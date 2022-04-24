Arkansas sweeps Florida on the road in top-10 SEC showdown

Sweep in the Swamp 🌴 pic.twitter.com/3CIkMg5N2G — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 24, 2022

To the uninitiated, given how dominant No. 7 Arkansas looked in its series sweep of No. 8 Florida in Gainesville over the weekend, you never would've guessed that it was the Razorbacks' first-ever series win on the road against the Gators and their first series victory over Florida since 2000.

Arkansas held Florida to just five runs in three games, completed with a 2-0 shutout in Game 3 on Sunday behind starting pitcher Chenise Delce's eight-strikeout, complete-game performance. In the bottom of the fifth inning with Arkansas nursing a 1-0 lead, Delcee struck out the side in just 11 total pitches, 10 of which were strikes. She struck out 19 Gators in the series, as she started Game 1 and Game 3, and came on in relief in Game 2. She now has 127 strikeouts on the season.

Arkansas first baseman Danielle Gibson was the Hogs' offensive hero, as her solo home run down the right field line in the second inning was the only run of Game 3 until Arkansas pushed another run across on a throwing error in the top of the sixth, an inning when two Razorbacks were hit by pitches.

Arkansas has now won four in a row — each against a ranked opponent — and the Razorbacks hold sole possession of first place in the SEC with a 14-4 conference record. Next up is a home game against Central Arkansas on Tuesday before the Hogs welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks for a three-game series next weekend.