Live updates: 2023 DI softball championship

Here's the overall schedule for the 2023 DI softball tournament:

ROUND DATES Selection Show 7 p.m. ET May 14 Regionals May 19-21 (competition will be conducted Thursday-Saturday for those regionals with a team that has a no-competition-on-Sunday policy) Super Regionals May 25-27 or May 26-28 Women's College World Series June 1-9

The road to the national championship starts with a 64-team bracket spread among 16 regional locations, set to be announced May 14. Each regional tournament will be double-elimination, from May 19-21 (or Thursday through Sunday if a team has a no-Sunday policy).

Sixteen regional winners then advance to the super regional, a two-team, best-of-three style format held either May 25-27 or May 26-28.

The eight super regional winners earn spots in the 2023 Women's College World Series that begins on Thursday, June 1. The WCWS begins in double-elimination format, before the final two teams play a best-of-three series for the national championship.