Live updates: No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 2 Oklahoma softball in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

Oklahoma and UCLA entered the season as the top two teams in the nation. Since we saw the schedules, we have been gearing up for this 1 vs. 2 matchup. And we do still have it, but flipped. We once thought Oklahoma, the back-to-back reigning national champions, would be the No. 1 team, but instead, UCLA enters the matchup sitting on top of college softball. The flip-flop happened just last week when Oklahoma lost an unexpected matchup to Baylor. Jordy Bahl was in the circle and gave up a three-run bomb that gave the Bears the advantage. The Sooners tried to battle back from a 4-1 deficit, but ultimately fell 4-3. Last season, it took 39 games for Oklahoma softball to lose its first game of the season. In 2023, it took just 10 days and nine games.

But of course, head coach Patty Gasso said in the soonersports.com recap of the game, "What just happened is extremely valuable. What's valuable is the response, the rebound and the extra work that is going to be put in to make us better. Our offense was confused with things and we definitely have to find a way to handle pitchers that mix pitches better."

So, the loss likely shouldn't give Sooners fans any worry. Typically, losses are early and often in softball, but for Oklahoma, this was odd. For UCLA, too, considering the Bruins are currently undefeated on the season despite multiple ranked matchups. They even faced No. 3 Florida on Thursday at the Mary Nutter, and they run-ruled them with a 10-0 win in five innings. To go even FURTHER, Megan Faraimo threw a no-hitter. UCLA head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said Faraimo is on a mission this season. That much is obvious to us all.

We will likely see Faraimo and Bahl in the circle. Oklahoma also has Alex Storako and Nicole May to work with. Both Faraimo and Bahl are dangerous two-way players. These are definitely two of the best pitching staffs in the nation, and then on top of that, two of the best offensive lineups in the nation.

Faraimo has not been short of run support so far this season. They have put up 10 or more runs in four games already. And this hasn't been against weak competition — the Bruins have taken down Alabama, Virginia Tech, Louisiana and Florida. The resume is super impressive. If Faraimo is on a mission... so is Maya Brady. The senior star is hitting .575 so far on the season with five homers to go along with it. Jordan Woolery and Savannah Pola are not too far behind.

The Sooners lost Jocelyn Alo this season, but Jocelyn Erickson, a freshman, is leading the team in average right now. Plus Haley Lee, Rylie Boone and Grace Lyons are all hitting .400 or above. Tiare Jennings is hitting .385 with one home run, which normally is pretty good. But we are talking about the D1softball No. 1 rated player in the nation. It's possible she starts turning it up a notch at any moment in time.

This is a top-tier matchup between the two top teams in the nation. Get ready for a good one.