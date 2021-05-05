NCAA softball bracket, schedule, scores for the 2021 DI championship

Here is the bracket for the 2021 Women's College World Series:

👉 Click or tap here to open the bracket image in a new window or tab.

🖨 Click or tap here for the bracket in PDF form, suitable for printing.

📑 Click or tap here for the full 2021 WCWS schedule

There will be 64 teams in the 2021 NCAA softball tournament. Action starts with regionals at 16 sites. Those 16 advancing teams then compete in eight two-team super regionals. The eight winners of those best-of-3 series move on to the WCWS in Oklahoma City.