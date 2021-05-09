2021 DII softball championship: Selections set for May 16

Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos

When: The 2021 DII softball championship selection show is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 16.

Where: The show will stream live here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DII softball championship will take place from May 27-31 at The Regency Athletic Complex at MSU Denver in Denver. Augustana (SD) is the defending champion.

Below is the full championship event schedule