Johns Hopkins wins the 2022 DIII women's soccer championship

December 4, 2022

Johns Hopkins wins the 2022 Division III women’s soccer national championship

Johns Hopkins captured the 2022 DIII title against CWRU, winning 2-1

Rachel Jackson hit the Blue Jays’ first goal early in first half at the 13th minute mark. Aniya Hartzler kicked the equalizer before halftime. 

BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DIII women's soccer bracket

Just getting warmed up in the second half, Maria Romo-Nichols struck the game-winning goal in the back of the net at the 49th minute. 

Both CWRU and Johns Hopkins made their first title appearance, but the Blue Jays pull it out to win their first NCAA women’s soccer national championship in program history.

RELIVE: Watch the championship game full replay

December 2, 2022

DIII women's soccer final is set, semifinals results

Johns Hopkins women's soccer celebrates against Messiah

The 2022 DIII women's soccer national championship game is set. Johns Hopkins and CWRU will battle for the trophy at noon ET on Sunday, Dec. 4. The game will be streamed live on NCAA.com

Here are the semifinal results from Friday:

Sunday's national championship: 

November 20, 2022

DIII women's soccer championship quarterfinal results

Johns Hopkins women's soccer

The DII women's soccer championship quarterfinals wrapped up on Sunday with four matchups. Winners from Sunday will advance to the semifinals that take place on December 2nd. 

Sunday's quarterfinals results: 

November 19, 2022

Third round results from the 2022 DIII women's soccer championship

November 13, 2022

Second round of the DIII women's soccer tournament results

DIII women's soccer

The second round of the DIII women's soccer tournament continued Sunday with 14 different matchups.

Here are all the second round results:

Here's a look at the results from Saturday's loaded slate: 

November 12, 2022

Scores from Saturday in DIII women's soccer championship

Saturday marked Day 2 of the Division III women's soccer championship.

The first round continued in addition to a handful of second-round matchups. Here's a look at the final scores from Saturday:

The second-round matchups finished as follows:

November 11, 2022

DIII women's soccer first round results

calvin

Day 1 of the Division III women's soccer championship has concluded, and four teams have advanced to the second round, which starts tomorrow. 

 Here's a look at Friday's results:

The first round continues Saturday in addition to two second-round matchups. Here's a look at Saturday's slate (all times ET):

November 7, 2022

NCAA Division III women's soccer committee announces 2022 championship field

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship.

Forty-four conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2022 championship. One team will be selected from Pool B. The other 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

MORE: Click or tap here for the complete DIII women's soccer championship field release

Sixteen four-team sites will conduct first- and second-round play on the first weekend of the championship, November 11 and 12 or 12 and 13. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites November 18 and 19 or 19 and 20. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions.

Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the semifinals December 2 and 4, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia, with Roanoke College and Old Dominion Athletic Conference serving as hosts. If a Sunday no-play institution advances to the final site, the semis and finals will be held on December 1 and 3.

November 5, 2022

How to watch the 2022 DIII women's soccer selection show

The 2022 DIII women's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2022 DIII women's soccer championship shortly after. Here's how to watch the selection show. 

When: 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7

Where: Live here on NCAA.com

The 2022 championship field will consist of 64 teams with the opening round beginning on November 12. The semifinals and finals will be held in Salem, Virginia December 2-4. 

November 5, 2022

Championship History

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Christopher Newport Jamie Gunderson 2-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Messiah (22-1-3) Scott Frey 1-0 William & Smith Greensboro, N.C.
2018 Williams (19-1-4) Michelyne Pinard 1-1 (3-2 PKs) Middlebury Greensboro, N.C.
2017 Williams (22-1-1) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Chicago Greensboro, N.C.
2016 Washington-St. Louis (18-2-3) Jim Conlon 1-1 (5-4 PKs) Messiah Salem, Va.
2015 Williams (21-1-2) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Washington-St. Louis Kansas City, Mo.
2014 *Lynchburg (26-0-2) Todd Olsen 0-0 (4-3 PKs) Williams Kansas City, Mo.
2013 William Smith (23-1-0) Aliceann Wilber 2-0 Trinity (Texas) San Antonio
2012 Messiah (24-1-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Emory San Antonio
2011 Messiah (23-0-1) Scott Frey 3-1 Wheaton (Ill.) San Antonio
2010 Hardin-Simmons (24-0-1) Marcus Wood 2-1 Messiah San Antonio
2009 Messiah (25-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Washington-St. Louis San Antonio
2008 Messiah (24-0-2) Scott Frey 5-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Greensboro, N.C.
2007 Wheaton (Ill.) (27-0) Pete Felske 1-0 Messiah Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2006 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-2) Pete Felske 2-0 TCNJ Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2005 Messiah (22-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C.
2004 *Wheaton (IL) (25-1) Pete Felske 1-1 (2 ot, pk) Pugent Sound Greensboro, N.C.
2003 Oneonta State (21-1-3) Tracey Ranieri 2-1 (ot) Chicago Oneonta State
2002 Ohio Wesleyan (24-0) Bob Barnes 1-0 Messiah William Smith
2001 Ohio Wesleyan (22-1) Bob Barnes 1-0 Amherst Ohio Wesleyan
2000 TCNJ (23-1) Joe Russo 2-1 Tufts Tufts
1999 UC San Diego (19-1-2) Brian McManus 1-0 Macalester Williams
1998 Macalester (22-1-1) John Leaney 1-0 (4 ot) TCNJ Ithaca
1997 UC San Diego (20-2) Brian McManus 1-0 William Smith Elizabethtown
1996 UC San Diego (21-1) Brian McManus 2-1 TCNJ Amherst
1995 UC San Diego (19-2) Brian McManus 3-0 Methodist Richard Stockton
1994 TCNJ (15-0) Joe Russo 4-3 (3 ot) UC San Diego UC San Diego
1993 TCNJ (20-1-3) Joe Russo 4-0 Plymouth State William Smith
1992 SUNY Cortland (17-2-3) Chris Malone 1-0 UMass-Dartmouth Mary Washington
1991 Ithaca (19-2-3) Patrick Farmer 2-0 Rochester Plymouth State
1990 Ithaca (18-5-2) Patrick Farmer 1-0 (4 ot, pk) SUNY Cortland SUNY Cortland
1989 UC San Diego (19-1-1) Brian McManus 3-2 (3 ot) Ithaca UC San Diego
1988 William Smith (18-1-1) Aliceann Wilber 1-0 UC San Diego William Smith
1987 Rochester (18-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 William Smith Rochester
1986 Rochester (13-2-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 Plymouth State SUNY Cortland