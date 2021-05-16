2021 DII softball championship: Bracket, scores, schedule

Last Updated 10:19 PM, May 16, 2021NCAA.com2021 DII softball championship: Bracket, scores, scheduleShare DII softball: 2021 selection show 16:14 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:54 am, May 17, 20212021 DII softball championship selections announced Oklahoma Christian Athletics The NCAA Division II Softball Committee announced Sunday night the 48 teams selected to participate in the 2021 DII softball championship. To view the full release, click or tap here. Teams participating in this year's championship have been split into eight different regional sites with six programs to play a double-elimination tournament. Regionals will be held between May 19-22. Click or tap here for regional brackets Of the 48 teams in the championship field, 21 earned spots as automatic qualifiers. The full list of AQs is available below. Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Georgian Court University
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Claflin University
Conference Carolinas – Emmanuel College (Georgia)
East Coast Conference – University of Bridgeport
Great American Conference – Arkansas Tech University
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Grand Valley State University
Great Lakes Valley Conference – University of Indianapolis
Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Ohio Dominican University
Great Northwest Athletic Conference – Western Washington University
Gulf South Conference – Auburn University at Montgomery
Lone Star Conference – West Texas A&M University
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association – University of Central Missouri
Mountain East Conference – West Liberty University
Northeast-10 Conference – Saint Anselm College
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – Minnesota State University, Mankato
Pacific West Conference – Concordia University Irvine
Peach Belt Conference – University of North Georgia
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – West Chester University of Pennsylvania
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – Colorado Mesa University
South Atlantic Conference – Tusculum University
Sunshine State Conference – Rollins College

Get ready for the DII Softball Championship selection show at 10 p.m. ET

The wait for the DII Softball Championship bracket is almost over. The selection show airs at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 16 on an NCAA.com livestream. After the field is announced, you can view the championship bracket by clicking or tapping here (link opens in a new window).

The 2021 DII Softball Championship will take place from May 27-31 at The Regency Athletic Complex at MSU Denver. Regional play starts Wednesday, May 19 and wraps up Friday, May 21.

Augustana (SD) is the defending champion, after winning in 2019 over Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Everything you need to know for the selections

When: The 2021 DII softball championship selection show is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 16.

Where: The show will stream live here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DII softball championship will take place from May 27-31 at The Regency Athletic Complex at MSU Denver in Denver.

Augustana (SD) is the defending champion. Below is the full championship event schedule

Wednesday, May 19 | Regionals
Thursday, May 20 | Regionals
Friday, May 21 | Regionals
Thursday, May 27 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
Friday, May 28 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
Saturday, May 29 | Finals | 1 p.m. ET on NCAA.com
Sunday, May 30 | Finals | 12 p.m. on NCAA.com
Monday, May 31 | Finals | 3 p.m. on NCAA.com

DII softball championship history

Augustana (SD) is the defending national champion in DII softball. Below is the complete championship history for DII softball. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 *Augustana (SD) (61-11) Gretta Melsted 6-4 Texas A&M-Kingsville Denver, Colo. 2018 *Southern Indiana (40-23) Sue Kunkle 8-3 Saint Anselm Salem, Va. 2017 *Minnesota State (64-7) Lori Meyer 5-1 Angelo State Salem, Va. 2016 North Alabama (60-7) Ashley Cozart 4-1 Humboldt State Denver 2015 North Georgia (54-8) Mike Davenport 5-0 Dixie State Oklahoma City 2014 *West Texas A&M (60-7) Kevin Blaskowski 3-2 Valdosta State Salem, Va. 2013 *Central Oklahoma (51-11) Genny Stidham 5-2 Kutztown Salem, Va. 2012 Valdosta State (58-5) Thomas Macera 4-1 UC San Diego Louisville, Ky. 2011 UC San Diego Patti Gerckens 10-3 Alabama-Huntsville Salem, Va. 2010 *Hawaii Pacific (50-8) Bryan Nakasone 4-3 Valdosta State Saint Joesph, Mo. 2009 Lock Haven (51-6) Kelly Green 8-0 Alabama-Huntsville Salem, Va. 2008 *Humboldt State (57-18) Frank Cheek 1-0 Emporia State Houston 2007 *SIU Edwardsville (49-8) Sandy Montgomery 3-2 Lock Haven Akron, Ohio 2006 *Lock Haven (56-4) Kelly Green 3-0 Emporia State Salem, Va. 2005 * **Lynn (54-7) Thomas Macera 5-3 Kennesaw State Salem, Va. 2004 Angelo State (47-11 Travis Scott 7-3 Florida Southern Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2003 *UC Davis (53-15) Kathy DeYoung 7-0 Georgia College Salem, Ore. 2002 St. Mary's (Texas) (58-11) Donna Fields 4-0 Grand Valley State Salem, Va. 2001 Nebraska-Omaha (54-6) Jeanne Tostenson 4-0 Lewis Salem, Va. 2000 North Dakota State (68-10) Mitch Hanson 3-1 Kennesaw State Columbus, Ga. 1999 Humboldt State (55-7-1) Frank Cheek 7-2 Nebraska-Kearney Salem, Va. 1998 California (Pa.) (49-7) Rick Bertagnolli 2-1 Barry Pensacola, Fla. 1997 *California (Pa.) (53-5) Rick Bertagnolli 2-1 Wisconsin-Parkside Salem, Va. 1996 Kennesaw State (49-8) Scott Whitlock 6-4 Nebraska-Omaha Emporia, Kan. 1995 Kennesaw State (53-5) Scott Whitlock 3-2 Bloomsburg Salem, Va. 1994 Merrimack (45-4) Michele Myslinski 6-2 Humboldt State Shawnee, Kan. 1993 Florida Southern (45-11) Chris Bellotto 11-5 Augustana (S.D.) Shawnee, Kan. 1992 Missouri Southern State (50-7) Pat Lipira 1-0 Cal State East Bay Shawnee, Kan. 1991 *Augustana (SD) (61-4-1) Sandy Jerstad 3-2 Bloomsburg Midland, Mich. 1990 Cal State Bakersfield (44-11) Kathy Welter 6-2 Cal State Northridge Midland, Mich. 1989 Cal State Bakersfield (38-23) Kathy Welter 8-5 Sacramento State Sacramento, Calif. 1988 Cal State Bakersfield (54-9-1) Kathy Welter 4-3 Lock Haven Sacramento, Calif. 1987 Cal State Northridge (58-7) Gary Torgeson 4-0 Florida Southern Quincy, Ill. 1986 *Stephen F. (38-15-1) Dianne Baker 1-0 Cal State Northridge Akron, Ohio
1985 *Cal State Northridge (62-19) Gary Torgeson 2-1 Akron Northridge, Calif.
1984 *Cal State Northridge (51-12-2) Gary Torgeson 1-0 Akron Sioux Falls, S.D.
1983 *Cal State Northridge (35-20-2) Gary Torgeson 1-0 Sam Houston State Orange, Calif.
1982 Sam Houston State (40-6) Wayne Daigle 3-2 Cal State Northridge Stratford, Conn.