Arkansas sweeps Florida on the road in top-10 SEC showdown

Last Updated 2:46 PM, April 24, 2022Arkansas sweeps Florida on the road in top-10 SEC showdown6:39 pm, April 24, 2022Arkansas completes series sweep with 2-0 win Sweep in the Swamp 🌴 pic.twitter.com/3CIkMg5N2G — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 24, 2022 To the uninitiated, given how dominant No. 7 Arkansas looked in its series sweep of No. 8 Florida in Gainesville over the weekend, you never would've guessed that it was the Razorbacks' first-ever series win on the road against the Gators and their first series victory over Florida since 2000. Arkansas held Florida to just five runs in three games, completed with a 2-0 shutout in Game 3 on Sunday behind starting pitcher Chenise Delce's eight-strikeout, complete-game performance. In the bottom of the fifth inning with Arkansas nursing a 1-0 lead, Delcee struck out the side in just 11 total pitches, 10 of which were strikes. She struck out 19 Gators in the series, as she started Game 1 and Game 3, and came on in relief in Game 2. She now has 127 strikeouts on the season. Arkansas first baseman Danielle Gibson was the Hogs' offensive hero, as her solo home run down the right field line in the second inning was the only run of Game 3 until Arkansas pushed another run across on a throwing error in the top of the sixth, an inning when two Razorbacks were hit by pitches. Arkansas has now won four in a row — each against a ranked opponent — and the Razorbacks hold sole possession of first place in the SEC with a 14-4 conference record. Next up is a home game against Central Arkansas on Tuesday before the Hogs welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks for a three-game series next weekend. 6:31 pm, April 24, 2022Florida gets out of jam in top of seventhFacing a potential sweep and trailing Arkansas 2-0 in the top of the seventh inning of Game 3, the Gators faced a deficit that could grow with one strike of the bat. Arkansas' Audrie LaValley started the seventh with a single on the first pitch of the inning, she advanced to second on KB Sides' ground out back to the mound and then moved to third on Hannah McEwen's two-out single to left field. Florida then made a pitching change, replacing Rylee Trlicek with Lexie Delbrey, who got Taylor Ellsworth to strike out looking in four pitches to end the inning. Now, Florida goes to bat in the bottom of the seventh, trailing 2-0. 6:04 pm, April 24, 2022Florida makes a pitching change, Arkansas' lead growsWhile Florida starting pitcher Elizabeth Hightower was able to escape a fifth-inning jam that started with runners on first and second with no outs and ended without any further damage, she found herself in a similar situation in the sixth inning — runners and first and second with one out after she hit Arkansas' Taylor Ellsworth — and the Gators elected to make a change. Florida brought in Rylee Trlicek, who's posted a 1-1 record in 11 appearances this season, while allowing just a 2.75 ERA. Hightower finished 5.1 innings, allowing two hits, two walks, two hit batters and one earned run. While Trlicek got Arkansas' Danielle Gibson, who homered earlier, to fly out, Trlicek then hit Hannah Gammill, loading the bases with two outs and an ensuing throwing error by Florida shortshop Sarah Longley resulted in KB Sides scoring to give the Hogs a 2-0 lead. Trlicek got out of the inning with a strikeout. 5:56 pm, April 24, 2022Arkansas' Chenise Delce is DEALING So Chenise Delce is pretty good pic.twitter.com/2w1vyPslEq — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 24, 2022 Arkansas starting pitcher Chenise Delce just struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth inning, needing only 11 pitches to get out of the inning — and 10 of them were strikes. She got Florida's Avery Goelz, Sarah Longley and Katie Kistler to each strike out swinging, with Goelz and Kistler retiring after facing just three pitches each. Delce is now up to eight strikeouts in 18 batters faced, 19 strikeouts for the series and 127 for the season. Arkansas is hanging onto its 1-0 lead as Delce has all the offensive support she's needed — at least for now. Strikeout No. 6️ for @d_chenise! pic.twitter.com/Ju3rLBo14T — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 24, 2022 5:49 pm, April 24, 2022Florida escapes tricky situation in top of fifthTrailing 1-0 to No. 7 Arkansas, Florida could've seen its deficit double or triple in the top of the fifth inning, when Arkansas' Hannah Gammill, who led off the inning, was struck by an offering on an 0-1 count, then her teammate Linnie Malkin drew a walk on a full count to put runners on first and second with no outs. The Razorbacks were in prime position to add to their lead. However, Florida's Elizabeth Hightower got each of the next three Arkansas batters out — a ground out, an infield fly and another ground out, ending the threat after a wild pitch put the runners on second and third with two outs. 5:28 pm, April 24, 2022Arkansas holds onto 1-0 lead halfway through the gameThrough three and a half innings, No. 7 Arkansas is holding onto a 1-0 lead over No. 8 Florida in Gainesville, thanks to Danielle Gibson's second-inning solo home run. Hits have come at a premium thus far, with Gibson's homer being the only hit for the Razorbacks. Florida has just two hits. M4 | Nothing in the top frame. Arkansas 1, Florida 0 — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 24, 2022 4:50 pm, April 24, 2022Gibson delivers (again) to put Arkansas ahead 1-0 Oh HELLO Danielle Gibson! pic.twitter.com/Q2XZUH9CrC — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 24, 2022 For the second time in three days, Arkansas first baseman Danielle Gibson delivered an extra-base hit against Florida, this time a home run. She just sent a 1-0 offering that was high and inside, and she turned her wrists to crush it over the right-field fence to start the top of the second inning and to give the Hogs a 1-0 lead over the hosting Gators as Arkansas goes for the sweep of Florida. In Game 1 of the series, Gibson went 1-for-4 at the plate, driving in four runs, while also scoring one of her own, as Arkansas rolled over Florida, 9-1. Her bases-clearing double in the fifth inning helped open the flood gates of what was a scoreless game through four innings. 4:46 pm, April 24, 2022Florida lead-off batter Wallace is stranded at the end of the first We love a Delce Deal pic.twitter.com/vP0EBa2tCW — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 24, 2022 After Florida's Elizabeth Hightower made quick work of the top of the Arkansas batting order, getting them out in succession, three up, three down, the Gators had a chance to strike first, as lead-off batter Skylar Wallace singled on a 2-1 count, then stole second base following a fly out by teammate Kendra Falby. Florida now had a runner in scoring position with one out, but the Gators couldn't move Wallace around the bases as they failed to get the ball out of the infield in the rest of the inning. Arkansas starting pitcher Chenise Delce got a pop out to second, followed by a strikeout to get out of the inning, with Wallace stranded on second. Chenise gets the go! pic.twitter.com/L3d6tum55W — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 24, 2022 As No. 7 Arkansas goes for the sweep against No. 8 Florida in Gainesville, the Razorbacks put the ball in the hands of ace Chenise Delce, who entered Sunday with a 12-2 record and a team-best 2.32 ERA in 15 starts. She has pitched eight complete games, holding opposing hitters to just a .228 average and striking out 119 batters while allowing only 28 walks. Here are the starters for each team: Arkansas CF KB Sides LF Hannah McEwen C Taylor Ellsworth 1B Danielle Gibson 3B Hannah Gammill DP Linnie Malkin RF Kacie Hoffmann 2B Audrie LaValley SS Spencer Prigge –––––––––––––– P Chenise Delce Sunday's Starters pic.twitter.com/gAT7BtnNO9 — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 24, 2022 Florida 2B Skylar Wallace CF Kendra Falby 3B Charla Echols DP Reagan Walsh RF Cheyenne Lindsey C Emily Wilkie 1B Avery Goelz SS Sarah Longley LF Katie Kistler ––––––––––––– P Elizabeth Hightower Series Finale 🔜 #GoGators pic.twitter.com/CTzp1druD7 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 24, 2022 2:56 pm, April 24, 2022Arkansas looks to complete series sweep against FloridaFor the first time in 22 years, Arkansas softball clinched a series win over Florida on Saturday, as the Razorbacks followed a six-inning, 9-1 victory on Friday with a 5-4 triumph on Saturday, setting up for a potential series sweep Sunday. This is the first time Arkansas has won a series in Gainesville. The first pitch of Game 3 is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday on SEC Network+. Click or tap here for live stats for the game. No. 6 Arkansas wins the weekend series (2-0) after a, 5-4, win today over No. 9 Florida, (5-4) 💪! #ncaasoftball x 🎥 @razorbacksb pic.twitter.com/VU4sZxV4wN — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 24, 2022 After Saturday's games, Arkansas (13-4 SEC) has a three-game lead in the loss column over second-place Alabama, which is 13-7 in conference play. Florida is now in sixth place with an 11-9 SEC record. 8:50 pm, April 23, 2022Arkansas wins beats Florida again, clinches seriesArkansas took game two of the series vs. Florida with a 5-4 win. The win marks the first time Arkansas beat Florida in consecutive games since 2000, its first series win vs. the Gators since 2000 and the program's first series win in Gainesville. KB Sides had a monster day at the plate going 3-4 with a career-high three doubles and an RBI. Hannah Gammill went 3-4 as well at the plate. Mary Haff went five innings in the circle, allowing five hits before Chenise Delce came in for the last two innings and dished out three strikeouts to close out the game and secure the win. Delce is different pic.twitter.com/J59l2TsFZd — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 23, 2022 The Gators had a strong outing from Cheyenne Lindsey, who posted two RBI at clutch moments for the Gators. Arkansas and Florida will face off again tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network+. Here are live stats for the game. 8:27 pm, April 23, 2022Arkansas takes a 5-4 leadKB Sides hit yet another to give the Razaorbacks a 5-4 lead. Check out her career-high third-double of the day. KB Sides with a casual and career-high 3 doubles today. Just KB things. pic.twitter.com/0ncCKYmi0p — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 23, 2022 6:42 pm, April 23, 2022Arkansas takes an early 1-0 lead in first inningIt didn't take long for the Razorbacks to put one on the board. Their offensive success continued early into Game 2. KB Sides started things off with a double to put a runner on, a Hannah McEwen single allowed Sides to advance to third and then Taylor Ellsworth grounded out to pick up the RBI. Arkansas plated a run just like that with some back-to-back hitting early on. T-Money puts the Razorbacks in front pic.twitter.com/N0WR9slNwW — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 23, 2022 2:20 am, April 23, 2022Arkansas beats Florida for the first time since 2007 to begin seriesA nice start to the weekend ✔️ pic.twitter.com/r5dRjV4TAh— Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 23, 2022 For the first time since 2007, Arkansas took down Florida in softball. This one had to feel pretty good for the No. 6 Razorbacks, as they beat the No. 10 Gators 9-1. After the first four innings were scoreless, Arkansas exploded for five runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth. Danielle Gibson continued her terrific season, knocking in four RBI in the rout