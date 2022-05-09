NCAA DII Softball Championship: Bracket, schedule for 2022 tournament

The 2022 NCAA DII Softball Championship field was announced Monday, May 9, as 64 teams qualified and will compete in one of 16 regional sites, where they'll play in a double-elimination format from May 12-14. Regional winners will advance to the super regionals, which are scheduled for May 19-20.

The No. 1 seeds for the regional round are listed below:

Kutztown (37-13)

Seton Hill (36-10)

Rogers State (47-9)

Central Oklahoma (45-10)

Adelphi (41-11)

Georgian Court (38-13)

Southern Indiana (43-10)

UIndy (47-8)

Auburn Montgomery (43-9)

Tampa (35-11)

UT Tyler (39-5)

Texas A&M-Commerce (42-13)

Anderson (37-7)

Lenoir-Rhyne (37-14)

Cal State San Marcos (40-11)

Concordia University Irvine (43-8)

The teams that advance from the super regionals to the final site — the Assembly Athletic Complex in Denver — will compete for the national championship from May 26-31.

Click or tap here to read the complete announcement of the championship selections, or click here to watch the selection show.