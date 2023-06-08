Live updates: Oklahoma vs. Florida State in the Women’s College World Series Finals

Oklahoma and Florida State will meet in Oklahoma City with a national championship on the line for the second time in the past three seasons. Here's what you need to know about each team before the action gets underway on Wednesday.

No. 1 Oklahoma

The top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners set the all-time record for consecutive wins only recently. This mark now stands at 51 as the Sooners have cruised through their first three games of the Women's College World Series.

Oklahoma leads the nation in just about every major statistic. Just to name a few, Oklahoma ranks first in: scoring, on-base percentage, home runs, earned run average and pitching shutouts. They lead most of these categories by a wide margin.

The Sooners have eight players with a .320 batting average or better. Five of these eight have also popped double-digit home runs. In the circle, they have three true aces in the three-headed monster of Jordy Bahl, Nicole May and Alex Storako.

No. 3 Florida State

If there is a team built to beat Oklahoma, it might just be Florida State. The Seminoles bring an impressive 58-9 record to the championship series, winning 24 of their last 25 games.

Like Oklahoma, Florida State has talent in the circle. Kathryn Sandercock already has a perfect game this tournament, and has proven herself as one of the nation's premier pitchers this season. Freshman Makenna Reid has also been outstanding for FSU this season, going 13-0 with an ERA less than 1 in her first season in Tallahassee.

Offensively, Florida State is not as dominant as Oklahoma, but the 'Noles still score more than six runs per game.

The pitching staff is Florida State's bread and butter, and will likely be the primary reason they can hang with Oklahoma.

Game one of the championship series starts Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The team's will play a best two-out-of-three series, with the first team to win two games crowned as the 2023 national champions.