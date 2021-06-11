Oklahoma wins the 2021 Women's College World Series

Watch the final out, celebration from Oklahoma's 2021 WCWS title

The Sooners have done it. The top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners have fought their way out of the losers bracket and back from a loss in Game 1 to win the national championship 5-1 over the Florida State Seminoles.

G Juarez pitched the best series of her career in the biggest moment of her career. The veteran pitcher allowed just two hits and notched seven strikeouts in the victory. She posted a 0.90 ERA, went 5-0 and dished out 38 Ks in the tournament.

The Sooners picked up their fifth ever national championship and the third title since 2016. Jocelyn Alo, the National Player of the Year, won her first title with the program. She went 2-for-3 today with a solo home run to get the Sooners on the board first. Jayda Coleman had a huge game offensively, she hit a solo-bomb after Alo's and then drilled a two-RBI double to give the Sooners a 5-1 lead.

Congratulations to the Florida State Seminoles on a tremendous run in the WCWS this year.