:50 pm, November 13, 2021

Full Saturday schedule as DIII women's soccer first round resumes

The DIII women's soccer championship shifts into high gear on Saturday, Nov. 13 after eight matches kicked off the first round on Friday. The rest of the 48 teams in the field will play in 24 matches across the day.

Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DIII women's soccer bracket.

The headliner today is the first game of the tournament for Messiah, which won the national championship in 2019 and will be defending its title after the 2020 tournament was canceled because of COVID-19. Various campus sites will host the first four rounds, then the semifinals and final will all be played on the campus of UNC Greensboro.

Here is Saturday's first-round schedule (all times Eastern):

There will also be a group of second-round games today, featuring teams that won on Friday, including undefeated Loras. Here are those matchups:

12:22 am, November 13, 2021

All final scores from first day of 2021 DIII women's soccer championship, Saturday schedule

Centre women's soccer diii 2021

Eight matches kicked off the first round of the 2021 DIII women's soccer championship on Friday. 

Notable wins on day one included Loras extending its undefeated season (now 19-0-1) with a close win over Fontbonne, and UChicago, which finished as runner up in 2017, rolling past Rhodes.

Here are final scores from Friday:

Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DIII women's soccer bracket.

The tournament really gets going when the remaining 48 teams play their first round matches on Saturday, Nov. 13, including Messiah, which won the championship in 2019 and will be defending its title after the 2020 tournament was canceled because of COVID-19. Various campus sites will host the first four rounds, then the semifinals and final will all be played on the campus of UNC Greensboro.

Here is Saturday's first-round schedule (all times Eastern):

 

7:00 pm, November 12, 2021

DIII women's soccer championship first round Friday schedule, results

Eight matches will kick off the first round of the 2021 DIII women's soccer championship on Friday. These sixteen teams represent one quarter of the 64-team field selected for the tournament on Monday.

The remaining 48 teams will play their first round matches on Saturday, including Messiah, who won the championship in 2019 and will be defending its title after the 2020 tournament was canceled because of COVID-19. Various campus sites will host the first four rounds, then the semifinals and final will all be played on the campus of UNC Greensboro.

On Friday, Loras will put its undefeated (18-0-1) record on the line against Fontbonne, and UChicago, which finished as runner up in 2017, takes on Rhodes.

Here is the schedule for Friday (all times Eastern):

Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DIII women's soccer bracket.

6:02 pm, November 8, 2021

Division III Women's Soccer Championship selections announced

On Monday, the 64 teams that were selected for the 2021 NCAA Division III Women's Soccer Championship were announced. Click or tap here to view the complete field.

Forty-four teams automatically qualified, while 20 other teams earned a berth through Pool C, which included teams that represent independent institutions or that weren't their respective conferences' automatic qualifier.

You can view the complete, interactive bracket here.

Click or tap here to view the selection show.

5:49 pm, October 31, 2021

Everything you need to know for selections

The 2021 DIII women's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET. The selections will mark the DIII women's soccer championship's return after cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the show, you can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com. 

Here's how to watch the selection show.

When: The 2021 DIII women's soccer championship selection show is Monday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET.
Where: The selection show will be live streamed here on NCAA.com.

UNC Greensboro will host the semifinal and national championship rounds at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, Dec. 3-4. The semifinal and national championship rounds will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

Below is the schedule for the 2021 DIII women's soccer championships:

First round

  • Saturday, Nov. 13 | Multiple Sites
  • Sunday, Nov. 14 | Multiple Sites

Second round

  • Sunday, Nov. 14 | Multiple Sites

Sectionals

  • Saturday, Nov. 20 | Multiple Sites
  • Sunday, Nov. 21 | Multiple Sites

Semifinals

  • Friday, Dec. 3| Semifinal I: 11 a.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC
  • Friday, Dec. 3 | Semifinal II: 1:45 p.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC

National Championship

  • Saturday, Dec. 4| National Championship: 2:30 p.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC
5:42 pm, October 31, 2021

DIII women's soccer championship history

Messiah edged William & Smith 1-0 to take home the DIII women's soccer national championship in 2019. It was the Falcons' fifth national title since 2000.

Click or tap here for the final stats from the 2019 championship. Below is the year-by-year national championship history, since 1986.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Messiah (22-1-3) Scott Frey 1-0 William & Smith Greensboro, N.C.
2018 Williams (19-1-4) Michelyne Pinard 1-1 (3-2 PKs) Middlebury Greensboro, N.C.
2017 Williams (22-1-1) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Chicago Greensboro, N.C.
2016 Washington-St. Louis (18-2-3) Jim Conlon 1-1 (5-4 PKs) Messiah Salem, Va.
2015 Williams (21-1-2) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Washington-St. Louis Kansas City, Mo.
2014 *Lynchburg (26-0-2) Todd Olsen 0-0 (4-3 PKs) Williams Kansas City, Mo.
2013 William Smith (23-1-0) Aliceann Wilber 2-0 Trinity (Texas) San Antonio
2012 Messiah (24-1-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Emory San Antonio
2011 Messiah (23-0-1) Scott Frey 3-1 Wheaton (Ill.) San Antonio
2010 Hardin-Simmons (24-0-1) Marcus Wood 2-1 Messiah San Antonio
2009 Messiah (25-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Washington-St. Louis San Antonio
2008 Messiah (24-0-2) Scott Frey 5-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Greensboro, N.C.
2007 Wheaton (Ill.) (27-0) Pete Felske 1-0 Messiah Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2006 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-2) Pete Felske 2-0 TCNJ Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2005 Messiah (22-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C.
2004 *Wheaton (IL) (25-1) Pete Felske 1-1 (2 ot, pk) Pugent Sound Greensboro, N.C.
2003 Oneonta State (21-1-3) Tracey Ranieri 2-1 (ot) Chicago Oneonta State
2002 Ohio Wesleyan (24-0) Bob Barnes 1-0 Messiah William Smith
2001 Ohio Wesleyan (22-1) Bob Barnes 1-0 Amherst Ohio Wesleyan
2000 TCNJ (23-1) Joe Russo 2-1 Tufts Tufts
1999 UC San Diego (19-1-2) Brian McManus 1-0 Macalester Williams
1998 Macalester (22-1-1) John Leaney 1-0 (4 ot) TCNJ Ithaca
1997 UC San Diego (20-2) Brian McManus 1-0 William Smith Elizabethtown
1996 UC San Diego (21-1) Brian McManus 2-1 TCNJ Amherst
1995 UC San Diego (19-2) Brian McManus 3-0 Methodist Richard Stockton
1994 TCNJ (15-0) Joe Russo 4-3 (3 ot) UC San Diego UC San Diego
1993 TCNJ (20-1-3) Joe Russo 4-0 Plymouth State William Smith
1992 SUNY Cortland (17-2-3) Chris Malone 1-0 UMass-Dartmouth Mary Washington
1991 Ithaca (19-2-3) Patrick Farmer 2-0 Rochester Plymouth State
1990 Ithaca (18-5-2) Patrick Farmer 1-0 (4 ot, pk) SUNY Cortland SUNY Cortland
1989 UC San Diego (19-1-1) Brian McManus 3-2 (3 ot) Ithaca UC San Diego
1988 William Smith (18-1-1) Aliceann Wilber 1-0 UC San Diego William Smith
1987 Rochester (18-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 William Smith Rochester
1986 Rochester (13-2-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 Plymouth State SUNY Cortland

*Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks.