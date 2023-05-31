North Georgia wins 2023 DII softball championship
🏆 UNG takes home the 2023 national title
North Georgia won its second national championship on Wednesday, topping Grand Valley State 3-0 to sweep the championship series. The last time North Georgia took home the title was in 2015, also under longtime head coach Mike Davenport.
𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆— UNG Softball (@UNGSoftball) May 31, 2023
The Nighthawks have reached the mountain top!! They defeat GVSU 3-0 and are bringing the trophy home to Dahlonega!!! #HAWKEDEM | #NattyHawks pic.twitter.com/thAnfRFcNO
2023 DII softball championship series schedule
No. 3 UNG will face No. 5 Grand Valley State in the 2023 DII softball championship series in Frost Stadium at Warner Park in Chattanooga, TN; the games will run from May 30-31.
You can find the full series schedule below.
➡️ Click or tap here for the full bracket
2023 DII softball championship series schedule
(all times Eastern)
Game 1: No. 3 UNG 7, No. 5 Grand Valley State 3 | Full replay
Wednesday, May 31 - noon
Game 2: No. 3 UNG 3, No. 5 Grand Valley State 0 (UNG wins series 2-0)
🏆 Click or tap here to view DII softball championship history
Grand Valley St. and UNG in the final championship series
The final matchup is set for the 2023 DII softball championship: No. 3 UNG vs. No. 5 Grand Valley State. The championship series will be played in Frost Stadium at Warner Park and runs through May 31.
➡️ Click or tap here for the full bracket
UNG eliminated King and No. 21 Columbus State in the Southeast regional, No. 17 Wingate in the Southeast super regional, bulldozed No. 6 East Stroudsburg and No. 2 Central Oklahoma in the finals, then lost to No. 1 UT Tyler, forcing the if-necessary game. Earlier today, North Georgia topped UT Tyler 2-0 to advance to the national championship series.
Living our American Dream🇺🇸— UNG Softball (@UNGSoftball) May 28, 2023
North Georgia will play for the National Title!!#HawkedEm | #NattyHawks pic.twitter.com/kRQ8QLQpP9
GVSU has won eight straight, silencing Missouri-St. Louis and Saginaw Valley State in the Midwest regional, Indianapolis in the Midwest super regional and No. 4 Wilmington (Del.), No. 1 UT Tyler and No. 2 Central Oklahoma in the finals.
That feeling when you advance to the National Championship series! 😁#AnchorUp pic.twitter.com/s3Jjf9eTQQ— GVSU Softball (@GVSUSoftball) May 28, 2023
Saturday in Chattanooga: A day of firsts
NCAA.com's Wayne Cavadi was at the 2023 DII softball championship finals on Saturday. It was the first day of elimination games, but several program's made history while UT Tyler's ace made NCAA DII history.
Check out how it all went down on Day 3 of the 2023 DII softball championship.
Bracket, schedule information for the DII softball championship
The 2023 DII softball tournament is now in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where the eight super regional winners are competing for a national championship. All games can be watched right here on NCAA.com.
Games at Frost Stadium at Warner Park run May 25-31.
➡️ Watch every game or follow along at our live scoreboard
➡️ Click or tap here for the interactive bracket
➡️ See the printable bracket here
DII softball super regionals scores, brackets
The 2023 DII softball super regionals are complete. Teams competed for a spot in the finals, set for May 25-31 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Here is how to follow the championship:
Scores, bracket for DII regionals
The 2023 DII softball championship is underway and field of the nation's best DII teams are competing for a spot in the finals, set for May 25-31 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Here is how to follow the championship:
- ➡️ Follow every game live via our full scoreboard
- ➡️ Click or tap here for the full DII softball bracket
- 🔮 Wayne Cavadi predicts regional winners here (and some sleepers)
Regionals will conclude May 14 after No. 2 Colorado Christian vs. No. 3 West Texas A&M was delayed by weather. They will meet Sunday at 12 p.m. ET followed by the if necessary game at 2:30 p.m. ET. Super regionals are May 18-19 from campus sites.
The 2023 DII softball selections have been announced
The 64 teams that will compete in the 2023 DII Softball Championship were announced this morning. Double elimination tournaments will be held May 11-13 — four teams will be participating at each of the 16 regional sites. From there, super regionals are slated for May 18-19 and the finals will be held May 25-31 at the Frost Stadium at Warner Park.
➡️ Click or tap here for the sites and pairings
Championship schedule
Here's the overall schedule for the 2023 DII softball tournament:
|ROUND
|DATES
|Selection Show
|10 a.m. ET May 8 on NCAA.com
|Regionals
|May 11-13 (on the campus of one of the competing institutions)
|Super Regionals
|May 18-19 (on the campus of one of the competing institutions)
|Finals
|May 25-31 | Location: Frost Stadium at Warner Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Selection Show Information
The 2023 selection show will take place at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, May 8 on NCAA.com. The full 64-team field will be announced.
You can find the interactive bracket here.
Championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Rogers State (58-10)
|Andrea Vaughan
|6-1
|Cal State Dom. Hills
|Denver, Colo.
|
2021
|Michael Mook
|4-1
|Biola
|Denver, Colo.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|*Augustana (SD) (61-11)
|Gretta Melsted
|6-4
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|Denver, Colo.
|2018
|*Southern Indiana (40-23)
|Sue Kunkle
|8-3
|Saint Anselm
|Salem, Va.
|2017
|*Minnesota State (64-7)
|Lori Meyer
|5-1
|Angelo State
|Salem, Va.
|2016
|North Alabama (60-7)
|Ashley Cozart
|4-1
|Humboldt State
|Denver
|2015
|North Georgia (54-8)
|Mike Davenport
|5-0
|Dixie State
|Oklahoma City
|2014
|*West Texas A&M (60-7)
|Kevin Blaskowski
|3-2
|Valdosta State
|Salem, Va.
|2013
|*Central Oklahoma (51-11)
|Genny Stidham
|5-2
|Kutztown
|Salem, Va.
|2012
|Valdosta State (58-5)
|Thomas Macera
|4-1
|UC San Diego
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|UC San Diego
|Patti Gerckens
|10-3
|Alabama-Huntsville
|Salem, Va.
|2010
|*Hawaii Pacific (50-8)
|Bryan Nakasone
|4-3
|Valdosta State
|Saint Joesph, Mo.
|2009
|Lock Haven (51-6)
|Kelly Green
|8-0
|Alabama-Huntsville
|Salem, Va.
|2008
|*Humboldt State (57-18)
|Frank Cheek
|1-0
|Emporia State
|Houston
|2007
|*SIU Edwardsville (49-8)
|Sandy Montgomery
|3-2
|Lock Haven
|Akron, Ohio
|2006
|*Lock Haven (56-4)
|Kelly Green
|3-0
|Emporia State
|Salem, Va.
|2005
|* **Lynn (54-7)
|Thomas Macera
|5-3
|Kennesaw State
|Salem, Va.
|2004
|Angelo State (47-11
|Travis Scott
|7-3
|Florida Southern
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2003
|*UC Davis (53-15)
|Kathy DeYoung
|7-0
|Georgia College
|Salem, Ore.
|2002
|St. Mary's (Texas) (58-11)
|Donna Fields
|4-0
|Grand Valley State
|Salem, Va.
|2001
|Nebraska-Omaha (54-6)
|Jeanne Tostenson
|4-0
|Lewis
|Salem, Va.
|2000
|North Dakota State (68-10)
|Mitch Hanson
|3-1
|Kennesaw State
|Columbus, Ga.
|1999
|Humboldt State (55-7-1)
|Frank Cheek
|7-2
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|California (Pa.) (49-7)
|Rick Bertagnolli
|2-1
|Barry
|Pensacola, Fla.
|1997
|*California (Pa.) (53-5)
|Rick Bertagnolli
|2-1
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|Kennesaw State (49-8)
|Scott Whitlock
|6-4
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Emporia, Kan.
|1995
|Kennesaw State (53-5)
|Scott Whitlock
|3-2
|Bloomsburg
|Salem, Va.
|1994
|Merrimack (45-4)
|Michele Myslinski
|6-2
|Humboldt State
|Shawnee, Kan.
|1993
|Florida Southern (45-11)
|Chris Bellotto
|11-5
|Augustana (S.D.)
|Shawnee, Kan.
|1992
|Missouri Southern State (50-7)
|Pat Lipira
|1-0
|Cal State East Bay
|Shawnee, Kan.
|1991
|*Augustana (SD) (61-4-1)
|Sandy Jerstad
|3-2
|Bloomsburg
|Midland, Mich.
|1990
|Cal State Bakersfield (44-11)
|Kathy Welter
|6-2
|Cal State Northridge
|Midland, Mich.
|1989
|Cal State Bakersfield (38-23)
|Kathy Welter
|8-5
|Sacramento State
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1988
|Cal State Bakersfield (54-9-1)
|Kathy Welter
|4-3
|Lock Haven
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1987
|Cal State Northridge (58-7)
|Gary Torgeson
|4-0
|Florida Southern
|Quincy, Ill.
|1986
|*Stephen F. Austin (38-15-1)
|Dianne Baker
|1-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Akron, Ohio
|1985
|*Cal State Northridge (62-19)
|Gary Torgeson
|2-1
|Akron
|Northridge, Calif.
|1984
|*Cal State Northridge (51-12-2)
|Gary Torgeson
|1-0
|Akron
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|1983
|*Cal State Northridge (35-20-2)
|Gary Torgeson
|1-0
|Sam Houston State
|Orange, Calif.
|1982
|Sam Houston State (40-6)
|Wayne Daigle
|3-2
|Cal State Northridge
|Stratford, Conn.