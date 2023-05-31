Last Updated 2:54 PM, May 31, 2023
North Georgia wins 2023 DII softball championship

North Georgia wins the 2023 DII softball championship
5:41 pm, May 31, 2023

🏆 UNG takes home the 2023 national title

2023 DII softball: Grand Valley State vs. North Georgia full replay

North Georgia won its second national championship on Wednesday, topping Grand Valley State 3-0 to sweep the championship series. The last time North Georgia took home the title was in 2015, also under longtime head coach Mike Davenport.

1:59 pm, May 30, 2023

2023 DII softball championship series schedule

UNG Athletics UNG softball faces Grand Valley State in the 2023 DIII softball championship series

No. 3 UNG will face No. 5 Grand Valley State in the 2023 DII softball championship series in Frost Stadium at Warner Park in Chattanooga, TN; the games will run from May 30-31.

You can find the full series schedule below.

Click or tap here for the full bracket

2023 DII softball championship series schedule 

(all times Eastern)

Game 1: No. 3 UNG 7, No. 5 Grand Valley State 3 | Full replay

Wednesday, May 31 - noon 
Game 2: No. 3 UNG 3, No. 5 Grand Valley State 0 (UNG wins series 2-0) 

Click or tap here to view DII softball championship history

10:22 pm, May 28, 2023

Grand Valley St. and UNG in the final championship series

The final matchup is set for the 2023 DII softball championship: No. 3 UNG vs. No. 5 Grand Valley State. The championship series will be played in Frost Stadium at Warner Park and runs through May 31.

UNG eliminated King and No. 21 Columbus State in the Southeast regional, No. 17 Wingate in the Southeast super regional, bulldozed No. 6 East Stroudsburg and No. 2 Central Oklahoma in the finals, then lost to No. 1 UT Tyler, forcing the if-necessary game. Earlier today, North Georgia topped UT Tyler 2-0 to advance to the national championship series.

GVSU has won eight straight, silencing Missouri-St. Louis and Saginaw Valley State in the Midwest regional, Indianapolis in the Midwest super regional and No. 4 Wilmington (Del.), No. 1 UT Tyler and No. 2 Central Oklahoma in the finals.

1:21 pm, May 28, 2023

Saturday in Chattanooga: A day of firsts

NCAA.com's Wayne Cavadi was at the 2023 DII softball championship finals on Saturday. It was the first day of elimination games, but several program's made history while UT Tyler's ace made NCAA DII history.

Check out how it all went down on Day 3 of the 2023 DII softball championship.

8:31 pm, May 25, 2023

Bracket, schedule information for the DII softball championship

The 2023 DII softball tournament is now in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where the eight super regional winners are competing for a national championship. All games can be watched right here on NCAA.com.

Games at Frost Stadium at Warner Park run May 25-31.

Watch every game or follow along at our live scoreboard
See the printable bracket here

12:35 pm, May 11, 2023

Scores, bracket for DII regionals

D2 softball

The 2023 DII softball championship is underway and field of the nation's best DII teams are competing for a spot in the finals, set for May 25-31 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. 

Here is how to follow the championship:

Regionals will conclude May 14 after No. 2 Colorado Christian vs. No. 3 West Texas A&M was delayed by weather. They will meet Sunday at 12 p.m. ET followed by the if necessary game at 2:30 p.m. ET. Super regionals are May 18-19 from campus sites.

2:41 pm, May 8, 2023

The 2023 DII softball selections have been announced

The 64 teams that will compete in the 2023 DII Softball Championship were announced this morning. Double elimination tournaments will be held May 11-13 — four teams will be participating at each of the 16 regional sites. From there, super regionals are slated for May 18-19 and the finals will be held May 25-31 at the Frost Stadium at Warner Park.

Click or tap here for the sites and pairings

8:30 pm, May 5, 2023

Championship schedule

DII softball championship

Here's the overall schedule for the 2023 DII softball tournament:

ROUND DATES
Selection Show 10 a.m. ET May 8 on NCAA.com
Regionals May 11-13 (on the campus of one of the competing institutions)
Super Regionals May 18-19 (on the campus of one of the competing institutions)
Finals May 25-31 | Location: Frost Stadium at Warner Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Click to view the interactive bracket here.

8:25 pm, May 5, 2023

Selection Show Information

The 2023 selection show will take place at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, May 8 on NCAA.comThe full 64-team field will be announced. 

You can find the interactive bracket here.

 

8:00 pm, May 5, 2023

Championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 Rogers State (58-10) Andrea Vaughan 6-1 Cal State Dom. Hills Denver, Colo.

2021

West Texas A&M (43-12)

 Michael Mook 4-1 Biola Denver, Colo.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 *Augustana (SD) (61-11) Gretta Melsted 6-4 Texas A&M-Kingsville Denver, Colo.
2018 *Southern Indiana (40-23) Sue Kunkle 8-3 Saint Anselm Salem, Va.
2017 *Minnesota State (64-7) Lori Meyer 5-1 Angelo State Salem, Va.
2016 North Alabama (60-7) Ashley Cozart 4-1 Humboldt State Denver
2015 North Georgia (54-8) Mike Davenport 5-0 Dixie State Oklahoma City
2014 *West Texas A&M (60-7) Kevin Blaskowski 3-2 Valdosta State Salem, Va.
2013 *Central Oklahoma (51-11) Genny Stidham 5-2 Kutztown Salem, Va.
2012 Valdosta State (58-5) Thomas Macera 4-1 UC San Diego Louisville, Ky.
2011 UC San Diego Patti Gerckens 10-3 Alabama-Huntsville Salem, Va.
2010 *Hawaii Pacific (50-8) Bryan Nakasone 4-3 Valdosta State Saint Joesph, Mo.
2009 Lock Haven (51-6) Kelly Green 8-0 Alabama-Huntsville Salem, Va.
2008 *Humboldt State (57-18) Frank Cheek 1-0 Emporia State Houston
2007 *SIU Edwardsville (49-8) Sandy Montgomery 3-2 Lock Haven Akron, Ohio
2006 *Lock Haven (56-4) Kelly Green 3-0 Emporia State Salem, Va.
2005 * **Lynn (54-7) Thomas Macera 5-3 Kennesaw State Salem, Va.
2004 Angelo State (47-11 Travis Scott 7-3 Florida Southern Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2003 *UC Davis (53-15) Kathy DeYoung 7-0 Georgia College Salem, Ore.
2002 St. Mary's (Texas) (58-11) Donna Fields 4-0 Grand Valley State Salem, Va.
2001 Nebraska-Omaha (54-6) Jeanne Tostenson 4-0 Lewis Salem, Va.
2000 North Dakota State (68-10) Mitch Hanson 3-1 Kennesaw State Columbus, Ga.
1999 Humboldt State (55-7-1) Frank Cheek 7-2 Nebraska-Kearney Salem, Va.
1998 California (Pa.) (49-7) Rick Bertagnolli 2-1 Barry Pensacola, Fla.
1997 *California (Pa.) (53-5) Rick Bertagnolli 2-1 Wisconsin-Parkside Salem, Va.
1996 Kennesaw State (49-8) Scott Whitlock 6-4 Nebraska-Omaha Emporia, Kan.
1995 Kennesaw State (53-5) Scott Whitlock 3-2 Bloomsburg Salem, Va.
1994 Merrimack (45-4) Michele Myslinski 6-2 Humboldt State Shawnee, Kan.
1993 Florida Southern (45-11) Chris Bellotto 11-5 Augustana (S.D.) Shawnee, Kan.
1992 Missouri Southern State (50-7) Pat Lipira 1-0 Cal State East Bay Shawnee, Kan.
1991 *Augustana (SD) (61-4-1) Sandy Jerstad 3-2 Bloomsburg Midland, Mich.
1990 Cal State Bakersfield (44-11) Kathy Welter 6-2 Cal State Northridge Midland, Mich.
1989 Cal State Bakersfield (38-23) Kathy Welter 8-5 Sacramento State Sacramento, Calif.
1988 Cal State Bakersfield (54-9-1) Kathy Welter 4-3 Lock Haven Sacramento, Calif.
1987 Cal State Northridge (58-7) Gary Torgeson 4-0 Florida Southern Quincy, Ill.
1986 *Stephen F. Austin (38-15-1) Dianne Baker 1-0 Cal State Northridge Akron, Ohio
1985 *Cal State Northridge (62-19) Gary Torgeson 2-1 Akron Northridge, Calif.
1984 *Cal State Northridge (51-12-2) Gary Torgeson 1-0 Akron Sioux Falls, S.D.
1983 *Cal State Northridge (35-20-2) Gary Torgeson 1-0 Sam Houston State Orange, Calif.
1982 Sam Houston State (40-6) Wayne Daigle 3-2 Cal State Northridge Stratford, Conn.