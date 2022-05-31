Rogers State wins the 2022 DII softball championship title

Rogers State is the 2022 DII softball national champion. After the Hillcats defeated No. 8 Cal State Dominguez Hills 6-5 in Game 1 of the championship series on Monday, RSU dominated the Toros 6-1 in Game 2 to secure the title.

In Game 1 of the series, sophomore Callie Yellin saved the day for the Hillcats with a walk-off home run that broke a 5-5 tie.

In Game 2, RSU started off slow. Although, once the Hillcats bats started heating up after going up 2-1 in the fourth inning, the runs kept coming. RSU went on to score two more in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth.

Watch the full replay of Game 2 here.

Here are the complete results from the championship series:

Click or tap here to view the final interactive bracket.