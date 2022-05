2022 NCAA DII softball selection show is set for Monday, May 9

The field for the 2022 DII softball tournament will be revealed at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, May 9 live on NCAA.com. The regionals then begin Thursday, May 12.

Here's how to watch the 2022 DII softball selection show.

When: Monday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET.

Where: NCAA.com

The 2022 championship will be played May 26-31 at Regency Athletic Complex in Denver, Colorado. The interactive bracket will be here.