NCAA softball bracket, schedule, scores for the 2021 DI championship

The 2021 NCAA DI college softball bracket

Here is the bracket for the 2021 Women's College World Series: 

There will be 64 teams in the 2021 NCAA softball tournament. Action starts with regionals at 16 sites. Those 16 advancing teams then compete in eight two-team super regionals. The eight winners of those best-of-3 series move on to the WCWS in Oklahoma City.

2021 NCAA softball tournament schedule

NCAA Photos via Getty Images UCLA's Briana Perez hits a home run against Oklahoma in the 2019 WCWS.

Here's the current schedule for the 64-team NCAA softball tournament.

  • Selections: 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 16. Aired on ESPN2
  • Regionals: Friday, May 21 through Sunday, May 23. Regional competition will be Thursday, May 20 through Saturday, May 22 for regionals that have a team with a no-competition-on-Sunday policy
  • Super Regionals: Thursday, May 27 through Saturday, May 29 or Friday, May 28 through Sunday, May 30
  • Women's College World Series: Thursday, June 3 through Wednesday, June 9
Predictions for the rest of the 2021 season, including the WCWS

There are few people who know more softball than d1softball.com’s Tara Henry. We’re about a month away from selections, so I wanted to talk to her again (see our last conversation here) and get her take on the biggest questions to be answered in the last days of the 2021 regular season. 

Here are some of what she’s expecting ahead of the selection show, which is set for Sunday, May 16.

DI college softball champions

NCAA Photos via Getty Images UCLA won the 2019 DI softball championship
YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series. 

#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions