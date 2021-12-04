Christopher Newport beats TCNJ 2-0 to win 2021 DIII women's soccer championship, first in program history

2021 DIII women's soccer championship recap

Christopher Newport's women's soccer team has won its first national championship in program history. The Captains took down TCNJ 2-0 on Saturday, Dec. 4 to win the 2021 DIII women's title.

CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT UNIVERSITY!!!



Your 2021 Division III Women's Soccer National Champions! @CNUathletics #d3soc pic.twitter.com/CisDNBihnU — NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) December 4, 2021

Sarah Smith scored in the 19th minute to give the Captains the lead with their only shot on goal of the first half. Riley Cook added a penalty-kick goal, the 90th tally of her college career, midway through the second half for some insurance.

TCNJ was peppering the Christopher Newport goal throughout the game, registering 7 total shots on goal. But Christopher Newport keeper Hailey Eiser saved all of them to make her mark on the title match and put together a shutout.

THE JOB IS FINALLY DONE!!! For the first time in program history, @CNUWSoccer has been crowned NATIONAL CHAMPIONS. #ManTheShip #CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/tsuhmy3p8X — CNU Athletics (@CNUathletics) December 4, 2021

Both teams entered the match without a loss on the season, and the Captains will leave with their unbeaten record still in tact.