Last Updated 4:07 PM, May 31, 2022
Rogers State wins the 2022 DII softball championship title
Rogers State is the 2022 DII softball national champion. After the Hillcats defeated No. 8 Cal State Dominguez Hills 6-5 in Game 1 of the championship series on Monday, RSU dominated the Toros 6-1 in Game 2 to secure the title. In Game 1 of the series, sophomore Callie Yellin saved the day for the Hillcats with a walk-off home run that broke a 5-5 tie. In Game 2, RSU started off slow. Although, once the Hillcats bats started heating up after going up 2-1 in the fourth inning, the runs kept coming. RSU went on to score two more in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth. Watch the full replay of Game 2 here. Here are the complete results from the championship series: No. 5 Rogers State 6, No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills 5 No. 5 Rogers State 6, No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills 1 Click or tap here to view the final interactive bracket. Game 2 of the DII softball championship series begins Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET Cal State Dom. Hills will look to bounce back from a heartbreaking Game 1 of the DII softball championship series on Tuesday. Rogers State took down the Toros 6-5 on Monday thanks to a walk-off home run from Callie Yellin. Cal State Dom. Hills will need to win Game 2 to force a series-deciding Game 3, which will also take place Tuesday afternoon, depending on the result of Game 2. Here is the schedule for the title series: No. 5 Rogers State 6, No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills 5 (Rogers State leads series (1-0) No. 5 Rogers State vs. No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills | Tuesday, May 31 | 1 p.m. ET No. 5 Rogers State vs. No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills | Tuesday, May 31 | After Game 2 (if necessary) Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. Here's how the tow teams advanced out of the semifinals: No. 5 Rogers State 9, No. 1 UT Tyler 3 No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills 8, No. 7 North Georgia 6 No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills 7, No. 7 North Georgia 5 (CSDH wins series 2-1) Rogers State beats Cal State Dom. Hills in Game 1 of DII softball national championship series Thanks to a walk-off by Callie Yellin, Rogers State took down Cal State Dom. Hills 6-5 in Game 1 of the DII softball national championship series. The heroics by Yellin capped off a 6-0 run, as the Hillcats scored six runs from the fourth inning on to overcome the 5-0 deficit. Callie Yellin wins game one of the National Championship Series with a walk-off bomb! #MakeWay pic.twitter.com/Q2MUvlOXGg— RSU Hillcats (@RSUHillcats) May 30, 2022 Here is the schedule for the title series: No. 5 Rogers State 6, No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills 5 (Rogers State leads series (1-0) No. 5 Rogers State vs. No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills | Tuesday, May 31 | 1 p.m. ET No. 5 Rogers State vs. No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills | Tuesday, May 31 | After Game 2 (if necessary) Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. Here's how the tow teams advanced out of the semifinals: No. 5 Rogers State 9, No. 1 UT Tyler 3 No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills 8, No. 7 North Georgia 6 No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills 7, No. 7 North Georgia 5 (CSDH wins series 2-1) Rogers State faces Cal State Dom. Hills in the DII softball national championship series Monday kicks off the DII softball national title series between Rogers State and Cal State Dom. Hills. Rogers State knocked off No. 1-seed UT Tyler on Sunday, 9-3, to advance to the championship series, while Cal State Dom. Hills battled back to win consecutive games against North Georgia late Sunday night to advance to DII softball's final series. Below are the scores from Sunday's semifinals: No. 5 Rogers State 9, No. 1 UT Tyler 3 No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills 8, No. 7 North Georgia 6 No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills 7, No. 7 North Georgia 5 (CSDH wins series 2-1) The DII softball championship series will begin Monday at 2 p.m. ET. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m. Should a third game be necessary, it will be played immediately following the second game. You can watch every game right here on NCAA.com Below you can find the schedule for the championship series: No. 5 Rogers State vs. No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills | Monday, May 30 | 2 p.m. ET No. 5 Rogers State vs. No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills | Tuesday, May 31 | 1 p.m. ET No. 5 Rogers State vs. No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills | Tuesday, May 31 | After Game 2 (if necessary) Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. Day 4 scores, results from the DII softball championship Sunday's action in the DII softball championship finals has come to a close after three games. After a several-hour-long weather delay, Rogers State was able to put away UT Tyler 9-3. Rogers State will play the Cal State Dom. Hills, who advanced after twice knocking off North Georgia on Sunday. Here are Sunday's results No. 5 Rogers State 9, No. 1 UT Tyler 3 No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills 8, No. 7 North Georgia 6 No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills 7, No. 7 North Georgia 5 (CSDH wins series 2-1) The DII softball championship series will begin Monday at 2 p.m. ET. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. Should a third game be necessary, it will be played immediately following the second game. Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. Day 3 scores, results from the DII softball championship finals Saturday saw four teams in action, with eliminations on the line in the 2022 DII softball championship finals. Here's Saturday's results: No. 1 UT Tyler 4, No. 3 AUM 3 | WATCH: Full replay No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills 9, No. 6 Seton Hill 6 | WATCH: Full replay That brings the championship down to four teams. Here are the Sunday matchups: Rogers State vs. UT Tyler | 1 p.m. | If necessary game at 6 p.m. North Georgia vs. Cal State Dom. Hills | 3:30 p.m. | If necessary game at 8:30 p.m. If only one if necessary game is required, it will be played at 6 p.m. Day 2 scores, results from the DII softball championship finals The DII softball championship continued Friday with four games. Check out the results below. Friday scores Rogers St 10, Cal St. Dom. Hills 2 | WATCH: Full replay North Georgia 8, AUM 0 | WATCH: Full replay UT Tyler 12, Southern Indiana 5 | WATCH: Full replay Seton Hill 8, Adelphi 1 | WATCH: Full replay Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. Play resumes Saturday, May 28 at Regency Athletic Complex in Denver, Colorado. Day 1 scores, results from the DII softball championship finals Day one of the DII softball championship finals has come to a close. The first three games of the day included upsets, with the top three seeds being taken down by their opponents. No. 3 seed AUM didn't allow their opponent, No. 6 Seton Hill, any runs. Play resumes May 27, and will run through May 31 at Regency Athletic Complex in Denver, Colorado. Click or tap here for a full preview of the games. Here's the scores from Thursday: No. 8 Cal State Dominguez Hills 5, No. 1 UT Tyler 1 - WATCH: Full replay No. 5 Rogers State 7, No. 4 Southern Indiana 2 - WATCH: Full replay No. 7 North Georgia 8, No. 2 Adelphi 2 - WATCH: Full replay No. 3 AUM 4, No. 6 Seton Hill 0 - WATCH: Full replay Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. Division II Softball Championship final bracket revealed The final bracket for the DII women's softball championship is here. The double-elimination bracket features the eight teams advancing from the super regionals and will be played May 26-31 at Regency Athletic Complex in Denver, Colorado. Here are the opening matchups on May 26: (Times listed in Eastern Time) No. 1 UT Tyler vs. No. 8 Cal State Dominguez Hills | 1 p.m. No. 4 Southern Indiana vs. No. 5 Rogers State | 3:30 p.m. No. 2 Adelphi vs. No. 7 North Georgia | 6 p.m. No. 3 AUM vs. No. 6 Seton Hill | 8:30 p.m. Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. Seton Hill advances, finals are now set With Seton Hill defeating Kutztown 9-5 in a resumed game on Saturday morning, the finals of the DII women's softball championship are now set. Below are the results from each super regional series: No. 2 Seton Hill def. No. 1 Kutztown 2-0 No. 1 Rogers State def. No. 2 Central Oklahoma 2-0 No. 1 Adelphi def. No. 3 Wilmington (DE) 2-0 No. 1 Southern Indiana def. Grand Valley State 2-0 No. 1 UT Tyler def. Tex. A&M Kingsville 2-1 No. 1 AUM def. Valdosta State 2-1 No. 3 North Georgia def. Lincoln Memorial 2-1 No. 6 Cal State Dominguez Hills def. Cal State San Marcos 2-1 The 2022 championship will be played May 26-31 at Regency Athletic Complex in Denver, Colorado. Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. Kutztown vs. Seton Hill resumes play on Saturday with just one more spot in finals up for grabs The super regionals continue on Saturday with just more spot left in the finals. Kutztown and Seton Hill resume a game from Friday that was stopped due to weather. Seton Hill holds a 4-3 lead over Kutztown in the bottom of the third when play is resumed at 9:30 a.m. ET. If Kutztown wins to even the series at 1-1, game 3 will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game 2. Seton Hill 9, Kutztown 5 | Seton Hill leads wins series 1-0. Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. Central Rogers State 12, Central Oklahoma 1 (Rogers State wins series 2-0) East Adelphi 6, Wilmington (DE) 0 (series tied 1-1) Adelphi 7, Wilmington (DE) 2 (Adelphi wins series 2-1) Midwest Southern Indiana 3, Grand Valley State 2 (Southern Indiana wins series 2-0) South AUM 3, Valdosta State 2 (series tied 1-1) Valdosta State 2, AUM 1 (Valdosta State wins series 2-1) Southeast Lincoln Memorial 3, North Georgia 1 (series tied 1-1) North Georgia 4, Lincoln Memorial 1 (North Georgia wins series 2-1) South Central Tex. A&M-Kingsville 6, UT Tyler 5 (series tied 1-1) UT Tyler 6, Tex. A&M-Kingsville 4 (UT Tyler wins series 2-1) West Cal State Dominguez Hills 10, Cal State San Marcos 2 (series tied 1-1) Cal State Dominguez Hills 3, Cal State San Marcos 1 (Cal State Dominguez Hills wins series 2-1) Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. Results from Thursday Day 1 of super regionals in the 2022 DII softball championship has come to a close. Here's the full results: Wilmington (DE) 1, Adelphi 0 Seton Hill 7, Kutztown 0 Southern Indiana 2, Grand Valley State 1 Cal St. San Marcos 3, Cal St. Dom. Hills 2 (13 innings) North Georgia 9, Lincoln Memorial 1 UT Tyler 5, Texas A&M-Kingsville 1 Rogers State 3, Central Oklahoma 1 Valdosta State 5, AUM 1 Each series is a best-of-three, so play resumes on Friday. Here's the full schedule (all times EST): Adelphi vs. Wilmington (DE), 12 p.m. Southern Ind. vs. Grand Valley St., 1 p.m. North Georgia vs. Lincoln Memorial, 1 p.m. Kutztown vs. Seton Hill, 1 p.m. Cal St. San Marcos vs. Cal St. Dom. Hills, 2 p.m. Central Okla. vs. Rogers St., 3:30 p.m. UT Here's the full schedule (all times EST): Adelphi vs. Wilmington (DE), 12 p.m. Southern Ind. vs. Grand Valley St., 1 p.m. North Georgia vs. Lincoln Memorial, 1 p.m. Kutztown vs. Seton Hill, 1 p.m. Cal St. San Marcos vs. Cal St. Dom. Hills, 2 p.m. Central Okla. vs. Rogers St., 3:30 p.m. UT Tyler vs. Tex. A&M-Kingsville, 4 p.m. AUM vs. Valdosta St., 4:30 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:43 am, May 19, 2022Super regionals underwayThe DII softball championship super regionals are underway. Each super regional will be a best-of-three series with the winner of each series advancing to the championship's final site. Below is the schedule and results for Thursday's super regionals (all times EST): Wilmington (DE) 1, Adelphi 0 Seton Hill 7, Kutztown 0 Southern Indiana 2, Grand Valley State 1 Cal St. San Marcos 3, Cal St. Dom. Hills 2 (13 innings) North Georgia 9, Lincoln Memorial 1 UT Tyler 5, Texas A&M-Kingsville 1 Rogers State 3, Central Oklahoma 1 Valdosta State 5, AUM 1 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:05 pm, May 15, 2022Wilmington (DE) rounds out super regional lineup After play was suspended in the regional matchup between Georgian Court and Wilmington (DE), the Wildcats manage to advance to the super regionals will a 2-1 win. The two were tied at one when the game was stopped in the top of the fifth inning on Saturday. On Sunday morning, Wilmington put up three in the bottom of the sixth to take a three-run lead. With that win, the Wildcats will go on to face Adelphi in the super regionals. The complete field for the super regionals is now set. Click or tap here for the interactive bracket. Click or tap here for the complete scoreboard. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +