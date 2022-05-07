No. 1 Oklahoma softball sweeps No. 7 Oklahoma State in weekend series

Last Updated 7:42 PM, May 07, 2022NCAA.comNo. 1 Oklahoma softball sweeps No. 7 Oklahoma State in weekend seriesShare 8 picks for the 2022 Women's College World Series, about 1 month out 4:30 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:34 pm, May 7, 2022Jocelyn Alo's grand slam powers No. 1 Oklahoma past No. 7 Oklahoma State, 5-3🧹 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 🧹#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/oke2KZHR7Q— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 7, 2022 No. 1 Oklahoma superstar Jocelyn Alo wasn’t having the kind of Senior Day one would expect from the game’s best hitter. She struck out looking twice and her team trailed No. 7 Oklahoma State, 2-1. Then came the bottom of the fifth. Two Oklahoma batters were hit and another was walked, loading the bases full of Sooners. Alo stepped to the plate and the stage was set for her to rewrite her Senior Day story. Boy, did she. 🤙 𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐎𝐑 𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌 🤙 @78jocelyn_alo pic.twitter.com/zx2GuVgtdb— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 7, 2022 Alo sent an 0-2 pitch into the first row of the bleachers in right-center field. That put Oklahoma in the lead, 5-2, and the Sooners never looked back, beating Oklahoma State 5-3, sweeping the Cowgirls. The scoring began in the top of the second when Hayley Busby crushed a two-run home run to left field, giving Oklahoma State its first lead of the series. A GOOD OLE FASHIONED BUZZ BOMB 💥T2 | OSU 2 - OU 0#MovingForward | 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/MBAO1yhJiI— OSU Cowgirl Softball (@CowgirlSB) May 7, 2022 Oklahoma responded in the bottom of the fourth when Grace Lyons hit a single up the middle to score a run, cutting OSU's lead to 2-1. Oklahoma State added a run in the top of the sixth when Chyenne Factor walked with the bases loaded, but it wasn't enough in the end. With the win, Oklahoma improves to 48-1. The Big 12 championship begins Thursday, May 12. 11:16 pm, May 7, 2022Oklahoma walks in a run with bases loaded | 5-3 Oklahoma, Top of the 6thThe most exciting walk of the series brings Sydney 🅿️ across to narrow the gap 👀T6 | OSU 3 - OU 5#MovingForward | 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/RuSKO9TQaC— OSU Cowgirl Softball (@CowgirlSB) May 7, 2022 Just a half inning after the Sooners took a three-run lead, Oklahoma State loaded the bases after three-straight batters were walked. The Cowgirls scored when Chyenne Factor was walked. But they didn't score after that, leaving the bases loaded. Oklahoma leads, 5-3, heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. 10:49 pm, May 7, 2022Jocelyn Alo hits a grand slam, gives Oklahoma the lead | 5-2 Oklahoma, Bottom of the 5th🤙 𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐎𝐑 𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌 🤙 @78jocelyn_alo pic.twitter.com/zx2GuVgtdb— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 7, 2022 Of the first four batters Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell faced to open the bottom of the fifth, she hit two and walked one. Bases loaded. That set the stage for Oklahoma slugger Jocelyn Alo to step to the plate. And she did exactly what you think she did: slugged a grand slam to deep center field, putting the Sooners in the lead. Oklahoma leads, 5-2, in the bottom of the fifth inning. 10:22 pm, May 7, 2022Oklahoma's Grace Lyons knocks in RBI single | 2-1 Oklahoma State, Bottom of the 4th𝐑𝐁𝐈 single from @grace_lyons5 in the fourth cuts the deficit in half ⏳END 4 | OU 1, OSU 2 | 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/R0ptt7HOdw— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 7, 2022 With a runner on second base and no outs, Grace Lyons hit a single up the middle, scoring teammate Tiare Jennings to cut Oklahoma State's lead in half. Oklahoma State leads, 2-1, heading into the fifth inning. 9:27 pm, May 7, 2022Hayley Busby hits 2-run HR to get Oklahoma State on the board first | 2-0 Oklahoma State, Top of the 2ndA GOOD OLE FASHIONED BUZZ BOMB 💥T2 | OSU 2 - OU 0#MovingForward | 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/MBAO1yhJiI— OSU Cowgirl Softball (@CowgirlSB) May 7, 2022 A two-run home run after a 10-pitch battle? It's hard to beat that. That's exactly what OSU's Hayley Busby did, clubbing a two-run home run to left-center field to get Oklahoma State the lead. It's the first lead the Cowgirls have had in the three-game series. Oklahoma State leads, 2-0, in the top of the second inning. 8:17 pm, May 7, 2022Game 3: Preview, how to watch Through two games, No. 1 Oklahoma has had its way with rival No. 7 Oklahoma State, outscoring the Cowgirls 13-1. Oklahoma State only has seven hits in the series. The Cowgirls will look to change that in Game 3 today, with first pitch slated for 5 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Click here to watch the stream | Click here to view live stats 1:23 am, May 7, 2022Oklahoma takes down Oklahoma State, 6-0, wins Big 12 regular season title💥 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞. 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞. 💥#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/ffRqBILGFT— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 7, 2022 Oklahoma took down Oklahoma State, 6-0, Friday night, winning its second-straight over the Cowgirls and 10th-straight Big 12 regular season title. The Sooners won the game in the third inning when they exploded for five runs. It began with Alyssa Brito singling to left field to plate a run and make it 1-0 Oklahoma. The Sooners quickly followed that up by loading the bases. After Jana Johns walked and plated a run, Kinzie Hansen crushed a double to left-center field, scoring all three base-runners to make it 5-0. 𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐄 brings in a trio with the double! 💥@kinziehansen | B3 | OU 5, OSU 0 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/YMvAXMl8EY— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 7, 2022 Oklahoma added one more run when Grace Lyons hit a solo home run to left field — her 18th of the season. First. Pitch. 💥 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐌 💥@grace_lyons5 with her 18th of the season! B5 | OU 6, OSU 0 | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/Qi4Dk7XXfI— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 7, 2022 Hope Trautwein pitched 5.1 innings for Oklahoma, holding Oklahoma State scoreless and only allowing three hits. Morgan Day pitched six innings for Oklahoma State, giving up six earned runs on seven hits. The two rivals will play the third game of the series Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. Follow this page for live updates. 12:54 am, May 7, 2022Oklahoma's Grace Lyons hits solo home run | 6-0 Oklahoma, Bottom of the fifth First. Pitch. 💥 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐌 💥@grace_lyons5 with her 18th of the season! B5 | OU 6, OSU 0 | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/Qi4Dk7XXfI— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 7, 2022 Well, that's one way to open an inning. The offense continued for Oklahoma, as Grace Lyons crushed a solo shot to give the Sooners the 6-0 lead. Oklahoma leads, 6-0, in the bottom of the fifth. 12:20 am, May 7, 2022Kinzie Hansen knocks in three runs on a bases-clearing double | 5-0 Oklahoma, Bottom of the third𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐄 brings in a trio with the double! 💥@kinziehansen | B3 | OU 5, OSU 0 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/YMvAXMl8EY— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 7, 2022 After Oklahoma State walked in a run to make it 2-0 Oklahoma, the bases were still loaded. That's when Oklahoma's Kinzie Hansen stepped to the plate and crushed a double to left-center field, scoring all three runners to give the Sooners a five-run advantage. Oklahoma leads, 5-0, after three innings. 12:05 am, May 7, 2022Alyssa Brito gets Oklahoma on the board | 1-0 Oklahoma, Bottom of the 3rd¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Tiare safe on the fielder's choice and the bases are 𝐣𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐝!B3 | OU 0, OSU 0 | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/i74v2DhbxC— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 7, 2022 With runners on second and third, Tiare Jennings hit into a fielder's choice. But, due to some miscommunication between the Oklahoma State infield, Jennings reached first base and the runners on second and third ended up safe. That created a bases loaded-situation for Oklahoma. Alyssa Brito capitalized on it, sending a single into left field to score a run. Oklahoma leads, 1-0, in the bottom of the third. 11:51 pm, May 6, 2022Second inning: Oklahoma State escapes jam, score tied 0-0 In the bottom of the second inning, Oklahoma's Alyssa Brito led off with a single to right field. Two batters later, Jana Johns was hit by a pitch, setting up the Sooners to have runners on first and second with only one out. But Oklahoma State pitcher Morgan Day got out of the jam, getting Kinzie Hansen to ground into a fielder's choice and Rylie Boone to line out to shortstop. The score remains 0-0 entering the top of the third inning. 9:57 pm, May 6, 2022Game 2: Preview, how to watch No. 6 Oklahoma State softball will be out for revenge on Friday night after falling to No. 1 Oklahoma, 7-1, on Thursday. It's the second game of a three-game series. With a win tonight, Oklahoma would win its 10th straight Big 12 regular season title. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Click here to watch the stream | Click here to view live stats 2:27 am, May 6, 2022Game 1: Oklahoma defeats Oklahoma State 7-1 No. 1 Oklahoma defeated No. 6 Oklahoma State 7-1 for the series opening win. Oklahoma's seven runs came on six hits, with Tiare Jennings hit a three-run home run in the win. 💥 𝐓𝐈𝐀 💥Three-run shot for @_tiarejennings and the #Sooners are up 4 in a blink! END 3 | OU 4, OSU 0 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/jPhrQMJdv2— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 6, 2022 Click or tap here for complete stats The Sooners played strong defense for much of the game, with the lone Oklahoma State run not coming until the fifth innin. In the win, Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl had six total strike outs en route to her 21st win of the season. As a team, the Sooners now have 46 wins in 2022. ⛽ 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧' ⛽@jordybahl | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/olyyPg1cVZ— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 6, 2022 The series continues tomorrow, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET. We'll be providing live updates throughout the series here on NCAA.com. See the full schedule below. Game 2: Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Live stats Game 3: Saturday, May 7 at 5 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Live stats 2:26 am, May 6, 2 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 🧤#RawlingsGoldGloveAward cc @NFCAorg @RawlingsSB@JohnsJana | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/NP6RKRjmYg— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 6, 2022 In the bottom of the sixth, Oklahoma got its first two runners on base after two walks, getting the game-winning run-rule run on base. However, Oklahoma State turned a double-play to end the inning, advancing to the seventh. The Cowgirls' defense with a slick double play to end things in the sixth inning.E6 | OSU 1 - OU 7#MovingForward | #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/UfGJkx7qAL— OSU Cowgirl Softball (@CowgirlSB) May 6, 2022 The next three Cowgirl batters are Karli Petty, Chelsea Alexander and Sydney Pennington, respectively. The next three Sooner batters are Lynnsie Elam, Alyssa Brito and Kinzie Hansen, respectively. Stay here for live updates throughout the game, here on NCAA.com. Click or tap here to watch on ESPN | Click or tap here for live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +