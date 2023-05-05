Last Updated 3:46 PM, May 05, 2023
Live updates: 2023 DI softball championship

6:54 pm, May 5, 2023

Here is the championship schedule

Women's College World Series

Here's the overall schedule for the 2023 DI softball tournament:

ROUND DATES
Selection Show 7 p.m. ET May 14
Regionals May 19-21 (competition will be conducted Thursday-Saturday for those regionals with a team that has a no-competition-on-Sunday policy)
Super Regionals May 25-27 or May 26-28
Women's College World Series June 1-9

The road to the national championship starts with a 64-team bracket spread among 16 regional locations, set to be announced May 14. Each regional tournament will be double-elimination, from May 19-21 (or Thursday through Sunday if a team has a no-Sunday policy).

Sixteen regional winners then advance to the super regional, a two-team, best-of-three style format held either May 25-27 or May 26-28.

The eight super regional winners earn spots in the 2023 Women's College World Series that begins on Thursday, June 1. The WCWS begins in double-elimination format, before the final two teams play a best-of-three series for the national championship. 

6:52 pm, May 5, 2023

Here is information about the selection show

The 2023 selection show will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 14 on ESPN2. The full 64-team bracket will be announced.

You can find the interactive bracket here.

6:51 pm, May 5, 2023

Championship history

Oklahoma softball 2022 national championship

The Oklahoma Sooners are coming off back-to-back national titles and have been the top-ranked team in the nation for almost the entire season. Here's the complete championship history:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 *Oklahoma (59-3)  Patty Gasso  10-5 Texas  Oklahoma City 
2021 Oklahoma (56-4) Patty Gasso 5-1 Florida State  Oklahoma City 
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series. 

#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions