Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State softball: Live coverage, how to watch rivalry series

No. 1 Oklahoma will face rival No. 7 Oklahoma State in a three-game series May 5-7. The Sooners, in the midst of a historic season at 45-1, notched their first loss to the Texas Longhorns on April 16. OU is led by Jordy Bahl and Hope Trautwein in the circle and have the nation's best ERA — a 0.74. Trautwein leads the nation with an absurd 0.10 ERA in the circle. On top of that, the Sooners lead in pretty much every statistical category as well, with one of the most prolific offenses in the history of softball. They are led by the NCAA DI softball home run leader, Jocelyn Alo.

The Sooners will take on a very strong Oklahoma State team led by Kelly Maxwell. Maxwell sports a 1.04 ERA with 221 strikeouts. She is joined by Miranda Elish, who has a 2.04 ERA but also leads the offense with a .378 average and six homers. On top of that, this Oklahoma State lineup has a lot of power. Sydney Pennington, Julia Cottrill and Cheyenne Factor all have 10 or more home runs this season.

The first game of the series will be Thursday, May 5 at at 8 p.m. Eastern. Here are the game times and how you can watch:

Game 1: Thursday, May 5 at 8 p.m. ET | ESPN | Live stats

Game 2: Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Live stats

Game 3: Saturday, May 7 at 5 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Live stats