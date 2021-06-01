West Texas A&M wins 2021 DII softball national championship

West Texas A&M Athletics

West Texas A&M won back-to-back games in the DII softball national championship series to win the 2021 national championship. West Texas A&M took Game 2 against Biola 7-4, then took a late lead in Game 3 on Gabriella Valforte's grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning.

West Texas A&M finished the game with four runs on six hits and four walks, while pitcher Kyra Lair pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits and one earned run. Click or tap here to view the box score from Game 3.

It's the second national championship in school history after West Texas A&M won it all in 2014 over Valdosta State.

Click or tap here to view the interactive DII softball bracket.