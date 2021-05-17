2021 DIII Softball Championship: Schedule, scores, live updates

Penn State-Behrend Athletics

The NCAA Division III Softball Committee has announced the 48 teams that will compete in the Division III Softball Championship.

Forty-one conferences received an automatic qualification (Pool A). One institution was selected from Pool B, which includes independent institutions and schools from conferences that do not meet the automatic qualification criteria. The six remaining teams were selected on an at-large basis from automatic qualifying conferences and the remaining institutions in Pool B.

REGIONALS: Brackets, schedules for all regionals

The conferences and teams that received automatic qualification were:

conference team Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend American Rivers Conference Coe American Southwest Conference East Texas Baptist Centennial Conference Gettysburg Coast-to-Coast Conference Salisbury College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Millikin Colonial States Athletic Conference Cedar Crest Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Empire 8 Alfred Great Northeast Athletic Conference Emmanuel (MA) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Mount St. Joseph Landmark Conference Moravian Liberty League Rochester Little East Conference Eastern Connecticut State Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Bridgewater State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth York (PA) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology Midwest Conference Illinois College Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (MN) New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey North Atlantic Conference Husson North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn College Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Milwaukee School of Engineering Northwest Conference Linfield Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan Presidents' Athletic Conference Geneva Skyline Conference Farmingdale State Southern Athletic Association Birmingham-Southern Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Redlands Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Texas Lutheran St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Webster State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Geneseo Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior USA South Athletic Conference Piedmont Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Oshkosh

The institution selected from Pool B is:

Brandeis

The 6 institutions selected from Pool C were:

Belhaven Christopher Newport Emory & Henry St. John Fisher St. Olaf Southern Maine

REGIONAL SITES AND HOST INSTITUTIONS (8):

Seguin, Texas – Texas Lutheran Decatur, Illinois – Millikin Bangor, Maine – Husson Marshall, Texas – East Texas Baptist Erie, Pennsylvania – Penn State-Behrend Eau Claire, Wisconsin – Wisconsin-Eau Claire Virginia Beach, Virginia – Virginia Wesleyan Waverly, Iowa – Wartburg

For more information about the Division III Softball Championship, log on to ncaa.com.