Arkansas-Florida softball: Live coverage, how to watch top-10 series

SEC bragging rights and positioning are on the line when No. 6 Arkansas plays No. 10 Florida this weekend in a three-game series in Gainesville.

The Razorbacks are the only SEC team that hasn't lost a series this year, helping them to the top of the standings by percentage: .733 (11-4) to Alabama's .722 (13-5). But the Gators are only 1.5 games behind — and haven't lost to Arkansas in 15 years. Florida has won 30 in a row in the series. In fact, the Gators have more national championships (two) than losses to Arkansas (zero) since the end of the 2007 season.

Arkansas comes in with more offensive firepower than the Gators, though Florida is well more than half a run lower in ERA.