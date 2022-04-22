Last Updated 10:33 PM, April 22, 2022

Arkansas softball beats Florida for the first time since 2007 to begin series

Share
Catching up on this season in college softball, so far
9:22
2:20 am, April 23, 2022

Arkansas beats Florida for the first time since 2007 to begin series

For the first time since 2007, Arkansas took down Florida in softball. This one had to feel pretty good for the No. 6 Razorbacks, as they beat the No. 10 Gators 9-1. 

After the first four innings were scoreless, Arkansas exploded for five runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth. Danielle Gibson continued her terrific season, knocking in four RBI in the rout. Linnie Malkin contributed two RBI, while Taylor Ellsworth and KB Sides both batted in a run each. 

Chenise Delce tossed a gem, going all six innings and striking out eight. The only earned run against came in the bottom of the sixth when Florida's Kendra Falby knocked in the Gators' only run of the night. 

Florida will look for some revenge Saturday when the two teams meet again in Game 2 of the three-game series. First pitch is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET. 

2:10 am, April 23, 2022

Florida gets on the board, cuts Arkansas lead to 9-1

It took awhile, but the Gators are finally on the board. 

Kendra Falby singled up the middle, scoring Skylar Wallace and cutting the Razorbacks lead to 9-1. 

Arkansas leads, 9-1, in the bottom of the sixth. 

2:03 am, April 23, 2022

Arkansas extends its lead to 9-0 after four-run sixth inning

The Razorbacks offense is fully awake after a five-run fifth inning and a four-run sixth. 

In the sixth, Florida walked in a run with the bases loaded to make it 6-0. Then, with the bases juiced, Danielle Gibson reached on an error and plated two runs in the process, giving Arkansas the 8-0 lead. Linnie Malkin knocked in another run by also reaching on an error, making it 9-0 Razorbacks. 

1:41 am, April 23, 2022

Linnie Malkin plates Arkansas' fifth run of the fifth inning

To cap off a terrific fifth inning for Arkansas, Linnie Malkin knocked in Danielle Gibson with a single into left field. 

The Razorbacks end the fifth up 5-0. 

1:33 am, April 23, 2022

Danielle Gibson clears the bases to give Arkansas the 4-0 lead in the fifth inning

What's the next-best thing after a grand slam? A bases-clearing extra-base hit of course. 

That's what Danielle Gibson did, as she crushed a double all the way to the wall, scoring all three Arkansas base-runners and giving the Razorbacks the 4-0 lead in the fifth inning. 

1:25 am, April 23, 2022

KB Sides puts Arkansas up 1-0 in the fifth inning

It took a little while, but Arkansas struck first.

After two errors by Florida, the Razorbacks had runners on second and third. KB Sides singled into left field to score one, giving Arkansas the 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning. 

12:25 am, April 23, 2022

After 1: 0-0

Through one full inning, the score remains 0-0 between Arkansas and Florida. 

The lone hit came off the bat of Kendra Falby. She stole second, but her Florida teammates couldn't bat her in to score. 

12:09 am, April 23, 2022

Arkansas-Florida moved to ESPNews

To begin the game, Arkansas-Florida will air on ESPNews. 
4:30 pm, April 21, 2022

How to watch this weekend's Arkansas-Florida series

Chenise Delce pitches for Arkansas softball

Follow along all weekend here as we provide updates for all three games in this big SEC series. You can also watch the games.

More info here. All times ET.

Location: Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida

3:50 pm, April 21, 2022

Preview, what the stats say

Florida's Elizabeth Hightower pitches vs. South Florida

SEC bragging rights and positioning are on the line when No. 6 Arkansas plays No. 10 Florida this weekend in a three-game series in Gainesville.

The Razorbacks are the only SEC team that hasn't lost a series this year, helping them to the top of the standings by percentage: .733 (11-4) to Alabama's .722 (13-5). But the Gators are only 1.5 games behind — and haven't lost to Arkansas in 15 years. Florida has won 30 in a row in the series. In fact, the Gators have more national championships (two) than losses to Arkansas (zero) since the end of the 2007 season.

Arkansas comes in with more offensive firepower than the Gators, though Florida is well more than half a run lower in ERA.

Arkansas Stat Florida
32-8 (11-4) Record (SEC) 35-9 (11-7)
No. 6 Rank No. 10
W1 Streak W5
.347 Batting avg. .321
.441 OBP .406
81 Home runs 29
+167 Run differential +163
3.17 ERA 2.46
270 Strikeouts pitched 264
Danielle Gibson
.480 avg, 14 HRs, 46 RBI		 Hitting leader Skylar Wallace
.407 avg, 56 runs, 35 RB, 37 SBs
Chenise Delce
11-2, 2.45 ERA, 108 Ks in 85 2/3 IP		 Pitching leader Elizabeth Hightower
12-3, 2.57 ERA, 97 Ks in 109 IP
3:41 pm, April 21, 2022

Florida-Arkansas series history

The Gators have long dominated the Razorbacks, going 50-11. Florida has even won the last 30 in the series, not dropping a game to Arkansas since April 4, 2007.

The two last played in 2019.

Here's a look at Arkansas' 30-game slide vs. Florida:

Arkansas softball has lost 30 in a row to Florida
3:32 pm, April 21, 2022

Latest D1Softball rankings

Both Arkansas and Florida rank in the top 10 of the latest D1Softball top 25 poll, released April 18. The teams are two of seven SEC teams in the poll — the best mark for a conference.

Rank Team Overall record Previous
1 Oklahoma 38-1 1
2 Alabama 36-6 2
3 Virginia Tech 32-6 3
4 Florida State 39-5 4
5 UCLA 32-5 5
6 Arkansas 32-8 6
7 Northwestern 30-6 7
8 Oklahoma State 34-7 8
9 Duke 34-5 9
10 Florida 34-9 10
11 Arizona State 31-5 11
12 Washington 25-11 15
13 Kentucky 29-11 12
14 Texas 31-12-1 14
15 Georgia 35-9 13
16 Tennessee 29-12 16
17 Clemson 33-11 17
18 UCF 37-10 18
19 Auburn 32-9 22
20 Oregon State 31-12 19
21 Nebraska 33-9 NR
22 Michigan 26-13 21
23 San Diego State 29-12 24
24 Notre Dame 31-9 23
25 Illinois 26-14 NR