Last Updated 3:52 PM, December 04, 2022NCAA.comJohns Hopkins wins the 2022 DIII women's soccer championshipShare Johns Hopkins wins the 2022 DIII women's soccer championship 2:13 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:47 pm, December 4, 2022Johns Hopkins wins the 2022 Division III women’s soccer national championship Johns Hopkins captured the 2022 DIII title against CWRU, winning 2-1. Rachel Jackson hit the Blue Jays’ first goal early in first half at the 13th minute mark. Aniya Hartzler kicked the equalizer before halftime. BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DIII women's soccer bracket Just getting warmed up in the second half, Maria Romo-Nichols struck the game-winning goal in the back of the net at the 49th minute. Both CWRU and Johns Hopkins made their first title appearance, but the Blue Jays pull it out to win their first NCAA women’s soccer national championship in program history. RELIVE: Watch the championship game full replay share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:00 pm, December 2, 2022DIII women's soccer final is set, semifinals results The 2022 DIII women's soccer national championship game is set. Johns Hopkins and CWRU will battle for the trophy at noon ET on Sunday, Dec. 4. The game will be streamed live on NCAA.com. Here are the semifinal results from Friday: Johns Hopkins 4, Messiah 1 | Full Replay CWRU 3, Virginia Wesleyan 0 | Full Replay Sunday's national championship: CWRU vs. Johns Hopkins | 12 p.m. ET BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DIII women's soccer bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:29 pm, November 20, 2022DIII women's soccer championship quarterfinal results The DII women's soccer championship quarterfinals wrapped up on Sunday with four matchups. Winners from Sunday will advance to the semifinals that take place on December 2nd. Sunday's quarterfinals results: CWRU 4, William Smith 2 Johns Hopkins 2, Misericordia 0 Wesleyan (VA) 0, Chris Newport 0 (F/PK) Messiah 2, WashU 2 (F/PK) BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DIII women's soccer bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:28 pm, November 19, 2022Third round results from the 2022 DIII women's soccer championship The round of 16 kicked off in the DIII women's soccer tournament with eight games on Saturday. Here's a complete list of the scores: CWRU 3, Loras 1 Misericordia 2, Scranton 1 Chris Newport 1, Trinity (TX) 0 William Smith 2, Amherst 1 Johns Hopkins 2, Williams 1 (F/OT) Wesleyan (VA) 2, Wisconsin-La Crosse 1 WashU 2, Carnegie Mellon 1 Messiah 1, Emory 0 Sunday's quarterfinals schedule (all times ET): William Smith vs. CWRU | 1 p.m. Johns Hopkins vs. Misericordia | 3 p.m. Wesleyan (VA) vs. Chris Newport | 3 p.m. Messiah vs. WashU | 6 p.m. BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DIII women's soccer bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:22 pm, November 13, 2022Second round of the DIII women's soccer tournament results The second round of the DIII women's soccer tournament continued Sunday with 14 different matchups. Here are all the second round results: CWRU 6, Ithaca 0 Williams 0, MIT 0 (3-2 PKs) Messiah 1, Wesleyan (CT) 0 Va. Wesleyan 1, Rowan 0 William Smith 1, Tufts 0 Amherst 1, RIT 0 Chris. Newport 2, Montclair State 0 Emory 3, Centre 3 Johns Hopkins 4, Trinity (CT) 0 Scranton 3, Westfield State 0 Loras 1, Ohio Northern 0 WashU 3, Wartburtg 1 Misericordia 5, Western New England Trinity (TX) 1, Pacific Lutheran 0 BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DIII women's soccer bracket Here's a look at the results from Saturday's loaded slate: MIT 6, Sarah Lawrence 0 CWRU 6, Pitt-Greensburg 1 William Smith 12, SUNY Delhi 0 Rowan 5, Methodist 1 Messiah 3, Penn State-Berks 0 Westfield State 2, Emerson 1 (F/2OT) Johns Hopkins 6, Lesley 0 Amherst 3, Westminster (PA) 0 Chris. Newport 6, John Jay 0 Emory 7, Piedmont 0 Williams 1, Southern Me. 0 Ithaca 1, Capital 0 Tufts 1, Denison 0 Virginia Wesleyan 3, Puget Sound 0 Wesleyan (CT) 1, SUNY Cortland 1 (F/PK) Loras 7, Wisconsin-Superior 1 Wartburg 5, Grinnell 2 Scranton 0, Bowdoin 0 (F/PK) Trinity (CT) 1, SUNY Geneseo 1 (F/PK) RIT 3, JWU (Providence) 1 Montclair State 1, Lynchburg 0 Centre 2, Washington & Lee 1 Ohio Northern 1, Rose-Hulman 0 WashU 1, St. Catherine 1 (F/2OT) Misericordia 6, Marywood 0 Trinity (TX) 1, Pomona-Pitzer 1 (F/PK) Western New England 2, York (PA) 0 Pacific Lutheran 2, Mary Hardin-Baylor 1 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:36 pm, November 12, 2022Scores from Saturday in DIII women's soccer championship Saturday marked Day 2 of the Division III women's soccer championship. The first round continued in addition to a handful of second-round matchups. Here's a look at the final scores from Saturday: MIT 6, Sarah Lawrence 0 CWRU 6, Pitt-Greensburg 1 William Smith 12, SUNY Delhi 0 Rowan 5, Methodist 1 Messiah 3, Penn State-Berks 0 Westfield State 2, Emerson 1 (F/2OT) Johns Hopkins 6, Lesley 0 Amherst 3, Westminster (PA) 0 Chris. Newport 6, John Jay 0 Emory 7, Piedmont 0 Williams 1, Southern Me. 0 Ithaca 1, Capital 0 Tufts 1, Denison 0 Virginia Wesleyan 3, Puget Sound 0 Wesleyan (CT) 1, SUNY Cortland 1 (F/PK) Loras 7, Wisconsin-Superior 1 Wartburg 5, Grinnell 2 Scranton 0, Bowdoin 0 (F/PK) Trinity (CT) 1, SUNY Geneseo 1 (F/PK) RIT 3, JWU (Providence) 1 Montclair State 1, Lynchburg 0 Centre 2, Washington & Lee 1 Ohio Northern 1, Rose-Hulman 0 WashU 1, St. Catherine 1 (F/2OT) Misericordia 6, Marywood 0 Trinity (TX) 1, Pomona-Pitzer 1 (F/PK) Western New England 2, York (PA) 0 Pacific Lutheran 2, Mary Hardin-Baylor 1 BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DIII women's soccer bracket The second-round matchups finished as follows: Carnegie Mellon 2, Calvin 0 Wisconsin-La Crosse 1, Illinois Wesleyan 0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:15 pm, November 11, 2022DIII women's soccer first round results Day 1 of the Division III women's soccer championship has concluded, and four teams have advanced to the second round, which starts tomorrow. Here's a look at Friday's results: Carnegie Mellon 6, Bryn Athyn 0 Calvin 2, Nazareth 0 Wisconsin-La Crosse 3, Greenville 0 Illinois Wesleyan 5, Concordia Wisconsin 2 BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DIII women's soccer bracket The first round continues Saturday in addition to two second-round matchups. Here's a look at Saturday's slate (all times ET): MIT vs. Sarah Lawrence, 11 a.m. CWRU vs. Pitt-Greensburg, 11 a.m. William Smith vs. SUNY Delhi, 11 a.m. Rowan vs. Methodist, 11 a.m. Messiah vs. Penn State-Berks, 11 a.m. Emerson vs. Westfield State, 1 p.m. Johns Hopkins vs. Lesley, 1 p.m. Amherst vs. Westminster (PA), 1 p.m. Chris. Newport vs. John Jay, 1 p.m. Emory vs. Piedmont, 1 p.m. Williams vs. Southern Me., 1:30 p.m. Ithaca vs. Capital, 1:30 p.m. Tufts vs. Denison, 1:30 p.m. Virginia Wesleyan vs. Puget Sound, 1:30 p.m. SUNY Cortland vs. Wesleyan (CT), 1:30 p.m. Loras vs. Wisconsin-Superior, 2 p.m. Wartburg vs. Grinnell, 2 p.m. Carnegie Mellon vs. Calvin (SECOND ROUND), 3 p.m. Bowdoin vs. Scranton, 3:30 p.m. Trinity (CT) vs. SUNY Geneseo, 3:30 p.m. RIT vs. JWU (Providence), 3:30 p.m. Montclair State vs. Lynchburg, 3:30 p.m. Washington & Lee vs. Centre, 3:30 p.m. Ohio Northern vs. Rose-Hulman, 4:30 p.m. WashU vs. St. Catherine, 4:30 p.m. Misericordia vs. Marywood, 5 p.m. Trinity (TX) vs. Pomona-Pitzer, 6 p.m. Illinois Wesleyan vs. Wisconsin-La Crosse (SECOND ROUND), 6 p.m. York (PA) vs. Western New England, 7:30 p.m. Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Pacific Lutheran, 8:30 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:03 pm, November 7, 2022NCAA Division III women's soccer committee announces 2022 championship field INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship. Forty-four conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2022 championship. One team will be selected from Pool B. The other 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams. MORE: Click or tap here for the complete DIII women's soccer championship field release Sixteen four-team sites will conduct first- and second-round play on the first weekend of the championship, November 11 and 12 or 12 and 13. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites November 18 and 19 or 19 and 20. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the semifinals December 2 and 4, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia, with Roanoke College and Old Dominion Athletic Conference serving as hosts. If a Sunday no-play institution advances to the final site, the semis and finals will be held on December 1 and 3. BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DIII women's soccer bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:10 pm, November 5, 2022How to watch the 2022 DIII women's soccer selection show The 2022 DIII women's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2022 DIII women's soccer championship shortly after. Here's how to watch the selection show. When: 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7 Where: Live here on NCAA.com The 2022 championship field will consist of 64 teams with the opening round beginning on November 12. The semifinals and finals will be held in Salem, Virginia December 2-4. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:10 pm, November 5, 2022Championship History YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Christopher Newport Jamie Gunderson 2-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Messiah (22-1-3) Scott Frey 1-0 William & Smith Greensboro, N.C. 2018 Williams (19-1-4) Michelyne Pinard 1-1 (3-2 PKs) Middlebury Greensboro, N.C. 2017 Williams (22-1-1) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Chicago Greensboro, N.C. 2016 Washington-St. Louis (18-2-3) Jim Conlon 1-1 (5-4 PKs) Messiah Salem, Va. 2015 Williams (21-1-2) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Washington-St. Louis Kansas City, Mo. 2014 *Lynchburg (26-0-2) Todd Olsen 0-0 (4-3 PKs) Williams Kansas City, Mo. 2013 William Smith (23-1-0) Aliceann Wilber 2-0 Trinity (Texas) San Antonio 2012 Messiah (24-1-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Emory San Antonio 2011 Messiah (23-0-1) Scott Frey 3-1 Wheaton (Ill.) San Antonio 2010 Hardin-Simmons (24-0-1) Marcus Wood 2-1 Messiah San Antonio 2009 Messiah (25-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Washington-St. Louis San Antonio 2008 Messiah (24-0-2) Scott Frey 5-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Greensboro, N.C. 2007 Wheaton (Ill.) (27-0) Pete Felske 1-0 Messiah Lake Buena Vista, Fla. 2006 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-2) Pete Felske 2-0 TCNJ Lake Buena Vista, Fla. 2005 Messiah (22-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C. 2004 *Wheaton (IL) (25-1) Pete Felske 1-1 (2 ot, pk) Pugent Sound Greensboro, N.C. 2003 Oneonta State (21-1-3) Tracey Ranieri 2-1 (ot) Chicago Oneonta State 2002 Ohio Wesleyan (24-0) Bob Barnes 1-0 Messiah William Smith 2001 Ohio Wesleyan (22-1) Bob Barnes 1-0 Amherst Ohio Wesleyan 2000 TCNJ (23-1) Joe Russo 2-1 Tufts Tufts 1999 UC San Diego (19-1-2) Brian McManus 1-0 Macalester Williams 1998 Macalester (22-1-1) John Leaney 1-0 (4 ot) TCNJ Ithaca 1997 UC San Diego (20-2) Brian McManus 1-0 William Smith Elizabethtown 1996 UC San Diego (21-1) Brian McManus 2-1 TCNJ Amherst 1995 UC San Diego (19-2) Brian McManus 3-0 Methodist Richard Stockton 1994 TCNJ (15-0) Joe Russo 4-3 (3 ot) UC San Diego UC San Diego 1993 TCNJ (20-1-3) Joe Russo 4-0 Plymouth State William Smith 1992 SUNY Cortland (17-2-3) Chris Malone 1-0 UMass-Dartmouth Mary Washington 1991 Ithaca (19-2-3) Patrick Farmer 2-0 Rochester Plymouth State 1990 Ithaca (18-5-2) Patrick Farmer 1-0 (4 ot, pk) SUNY Cortland SUNY Cortland 1989 UC San Diego (19-1-1) Brian McManus 3-2 (3 ot) Ithaca UC San Diego 1988 William Smith (18-1-1) Aliceann Wilber 1-0 UC San Diego William Smith 1987 Rochester (18-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 William Smith Rochester 1986 Rochester (13-2-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 Plymouth State SUNY Cortland share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link