Live updates: Oklahoma vs. Florida State in the Women’s College World Series Finals
The 2023 NCAA DI softball championship series continues today
The series continues after No. 1 Oklahoma took Game 1 of the 2023 softball championship. In Game 2, No. 3 FSU gets a swing at forcing an if-necessary game or the Sooners could claim their third straight title.
Oklahoma won the first matchup 5-0, logging the Sooners' 52nd win. The win marked the fifth shutout for Oklahoma throughout the tournament and the first shutout loss for the Seminoles.
Here's the full series schedule:
2023 Women's College World Series Championship Series, schedule, TV networks (all times ET)
June 7-June 9 (Best of 3)
- No. 1 Oklahoma 5, No. 3 Florida State 0
- No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Florida State | June 8, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Florida State (if necessary) | June 9, 8 p.m. | ESPN
Jordy Bahl powers Oklahoma to game one win
A complete game shutout by Jordy Bahl helped No. 1 Oklahoma earn a 1-0 series lead and extend their record winning streak to 52 games with a 5-0 win over Florida State.
Bahl struck out ten Florida State hitters while allowing just two two hits and one walk across her seven innings of work.
It took the Sooners' offense time to get going, but Oklahoma scored in each of the last three innings it came to the plate, highlighted by a three-run fourth inning.
These two teams will meet again on Thursday night. Oklahoma, now with a 1-0 series lead, will have the opportunity to win the national championship with a win tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Kaley Mudge makes the play of the tournament 😱
Kaley Mudge takes flight in left field to reach over the wall and steal a three-run homerun from Haley Lee. Had Mudge not made this catch, Oklahoma would have taken an 8-0 lead and won the game on a run-rule.
⚡️ Oklahoma strikes first
After three innings of one hit ball, Florida State elected to pull Mack Leonard and bring in Makenna Reid out of the bullpen.
The first batter Reid faced was Kinzie Hansen, who promptly blasted the second pitch she saw to center field for an RBI double that scored pinch-runner Jordy Bahl all the way from first. The next batter. Alyssa Brito, blooped home a single that scored Hansen, giving OU a 2-0 lead.
After a sacrifice bunt to get Brito to second, Reid spiked a throw to first that was not fielded cleanly, allowing Brito to score and extend the Sooners' lead to three.
Jordy Bahl is back out to pitch the fifth inning for Oklahoma. She has struck out six hitters through her first four innings of shutout work.
End of two innings, still tied 0-0
Mack Leonard and Jordy Bahl have both been solid in the circle for their respective sides. Each pitcher has two strikeouts and Leonard has yet to allow a hit.
It's a quiet start to the delayed first game of the 2023 championship series. We are tied 0-0 in the third inning.
Game one of the WCWS final has re-entered a weather delay
Tonight's game will resume at 10:02 PM ET.#WCWS pic.twitter.com/LvSixhHodr— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 8, 2023
After the first four outs of the game were recorded, game one of the best two-of-three WCWS final has re-entered a weather delay due to lightning in the area. The game is now set to restart at 10:02 p.m. ET
🏆 It's gametime in the WCWS finals
No. 1 Oklahoma takes on No. 3 Florida State in the first game of the best-of-three Women's College World Series. First pitch is coming soon on ESPN.
Here are the lineups for game one:
Game one of the championship series is in a weather delay
Game one of the 2023 DI softball championship series between No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 3 Florida State has entered a weather delay due to lightning in the area. First pitch is now scheduled for 9:10 ET.
Updates will be added here when available.
The 2023 NCAA DI softball championship series starts today 🤩
Oklahoma and Florida State will meet in Oklahoma City with a national championship on the line for the second time in the past three seasons. Here's what you need to know about each team before the action gets underway on Wednesday.
No. 1 Oklahoma
The top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners set the all-time record for consecutive wins only recently. This mark now stands at 51 as the Sooners have cruised through their first three games of the Women's College World Series.
Oklahoma leads the nation in just about every major statistic. Just to name a few, Oklahoma ranks first in: scoring, on-base percentage, home runs, earned run average and pitching shutouts. They lead most of these categories by a wide margin.
The Sooners have eight players with a .320 batting average or better. Five of these eight have also popped double-digit home runs. In the circle, they have three true aces in the three-headed monster of Jordy Bahl, Nicole May and Alex Storako.
No. 3 Florida State
If there is a team built to beat Oklahoma, it might just be Florida State. The Seminoles bring an impressive 58-9 record to the championship series, winning 24 of their last 25 games.
Like Oklahoma, Florida State has talent in the circle. Kathryn Sandercock already has a perfect game this tournament, and has proven herself as one of the nation's premier pitchers this season. Freshman Makenna Reid has also been outstanding for FSU this season, going 13-0 with an ERA less than 1 in her first season in Tallahassee.
Offensively, Florida State is not as dominant as Oklahoma, but the 'Noles still score more than six runs per game.
The pitching staff is Florida State's bread and butter, and will likely be the primary reason they can hang with Oklahoma.
Game one of the championship series starts Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The team's will play a best two-out-of-three series, with the first team to win two games crowned as the 2023 national champions.
Oklahoma and Florida State set to meet in championship series rematch 🥎
Oklahoma softball will put its 51-game winning stream on the line when the Sooners meet Florida State in the 2023 Women's College World Series championship series. These two teams met in the championship series in 2021, with Oklahoma downing Florida State in three games.
To get to the championship series, Oklahoma needed nine innings before finally escaping Stanford, 4-2. Florida State did not need extra innings, instead turning to ace Kathryn Sandercock to close out their 5-1 win against Tennessee.
The teams will have a day off on Tuesday, before beginning the championship series at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. Here is the complete schedule for the three game series.
FSU wins to move onto championship series 🏆
Florida State continues their undefeated Women's College World Series, downing Tennessee 5-1 in the national semifinal.
Kathryn Sandercock came in to close the game out for FSU, pitching the last three innings of the game while allowing just one hit while striking out four.
FSU's offense was consistent in the win, scoring in four of the seven innings. Six Seminoles had hits, four had RBI and only two batters struck out, combining for a complete offensive showing as a team.
Florida State will now head to their second championship series in the past three years. Once again, Florida State will meet Oklahoma in the national championship. The Seminoles lost to the Sooners in three games in 2021. Game one of the three game series is schedule for Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.
👀 Florida State jumps in front
The 'Noles have scored one run in three of the last four innings to overcome Tennessee's early advantage.
Jahni Kerr and Michaela Edenfield homered for FSU to score their first two runs, then Kerr added her second RBI of the day on an RBI single in the fifth inning to give Florida State a 3-1 lead.
Kathryn Sandercock, who has already thrown a perfect game this tournament, is now into pitch for Florida State as they try to wrap up their spot in the championship series.
🔥 Zaida Puni stays hot to open the scoring
A day after accounting for two of Tennessee's three runs, Zaida Puni rips a first inning homerun to give the Vols an early 1-0 lead.
FSU-Tennessee starts NOW 🥎
Tennessee must beat Florida State twice tonight to clinch a spot in the WCWS championship series against Oklahoma. But, if Florida State wins just once, they will secure their second championship series appearance in the last three years. First pitch coming soon on ESPN.
Here are lineups for game one:
