Johns Hopkins wins the 2022 DIII women's soccer championship

Johns Hopkins captured the 2022 DIII title against CWRU, winning 2-1.

Rachel Jackson hit the Blue Jays’ first goal early in first half at the 13th minute mark. Aniya Hartzler kicked the equalizer before halftime.

Just getting warmed up in the second half, Maria Romo-Nichols struck the game-winning goal in the back of the net at the 49th minute.

Both CWRU and Johns Hopkins made their first title appearance, but the Blue Jays pull it out to win their first NCAA women’s soccer national championship in program history.

