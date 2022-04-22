Arkansas softball beats Florida for the first time since 2007 to begin series

A nice start to the weekend ✔️ pic.twitter.com/r5dRjV4TAh — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 23, 2022

For the first time since 2007, Arkansas took down Florida in softball. This one had to feel pretty good for the No. 6 Razorbacks, as they beat the No. 10 Gators 9-1.

After the first four innings were scoreless, Arkansas exploded for five runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth. Danielle Gibson continued her terrific season, knocking in four RBI in the rout. Linnie Malkin contributed two RBI, while Taylor Ellsworth and KB Sides both batted in a run each.

GIBBY TIME pic.twitter.com/fKKbxYd751 — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 23, 2022

Chenise Delce tossed a gem, going all six innings and striking out eight. The only earned run against came in the bottom of the sixth when Florida's Kendra Falby knocked in the Gators' only run of the night.

Florida will look for some revenge Saturday when the two teams meet again in Game 2 of the three-game series. First pitch is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET.