Arkansas softball beats Florida for the first time since 2007 to begin series

Last Updated 10:33 PM, April 22, 2022Arkansas softball beats Florida for the first time since 2007 to begin series2:20 am, April 23, 2022Arkansas beats Florida for the first time since 2007 to begin seriesA nice start to the weekend ✔️ pic.twitter.com/r5dRjV4TAh— Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 23, 2022 For the first time since 2007, Arkansas took down Florida in softball. This one had to feel pretty good for the No. 6 Razorbacks, as they beat the No. 10 Gators 9-1. After the first four innings were scoreless, Arkansas exploded for five runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth. Danielle Gibson continued her terrific season, knocking in four RBI in the rout. Linnie Malkin contributed two RBI, while Taylor Ellsworth and KB Sides both batted in a run each. GIBBY TIME pic.twitter.com/fKKbxYd751— Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 23, 2022 Chenise Delce tossed a gem, going all six innings and striking out eight. The only earned run against came in the bottom of the sixth when Florida's Kendra Falby knocked in the Gators' only run of the night. Florida will look for some revenge Saturday when the two teams meet again in Game 2 of the three-game series. First pitch is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET.2:10 am, April 23, 2022Florida gets on the board, cuts Arkansas lead to 9-1It took awhile, but the Gators are finally on the board. Kendra Falby singled up the middle, scoring Skylar Wallace and cutting the Razorbacks lead to 9-1. Arkansas leads, 9-1, in the bottom of the sixth. 2:03 am, April 23, 2022Arkansas extends its lead to 9-0 after four-run sixth inningThe Razorbacks offense is fully awake after a five-run fifth inning and a four-run sixth. Danielle Gibson strikes again ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/NpsWlpmThx— Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 23, 2022 In the sixth, Florida walked in a run with the bases loaded to make it 6-0. Then, with the bases juiced, Danielle Gibson reached on an error and plated two runs in the process, giving Arkansas the 8-0 lead. Linnie Malkin knocked in another run by also reaching on an error, making it 9-0 Razorbacks. 1:41 am, April 23, 2022Linnie Malkin plates Arkansas' fifth run of the fifth inningTo cap off a terrific fifth inning for Arkansas, Linnie Malkin knocked in Danielle Gibson with a single into left field. Linnie makes it look easy pic.twitter.com/h2qffMgY9R— Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 23, 2022 The Razorbacks end the fifth up 5-0. 1:33 am, April 23, 2022Danielle Gibson clears the bases to give Arkansas the 4-0 lead in the fifth inningWhat's the next-best thing after a grand slam? A bases-clearing extra-base hit of course. GIBBY TIME pic.twitter.com/fKKbxYd751— Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 23, 2022 That's what Danielle Gibson did, as she crushed a double all the way to the wall, scoring all three Arkansas base-runners and giving the Razorbacks the 4-0 lead in the fifth inning.1:25 am, April 23, 2022KB Sides puts Arkansas up 1-0 in the fifth inning It took a little while, but Arkansas struck first. KB POWER pic.twitter.com/PBpkWUG2iu— Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 23, 2022 After two errors by Florida, the Razorbacks had runners on second and third. KB Sides singled into left field to score one, giving Arkansas the 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning.12:25 am, April 23, 2022After 1: 0-0Through one full inning, the score remains 0-0 between Arkansas and Florida. The lone hit came off the bat of Kendra Falby. She stole second, but her Florida teammates couldn't bat her in to score.12:09 am, April 23, 2022Arkansas-Florida moved to ESPNewsTo begin the game, Arkansas-Florida will air on ESPNews.4:30 pm, April 21, 2022How to watch this weekend's Arkansas-Florida series Follow along all weekend here as we provide updates for all three games in this big SEC series. You can also watch the games. More info here. All times ET. Game 1: 8 p.m. | Friday, April 22 | ESPNU | Stream | Live stats Game 2: 2:30 p.m. | Saturday, April 23 | ESPN2 | Stream | Live stats Game 3: 12:30 p.m. | Sunday, April 24 | SEC Network+ | Live stats Location: Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida3:50 pm, April 21, 2022Preview, what the stats say SEC bragging rights and positioning are on the line when No. 6 Arkansas plays No. 10 Florida this weekend in a three-game series in Gainesville. The Razorbacks are the only SEC team that hasn't lost a series this year, helping them to the top of the standings by percentage: .733 (11-4) to Alabama's .722 (13-5). But the Gators are only 1.5 games behind — and haven't lost to Arkansas in 15 years. Florida has won 30 in a row in the series. In fact, the Gators have more national championships (two) than losses to Arkansas (zero) since the end of the 2007 season. Arkansas comes in with more offensive firepower than the Gators, though Florida is well more than half a run lower in ERA. Arkansas Stat Florida 32-8 (11-4) Record (SEC) 35-9 (11-7) No. 6 Rank No. 10 W1 Streak W5 .347 Batting avg. .321 .441 OBP .406 81 Home runs 29 +167 Run differential +163 3.17 ERA 2.46 270 Strikeouts pitched 264 Danielle Gibson .480 avg, 14 HRs, 46 RBI Hitting leader Skylar Wallace .407 avg, 56 runs, 35 RB, 37 SBs Chenise Delce 11-2, 2.45 ERA, 108 Ks in 85 2/3 IP Pitching leader Elizabeth Hightower 12-3, 2.57 ERA, 97 Ks in 109 IP3:41 pm, April 21, 2022Florida-Arkansas series historyThe Gators have long dominated the Razorbacks, going 50-11. Florida has even won the last 30 in the series, not dropping a game to Arkansas since April 4, 2007. The two last played in 2019. Here's a look at Arkansas' 30-game slide vs. Florida:3:32 pm, April 21, 2022Latest D1Softball rankingsBoth Arkansas and Florida rank in the top 10 of the latest D1Softball top 25 poll, released April 18. The teams are two of seven SEC teams in the poll — the best mark for a conference. Rank Team Overall record Previous 1 Oklahoma 38-1 1 2 Alabama 36-6 2 3 Virginia Tech 32-6 3 4 Florida State 39-5 4 5 UCLA 32-5 5 6 Arkansas 32-8 6 7 Northwestern 30-6 7 8 Oklahoma State 34-7 8 9 Duke 34-5 9 10 Florida 34-9 10 11 Arizona State 31-5 11 12 Washington 25-11 15 13 Kentucky 29-11 12 14 Texas 31-12-1 14 15 Georgia 35-9 13 16 Tennessee 29-12 16 17 Clemson 33-11 17 18 UCF 37-10 18 19 Auburn 32-9 22 20 Oregon State 31-12 19 21 Nebraska 33-9 NR 22 Michigan 26-13 21 23 San Diego State 29-12 24 24 Notre Dame 31-9 23 25 Illinois 26-14 NR