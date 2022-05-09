NCAA DII Softball Championship: Bracket, schedule for 2022 tournament

Last Updated 3:08 PM, May 09, 2022NCAA.comNCAA DII Softball Championship: Bracket, schedule for 2022 tournamentShare DII softball: 2022 selection show 21:33 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest2:00 pm, May 9, 2022DII softball selections announced The 2022 NCAA DII Softball Championship field was announced Monday, May 9, as 64 teams qualified and will compete in one of 16 regional sites, where they'll play in a double-elimination format from May 12-14. Regional winners will advance to the super regionals, which are scheduled for May 19-20. The No. 1 seeds for the regional round are listed below: Kutztown (37-13) Seton Hill (36-10) Rogers State (47-9) Central Oklahoma (45-10) Adelphi (41-11) Georgian Court (38-13) Southern Indiana (43-10) UIndy (47-8) Auburn Montgomery (43-9) Tampa (35-11) UT Tyler (39-5) Texas A&M-Commerce (42-13) Anderson (37-7) Lenoir-Rhyne (37-14) Cal State San Marcos (40-11) Concordia University Irvine (43-8) The teams that advance from the super regionals to the final site — the Assembly Athletic Complex in Denver — will compete for the national championship from May 26-31. Click or tap here to read the complete announcement of the championship selections, or click here to watch the selection show.
4:26 pm, May 7, 2022
How to watch the 2022 DII softball selection show
The field for the 2022 DII softball tournament will be revealed at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, May 9 live on NCAA.com. The regionals then begin Thursday, May 12. Here's how to watch the 2022 DII softball selection show. When: Monday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET. Where: NCAA.com The 2022 championship will be played May 26-31 at Regency Athletic Complex in Denver, Colorado.
The interactive bracket will be here. 4:24 pm, May 7, 2022
DII softball championship history
YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 West Texas A&M (43-12) Michael Mook 4-1 Biola Denver, Colo. 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 *Augustana (SD) (61-11) Gretta Melsted 6-4 Texas A&M-Kingsville Denver, Colo. 2018 *Southern Indiana (40-23) Sue Kunkle 8-3 Saint Anselm Salem, Va. 2017 *Minnesota State (64-7) Lori Meyer 5-1 Angelo State Salem, Va. 2016 North Alabama (60-7) Ashley Cozart 4-1 Humboldt State Denver 2015 North Georgia (54-8) Mike Davenport 5-0 Dixie State Oklahoma City 2014 *West Texas A&M (60-7) Kevin Blaskowski 3-2 Valdosta State Salem, Va. 2013 *Central Oklahoma (51-11) Genny Stidham 5-2 Kutztown Salem, Va. 2012 Valdosta State (58-5) Thomas Macera 4-1 UC San Diego Louisville, Ky. 2011 UC San Diego Patti Gerckens 10-3 Alabama-Huntsville Salem, Va. 2010 *Hawaii Pacific (50-8) Bryan Nakasone 4-3 Valdosta State Saint Joesph, Mo. 2009 Lock Haven (51-6) Kelly Green 8-0 Alabama-Huntsville Salem, Va. 2008 *Humboldt State (57-18) Frank Cheek 1-0 Emporia State Houston 2007 *SIU Edwardsville (49-8) Sandy Montgomery 3-2 Lock Haven Akron, Ohio 2006 *Lock Haven (56-4) Kelly Green 3-0 Emporia State Salem, Va. 2005 * **Lynn (54-7) Thomas Macera 5-3 Kennesaw State Salem, Va. 2004 Angelo State (47-11 Travis Scott 7-3 Florida Southern Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2003 *UC Davis (53-15) Kathy DeYoung 7-0 Georgia College Salem, Ore. 2002 St. Mary's (Texas) (58-11) Donna Fields 4-0 Grand Valley State Salem, Va. 2001 Nebraska-Omaha (54-6) Jeanne Tostenson 4-0 Lewis Salem, Va. 2000 North Dakota State (68-10) Mitch Hanson 3-1 Kennesaw State Columbus, Ga. 1999 Humboldt State (55-7-1) Frank Cheek 7-2 Nebraska-Kearney Salem, Va. 1998 California (Pa.) (49-7) Rick Bertagnolli 2-1 Barry Pensacola, Fla. 1997 *California (Pa.) (53-5) Rick Bertagnolli 2-1 Wisconsin-Parkside Salem, Va. 1996 Kennesaw State (49-8) Scott Whitlock 6-4 Nebraska-Omaha Emporia, Kan. 1995 Kennesaw State (53-5) Scott Whitlock 3-2 Bloomsburg Salem, Va. 1994 Merrimack (45-4) Michele Myslinski 6-2 Humboldt State Shawnee, Kan. 1993 Florida Southern (45-11) Chris Bellotto 11-5 Augustana (S.D.) Shawnee, Kan. 1992 Missouri Southern State (50-7) Pat Lipira 1-0 Cal State East Bay Shawnee, Kan. 1991 *Augustana (SD) (61-4-1) Sandy Jerstad 3-2 Bloomsburg Midland, Mich. 1990 Cal State Bakersfield (44-11) Kathy Welter 6-2 Cal State Northridge Midland, Mich. 1989 Cal State Bakersfield (38-23) Kathy Welter 8-5 Sacramento State Sacramento, Calif. 1988 Cal State Bakersfield (54-9-1) Kathy Welter 4-3 Lock Haven Sacramento, Calif. 1987 Cal State Northridge (58-7) Gary Torgeson 4-0 Florida Southern Quincy, Ill. 1986 *Stephen F. Austin (38-15-1) Dianne Baker 1-0 Cal State Northridge Akron, Ohio 1985 *Cal State Northridge (62-19) Gary Torgeson 2-1 Akron Northridge, Calif. 1984 *Cal State Northridge (51-12-2) Gary Torgeson 1-0 Akron Sioux Falls, S.D. 1983 *Cal State Northridge (35-20-2) Gary Torgeson 1-0 Sam Houston State Orange, Calif. 1982 Sam Houston State (40-6) Wayne Daigle 3-2 Cal State Northridge Stratford, Conn. *Indicates undefeated teams in finals series ** Lynn's participation in the 2005 tournament vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions.