Live updates: 2023 Women's College World Series
We have WCWS opening round matchups 👀
THE 2023 WCWS FIELD IS SET! 🎟— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 29, 2023
Watch the moment all eight teams punched their ticket to OKC.#WCWS pic.twitter.com/pDMSIPjNjG
All eight teams remaining will be in action Thursday, the opening day of the 2023 Women's College World Series. Here are the matchups, schedule and TV information for the action.
Thursday's Schedule (all times ET)
- No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Alabama | 12:00 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Stanford | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 7 Washington vs. No. 15 Utah | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN
Women's College World Series field is set
The Women's College World Series field is set. Eight teams moved on to the next stage of the postseason. Find the teams below:
- No. 1 Oklahoma
- No. 3 Florida State
- No. 4 Tennessee
- No. 5 Alabama
- No. 6 Oklahoma State
- No. 7 Washington
- No. 9 Stanford
- No. 15 Utah
🥳 Alabama claims final spot in WCWS
Silly string rained down on the Crimson Tide players following the final game of the Tuscaloosa super regional after Alabama beat Northwestern in the if-necessary game, 3-2.
Following the third inning rain delay in Tuscaloosa, Alabama came alive as Ally Shipman singled down the left field line to plate two runners in the bottom of the third inning. Northwestern cut Alabama's lead in half in the next inning, with a Kelsey Nader single scoring pinch runner Bridget Donahey.
Ship gets the Tide on the board in the 3rd!🚢@ally_shipman— Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) May 28, 2023
The Crimson Tide pulled ahead more with Jenna Johnson's dinger off the left field foul pole, marking the score 3-2. Maeve Nelson sparked a comeback for the Wildcats in the seventh, scoring a homer of her own, but Montana Fouts remained sturdy on the mound to finish off the game for Alabama advance to the WCWS.
The Crimson Tide is coming for you, OKC! 🥳#RoadToWCWS x 🎥 ESPNU / @AlabamaSB pic.twitter.com/LBAcc8zMqa— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 28, 2023
The Crimson Tide will face Tennessee in Oklahoma City next week.
Utah advances to WCWS for the first time since 1994
In front of a record-breaking crowd of 3,083 fans in the Dumke Family Softball Stadium, No. 15 Utah topped San Diego State in a winner-take-all game 3 to advance to the WCWS.
𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐓 𝐋𝐀𝐊𝐄 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑 𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒!— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 28, 2023
𝐹𝒪𝑅 𝒯𝐻𝐸 𝐹𝐼𝑅𝒮𝒯 𝒯𝐼𝑀𝐸 𝒮𝐼𝒩𝒞𝐸 𝟣𝟫𝟫𝟦, 𝒯𝐻𝐸 𝒰𝒯𝐸𝒮 𝒜𝑅𝐸 𝐻𝐸𝒜𝒟𝐼𝒩𝒢 𝒯𝒪 𝒯𝐻𝐸 𝒲𝒪𝑀𝐸𝒩'𝒮 𝒞𝒪𝐿𝐿𝐸𝒢𝐸 𝒲𝒪𝑅𝐿𝒟 𝒮𝐸𝑅𝐼𝐸𝒮!!#GoUtes /// #SOTL pic.twitter.com/4OYMFBBHLo
The Aztecs opened up scoring as AJ Murphy raced home at the top of the second to lead Utah, 1-0. The Utes got themselves on the board in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI-triple from Abbey Dayton. Haley Denning then singled and stole second base — becoming the third Ute ever to tally 100 steals — and she and Dayton proceeded to employ some heads-up baserunning when Shelbi Ortiz reached first on an error, scoring two more runs for Utah. Aliya Belarde wrapped up the inning with a go-ahead single to score Ortiz, propelling the Utes 4-1 over the Aztecs.
B2 | @HaleyDenning and Abby Dayton scamper home on an error!— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 28, 2023
Utah 3, SDSU 1.
San Diego State and Utah both tacked on runs in the fourth and fifth innings, bringing the scoreboard to 5-2. In the sixth, Halle Morris slammed a two-run-two-out single to insure Utah's victory, 7-2.
Utah will face No. 7 Washington in Oklahoma City, its fourth program appearance at the WCWS and first since 1994.
🍿 Two more WCWS tickets on the line Sunday afternoon
Stakes are HIGH this Sunday afternoon as No. 15 Utah battles San Diego State and No. 5 Alabama takes on No. 12 Northwestern for the last two bids to the WCWS.
In game 1 in Salt Lake City, the Aztecs claimed their first-ever super regional win in program history, 4-3. The Utes stormed back in game 2, silencing San Diego State with a grand slam and forcing game 3 convincingly, 10-1. The two square off at 2 p.m. today.
Winner. Take. All.@AztecSoftball and (15) @Utah_Softball will square off with a trip to the #WCWS on the line on Sunday at 2 PM ET on ESPN.#RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/VFpxAJvx8C— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 28, 2023
It's been a low-scoring Tuscaloosa super regional, with neither team scoring more than four runs in both games combined. The teams have been stalemated in a pitcher's duel between Northwestern's Danielle Williams and the Crimson Tide's Montana Fouts — Williams threw a complete game in their first matchup, securing the Wildcat win 3-1. Fouts came in on relief in game 2, throwing 2.2 shutout innings and three strikeouts to claim her 99th career win. First pitch for game three is slated at 4 p.m. this afternoon.
A trip to the Women's College World Series on the line#Team27 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/5EqzI3wPbX— Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) May 28, 2023
Alabama forces Game 3 with 2-1 win over Northwestern
Alabama and Montana Fouts will live to see another day. In another tight ballgame in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide squeezed by with a one-run win over Northwestern to force Game 3 on Sunday. With the win, Fouts will get to gear up at LEAST one more time, and the winner of Sunday's game will advance to the WCWS.
Alabama opened the game's scoring in the first inning, but Danielle Williams came on in relief for the Wildcats and held the Tide scoreless. Meanwhile, Jaala Torrence started in the circle for Alabama and allowed just one run in the fifth before handing the ball over to Fouts. Ashley Prange had a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the seventh to give the Tide a one-run lead, and then it all came down to Fouts in the bottom of the seventh. Fouts retired the side, and finished off the game with back-to-back K's to survive the day.
Bama and Northwestern will face in Game 3, with the winner advancing to the WCWS.
.@MontanaFouts called game! 🔥#RoadToWCWS x 🎥 ESPN / @AlabamaSB pic.twitter.com/yFo1sOAPH6— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 28, 2023
Washington punches ticket to WCWS with second shutout over Louisiana
No. 7 Washington has advanced to the WCWS for the 15th time in program history with a 2-0 win over Louisiana in Game 2. The Huskies pitching and defense showed out in the super regionals, with two shutouts over the Ragin' Cajuns. Lindsay Lopez gave up seven hits through six innings pitched in the game, but never allowed a single run to cross home plate. Ruby Meylan then came in to finish things off in the seventh and sealed the victory.
Louisiana's Meghan Schorman held Washington scoreless through five, when Washington finally got some offensive production with a run scored in the sixth and seventh. The second run for Washington came when Brooklyn Carter STOLE HOME.
An emotional moment as @UWSoftball advances to OKC! 🥹#RoadToWCWS x 🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/ncMAiD5BEy— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 28, 2023
Utah forces Game 3 with run-rule win over SDSU
We have our first "if necessary" game of the super regionals — No. 15 Utah forced a Game 3 with a huge 10-1 run-rule win over San Diego State. Following Julia Jimenez's grand slam in the fourth, the Utes piled on three more runs in the top of the fifth to extend the lead. Shelbi Ortiz blasted a three-run bomb this time around ⬇️
T5 | 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐛𝐢 𝐜𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬!— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 27, 2023
A three-run @shelbiortizzz shot makes it Utah 10, SDSU 1!
Mariah Lopez went four innings for the Utes with just one run allowed, and Sarah Ladd closed out the game in the bottom of the fifth. San Diego State and Utah will now face off in a decisive Game 3, with the winner advancing to the WCWS.
UTAH GRAND SLAM 💥
Julia Jimenez gave the Utes a massive 7-1 lead with one stroke of the bat. The Utes loaded the bases in the top of the fourth with two outs, and Jimenez sent a rocket over the fence in this must-win Game 2.
T4 | 𝕁𝕌𝕁𝕌 𝔹ℝ𝕀ℕ𝔾𝕊 𝕋ℍ𝔼𝕄 𝔸𝕃𝕃 ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔼!— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 27, 2023
A @julliaaJimenez grand slam makes it 7-1!
Tennessee advances to the WCWS 🎟
The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers cruised over No. 13 Texas 9-0 in Game 2 to advance to the WCWS. The Vols are heading to OKC for the first time since 2015, and the eighth time in program history. Peyton Gottshall picked up the Game 2 win and shut out the Longhorns. She pitched a complete game with just two hits allowed and five strikeouts in the win.
The offense exploded in the top of the seventh for six runs to put the nail in the coffin. The Vols will now continue their historic season after winning SEC regular-season and tournament title for the first time in program history. The only other season the Lady Vols won the SEC regular-season title was in 2007 during Monica Abbott's senior year — they advanced to the WCWS final in that same year.
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! 😱#RoadToWCWS x 🎥 ABC / @Vol_Softball pic.twitter.com/Nrcz35nnrT— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 27, 2023
OU wins 48th straight game, advances to the WCWS
Wow. The Oklahoma Sooners have won their 48th straight game to advance to a seventh straight trip the WCWS. The 48-game win streak is the longest in NCAA DI softball history, breaking Arizona's record of 47 games set in the 1996-97 seasons. The Sooners showed yet again why they are the No. 1 team in the nation when they came back from a 7-4 deficit, down to their last out and last strike, TWICE. Kinzie Hansen tied the ballgame in the top of the seventh on an 0-2 count with a three-run homer before the Sooners handed the ball to their ace and Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, Jordy Bahl. Bahl helld off Valerie Cagle and the Tigers in the bottom of the seventh and gave her team the chance to take the lead. Not to mention, Cydney Sanders made an insane catch in the Clemson dugout for the third out of the inning.
Sure enough, Tiare Jennings hit the go-ahead homer for a 8-7 lead in the top of the ninth, and then Bahl shut the door in the bottom half to secure the win. Quite the thriller for the last home game played on Oklahoma's Marita Hynes Field.
𝐓𝐖𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐀𝐒 𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄.@_tiarejennings second HR of the game for the lead!— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 27, 2023
T9 | OU 8, Clemson 7 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/5hNXRe9N9L
KINZIE HANSEN TIES BALLGAME FOR OU 🍿
Never count Oklahoma out. The Sooners trailed 7-4 in the top of the seventh with their 47-game win streak on the line. The Tigers turned to their ace, Valerie Cagle, the last remaining candidate for National Player of the Year in the supers. The Sooners were down to their last out and last strike with one on base when Haley Lee singled to keep the hopes alive. Then, Kinzie Hansen stepped up to the plate. Hansen blasted a three-run bomb on an 0-2 count to tie the ballgame.
EQUALIZED!!!! 😱#RoadToWCWS x 🎥 ESPN / @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/nk1SNG0upJ— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 27, 2023
No. 9 Stanford tops No. 8 Duke, advances to WCWS
The Stanford Cardinal cruised past No. 8 Duke to advance to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. The early morning match remained close through the first three innings, but a four-run 5th inning for the Pac-12 powerhouse put the game out of reach as Duke remained scoreless during the rest of the outing. The Cardinal swept through the Durham Super Regional, defeating the Blue Devils in 3-1 on Friday ahead of Saturday's win.
Stanford is the third team to secure its spot in the WCWS, as Oklahoma State and Florida State advanced to the championship on Friday.
Oklahoma City bound!@StanfordSball outlasts Duke 7-2 to advance to the WCWS.#Pac12SB | #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/y5NH1Me7Bs— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) May 27, 2023
San Diego State wins its first EVER super regional game ‼️
San Diego State upset No. 15 Utah in Game 1 for its first-ever program win in the super regionals. Allie Light started in the circle for SDSU, but Dee Dee Hernandez came in for three innings and held the Utes scoreless to secure the one-run win. Utah led 3-2 after a three-run second inning, but San Diego State added two more in the top of the fourth, and that ended up being all they needed.
The Game 1 win is a big one, as the winner of Game 1 advances to the WCWS 81 percent of the time. SDSU and Utah will face off again Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.
FINAL out from a 4-3 win at Utah in the first game of the NCAA Salt Lake City Regional! SDSU needs one more win to make its first Women's College World Series!#TheTimeIsNow | #RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/Glxq52bgQI— San Diego State Softball (@AztecSoftball) May 27, 2023
Washington run-rules Louisiana in Game 1
No. 7 Washington defeated Louisiana 8-0 in run-rule fashion in Game 1 of the supers. The offense exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fourth with two homers. Not to mention, Ruby Meylan threw five innings with seven strikeouts and zero runs allowed in the shutout. Washington and Louisiana will play again tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET. One more win for Washington would mean a trip to OKC.
Shows bunt. GOES YARD!!!! 🚀#RoadToWCWS x 🎥 ESPN / @UWSoftball pic.twitter.com/GnvtEl3o0G— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 27, 2023