Arkansas-Florida softball: Live coverage, how to watch top-10 series

Last Updated 1:59 PM, April 21, 2022Arkansas-Florida softball: Live coverage, how to watch top-10 seriesSort By:Oldest FirstLatest4:30 pm, April 21, 2022How to watch this weekend's Arkansas-Florida series Follow along all weekend here as we provide updates for all three games in this big SEC series. You can also watch the games. More info here. All times ET. Game 1: 8 p.m. | Friday, April 22 | ESPNU | Stream | Live stats Game 2: 2:30 p.m. | Saturday, April 23 | ESPN2 | Stream | Live stats Game 3: 12:30 p.m. | Sunday, April 24 | SEC Network+ | Live stats Location: Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida 3:50 pm, April 21, 2022Preview, what the stats say SEC bragging rights and positioning are on the line when No. 6 Arkansas plays No. 10 Florida this weekend in a three-game series in Gainesville. The Razorbacks are the only SEC team that hasn't lost a series this year, helping them to the top of the standings by percentage: .733 (11-4) to Alabama's .722 (13-5). But the Gators are only 1.5 games behind — and haven't lost to Arkansas in 15 years. Florida has won 30 in a row in the series. In fact, the Gators have more national championships (two) than losses to Arkansas (zero) since the end of the 2007 season. Arkansas comes in with more offensive firepower than the Gators, though Florida is well more than half a run lower in ERA. Arkansas Stat Florida 32-8 (11-4) Record (SEC) 35-9 (11-7) No. 6 Rank No. 10 W1 Streak W5 .347 Batting avg. .321 .441 OBP .406 81 Home runs 29 +167 Run differential +163 3.17 ERA 2.46 270 Strikeouts pitched 264 Danielle Gibson .480 avg, 14 HRs, 46 RBI Hitting leader Skylar Wallace .407 avg, 56 runs, 35 RB, 37 SBs Chenise Delce 11-2, 2.45 ERA, 108 Ks in 85 2/3 IP Pitching leader Elizabeth Hightower 12-3, 2.57 ERA, 97 Ks in 109 IP 3:41 pm, April 21, 2022Florida-Arkansas series historyThe Gators have long dominated the Razorbacks, going 50-11. Florida has even won the last 30 in the series, not dropping a game to Arkansas since April 4, 2007. The two last played in 2019. Here's a look at Arkansas' 30-game slide vs. Florida: 3:32 pm, April 21, 2022Latest D1Softball rankingsBoth Arkansas and Florida rank in the top 10 of the latest D1Softball top 25 poll, released April 18. The teams are two of seven SEC teams in the poll — the best mark for a conference. Rank Team Overall record Previous 1 Oklahoma 38-1 1 2 Alabama 36-6 2 3 Virginia Tech 32-6 3 4 Florida State 39-5 4 5 UCLA 32-5 5 6 Arkansas 32-8 6 7 Northwestern 30-6 7 8 Oklahoma State 34-7 8 9 Duke 34-5 9 10 Florida 34-9 10 11 Arizona State 31-5 11 12 Washington 25-11 15 13 Kentucky 29-11 12 14 Texas 31-12-1 14 15 Georgia 35-9 13 16 Tennessee 29-12 16 17 Clemson 33-11 17 18 UCF 37-10 18 19 Auburn 32-9 22 20 Oregon State 31-12 19 21 Nebraska 33-9 NR 22 Michigan 26-13 21 23 San Diego State 29-12 24 24 Notre Dame 31-9 23 25 Illinois 26-14 NR