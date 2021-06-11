Oklahoma wins the 2021 Women's College World Series

Last Updated 11:34 PM, June 10, 2021NCAA.comOklahoma wins the 2021 Women's College World SeriesShare Oklahoma wins the Women's College World Series 2:54 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:27 pm, June 10, 2021No. 1 Oklahoma wins the 2021 national championship with 5-1 victory over No. 10 Florida State Watch the final out, celebration from Oklahoma's 2021 WCWS title The Sooners have done it. The top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners have fought their way out of the losers bracket and back from a loss in Game 1 to win the national championship 5-1 over the Florida State Seminoles. G Juarez pitched the best series of her career in the biggest moment of her career. The veteran pitcher allowed just two hits and notched seven strikeouts in the victory. She posted a 0.90 ERA, went 5-0 and dished out 38 Ks in the tournament. The Sooners picked up their fifth ever national championship and the third title since 2016. Jocelyn Alo, the National Player of the Year, won her first title with the program. She went 2-for-3 today with a solo home run to get the Sooners on the board first. Jayda Coleman had a huge game offensively, she hit a solo-bomb after Alo's and then drilled a two-RBI double to give the Sooners a 5-1 lead. Congratulations to the Florida State Seminoles on a tremendous run in the WCWS this year. THE SOONERS ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS, ONCE AGAIN!!! 🏆 (1) @OU_Softball defeats (10) Florida State, 5-1, in Game 3 of the Championship Series to win the fifth title in program history!#WCWS pic.twitter.com/0pc7wI4ROK — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 10, 2021 8:20 pm, June 10, 2021The Sooners take a 5-1 leadThe Sooners have taken a 5-1 lead with a three-RBI double from Jayda Coleman. Tiare Jennings opened the inning with a base hit and FSU head coach Lonni Alameda decided to take Danielle Watson out of the game and went with Emma Wilson in the circle. Kinzie Hansen and Mackenzie Donihoo walked to load the bases before a wild pitch allowed one run to score for the Sooners. Coleman then had another opportunity to make something happen. She sent a deep ball to left field off the wall to score three runs and give this OU team a big lead in this winner-takes-all Game 3. FSU is now going with their ace, Kathryn Sandercock again to try and slow this Sooner roll. The Sooners tack on 3️⃣ in the third and now hold a 5-1 heading into the fourth! 📺 @espn#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/Wd6LbAqPUm — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 10, 2021 8:04 pm, June 10, 2021FSU cuts the deficit in half with assist from the sunWe now have a 2-1 ballgame after the Seminoles scored a run in the top of the third. Kalei Harding was walked to start the inning, and then Sydney Sherrill stepped up with two outs and sent a high pop-up to second base, which would have been the third out of the inning. Tiare Jennings lost it in the sun and Sherill reached second with an RBI-double to cut the lead in half. 7:43 pm, June 10, 2021Another Sooner homer! OU leads 2-0One from the vet, one from the rookie. Jayda Coleman just went oppo for the second Sooner home run of the day to give OU a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second. And just as they tied the WCWS home run record, Coleman's rocket just broke the record with their 15th team home run of the week. That ball was 𝐂𝐑𝐔𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐃! 🔥 @jaydac00 #WCWS x 🎥 @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/2TbrTNFAD3 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 10, 2021 7:22 pm, June 10, 2021Jocelyn Alo doing Player of the Year things, hits solo bomb for 1-0 leadJocelyn Alo hit another home run against the Seminoles, this time for the 1-0 lead in this decisive Game 3. This is now the first time in this best-of-three series that Oklahoma has taken the first lead in the game. Oklahoma just tied the WCWS home run record with their 14th of the series. 💣 No. 34 of the season for @78jocelyn_alo gives the Sooners the early lead! 📺 @espn#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/rIL01Crb8p — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 10, 2021 6:40 pm, June 10, 2021Oklahoma vs. Florida State, Game 3 — pregameAfter a year off from the WCWS, all 17 games will be needed this year for the first time in history. No. 1 Oklahoma will take on No. 10 Florida State in a winner-take-all national title matchup at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. Game 1 saw an 8-4 FSU victory and a stunning performance and execution from the Noles. They contained the OU offense and put up a season-high amount of runs against the Sooners. Game 2, the Oklahoma offense came alive. It started with a Jocelyn Alo bomb to break open the game and it was difficult to stop from there. Today, FSU is going with what worked for them in Game 1 and they are throwing Danielle Watson to start. Oklahoma had a similar thought, as they are starting G Juarez again after her standout performance in Game 2. Here is the OU starting lineup: Here is the FSU starting lineup: 12:41 pm, June 10, 2021Oklahoma, Florida State play in decisive Game 3 Thursday Oklahoma Athletics It all comes down to this. The 2021 DI softball national champion will be named Thursday as No. 1 seed Oklahoma and No. 10 seed Florida State take the field at 3 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN after Florida State took Game 1 8-4, with Oklahoma bouncing back to win Game 2 6-2. Click or tap here to view live stats from Game 3. Florida State will try to win its second national championship in the last three Women's College World Series, after winning in 2018, while Oklahoma is aiming for its fifth national championship and its third out of five tries. Click or tap here to view the updated DI softball bracket. Kinzie Hansen had a hot bat today with two hits, Jana Johns had a solo HR and Mackenzie Donihoo continued her WCWS dominance with two hits on the game and an RBI — plus this INSANE catch in left field: AIR DONIHOO! 🤯 @kkenzienncole 📺 @espn#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/OifottN6mA — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 10, 2021 OU has still yet to lose two games in a row this season. Game 3 of the championship series will be Thursday, June 10, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN. Four losses on the season and @OU_Softball has avenged 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘦! #WCWS pic.twitter.com/5qN9sXJx16 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 10, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:58 am, June 10, 2021The Sooners are still rolling, get three more runs in top of the sixthThe Sooners have officially chased FSU starter Kathryn Sandercock out of the game. And in typical Sooner fashion, things have gotten hot, fast. 12:58 am, June 10, 2021The Sooners are still rolling, get three more runs in top of the sixthThe Sooners have officially chased FSU starter Kathryn Sandercock out of the game. And in typical Sooner fashion, things have gotten hot, fast. Donihioo sent an RBI-single through to the outfield and FSU decided to make the change to Caylan Arnold with Jayda Coleman on deck. Jayda Coleman kept the momentum up and singled up the middle to score Mendes, making it a 5-2 game for the Sooners. This was all with no outs. Grace Lyons laid down a sac-bunt to advance the runners before Arnold walked Jana Johns to load the bases. Arnold was able to get them out of the jam forcing a foul-out and fly-out from Lynssie Elam and Jennings to end the explosive OU inning. 12:46 am, June 10, 2021Oklahoma takes the lead off of Jocelyn Alo two-run bombA record-breaking smash for Jocelyn Alo, and just like that the Sooners take the lead in this decisive Game 2. Tiare Jennings reached on an FSU error and the National Player of the Year stepped up to the plate — exactly who they want up in this moment. Alo crushed a home run over the center field wall to give the Sooners a 3-2 lead and break the NCAA single-season home run record. OU has now hit 159 home runs this season. Kinzie Hansen and Nicole Mendes each singled on the two next at-bats, with Mackenzie Donihoo stepping up to the plate. FSU still has no outs. National Player of the Year things 💁♀️ @78jocelyn_alo 📺 @espn#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/wffVMB8YXn — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 10, 2021 11:50 pm, June 9, 2021Jana Johns goes yard for the SoonersJana Johns just cut the lead in half with a left-field bomb to make it a 2-1 game. That ball was hit so high into left field, Kaley Mudge just watched it fly out. Johns had a dip in her average in the WCWS, but just showed up big at the right time. With that home run, the Sooners have tied the NCAA single-season home run record with the 158th homer of the season. The record of 158 was done one other time by Hawaii in 2010. 𝐉𝐀𝐍𝐀 launches No. 1️⃣5️⃣8️⃣!! 158 home runs on the year by the #Sooners ties the NCAA single-season HR record 💥 T3 | OU 1, FSU 2 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/6GKkw4AlW1 — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 9, 2021 11:23 pm, June 9, 2021Elizabeth Mason hits a two-run homerFSU takes an early lead in Game 2 with a two-run homer from Elizabeth Mason. Mason sent a 3-0 curveball deep over the left field wall with Sydney Sherill on first in similar fashion to yesterday's start for the Seminoles — a two-run bomb from Kalei Harding early in the game. The Seminoles strike first! 💣 📺 @espn#WCWS x @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/YbapjiaeVK — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 9, 2021 10:43 pm, June 9, 2021Oklahoma vs. Florida State — Game 2, pregameGame 2 of the best-of-three championship series starts tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. FSU will be looking to win the national title, and OU is looking force a deciding Game 3. FSU took game one 8-4, outscoring the top run-producing team in the country. They were outstanding offensively, aggressive the entire game, and had a really strong outing in the circle. Danielle Watson was able to control the OU offense significantly to start the game while her offense padded her with a seven-run advantage. This FSU team is looking good. Here is the thing about Oklahoma though ... they have never lost to the same team twice, they've never lost back-to-back games, and they have outscored opponents in the rematches 60-19. We will see how they adjust tonight to FSU. Oklahoma will be throwing G Juarez tonight, their No. 1 ace. They have also moved Mackenzie Donihoo up in the lineup, she has been performing phenomenally in the WCWS. Here is the starting lineup: FSU will be throwing their No. 1 ace as well in Kathryn Sandercock. She came into the game last night in relief. Josie Muffley will also be starting after coming out of the game last night following a collision at home plate. Here is the FSU starting lineup: 12:29 pm, June 9, 2021Florida State can win national championship Wednesday Florida State Athletics The potentially decisive Game 2 in the best-of-three national championship series at the Women's College World Series is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, when No. 1 seed Oklahoma will try to stave off elimination and force Game 3 against No. 10 seed Florida State, which won Game 1 8-4. The Seminoles took the first lead of the game, 2-0, in the third inning, then they added five runs in the fourth inning to blow the game open. Right fielder/third baseman Kalei Harding was 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs as Florida State finished with 11 hits and six walks, while starting pitcher Danielle Watson went 5.2 innings, allowing six hits and four runs. You can follow along with Game 2 by viewing the score and live stats here. Click or tap WHAT A RELAY! 😱 📺 @espn#WCWS x @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/vUUtHrH0zB — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 9, 2021 Kalei Harding was huge at the plate tonight for the Seminoles with three hits, four RBI and the bomb. The Seminoles executed their game plan perfectly tonight. Base hits at the right time and extremely aggressive base running. They had three stolen bases in the win and wrecked havoc offensively, something the OU defense will have to adjust to moving into tomorrow. They took the risk and got the reward. 💻Click or tap here for highlights from tonight's game. Game 2 of the series will be tomorrow evening, Wednesday, June 9 at 7 p.m. Eastern. The game is on ESPN. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:10 am, June 9, 2021FSU puts another run on the board in crazy collision playThe Seminoles just went up 8-4 on an obstruction call at the plate. Josie Muffley and Anna Shelnutt were both walked to start the inning before Harding singled to left field. FSU had signaled the runner home, but Donihoo got the throw in in time for the runner to back track to third. Shelnutt was then thrown out at second and Muffley took another go at home when Lynssie Elam was called for obstruction at the plate in a major collision. Muffley was down for a few minutes after the collision, but was able to walk off the field. Muffley is going through concussion protocol as the FSU team takes the field. They need just three more outs to secure the win in Game 1 of the championship series. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:01 am, June 9, 2021Back-to-back homers for the Sooners! After a five-run inning for the Seminoles, the Sooners scored two runs off of just two pitches. Kinzie Hansen stepped up to the plate and sent an absolute moonshot over the center field wall into nomads land to put the Sooners on the board for the first time today. Nicole Mendes stepped into the box next and sent Watson's second pitch of the inning into the left field stands. The Noles are still up 7-2, but Sooners just showed that they can adjust and are not giving up quite yet. Patty Gasso also just made a quick pitching change in the top of the fifth to put in one of their big three aces, Shannon Saile. Hope remains for the Sooners. Here come the Sooners! 💣 @kinziehansen #WCWS x 🎥 @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/rQF4FoPmLN — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 9, 2021 Back-to-back jacks for the Sooners! 😤 @nicole_mendes_ 📺 @espn#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/s1CRdjrP5x — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 9, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:44 am, June 9, 2021More aggressive base running for the Noles, FSU goes up 7-0The FSU bats are still hot and they are continuing to do what they have done all week: base hits, aggressive base running, timely hitting. They are working this OU infield and wrecking havoc with a lot of hard hit balls and stolen bases left and right. They are living by the motto of "risk it all to win it all" — using their speed to force OU to act and act quickly on every single ball in play. If you think they are stopping at third, think again, because they are going for home. Cassidy Davis singled followed by a Devyn Flaherty walk. The runner on second advanced to third on a throwing error by Kinzie Hansen, before Kalei Harding doubled to send two runners home. Kaley Mudge got her 12th hit of the WCWS and then stole second before Sydney Sherill singled to send ANOTHER two runs home. Elizabeth Mason stepped up to the plate and hit another RBI single before OU decided to make a pitching change. Olivia Rains entered the game for Nicole May. Flaherty, up next, got another single through to the outfield and of course, Mason went for home but was tagged out by Hansen for the third out of the inning. A HUGE inning for the Noles who now have a seven run advantage over the Sooners. This small ball play is dominating right now. The @FSU_Softball bats are so hot, we can barely keep up! 🔥 📺 @espn#WCWS pic.twitter.com/1VFmywIwRH — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 9, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:17 am, June 9, 2021Kalei Harding puts the Noles on the board with a two-run bombSo Harding just made a stellar play in the field defensively and then hit a two-run bomb at the plate to give the Noles a 2-0 lead. Harding has just five home runs on the season, but FSU continues to excel in the postseason. Harding has defense and offense on 🔒 tonight! @kaleiharding#WCWS x 🎥 @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/BsCTGX4WyR — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 9, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:08 am, June 9, 2021All defense so far in OKCOU had a standout play in the outfield and now FSU's Kalei Harding just showed off her cannon of an arm on this crazy play: What 💪 a 💪 throw! 💪 @kaleiharding 📺 @espn#WCWS x @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/qWldSjjpYY — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 9, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:42 pm, June 8, 2021Sooners start it off with some insane defenseWOW. We only got through half of an inning in the national championship series and we already have a play for Sports Center Top 10. Mackenzie Donihoo just laid out to rob a hit and turn a double play and fire up this crowd. The Sooners are starting off hot! ♨️ 📺 @espn#WCWS #SCtop10 x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/2dkkza0sTu — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 8, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:11 pm, June 8, 2021No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Florida State, pregameThe 2021 WCWS national championship series begins tonight. No. 1 Oklahoma will take on No. 10 Florida State in a best-of-three series for the title. Both teams lost on day one and had to climb their way out of the losers bracket to get to the national championship series. The Seminoles have now won their last eight WCWS elimination games after winning the 2018 title from the losers bracket. The Sooners were the No. 1 team in the country for practically the entire year, with only two losses in the regular season. They are home to the National Player of the Year Jocelyn Alo and the Freshman of the Year Tiare Jennings, and they are the top home run hitting and slugging team in the country. This team has put up double-digit runs 31 times this season. Florida State on the other hand has a completely different back story. The Seminoles struggled a bit in the regular season, going 39-10-1, but have come alive in the postseason. They are not known for the long ball, as their success has been from quite the opposite in the WCWS. They are playing a lot of small ball, stringing together base hit after base hit and getting it done. They have won on walk-offs, low-scoring games, you name it. Click or tap here for a full, comprehensive preview of the matchup. Here is the starting lineup for the Sooners. Oklahoma is going with Nicole May in the circle to start. FSU was really successful hitting Montana Fouts rise ball in the semifinals. G Juarez is known for the rise ball, so we will see how May does against the FSU bats tonight. Here is the starting lineup for the Seminoles. They too are not going with their No. 1 ace in Sandercock. Danielle Watson will be in the circle who picked up the win last night over Bama. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:46 am, June 8, 2021Florida State is headed to the national championshipThe Florida State Seminoles will play for the national championship after coming out of the losers bracket to beat Bama twice in the semifinals. Despite a comeback effort from the Tide, the Seminoles took down the Tide 8-5. They used all three of their pitchers in the win, but Danielle Watson got the win. Florida State has used its ENTIRE team to get to this point. Everybody contributed at the plate — FSU passed the bat and had Montana Fouts out in the third inning. After struggling in the conference in the regular season, this team shines the brightest on the biggest of stages. Kaley Mudge was outstanding, going 5-for-5 at the plate and making a diving catch in the bottom of the seventh. Elizabeth Mason, one of the five seniors that won a national title in 2018, had the three-run homer to get the FSU offense rolling. This team plays scrappy and fast. They turn a lot of singles into doubles and doubles into triples with their aggressive base running. "If you're not willing to risk it all you're not worthy to win it all," Mason said. The Seminoles will now face No. 1 Oklahoma in the championship series. Mason said after the game that if they could play at 3 in the morning and then come out and beat Bama the next afternoon, ending the game Monday around 9 p.m. local time will be plenty of time for them to get some rest. Game 1 of Florida State vs. Oklahoma is set for 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday on ESPN. The Seminoles will play for the National Championship! 🍢#WCWS x @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/qWOs2s1dz2 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 8, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:00 am, June 8, 2021Bailey Hemphill cuts the deficit in half for the TideNo team has ever come back from a 8-run deficit in the history of the WCWS, but Bailey Hemphill has sparked some hope here for the Tide. Elissa Brown singled to left center and then Hemphill stepped up to the plate and did what she does best. The Seminoles still lead 8-4, but now just made their second pitching change of the night to put Danielle Watson in. The Alabama crowd has woken up, they have more energy — on their feet feeling this momentum shift. A two-run @bailey_hemphill 💣 cuts the deficit in half for the Tide! 📺 @espn#WCWS x @AlabamaSB pic.twitter.com/2DbizudyhL — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 8, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:19 am, June 8, 2021The Tide put two runs on the boardKathryn Sandercock hadn't allowed a single hit before this inning, but the Tide just got four hits in the bottom of the third to score two runs. Taylor Clark and Elissa Brown both singled and Bailey Hemphill hit an RBI-double with two outs to get the first run in. Hemphill goes oppo and gets @AlabamaSB on the board! 🐘 📺 @espn#WCWS pic.twitter.com/URjsGvdf15 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 8, 2021 Kaylee Tow got the fourth hit of the inning with a single to second base that she beat out to score Brown. The Seminoles still lead 8-2, but the Tide got things moving offensively in the third. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:36 pm, June 7, 2021FSU on a roll — takes 8-0 lead in the thirdThis FSU offense is hot, and they are firing shots through the 6-hole off of Fouts. Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy just took Fouts out of the game and put Lexi Kilfoyl in the game to try and stop this roll. Devyn Flaherty and Dani Morgan started the inning off with a single apiece through through the left side. Kalei Harding then sent another through the 6-hole to score two runs, sparking the pitching change. Kilyfoyl entered in relief, but Kaley Mudge got another hit up the middle to easily score Harding and Sydney Sherill doubled to left field to score Mudge for their eighth run. These aren't bombs, just base-hit after base-hit into the gaps. This FSU team is just passing the bat and it is working. The Seminoles make it 6️⃣-0️⃣! 👀#WCWS x 🎥 @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/GDXNXWk0Gh — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 8, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:15 pm, June 7, 2021Florida takes 3-0 lead off of Elizabeth Mason homerThe FSU bats did not need time to warm up today. Kaley Mudge hit a leadoff single before Montana Fouts walked Sydney Sherrill and Elizabeth Mason stepped into the batters box. She took a big swing and smashed the ball to left field for a three-RBI home run to start the game. All with no outs. Get us started, Seminoles! 👏 📺 @espn#WCWS x @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/t5X9wYjXZ8 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 7, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:51 pm, June 7, 2021No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 10 Florida State, pregameThe second semifinal game between Alabama and Florida State will begin at 7:07 p.m. ET. Oklahoma clinched a spot in the national championship series and now one of these two teams will be fighting for the last spot. The Seminoles snapped Alabama's 20-game winning streak last night to force the if necessary game. They won off of pure timely hitting and small ball. The Tide threw did not throw their ace, Montana Fouts last night, but she will be in the circle tonight. FSU will again start Kathryn Sandercock who has been huge for them as they have made their way through the losers bracket. Here is the starting lineup for the Crimson Tide: Here is the starting lineup for FSU: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:20 pm, June 7, 2021The No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners are headed to the national championship seriesThe Sooners have done it. The No. 1 team in the country has fought their way out of the losers bracket and they are headed back to the national championship series. Oklahoma took down James Madison twice in the national semifinals, today by a score of 7-1 to eliminate the Dukes from the tournament. G Juarez spun a gem in the win. She gave up just four hits and struck out 11 in the win. The Sooners high-powered offense had 10 hits with seven runs. The Sooners are heading to the 'ship‼️#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/FYFysZv5te — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 7, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:04 pm, June 7, 2021Jocelyn Alo hits solo bomb 💣Just as we were all thinking that the bottom half of the Sooners lineup has been producing all of their runs, Jocelyn Alo hit a solo monster shot into the stands to give OU a 7-1 lead. That marks her 32nd home run of the season. Kinzie Hansen and Nicole Mendes each followed up with a base hit of their own. If the Sooners go up by more than eight runs they could end this game early. A @78jocelyn_alo home run makes it 7-1 Sooners! 💣 📺 @espn#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/KKxGkyAGZF — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 7, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:42 pm, June 7, 2021The Sooners break it open, lead 6-1 in the fifthMackenzie Donihoo did it again. Her bat is on fire in the WCWS — three home runs yesterday and now a two-RBI double to make it a 4-1 game. The two runs sparked a mound visit for JMU, but they decided to stick with Alexander. Quickly after though, the Sooners contagious hitting continued. Lynnsie Elam was hit by a pitch and Jayda Coleman sent a rocket into center field to score two more runs. When the Sooners get going, things get hot, fast. Have a series, @kkenzienncole! 💥#WCWS x 🎥 @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/RnHAzDCU08 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 7, 2021 JMU head coach Loren LaPorte then made the decision to take Odicci Alexander out of the game. The entire crowd at USA Hall of Fame Stadium, including a sea of Sooner fans, raised to their feet to give her a standing ovation as she walked off the field. Not a soul in here could deny her the recognition she rightfully deserves. What an unbelievable postseason run for Odicci. A postseason worthy of a standing ovation! 💜 @2seas__ #WCWS x @JMUSoftball pic.twitter.com/AdM1UrsNDI — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 7, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:06 pm, June 7, 2021The Sooners are heating up — We are now tied 1-1Oklahoma is starting to turn it on in in this win or go home game. G Juarez has now struck out seven and has only allowed one hit additional hit after giving up the opening home run. She has retired the last 10 batters she has faced and is smoking them with her rise ball. Check this out: 😤 𝐆 😤 Up to 7️⃣ K's and retired the last 🔟 she's faced. MID 4 | OU 0, JMU 1 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/eomcE42g1E — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 7, 2021 Then offensively, we hadn't heard the OU crowd explode yet today until Nicole Mendes just stepped up to the plate and blasted yet another triple in the bottom of the fourth. The video doesn't do it quite justice, but this place was fired up. Mackenzie Donihoo was then walked, and the last ball was a wild pitch that tipped into the stands, giving way for Mendes to "steal home," or practically jog there. The game is now tied up 1-1. Go off then, @nicole_mendes_ 😤 📺 @espn#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/CmONEWk37l — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 7, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:08 pm, June 7, 2021JMU goes up 1-0 on first pitch of the gameThe very first pitch of the game just went over the fence. All it took was one pitch and one stroke for Kate Gordon to give the Dukes a 1-0 lead. That'll make a statement early. There are certainly no slow games between these two teams. First pitch... OUTTA HERE! 💣 📺 @espn#WCWS x @JMUSoftball pic.twitter.com/fXA95tTDV9 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 7, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:42 pm, June 7, 2021No. 1 Oklahoma vs. James Madison, pregameOklahoma vs. James Madison — round THREE. After a weather delay yesterday evening, the highly anticipated matchup is here, and the winner is headed to the national championship series. JMU stunned the Sooners in Game 1 of the tournament, forcing the Sooners to have to fight their way out of the losers bracket to make it back to semifinal Sunday. The Sooners then took down James Madison 6-3 to force the if necessary game, and now we are here. Sara Jubas hit her second three-run bomb off of Shannon Saile in the tournament to get the Duke's their three points on the board. But Nicole May came in for the Sooners and pitched lights out, and Tiare Jennings got the Sooners offense back on track. Giselle Juarez will be in the circle for the Sooners. She has been phenomenal in the tournament as the Sooners have fought through the losers bracket, and it makes sense that Patty Gasso would save her for today. Odicci Alexander will be in the circle today for the Dukes. Here is the starting lineup for the Dukes: Here is the OU starting lineup: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:28 am, June 7, 2021Updated schedule for the WCWSWe now have an updated schedule for the WCWS. Both of the if necessary games for the semifinals will be played on Monday, June 7. The winner of each game will advance to the national championship series. The first game of the championship series will be moved back to Tuesday. Here is the schedule for Monday. No. 1 Oklahoma vs. James Madison | 4 p.m. Eastern | ESPN No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 10 Florida State | 7 p.m. (after OU-JMU) | ESPN Updated schedule for the remaining #WCWS games has been announced. pic.twitter.com/P5HHl7MXba — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 7, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:13 am, June 7, 2021Florida State forces if necessary game against BamaThe Seminoles just ended the Tide's 20-game win streak and forced the if necessary game. With the win, and weather delays on Sunday, both if necessary games between James Madison and Oklahoma and now Florida State and Alabama will be played on Monday. The winner of each game will advance to the national championship series. The JMU vs. OU game will be at 4 p.m. ET and Bama vs. FSU will be at 7 p.m. ET. FSU's Caylan Arnold and Kathryn Sandercock did a great job in the circle to shutout the Alabama bats. The Tide only had two hits on the game. This FSU team has been battling for every win with such timely hitting and great defense and pitching. Their last championship, in 2018, was also after climbing their way out of the losers bracket. Can they do it again? Dani Morgan has been a steady catalyst for this FSU team. Her triple in the sixth ending led to the second run scored. The Noles add one more to the board! 🍢 📺 ESPN2#WCWS x @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/0zmGjmG1S5 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 7, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:46 am, June 7, 2021FSU takes first lead of the gameFSU just went up 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Noles loaded the bases with two outs and Lexi Kilfoyl walked in a run before getting the third out to avoid further damage. Sydney Sherrill had a great at-bat, taking Kilfoyl deep into the count. Kilfoyl dished out a drop ball on a full count that a lot of players might have swung at, but Sherill let it go and the Noles took a 1-0 lead. The Tide are up in the top of the sixth. A bases-loaded walk breaks the scoreless tie! 📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/35PhB57ZPA — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) June 7, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:55 pm, June 6, 2021Alabama vs. Florida State will resume at 7:13 p.m. ETThe tarp is off, the players have taken the field again, and fans are drying off their seats and settling back in. We are set to resume play at 7:13 p.m. ET. Game 12 between @AlabamaSB and @FSU_Softball will restart at 7:13 pm ET on ESPN2.#WCWS https://t.co/cCXZUITXyX — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 6, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:07 pm, June 6, 2021T-10 minutes until No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 10 Florida StateIn our second semifinal matchup we have No. 3 Alabama taking on No. 10 Florida State. The Crimson Tide need just one win to advance to the national championship series, whereas the Seminoles will need two wins today to advance. In case you forgot, Montana Fouts took down UCLA with the first WCWS no-hitter in 21 years, with 21 outs, on her 21st birthday. That is not a joke. The Tide's defense has been lights out, literally, their offense has been rolling, and they are one win away from the championship series. Today, though, they will be going with Lexi Kilfoyl in the circle to start out the game. FSU survived elimination Saturday with two wins over No. 11 Arizona and then No. 5 Oklahoma State. Kathryn Sandercock struck out eight in the complete-game victory. The Seminoles will also go with their No. 2 pitcher today, as Caylan Arnold will start out in the circle. They are coming off of a very late game that ended at 2:30 a.m. CT. Here is the Bama starting lineup: Here is the FSU starting lineup: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:48 pm, June 6, 2021Oklahoma takes down JMU 6-3 in first game of semifinalsThe Sooners are still alive. The No. 1 team in the tournament forced a decisive game against James Madison at 7 p.m. Eastern tonighht to decide who will play in the national championship series. OU took down JMU 6-3 behind another powerful offensive performance. Tiare Jennings had a huge game, setting the tone with the first home run and then hit a big RBI double. Nicole May entered the game in relief after Shannon Saile gave up another three-run bomb to Sara Dubas, and May shut it down. She struck out six batters with just two hits allowed, and got a huge K in the bottom of the seventh with two on base to secure the win. OU is playing in front of a crazy Sooner crowd, and they have been using it to their advantage. We'll have one more between OU and JMU! 👏#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/6vUHHVhIgS — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 6, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:31 pm, June 6, 2021ANOTHER 💣Kinzie Hansen sends one out to tack on two moreThis inning is not over yet! Kinzie Hansen just sent a monster shot over the fence to clear the bases and put the Sooners up by another two runs. Hansen is making crazy defensive plays behind the plate, and now performing at the plate. A win for the Sooners would force another game today at 7 p.m. ET. Have a day, Hannie! 🤩 @kinziehansen 📺 @espn#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/nUCMpc0MDw — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 6, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:25 pm, June 6, 2021Oklahoma retakes the lead 4-3Tiare Jennings does it again. The RBI queen just notched another to give the Sooners the lead in the top of the seventh in this win or go home game. Rylie Boone pinch hit and laid down a beautiful bunt to get on first, and then Jennings slammed an RBI-double to send her home. 💥 𝐓𝐈𝐀 𝐒𝐎 𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇 💥 RBI double for @_tiarejennings and we've got the lead in the seventh!! T7 | OU 4, JMU 3 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/9408IqCzuI — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 6, 2021 This Oklahoma team is fired up. The defense is making impeccable plays as well, check out this Jayda Coleman diving catch to rob a hit: "Not today!" -@jaydac00, probably 🙅♀️#WCWS #SCtop10 x 🎥 @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/RHVP7woM3b — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 6, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:40 pm, June 6, 2021Sara Jubas hits a three-run bomb! The Dukes tie it upWe have a TIED ballgame in the semifinals! Oklahoma just gave up its three-run lead with yet another Sara Jubas bomb! Oklahoma just put Nicole May in the game in relief for Shannon Saile. All it takes is one stroke to make this game interesting. Remember, the Dukes need just one win, the Sooners need two. TIE GAME!! @s_jubas is unreal! 🤯 📺 @espn#WCWS x @JMUSoftball pic.twitter.com/QUsd0iJ7GH — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 6, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:32 pm, June 6, 2021We love WCWS web gems!If you wanted to hear the Oklahoma crowd go crazy ... Kinzie Hansen just gave it to us. YOU DID WHAT, @kinziehansen?! 😱 📺 @espn#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/eRVbOW5JoL — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 6, 2021 JMU currently has two runners on first and third, with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Click or tap here for live stats. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:21 pm, June 6, 2021OU strikes again! Sooners lead 3-0Mackenzie Donihoo just got her sixth hit in the WCWS and improved to 6-for-8 on the series. That leads the tournament — she is officially the hottest hitter in the tournament right now. Next, Nicole Mendes stepped up to the plate and hit an RBI-triple after JMU center fielder Michelle Sullivan dove for the ball and missed it. Check out the triple! 💥 𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐘 RBI triple! 💥 @nicole_mendes_ T4 | OU 3, JMU 0 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/NJlClOmSDD — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 6, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:09 pm, June 6, 2021Tiare Jennings hits lead off bomb, Sooners up 1-0That certainly didn't take long. The Sooners just set the tone right out of the gates with a lead off homer from Freshman of the Year, Tiare Jennings. Jennings just set a new freshman RBI record that has yet to be broken in 20 years. The Sooners get it started! 💣 @_tiarejennings 📺 @espn#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/ke6NAqWfJ4 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 6, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:45 pm, June 6, 2021The WCWS semifinals begins with No. 1 Oklahoma vs. James MadisonThe rematch is here between James Madison and Oklahoma. Take yourself back to day one when James Madison flipped the tournament upside down and took down the No. 1 team in the tournament, Oklahoma, sending them to the losers bracket. JMU then became the biggest story of the tournament when they won again, and Odicci Alexander sent the internet world spiraling with her Sports Center top 10 diving play to tag out the game-tying run. The Dukes proved they are not the underdogs any more. They got the day off on Saturday, and are one win away from the national championship series. But, they will have to go through OU again to do it. The Sooners just won two in a row on elimination Saturday against Georgia and No. 2 UCLA. They were back and better than ever, looking that high-powered offense we have seen all season. Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings were playing like the Player and Freshman of the Year that they are, and Mackenzie Donihoo stepped up huge in the bottom half of their lineup and hit three bombs yesterday. Here is the James Madison starting lineup: Here is the Oklahoma starting lineup, Shannon Saile will be starting in the circle: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:38 pm, June 6, 2021Here is today's WCWS semifinals schedule And then there were four. The 2021 Women's College World Series semifinals kick off Sunday with top seed Oklahoma against James Madison and Alabama vs. Florida State. Here is today's schedule and TV broadcast information: James Madison vs. No. 1 Oklahoma (1 loss) | ESPN | 1 p.m. ET No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 10 Florida State (1 loss) | ESPN | 3:30 p.m. ET Game 13 | ESPN | 7 p.m. ET * If necessary Game 14 | ESPN| 9:30 p.m. ET *If necessary James Madison and Alabama are both undefeated in WCWS play and need just one win to advance to the national championship series. Oklahoma and Florida State must win twice Sunday to keep their title hopes alive. Click or tap here to view the updated interactive bracket | Get the printable bracket here share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:18 am, June 6, 2021Florida State takes down Oklahoma State 4-2, survives elimination Saturday Florida State defeats Oklahoma State 4-2 in Women's College World Series The FSU Seminoles have survived elimination. Up by two in the bottom of the seventh with one out, the Noles turned a double play to close it out. They will now advance to face No. 3 Alabama, Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. FSU would need to take down the Crimson Tide twice to advance to the championship series. Kathryn Sandercock dished out eight strikeouts and pitched a complete game in the win. A double play sends the Seminoles to the Semifinals! 🔥#WCWS x @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/T7K3kRcfml — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 6, 2021 The Oklahoma State Cowgirls are now eliminated from the WCWS. Four teams remain in the 2021 WCWS! James Madison, Alabama, Oklahoma and Florida State. Here is the schedule for the semifinals on Sunday. No. 1 Oklahoma vs. James Madison | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN (Oklahoma needs two wins to advance) No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 10 Florida State | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN (Florida State needs two wins to advance) Game 13 | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN * If Necessary Game 14 | 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN *If Necessary share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:28 am, June 6, 2021The Seminoles take a 3-0 lead Florida State just saw some serious production from the bottom of its lineup with a solo-bomb from Anna Shelnutt. That sure was a nice way to wake this stadium up! Josie Muffley, the nine-hole hitter, drew a walk, and then Kaley Mudge doubled to left center and sent Muffley home for a 2-0 lead. Another run scored on a Sydney Sherrill groundout, and just like that the Noles are up 3-0. SHELNUTT MOON SHOT ☄️ @AnnaShelnutt 📺 @espn#WCWS x @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/OHi0qhlxPr — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 6, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:37 am, June 6, 2021No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Florida State, pregameWe are headed into the late hours of the night, but we still have one more elimination game tonight. First pitch between Oklahoma State and Florida State will be at 12:50 p.m. ET on ESPN. FSU is playing in its second elimination game of the day after its walkoff win over Arizona. We will see Kathryn Sandercock back in the circle looking for her second win of the day. The Noles were able to spark a comeback over the Wildcats with Dani Morgan's three-run homer. Cassidy Davis hit the walk-off sac-fly. For Oklahoma State we will see Kelly Maxwell starting in the circle. The Cowgirls were taken down by James Madison last night despite a late seven-inning rally. They look to keep their season alive and advance to Sunday. Here is the FSU starting lineup: Here is the OSU starting lineup: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:11 am, June 6, 2021Donihoo does it again, the Sooners are up 10-3Mackenzie Donihoo is having herself a week. She just hit her second home run of the night and third of the day to give the Sooners a 10-3 advantage late in this elimination game. Gone-ihoo x 2️⃣! 😳 @kkenzienncole 📺 @espn#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/QCfCMfjXQE — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 6, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:00 am, June 6, 2021The Sooners go up 7-3 in bottom of the sixthThe stadium is echoing with BOOMER — SOONER, as Oklahoma goes up by another two runs. Nicole Mendes started it off with a double off a hard hit ball to first base, and Tiare Jennings walked. Jocelyn Alo hit a fly ball to center to advance the runners, and then Kinzie Hansen sent one right up the middle in the gap to score Jennings and Mendes. UCLA just took Rachel Garcia out of the circle after the scoring run and replaced her with Holly Azevedo. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:38 am, June 6, 2021Mackenzie Donihoo continues her hot streak, tacks on another for the SoonersMackenzie Donihoo just sent another rocket high into the center field stands to give the Sooners a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth. After going 3-for-3 with a home run in Oklahoma's first game of the day, her bat stays hot when it matters most. The momentum is entirely with the Sooners right now. The players are energetic and getting the crowd involved after every single moment. GONE-IHOO!! 💥 @kkenzienncole 📺 @espn#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/lzOXmGK16A — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 6, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:06 am, June 6, 2021The Sooners take the lead!!We have a lead change in OKC! Freshman of the Year Tiare Jennings just hit a two-RBI double to give the Sooners a 4-3 lead. This game, is insane. We repeat ... this game is insane. Click or tap here for live stats and play-by-play. OKLAHOMA TAKES THE LEAD! This game 🙌 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/rrk50rtNNY — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:51 am, June 6, 2021Side note — This little girl is having the best night of her life She caught that over the wall and was HYPE 👏 pic.twitter.com/SjuctQu5EM — espnW (@espnW) June 6, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:30 am, June 6, 2021Oklahoma is on the boardWow. Rachel Garcia, the 2018 and 2019 Player of the Year got the Bruins on the board, and now Jocelyn Alo, the 2021 Player of the Year, got things going for the Sooners. The nation's leading home run hitter sent a deep, hard hit ball to center fields and Bubba Nickles couldn't make the play. Nicole Mendes came flying around third to score the Sooner's first run and Alo cruised to third. This heavily dominated Oklahoma crowd erupted. Alo had a huge reaction at third base, as the crowd and dugout cheered her on. FIRE US UP @78jocelyn_alo 🔥🔥🔥 📺 @espn #WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/5FcDfqvFbD — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 6, 2021 Kinzie Hansen stepped up to the plate next and sent Alo home to make it a 3-2 game. This was all with two outs, and the inning isn't over yet. What a matchup. National Player of the Year things 🤪 @78jocelyn_alo 📺 @espn#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/Taw4amPtUx — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 6, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:09 am, June 6, 2021Rachel Garcia hits a three-run bomb 💣The Bruins strike first, and it is none other than Rachel Garcia. After struggling in the circle and at the plate in last night's loss, Garcia just launched a monster shot over the fence to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead in the top of the third. Danielle Wisz came up to the plate next and doubled, resulting in a pitching change for the Sooners. G Juarez just replaced Nicole May in the circle. The Bruins strike first! 💣 @raaaccchhheeell 📺 @espn#WCWS x @UCLASoftball pic.twitter.com/MpdR8FSUiA — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 6, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:51 am, June 6, 2021No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 UCLA, pregameThe No. 1 Sooners are taking on the No. 2 Bruins in the Women's College World Series. This is a matchup every softball fan in the world would be excited to see this year, the only thing is, no one could have expected it to be on elimination Saturday. If anything, we thought it would be a rematch in the national championship. But, one of these teams WILL go home tonight. After the Sooners Game 1 loss to James Madison, they came out today against Georgia ready to play. Their bats were on fire, G Juarez was lights out in the circle. They were playing like they had something to prove and they kept their season alive. The Bruins, on the other hand, won Game 1 but then lost last night to Alabama. Montana Fouts completed a no-hitter against UCLA in the win. Two Olympians, the reigning 2019 national champions, and not one hit against the Tide. So now, they will be coming out tonight just like how Oklahoma was this morning, with something to prove. The teams have now taken the field after a long rain delay, and first pitch will be at 9:17 p.m. ET. Nicole May will be starting tonight for the Sooners, and Rachel Garcia will be back in the circle for the Bruins. Here is the Oklahoma starting lineup: Here is the UCLA starting lineup: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:40 am, June 6, 2021The tarp is coming off!Things are moving here in Oklahoma City. The tarp is coming off and first pitch is set for 9:17 p.m. Eastern. Fans are now entering the stadium. Drenched yes, but with a ton of energy! Get ready for a great matchup between Oklahoma and UCLA. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:11 am, June 6, 2021Weather delay updateWe are in the midst of a weather delay in OKC. The latest word is that first pitch of Oklahoma vs. UCLA will not be until after 9:20 p.m. ET. Stay tuned here for updates. Fans are currently lined up and wrapped around the stadium waiting for the OK to come in. In the meantime, how cool is this? The FSU baseball team spent their own weather delay watching the FSU softball team earlier today. Spending our rain delay watching @FSU_Softball advance in OKC! #Noles pic.twitter.com/QmMgUIXbV2 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 5, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:19 pm, June 5, 2021FSU walks it off! The Seminoles advance to take on Oklahoma StateThe Florida State Seminoles are alive! FSU took down No. 11 Arizona with a walk-off sac-fly to score the winning run. They now advance to take on No. 5 Oklahoma State at 9:30 p.m. Eastern tonight in their second elimination game of the day. Arizona was eliminated from the WCWS with their second loss. Kathryn Sandercock entered the game in the third inning and got the win for the Noles. Cassidy Davis had the game-winning sac-fly. SAC FLY FOR THE WIN! 🍢#WCWS x @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/pPgSUu4nA8 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 5, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:48 pm, June 5, 2021Florida State takes the lead in the bottom of the 6th!WOW! Arizona has had a 2-0 lead for the majority of this game, but FSU just flipped this thing upside down. Cassidy Davis was walked followed by Devyn Flaherty getting on base after getting hit by a pitch. With two on and a runner in scoring position, Dani Morgan stepped up to the plate cleared the bases with a three-run shot to left field. We have got a ballgame. The Seminoles now lead 3-2 headed into the seventh. THE NOLES TAKE THE LEAD!! 😱 @DaniMorgan00 📺 @espn#WCWS x @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/ozlTrWwHt2 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 5, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:23 pm, June 5, 2021The Wildcats are on the board! Arizona takes a 1-0 lead off a monster shot from Malia Martinez. One swing and the Cats are on the board! 😸 @malia_martinez 📺 @espn#WCWS x @ArizonaSoftball pic.twitter.com/tLvErZE7FW — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 5, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:26 pm, June 5, 2021No. 10 Florida State vs. No. 11 Arizona, pregameIn our second elimination game of the day, No. 10 Florida State will take on No. 11 Arizona. The Wildcats struggled to get their bats going in the opening round against Montana Fouts and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Today, Caylan Arnold will be starting in the circle for the Seminoles, not their usual ace, Kathryn Sandercock. The winner of this game will advance to play Oklahoma State at 9:30 p.m. ET tonight. Here is the Wildcats starting lineup. Alyssa Denham will be starting in the circle. Here is the FSU starting lineup: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:14 pm, June 5, 2021The Sooners win it in 6 innings The Oklahoma Sooners took down the Georgia Bulldogs 8-0 to stay alive in the WCWS. The Bulldogs have been eliminated from the tournament. Don't worry Sooner fans, the Oklahoma bats are back. OU will now face No. 2 UCLA at 7 p.m. ET in their second elimination game. The Sooners had nine hits and two home runs in the win. Mackenzie Donihoo led the offense today going 3-for-3 with two RBI and a home run. G Juarez was phenomenal in the circle, giving up just three hits and dishing out 10 Ks. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:03 pm, June 5, 2021The Sooners go up 8-0 in the top of the sixthPour it on, Sooners. Alo sent a deep ball foul before she said "one moment, let me straighten that out," and launched a moonshot on a straight line to center field. The fans at the top of the stands got a shot at that one. Earlier in the inning Mackenzie Donihoo got her third hit of the game to get on base before Nicole Mendes doubled to right field. Tiare Jennings sent Donihoo home on a ground out before Alo came up to bat and sent herself and Mendes home as well. Alo set a new Oklahoma single-season home run record with her 31st bomb of the season. The Sooners bats are on! Georgia will look to keep it's run alive in the bottom of the sixth. The new @OU_Softball single-season home run queen! 👑 @78jocelyn_alo 📺 @espn#WCWS pic.twitter.com/lJ8LtwIAep — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 5, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:40 pm, June 5, 2021Kinzie Hansen makes it a 5-0 ballgameAnother no-doubter for the Sooners. Kinzie Hansen sent a 2-RBI home run over the center field wall to raise the OU masses out of their seats. After just hitting one homer in the loss to James Madison, it looks like the Sooners are ready to get back to their normal HR numbers. The whole lineup is looking comfortable at the plate and they have a Sooner dominated crowd behind them. No doubt about it! 💥 @kinziehansen #WCWS x 🎥 @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/hog0pglIDf — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 5, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:48 pm, June 5, 2021Oklahoma takes an early 2-0 leadThe Sooners strike first with what they do best — the long ball. Jayda Coleman got on base with a single to left field and then Mackenzie Donihoo sent a ball deep over the left field wall to take a 2-0 lead. A Donihoo dinger gives the Sooners the early lead! 😎 📺 @espn#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/nCooaQ3Qoa — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 5, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:09 pm, June 5, 2021WCWS: Day 3 schedule, updates It's day 3 of the 2021 Women's College World Series and eight teams are in action from USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium at OG&E Energy Field in Oklahoma City. Action picks back up at noon. You can follow live updates right here at NCAA.com Below is today's schedule. No. 1 Oklahoma (1 loss) vs. Georgia (1 loss) | ESPN | Noon No. 11 Arizona (1 loss) vs. No. 10 Florida State (1 loss) | ESPN | 2:30 p.m. No. 2 UCLA (1 loss) vs. TBD | ESPN | 7 p.m. No. 5 Oklahoma State (1 loss) vs. TBD | ESPN | 9:30 p.m. Click or tap here to view the updated interactive bracket | Get the printable bracket here share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:35 am, June 5, 2021Alabama advances to national semifinals behind Montana Fouts perfect game Alabama defeats UCLA, 6-0, to advance in Women's College World Series Happy birthday, Montana Fouts! 40 strikeouts in 24 hours ... The first time in history Alabama has ever beaten UCLA ... A perfect game — The Tide are headed to the nationals semifinals. Fouts just threw the fifth ever no-hitter in the WCWS and the first one in over 20 years. That sounds like a great 21st birthday present if you ask us. The Bama offense was on fire as well, they hit .333 with seven hits. Hall of Fame Stadium was rocking with the Tide, and you could see Montana's father doing laps from the stands after her no-hitter was secured. What a game for the Crimson Tide. Birthday Perfection! 🥳 @MontanaFouts#WCWS x @AlabamaSB pic.twitter.com/x6Qzr4PbWc — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 5, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:40 am, June 5, 2021The Tide go up 5-0 on a Kaylee Tow three-run homer, Fouts in the midst of a no-hitterIt is all Bama right now. The Tide just tacked on three more on a three-run shot from Kaylee Tow to score Alexis Mack and Bailey Hemphill. A three-run 💣 by @kaytow12 makes it 5-0! 📺 ESPN2#WCWS x @AlabamaSB pic.twitter.com/5Iq3BlXCPW — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 5, 2021 On top of that, Montana Fouts is in the midst of a no-hitter in the WCWS. She has struck out nine with zero hits, zero walks through four innings. Oh, and it is her birthday. Happy Birthday, Montana Fouts. That's five strikeouts out of six batters faced for the birthday girl! 🎂🥳 @MontanaFouts #WCWS x @AlabamaSB pic.twitter.com/nvy0BvLF3K — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 5, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:06 am, June 5, 2021Bama wastes no time, takes 2-0 lead in the top of the first The Bruins bats are hot. Alexis Mack started the trend with a leadoff single off of Garcia and then successfully stole second. Bailey Hemphill stepped up to the plate and smashed a double to right center to score the first run of the night. The crowd got loud and wild, and Jenna Johnson tacked on another run with an RBI single. Garcia got the Bruins out of the first inning with a strikeout, but the Bama offense gave Montana Fouts a two-run cushion. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:51 am, June 5, 2021No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Alabama, pregameAs if the first game of the day wasn't good enough, we now have an unbelievable matchup between Montana Fouts and the Crimson Tide and Rachel Garcia and the Bruins. A pitching matchup for the books, that is for sure. Fouts just posted a career-high 16 strikeouts in Alabama's win over No. 11 Arizona day one. Rachel Garcia, a two-time Player of the Year and Olympian, comes into the matchup with a .89 ERA. The stands are filled with blue and yellow and crimson, and the atmosphere is absolutely electric. Here is the starting lineup for the Bruins. Bubba Nickles will be making her second start in the WCWS. Here is the starting lineup for the Crimson Tide. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:24 am, June 5, 2021JMU DOES IT AGAIN! The Dukes are headed to the semifinals JMU advances with 2-1 win over Oklahoma State James Madison just became the first team in history to go 2-0 in the Women's College World Series. OSU had us all on the edge of our seats in the top of the seventh, but Odicci Alexander did it again. She not only dominated in the circle but made a DIVING play to tag out the tying run at home. She is absolutely unreal. ODICCI ALEXANDER, ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 😱 📺 ESPN2#WCWS #SCtop10 x @JMUSoftball pic.twitter.com/eVJ0ruSiZY — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 5, 2021 We will say it again. This JMU team is not a Cinderella. They are the real deal and are now headed to the semifinals of the WCWS. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:59 am, June 4, 2021UCLA wins on a Briana Perez web gem, advances to face AlabamaWith FSU down to its last out in the top of the seventh, Kierston Landers sent a high ball to second base and Briana Perez made a diving catch to rob the hit and secure the win. The Bruins will remain in the winners bracket and advance to face No. 3 Alabama on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET. Rachel Garcia dished out 11 strikeouts in the win, she has now thrown over 100 career strikeouts in the Women's College World Series. Her experience on the big stage shows, as FSU went 0-4 against her with runners in scoring position. Bri Perez puts the exclamation point on the win‼️ @briiperezz#WCWS x @UCLASoftball pic.twitter.com/ktF0UJkkfp — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 4, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:23 am, June 4, 2021UCLA strikes first, takes 1-0 leadThe Bruins are finally on the board off of Anna VIne's second hit of the night. This time, her single turned into a double off of a throwing error and it sent Kinsley Washington home. That big UCLA fan base right above the Bruins dugout erupted out of their seats as Washington dove into home plate. Sandercock has only allowed three UCLA hits, but FSU committed two throwing errors and the Bruins got one in. We are headed to the sixth inning. Looks like the rally cups worked! The Bruins are on the board 🐻 📺 @espn#WCWS x @UCLASoftball pic.twitter.com/tsQ9faSEpr — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 4, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:56 am, June 4, 2021We remain scoreless through five innings We said it was going to be a pitchers duel, and it sure is. Rachel Garcia has allowed zero runs in her past 17 innings pitched. In tonight's matchup she has allowed four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. FSU's Kathryn Sandercock has been dealing a great game. She has allowed only one hit with five strikeouts and zero walks. Anna Vines is the only Bruin to successfully get a hit off of Sandercock so far. Sandercock has held the Bruins to .091 hitting tonight. The Bruins have a really rowdy crowd above their dugout, on their feet and bringing a ton of energy to the game. But the bats have yet to get going. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:31 am, June 4, 2021No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 10 Florida State, here is what you need to knowUCLA vs. Florida, the last game of the evening is set to start at 9:44 p.m. ET. We will likely have another pitchers duel tonight between UCLA's Rachel Garcia (0.95 ERA) and Florida State's Kathryn Sandercock (1.04 ERA). The question of the hour has been whether or not Bubba Nickles would be in the starting lineup for tonight's matchup. The answer is YES. Nickles will be making her first start since her injury earlier this season. This will be a huge addition to the Bruins' offense and defense. FSU took down LSU to advance to the WCWS. They have had strong pitching throughout the tournament, and at the plate, Devyn Flaherty is batting a team-leading .375 in the postseason. Cassidy Davis is batting .364, and Sydney Sherrill and Elizabeth Mason have been big run producers as well. UCLA will need their offense to come alive tonight and to get off to a quick start. The addition of Nickles could give them a big boost. The last time these two teams met, FSU defeated the Bruins twice in 2018 to advance to the national championship series. The Seminoles won the championship in that year over Washington. Here is the starting lineup for UCLA: Here is the FSU starting lineup: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:06 am, June 4, 2021Alabama beats Arizona 5-1 in game 3The Crimson Tide took down No. 11 Arizona behind a career-high 16 strikeout performance from Montana Fouts. Fouts was able to shut down a Wildcats roster full of powerful hitters. Arizona struggled against Fouts' rise ball and weren't able to make adjustments in the box. Jessie Harper was able to take advantage of a Fouts mistake in the bottom of the seventh with two-outs and hit one into the stands for her 92nd career home run, but Fouts was unfazed. She quickly struck out Olympian Dejah Mulipola afterwards to close out the game. The Bama offense came up with a lot of clutch hits tonight. They hit .292 as a team tonight compared to Arizona's .091. The Crimson Tide stays in the winners bracket and will face the winner of UCLA vs. Florida State tomorrow. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:53 am, June 4, 2021Alabama takes a five-run lead with pinch-hit home runAlabama just piled on a few more runs with a Maddie Morgan RBI double, and then a pinch-hit two-run homer for Abby Doerr. The crowd erupted with an ALA — BAMA and ABBY — DOERR chant that echoed through the stadium. The energy and momentum feels like it is all Bama right now. The Tide now leads five nothing in the top of the seventh, with their dominant pitcher in the circle ready to close this thing out. BIG BOOM FOR BAMA! 💥 📺 @espn#WCWS x @AlabamaSB pic.twitter.com/JyxmLMb2Bp — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 4, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:29 am, June 4, 2021Montana Fouts is still dominatingFouts has now dished out double-digit strikeouts in the last eight consecutive games. If you are in need of an update, here it is ... Fouts is pitching an insanely good game. She has 11 strikeouts and one-hit allowed with no walks. The crowd at Hall of Fame Stadium has been the loudest when Fouts closes out an inning. Take a look at just a few of her strikeouts: Out of six batters faced, @MontanaFouts has struck out 🖐! 📺 @espn#WCWS x @AlabamaSB pic.twitter.com/RgWW6rW4lH — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 3, 2021 For Arizona, Alyssa Denham is now pitching. She just faced three batters in the bottom of the fifth with two ground outs and a pop out. Now, the Wildcats need to provide her with some run support.