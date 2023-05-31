North Georgia wins 2023 DII softball championship

The final matchup is set for the 2023 DII softball championship: No. 3 UNG vs. No. 5 Grand Valley State. The championship series will be played in Frost Stadium at Warner Park and runs through May 31.

UNG eliminated King and No. 21 Columbus State in the Southeast regional, No. 17 Wingate in the Southeast super regional, bulldozed No. 6 East Stroudsburg and No. 2 Central Oklahoma in the finals, then lost to No. 1 UT Tyler, forcing the if-necessary game. Earlier today, North Georgia topped UT Tyler 2-0 to advance to the national championship series.

GVSU has won eight straight, silencing Missouri-St. Louis and Saginaw Valley State in the Midwest regional, Indianapolis in the Midwest super regional and No. 4 Wilmington (Del.), No. 1 UT Tyler and No. 2 Central Oklahoma in the finals.