Live updates: 2023 Women's College World Series

Silly string rained down on the Crimson Tide players following the final game of the Tuscaloosa super regional after Alabama beat Northwestern in the if-necessary game, 3-2.

Following the third inning rain delay in Tuscaloosa, Alabama came alive as Ally Shipman singled down the left field line to plate two runners in the bottom of the third inning. Northwestern cut Alabama's lead in half in the next inning, with a Kelsey Nader single scoring pinch runner Bridget Donahey.

The Crimson Tide pulled ahead more with Jenna Johnson's dinger off the left field foul pole, marking the score 3-2. Maeve Nelson sparked a comeback for the Wildcats in the seventh, scoring a homer of her own, but Montana Fouts remained sturdy on the mound to finish off the game for Alabama advance to the WCWS.

The Crimson Tide will face Tennessee in Oklahoma City next week.