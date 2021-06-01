West Texas A&M wins 2021 DII softball national championship

Last Updated 4:11 PM, June 01, 2021NCAA.comWest Texas A&M wins 2021 DII softball national championshipShare West Texas A&M wins the 2021 DII softball championship 2:28 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:08 pm, June 1, 2021West Texas A&M wins DII national championship West Texas A&M Athletics West Texas A&M won back-to-back games in the DII softball national championship series to win the 2021 national championship. West Texas A&M took Game 2 against Biola 7-4, then took a late lead in Game 3 on Gabriella Valforte's grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning. West Texas A&M finished the game with four runs on six hits and four walks, while pitcher Kyra Lair pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits and one earned run. Click or tap here to view the box score from Game 3. It's the second national championship in school history after West Texas A&M won it all in 2014 over Valdosta State. Click or tap here to view the interactive DII softball bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:45 pm, June 1, 2021West Texas A&M answers Biola's home run with a grand slamGame 3 of the DII softball national championship series was scoreless for the first five innings, before Biola's Kayla Neff started the scoring with a solo home run. However, Texas A&M answered in a big way in the bottom of the sixth as Gabriella Valforte hit a grand slam to center to clear the bases and give West Texas A&M a 4-1 lead. The rally started when Shanna McBroom singled up the middle, Erica Vessels was hit by a pitch and Alyx Cordell drew a walk to load the bases. Biola will have one more turn to bat to score at least three runs. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:34 pm, June 1, 2021Biola ends scoreless drought on Kayla Neff's home run Biola Athletics Through the first two batters of the top of the sixth inning in Game 3 of the DII softball championship series, no runs had been scored. However, Biola catcher Kayla Neff ended that scoreless drought with a two-out home run to left field, which just made it over the fence, to give Biola a 1-0 lead. It was just Biola's third hit of the afternoon. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:48 pm, June 1, 2021Game 3 scoreless through three innings Biola Athletics With three innings in the books of the decisive Game 3 of the DII softball championship, No. 5 seed Biola and No. 6 seed West Texas A&M are in a scoreless tie. The bottom of the third inning ended with Biola pulling off an inning-ending double play as Shanna McBroom popped out to second, with 2B doubling up Malaya Delfin at second. West Texas A&M starting pitcher Kyra Lair has only allowed one hit through four innings, while Biola starter Paige Austin has allowed two hits through three innings with three strikeouts. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:37 pm, June 1, 2021Game 3 of the DII softball championship on Tuesday West Texas A&M Athletics It all comes down to this. After No. 5 seed Biola and No. 6 seed West Texas A&M split the first two games of their best-of-three championship series – Biola winning Game 1 5-0 and West Texas A&M 7-4 – Game 3 is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 1. You can watch a livestream of the game and view live stats by clicking or tapping here. West Texas A&M won its first-ever national championship in 2014, while Biola is in pursuit of its first national title. Click or tap here to view the DII softball interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:10 am, June 1, 2021FINAL: West Texas A&M 7, Biola 4 2021 DII softball: West Texas A&M vs. Biola full replay West Texas A&M used a five-run fourth inning to take control in Game 2 of the championship series. The Buffaloes defeated the Eagles, 7-4, to force a decisive Game 3. A solo home run from Madison Johnson gave West Texas A&M a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Biola answered with two runs in the next half-inning. In the bottom of the fourth, Sydney Greeson's go-ahead three-run bomb put West Texas A&M back in front, 4-2. Shanna McBroom then tacked on a two-run homer to right field that gave the Buffaloes some breathing room. Still, Biola made some noise in the top of the seventh. Jennifer Morinishi and Abie Nowak hit back-to-back RBI doubles to make it a 7-4 deficit. But the Eagles' comeback attempt fell short. Game 3 is tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET. Below is the complete box score from Game 2. West Texas A&M Biola share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:24 pm, May 31, 2021END 4TH: West Texas A&M 6, Biola 2West Texas A&M blew the game open in the bottom of the fourth inning. Sydney Greeson's three-run homer to center field put the Buffaloes back in front, 4-2. But they weren't finished. Shanna McBroom then launched a two-run bomb to right field and made it a 6-2 advantage. Biola's Jennifer Morinishi came in to relieve starting pitcher Raylene Roybal and finished out the inning. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:45 pm, May 31, 2021MID 3RD: Biola 2, West Texas A&M 1The Eagles were quick to respond. Abie Nowak tied the game with an RBI single to right field. A few minutes later, Biola took a 2-1 lead on an RBI groundout from Raylene Roybal. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:32 pm, May 31, 2021END 2ND: West Texas A&M 1, Biola 0Madison Johnson homered to left field to give West Texas A&M a 1-0 lead. It was her ninth home run this season. The Buffaloes are 32-1 when scoring first in 2021. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:07 pm, May 31, 2021END 1ST: Biola 0, West Texas A&M 0Game 2 is underway in Denver. The Eagles stranded a pair of runners in the top of the first inning, while West Texas A&M went 1-2-3 in bottom half. Biola starting pitcher Raylene Roybal struck out two batters.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:49 pm, May 31, 2021FINAL: Biola 5, West Texas A&M 0 2021 DII softball: Biola vs. West Texas A&M full replay The Eagles picked up right where they left off when Game 1 was suspended on Sunday night. Biola cruised to a 5-0 victory over West Texas A&M on Monday, and grabbed a 1-0 series lead in the process. Eagles' pitcher Paige Austin was superb. She threw a complete-game shutout and finished with six strikeouts. The Buffaloes managed just four hits against Austin. Biola is now one win away from its first-ever national championship. Game 2 will start at 5:45 p.m. ET. Below is the complete box score from Game 1. Biola West Texas A&M share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:05 pm, May 31, 2021END 4TH: Biola 5, West Texas A&M 0The runs keep coming. Kayla Neff's RBI single to center field gives Biola a 5-0 lead. That's five runs on nine hits for the Eagles. By comparison, West Texas A&M has managed only one hit. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:37 pm, May 31, 2021END 3RD: Biola 4, West Texas A&M 0A pitching change couldn't cool off the Eagles, who added two more runs in the bottom of the third inning. Biola has a 4-0 lead heading into the fourth. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:31 pm, May 31, 2021BOT 3RD: The Buffaloes make a pitching changeWe have our first pitching change of the game. Kyra Lair is being replaced by Emilee Wilson. Lair pitched 2.0 innings and gave up two runs on four hits. She also had one strikeout and a 2.67 ERA. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:17 pm, May 31, 2021END 2ND: Biola 2, West Texas A&M 0Biola's Kylie Velasco had a leadoff double down the left-field line. She eventually scored on a sacrifice fly from Madison Blossey that gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:10 pm, May 31, 2021MID 2ND: Biola 1, West Texas A&M 0Play has resumed in Game 1 of the championship series. Biola's Paige Austin gave up a leadoff walk, but would retire the next three West Texas A&M batters. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:21 pm, May 31, 2021DII softball championship continues Monday West Texas A&M Athletics Sunday's Game 1 in the national championship series between Biola and West Texas A&M was suspended and play will resume Monday at 3 p.m. ET in the top of the 2nd inning with Biola holding a 1-0 lead. Click or tap here to view live stats and the box score for Game 1. Game 2 will be played after the conclusion of Game 1. FINAL UPDATE: Tonight's #D2SB game has been suspended after one inning and will resume Monday at 2 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/grEDkZqDIV — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) May 31, 2021 Click or tap here to view the DII softball interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:35 am, May 31, 2021Tonight's game has been suspendedSunday's game between Biola and West Texas A&M has been suspended. Play will resume tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET. in the top of the 2nd inning. Biola has a 1-0 lead. FINAL UPDATE: Tonight's #D2SB game has been suspended after one inning and will resume Monday at 2 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/grEDkZqDIV — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) May 31, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:35 am, May 31, 2021TOP 2ND: Biola 1, West Texas A&M 0 (Rain delay)After one fulling of play, the game is currently in a rain delay. Biola leads West Texas A&M 1-0. The game will resume at 10:10 p.m. ET. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:34 am, May 31, 2021END 1ST: Biola 1, West Texas A&M 0With runners at the corners and no outs, Abie Nowak drove in a run on a groundout to first base. That gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead. But after some early trouble, West Texas A&M's Kyra Lair was able to settle in and retire the side. Additionally, the rain has picked up. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:22 am, May 31, 2021MID 1ST: West Texas A&M 0, Biola 0We're underway in the 2021 DII softball championship series. Ruby Salzman drew a walk on a nine-pitch at-bat and advanced to second base. But the Buffaloes couldn't capitalize with a runner in scoring position. Biola's Paige Austin had one strikeout in the top of the first inning. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:14 am, May 30, 2021Biola, West Texas A&M will meet in the national championship series Biola Athletics What started as a tournament of 48 teams is now a tournament of two. No. 5 seed Biola and No. 6 seed West Texas A&M will meet in the 2021 DII championship series. This is uncharted territory for the Eagles and their program. The Buffaloes are seeking their second national title. They won it in all in 2014. Game 1 of the best-of-three affair is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 30. Every game will stream live on NCAA.com. Below is the full schedule for the final series. Game 1 | Sunday, May 30 | 9 p.m. ET Game 2 | Monday, May 31 | 2 p.m. ET Game 3* | Monday, May 31 | 4:30 p.m. ET (*if necessary) Finally, here are the results from Saturday's action. No. 4 seed North Georgia 1, No. 2 St. Anselm 0 | Replay No. 1 seed Augustana (SD) 13, No. 3 Grand Valley State 2 | Replay No. 5 seed Biola 5, No. 4 seed North Georgia 2 | Replay No. 6 seed West Texas A&M 9, No. 1 seed Augustana (SD) 4 | Replay Below is the updated championship bracket. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:40 pm, May 29, 2021Day 3 schedule, Day 2 results from the DII softball championship Biola Athletics Welcome back to the DII softball championship. Friday was a day of upsets at the ballpark. Both the No. 1 seed Augustana and No. 2 seed St. Anselm picked up their first loss of the tournament. It sets up two electrifying elimination games this afternoon. You can follow along with all of the action here and watch live at the top of this page. View the updated bracket Here are the results from Saturday. No. 4 seed North Georgia 1, No. 2 St. Anselm 0 | Replay No. 1 seed Augustana (SD) 13, No. 3 Grand Valley State 2 | Replay No. 5 seed Biola 5, No. 4 seed North Georgia 2 | Replay No. 6 seed West Texas A&M 9, No. 1 seed Augustana (SD) 4 | Replay These are the results from Friday's second round: No. 5 seed Biola 3, No. 1 seed Augustana (SD) 0 | Replay No. 6 seed West Texas A&M 9, No. 2 seed Saint Anselm 3 | Replay No. 4 seed North Georgia 8, No. 8 Valdosta State 4 (Elimination game) | Replay No. 3 Grand Valley State 6, No. 7 West Chester 1 | Replay share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:47 am, May 28, 2021Day 1 results from DII softball championship Augustana Athletics The DII softball championship began Thursday, May 27th with four opening-round games. The winners advance to the next round, which is scheduled for Friday, May 28. The bracket is divided into two groups of four, with a double-elimination format until the national championship, which is a best-of-three series. Click or tap here to view the complete bracket. Here are the results from Thursday's opening round: No. 1 seed Augustana (SD) 10, No. 8 seed Valdosta State 1 | Replay No. 5 seed Biola 4, No. 4 seed North Georgia 0 | Replay No. 2 seed Saint Anselm 3, No. 7 seed West Chester 2 | Replay No. 6 seed West Texas A&M 1, No. 3 seed Grand Valley State 0 | Replay The action continues tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET with No. 1 seed Augustana (SD) vs. No. 5 seed Biola. You can view the schedule and scores here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:54 am, May 17, 20212021 DII softball championship selections announced Oklahoma Christian Athletics The NCAA Division II Softball Committee announced Sunday night the 48 teams selected to participate in the 2021 DII softball championship. To view the full release, click or tap here. Teams participating in this year's championship have been split into eight different regional sites with six programs to play a double-elimination tournament. Regionals will be held between May 19-22. Click or tap here for regional brackets Of the 48 teams in the championship field, 21 earned spots as automatic qualifiers. The full list of AQs is available below. Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Georgian Court University Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Claflin University Conference Carolinas – Emmanuel College (Georgia) East Coast Conference – University of Bridgeport Great American Conference – Arkansas Tech University Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Grand Valley State University Great Lakes Valley Conference – University of Indianapolis Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Ohio Dominican University Great Northwest Athletic Conference – Western Washington University Gulf South Conference – Auburn University at Montgomery Lone Star Conference – West Texas A&M University Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association – University of Central Missouri Mountain East Conference – West Liberty University Northeast-10 Conference – Saint Anselm College Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – Minnesota State University, Mankato Pacific West Conference – Concordia University Irvine Peach Belt Conference – University of North Georgia Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – West Chester University of Pennsylvania Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – Colorado Mesa University South Atlantic Conference – Tusculum University Sunshine State Conference – Rollins College share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:42 pm, May 16, 2021Get ready for the DII Softball Championship selection show at 10 p.m. ET NCAA Photos The wait for the DII Softball Championship bracket is almost over. The selection show airs at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 16 on an NCAA.com livestream. After the field is announced, you can view the championship bracket by clicking or tapping here (link opens in a new window). The 2021 DII Softball Championship will take place from May 27-31 at The Regency Athletic Complex at MSU Denver. Regional play starts Wednesday, May 19 and wraps up Friday, May 21. Augustana (SD) is the defending champion, after winning in 2019 over Texas A&M-Kingsville. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:49 pm, May 9, 2021Everything you need to know for the selections Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos When: The 2021 DII softball championship selection show is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 16. Where: The show will stream live here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DII softball championship will take place from May 27-31 at The Regency Athletic Complex at MSU Denver in Denver. Augustana (SD) is the defending champion. Below is the full championship event schedule Wednesday, May 19 | Regionals Thursday, May 20 | Regionals Friday, May 21 | Regionals Thursday, May 27 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Friday, May 28 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Saturday, May 29 | Finals | 1 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Sunday, May 30 | Finals | 12 p.m. on NCAA.com Monday, May 31 | Finals | 3 p.m. on NCAA.com share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:42 pm, May 9, 2021DII softball championship history 2019 DII Softball Championship 3 Replay: Augustana (SD) vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville Augustana (SD) is the defending national champion in DII softball. Below is the complete championship history for DII softball. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 *Augustana (SD) (61-11) Gretta Melsted 6-4 Texas A&M-Kingsville Denver, Colo. 2018 *Southern Indiana (40-23) Sue Kunkle 8-3 Saint Anselm Salem, Va. 2017 *Minnesota State (64-7) Lori Meyer 5-1 Angelo State Salem, Va. 2016 North Alabama (60-7) Ashley Cozart 4-1 Humboldt State Denver 2015 North Georgia (54-8) Mike Davenport 5-0 Dixie State Oklahoma City 2014 *West Texas A&M (60-7) Kevin Blaskowski 3-2 Valdosta State Salem, Va. 2013 *Central Oklahoma (51-11) Genny Stidham 5-2 Kutztown Salem, Va. 2012 Valdosta State (58-5) Thomas Macera 4-1 UC San Diego Louisville, Ky. 2011 UC San Diego Patti Gerckens 10-3 Alabama-Huntsville Salem, Va. 2010 *Hawaii Pacific (50-8) Bryan Nakasone 4-3 Valdosta State Saint Joesph, Mo. 2009 Lock Haven (51-6) Kelly Green 8-0 Alabama-Huntsville Salem, Va. 2008 *Humboldt State (57-18) Frank Cheek 1-0 Emporia State Houston 2007 *SIU Edwardsville (49-8) Sandy Montgomery 3-2 Lock Haven Akron, Ohio 2006 *Lock Haven (56-4) Kelly Green 3-0 Emporia State Salem, Va. 2005 * **Lynn (54-7) Thomas Macera 5-3 Kennesaw State Salem, Va. 2004 Angelo State (47-11 Travis Scott 7-3 Florida Southern Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2003 *UC Davis (53-15) Kathy DeYoung 7-0 Georgia College Salem, Ore. 2002 St. Mary's (Texas) (58-11) Donna Fields 4-0 Grand Valley State Salem, Va. 2001 Nebraska-Omaha (54-6) Jeanne Tostenson 4-0 Lewis Salem, Va. 2000 North Dakota State (68-10) Mitch Hanson 3-1 Kennesaw State Columbus, Ga. 1999 Humboldt State (55-7-1) Frank Cheek 7-2 Nebraska-Kearney Salem, Va. 1998 California (Pa.) (49-7) Rick Bertagnolli 2-1 Barry Pensacola, Fla. 1997 *California (Pa.) (53-5) Rick Bertagnolli 2-1 Wisconsin-Parkside Salem, Va. 1996 Kennesaw State (49-8) Scott Whitlock 6-4 Nebraska-Omaha Emporia, Kan. 1995 Kennesaw State (53-5) Scott Whitlock 3-2 Bloomsburg Salem, Va. 1994 Merrimack (45-4) Michele Myslinski 6-2 Humboldt State Shawnee, Kan. 1993 Florida Southern (45-11) Chris Bellotto 11-5 Augustana (S.D.) Shawnee, Kan. 1992 Missouri Southern State (50-7) Pat Lipira 1-0 Cal State East Bay Shawnee, Kan. 1991 *Augustana (SD) (61-4-1) Sandy Jerstad 3-2 Bloomsburg Midland, Mich. 1990 Cal State Bakersfield (44-11) Kathy Welter 6-2 Cal State Northridge Midland, Mich. 1989 Cal State Bakersfield (38-23) Kathy Welter 8-5 Sacramento State Sacramento, Calif. 1988 Cal State Bakersfield (54-9-1) Kathy Welter 4-3 Lock Haven Sacramento, Calif. 1987 Cal State Northridge (58-7) Gary Torgeson 4-0 Florida Southern Quincy, Ill. 1986 *Stephen F. Austin (38-15-1) Dianne Baker 1-0 Cal State Northridge Akron, Ohio 1985 *Cal State Northridge (62-19) Gary Torgeson 2-1 Akron Northridge, Calif. 1984 *Cal State Northridge (51-12-2) Gary Torgeson 1-0 Akron Sioux Falls, S.D. 1983 *Cal State Northridge (35-20-2) Gary Torgeson 1-0 Sam Houston State Orange, Calif. 1982 Sam Houston State (40-6) Wayne Daigle 3-2 Cal State Northridge Stratford, Conn. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link