Oklahoma softball takes down top-ranked UCLA 14-0 with offensive explosion

Statement made. In a battle between the top two teams in the nation, Oklahoma's offense absolutely erupted for a 14-0 win in five innings. It's hard to even pick a player of the game considering the Sooners had six home runs and 20 hits on the game. Tiare Jennings finished 3-for-4 with four RBI and a homer and Kinzie Hansen had two homers for five RBI in the win.

Do not forget to give credit where credit is due, though. The offense may have gone off, but Alex Storako completed a five-inning shutout and silenced a UCLA offense that has put up double-digit runs in four games already this season. She finished with just three hits allowed and five strikeouts for a stellar performance in the circle.

The offensive domination all started in the top of the second inning — Alyssa Brito and Jayda Coleman hit back-to-back homers off of Megan Faraimo, and it didn't end there. Tiare Jennings and Haley Lee added two more bombs for a FOUR-home run inning. Hansen then wanted in on the party. She blasted her first two-run homer in the top of the fourth then hit another, this time a three-run bomb, in the top of the fifth.

The OU offense gave us all some serious flashbacks to the Sooners last season. They don't call them home run-U for nothing. The Sooners had lost a close 4-3 battle to Baylor last week at the Clearwater Invitational, and it looks like that was all they needed to wake up the beast.

UCLA has now been handed its first loss of the season, and it is likely the Sooners will re-take the top spot in college softball this week in the polls.