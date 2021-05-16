2021 DII softball championship: Bracket, scores, schedule

Oklahoma Christian Athletics

The NCAA Division II Softball Committee announced Sunday night the 48 teams selected to participate in the 2021 DII softball championship. To view the full release, click or tap here.

Teams participating in this year's championship have been split into eight different regional sites with six programs to play a double-elimination tournament. Regionals will be held between May 19-22.

Click or tap here for regional brackets

Of the 48 teams in the championship field, 21 earned spots as automatic qualifiers. The full list of AQs is available below.