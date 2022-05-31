Last Updated 4:07 PM, May 31, 2022
NCAA.com

Rogers State wins the 2022 DII softball championship title

2022 DII softball: Cal State Dominguez Hills vs. Rogers State full replay
2:24:36
7:14 pm, May 31, 2022

Rogers State wins the 2022 DII softball national title

Rogers State is the 2022 DII softball national champion. After the Hillcats defeated No. 8 Cal State Dominguez Hills 6-5 in Game 1 of the championship series on Monday, RSU dominated the Toros 6-1 in Game 2 to secure the title.

In Game 1 of the series, sophomore Callie Yellin saved the day for the Hillcats with a walk-off home run that broke a 5-5 tie.

In Game 2, RSU started off slow. Although, once the Hillcats bats started heating up after going up 2-1 in the fourth inning, the runs kept coming. RSU went on to score two more in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth.

Watch the full replay of Game 2 here.

Here are the complete results from the championship series:

1:14 pm, May 31, 2022

Game 2 of the DII softball championship series begins Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET

Rogers State wins Game 1 of the DII softball championship series

Cal State Dom. Hills will look to bounce back from a heartbreaking Game 1 of the DII softball championship series on Tuesday. Rogers State took down the Toros 6-5 on Monday thanks to a walk-off home run from Callie Yellin.

Cal State Dom. Hills will need to win Game 2 to force a series-deciding Game 3, which will also take place Tuesday afternoon, depending on the result of Game 2. 

8:05 pm, May 30, 2022

Rogers State beats Cal State Dom. Hills in Game 1 of DII softball national championship series

Rogers State softball

Thanks to a walk-off by Callie Yellin, Rogers State took down Cal State Dom. Hills 6-5 in Game 1 of the DII softball national championship series. The heroics by Yellin capped off a 6-0 run, as the Hillcats scored six runs from the fourth inning on to overcome the 5-0 deficit. 

1:10 pm, May 30, 2022

Rogers State faces Cal State Dom. Hills in the DII softball national championship series

Cal State Dom. Hills softball celebrates

Monday kicks off the DII softball national title series between Rogers State and Cal State Dom. Hills. Rogers State knocked off No. 1-seed UT Tyler on Sunday, 9-3, to advance to the championship series, while Cal State Dom. Hills battled back to win consecutive games against North Georgia late Sunday night to advance to DII softball's final series. 

Below are the scores from Sunday's semifinals: 

The DII softball championship series will begin Monday at 2 p.m. ET. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m. Should a third game be necessary, it will be played immediately following the second game. You can watch every game right here on NCAA.com

8:40 pm, May 29, 2022

Day 4 scores, results from the DII softball championship

 

Rogers State softball celebrates

Sunday's action in the DII softball championship finals has come to a close after three games. After a several-hour-long weather delay, Rogers State was able to put away UT Tyler 9-3. Rogers State will play the Cal State Dom. Hills, who advanced after twice knocking off North Georgia on Sunday.

Here are Sunday's results

The DII softball championship series will begin Monday at 2 p.m. ET. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. Should a third game be necessary, it will be played immediately following the second game.

2022 DII softball: Rogers State vs. UT Tyler full replay
5:51 pm, May 28, 2022

Day 3 scores, results from the DII softball championship finals

Cal State softball

Saturday saw four teams in action, with eliminations on the line in the 2022 DII softball championship finals. 

Here's Saturday's results: 

That brings the championship down to four teams. Here are the Sunday matchups:

If only one if necessary game is required, it will be played at 6 p.m.

12:39 pm, May 27, 2022

Day 2 scores, results from the DII softball championship finals

The DII softball championship continued Friday with four games. Check out the results below.

Friday scores

Play resumes Saturday, May 28 at Regency Athletic Complex in Denver, Colorado.

1:45 pm, May 26, 2022

Day 1 scores, results from the DII softball championship finals

AUM softball

Day one of the DII softball championship finals has come to a close. 

The first three games of the day included upsets, with the top three seeds being taken down by their opponents. No. 3 seed AUM didn't allow their opponent, No. 6 Seton Hill, any runs. 

Play resumes May 27, and will run through May 31 at Regency Athletic Complex in Denver, Colorado.

Here's the scores from Thursday: 

8:18 pm, May 21, 2022

Division II Softball Championship final bracket revealed

UT Tyler

The final bracket for the DII women's softball championship is here. The double-elimination bracket features the eight teams advancing from the super regionals and will be played May 26-31 at Regency Athletic Complex in Denver, Colorado.

Here are the opening matchups on May 26:

(Times listed in Eastern Time)

2:38 pm, May 21, 2022

Seton Hill advances, finals are now set

With Seton Hill defeating Kutztown 9-5 in a resumed game on Saturday morning, the finals of the DII women's softball championship are now set. 

Below are the results from each super regional series: 

 

The 2022 championship will be played May 26-31 at Regency Athletic Complex in Denver, Colorado.

1:01 pm, May 21, 2022

Kutztown vs. Seton Hill resumes play on Saturday with just one more spot in finals up for grabs

The super regionals continue on Saturday with just more spot left in the finals. Kutztown and Seton Hill resume a game from Friday that was stopped due to weather.

Seton Hill holds a 4-3 lead over Kutztown in the bottom of the third when play is resumed at 9:30 a.m. ET. If Kutztown wins to even the series at 1-1, game 3 will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game 2. 

Seton Hill 9, Kutztown 5 | Seton Hill leads wins series 1-0.
 
 
3:10 am, May 21, 2022

Results from Day 2 of the super regionals

Adelphi softball

Friday was the second day of the 2022 NCAA DII women's softball super regionals, which take place in a best-of-three format.

Here's what happened, as seven teams clinched spots in Denver as the final eight teams. The last spot will be secured on Saturday.

Atlantic

Central

East

Midwest

South

Southeast

South Central

West

Here are the results from Thursday:

1:29 am, May 20, 2022

Results from Thursday

Day 1 of super regionals in the 2022 DII softball championship has come to a close. Here's the full results: 

Each series is a best-of-three, so play resumes on Friday. Here's the full schedule (all times EST): 

1:43 am, May 19, 2022

Super regionals underway

The DII softball championship super regionals are underway. Each super regional will be a best-of-three series with the winner of each series advancing to the championship's final site. 

Below is the schedule and results for Thursday's super regionals (all times EST): 

4:05 pm, May 15, 2022

Wilmington (DE) rounds out super regional lineup

After play was suspended in the regional matchup between Georgian Court and Wilmington (DE), the Wildcats manage to advance to the super regionals will a 2-1 win. 

The two were tied at one when the game was stopped in the top of the fifth inning on Saturday. On Sunday morning, Wilmington put up three in the bottom of the sixth to take a three-run lead. 

With that win, the Wildcats will go on to face Adelphi in the super regionals. The complete field for the super regionals is now set. Click or tap here for the interactive bracket.  

Click or tap here for the complete scoreboard.