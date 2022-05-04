Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State softball: Live coverage, how to watch rivalry series

Last Updated 6:12 PM, May 04, 2022NCAA.comOklahoma vs. Oklahoma State softball: Live coverage, how to watch rivalry seriesShare 8 picks for the 2022 Women's College World Series, about 1 month out 4:30 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:07 pm, May 4, 2022Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State: Preview, how to watch No. 1 Oklahoma will face rival No. 7 Oklahoma State in a three-game series May 5-7. The Sooners, in the midst of a historic season at 45-1, notched their first loss to the Texas Longhorns on April 16. OU is led by Jordy Bahl and Hope Trautwein in the circle and have the nation's best ERA — a 0.74. Trautwein leads the nation with an absurd 0.10 ERA in the circle. On top of that, the Sooners lead in pretty much every statistical category as well, with one of the most prolific offenses in the history of softball. They are led by the NCAA DI softball home run leader, Jocelyn Alo. The Sooners will take on a very strong Oklahoma State team led by Kelly Maxwell. Maxwell sports a 1.04 ERA with 221 strikeouts. She is joined by Miranda Elish, who has a 2.04 ERA but also leads the offense with a .378 average and six homers. On top of that, this Oklahoma State lineup has a lot of power. Sydney Pennington, Julia Cottrill and Cheyenne Factor all have 10 or more home runs this season. The first game of the series will be Thursday, May 5 at at 8 p.m. Eastern. Here are the game times and how you can watch: Game 1: Thursday, May 5 at 8 p.m. ET | ESPN | Live stats Game 2: Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Live stats Game 3: Saturday, May 7 at 5 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:45 pm, May 4, 2022Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State rivalry historyThe Sooners have a 37-4 record over the Cowgirls dating back to 2000. The Sooners have won the past three matchups, with its most recent loss in 2021, a 6-4 defeat on May 7. The Cowgirls went on a 24-game losing streak from March 28, 2012 to March 31, 2019. They finally broke that streak last season in 2021, since they did not face in the shortened 2020 season. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:05 pm, May 4, 2022Talking with the HR record holder The new Home Run Queen Jocelyn Alo discusses breaking the record share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:06 pm, May 4, 2022Latest softball rankingsHere's the most recent D1softball poll: RANK TEAM OVERALL RECORD RECORD LAST WEEK PREVIOUS RANK 1 Oklahoma 45-1 3-0 1 2 Virginia Tech 39-6 3-0 2 3 Florida State 45-5 2-0 3 4 Arkansas 39-8 4-0 5 5 UCLA 39-6 3-1 4 6 Oklahoma State 38-9 0-2 6 7 Northwestern 38-7 4-0 8 8 Alabama 39-9 0-1 7 9 Washington 32-11 4-0 9 10 Duke 36-7 0-0 10 11 Arizona State 35-7 3-0 12 12 Florida 38-13 3-1 11 13 Tennessee 35-14 2-1 13 14 Texas 35-15-1 3-0 15 15 Kentucky 33-15 3-2 14 16 Clemson 37-14 4-0 18 17 Auburn 39-11 3-1 19 18 Georgia 39-13 2-2 16 19 UCF 42-11 3-0 17 20 Notre Dame 36-9 1-0 20 21 Michigan 31-15 2-1 22 22 San Diego State 33-12 3-0 24 23 Louisiana 39-11 4-0 NR 24 Wichita State 31-13 3-0 NR 25 LSU 32-19 2-2 25 Dropped out: Oregon State and Stanford MORE FROM D1SOFTBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Softball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats Podcast | Video Vault share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link