2021 DIII Softball Championship: Schedule, scores, live updates

Last Updated 4:12 PM, May 17, 2021NCAA.com2021 DIII Softball Championship: Schedule, scores, live updatesShare DIII softball: 2021 selection show 15:23 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:16 pm, May 17, 2021DIII Softball Championship selections announced Penn State-Behrend Athletics The NCAA Division III Softball Committee has announced the 48 teams that will compete in the Division III Softball Championship. Forty-one conferences received an automatic qualification (Pool A). One institution was selected from Pool B, which includes independent institutions and schools from conferences that do not meet the automatic qualification criteria. The six remaining teams were selected on an at-large basis from automatic qualifying conferences and the remaining institutions in Pool B. REGIONALS: Brackets, schedules for all regionals The conferences and teams that received automatic qualification were: conference team Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend American Rivers Conference Coe American Southwest Conference East Texas Baptist Centennial Conference Gettysburg Coast-to-Coast Conference Salisbury College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Millikin Colonial States Athletic Conference Cedar Crest Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Empire 8 Alfred Great Northeast Athletic Conference Emmanuel (MA) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Mount St. Joseph Landmark Conference Moravian Liberty League Rochester Little East Conference Eastern Connecticut State Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Bridgewater State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth York (PA) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology Midwest Conference Illinois College Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (MN) New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey North Atlantic Conference Husson North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn College Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Milwaukee School of Engineering Northwest Conference Linfield Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan Presidents' Athletic Conference Geneva Skyline Conference Farmingdale State Southern Athletic Association Birmingham-Southern Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Redlands Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Texas Lutheran St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Webster State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Geneseo Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior USA South Athletic Conference Piedmont Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Oshkosh The institution selected from Pool B is: Brandeis The 6 institutions selected from Pool C were: Belhaven Christopher Newport Emory & Henry St. John Fisher St. Olaf Southern Maine REGIONAL SITES AND HOST INSTITUTIONS (8): Seguin, Texas – Texas Lutheran Decatur, Illinois – Millikin Bangor, Maine – Husson Marshall, Texas – East Texas Baptist Erie, Pennsylvania – Penn State-Behrend Eau Claire, Wisconsin – Wisconsin-Eau Claire Virginia Beach, Virginia – Virginia Wesleyan Waverly, Iowa – Wartburg For more information about the Division III Softball Championship, log on to ncaa.com. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:12 pm, May 17, 2021Get ready for Monday's selection show for the DIII Softball Championship Texas Lutheran Athletics The wait is almost over. At 1 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 17, the 2021 NCAA Division III Softball Championship selection show will air on NCAA.com. Once the field has been announced, you can click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket (link opens in a new window). Texas Lutheran is the reigning DIII softball champion after it defeated Emory in 2019. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:47 pm, April 26, 2021The DIII softball selections are May 17 Photo by Tim Heitman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images The 2021 NCAA Division III softball championship field will be announced during the selection show on NCAA.com at 1 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 17. Texas Lutheran (above) is the defending DIII champion. The Bulldogs defeated Emory in 2019 to win the school's first DIII softball title, and also just won the SCAC Championship for the seventh consecutive year. Here's the 2019 bracket (click or tap here to open it in a new window or tab): share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:44 pm, April 26, 2021Every DIII softball championHere are the past DIII softball champions: Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site 2019 Texas Lutheran (40-8) Wade Wilson 6-1 Emory Tyler, Texas 2018 Virginia Wesleyan Brandon Elliott 3-1 Illinois Wesleyan Oklahoma City, Okla. 2017 Virginia Wesleyan Brandon Elliott 1-0 St. John Fisher Oklahoma City, Okla. 2016 Texas-Tyler (49-5) Mike Reed 7-0 Messiah Salem, Va. 2015 Tufts (51-0) Cheryl Milligan 7-4 Texas-Tyler Salem, Va. 2014 Tufts (47-4) Cheryl Milligan 6-0 Salisbury Tyler, Texas 2013 *Tufts (46-3) Cheryl Milligan 6-5 Cortland State Eau Claire, Wis. 2012 *Pacific Lutheran (45-11) Erin Van Nostrand 3-0 Linfield Salem, Va. 2011 Linfield (51-3) Jackson Vaughan 6-2 Christopher Newport Salem Va. 2010 East Texas Baptist (40-12) Janae Schlabs-Shirley 5-4 Linfield Eau Claire, Wisc. 2009 *Messiah (43-4) Amy Weaver 2-0 Coe Montclair, N.J. 2008 *Wisconsin-Eau Claire (36-11) Leslie Huntington 4-3 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem Va. 2007 Linfield (45-7) Jackson Vaughan 10-2 Washington-St. Louis Salem Va. 2006 *Rutgers-Camden (47-5) Carl Taylor 3-2 St. Thomas (Minn.) Raleigh, N.C. 2005 *St. Thomas (Minn.) (43-6) John Tschida 9-3 Salisbury Raleigh, N.C. 2004 St. Thomas (Minn.) (46-3) John Tschida 2-0 Moravian Salem Va. 2003 Central (Iowa) (39-5-1) George Wares 5-3 Salisbury Salem Va. 2002 Ithaca (37-13) Deb Pallozzi 1-0 Lake Forest Eau Claire, Wisc. 2001 *Muskingum (47-6) Donna Newberry 4-1 Central (Iowa) Eau Claire, Wisc. 2000 *Saint Mary (Minn.) (40-6) John Tschida 5-0 Chapman Salem Va. 1999 Simpson (47-4-1) Henry Christowski 6-0 Chapman Eau Claire, Wisc. 1998 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (43-15) Dean Shuda 3-1 Chapman Salem Va. 1997 Simpson (39-7) Henry Christowski 2-1 Montclair State Eau Claire, Wisc. 1996 *TCNJ (41-3) Sally Miller 7-2 Chapman Salem Va. 1995 *Chapman (43-5) Lesle Lloyd 4-2 TCNJ Storm Lake, Iowa 1994 *TCNJ (48-4) June Walker 6-5 Bridgewater State Salem Va. 1993 *Central (Iowa) (38-2) George Wares 7-3 TCNJ Decatur, Ill. 1992 *TCNJ (48-2) June Walker 4-0 Buena Vista Pella, Iowa 1991 *Central (Iowa) (42-6) George Wares 4-0 Eastern Connecticut State Willimantic, Conn. 1990 Eastern Connecticut State (34-5) Jeff Anderson 1-0 TCNJ Storm Lake, Iowa 1989 *TCNJ (46-3) June Walker 8-7 Eastern Connecticut State Ewing, N.J. 1988 Central (Iowa) (35-10) George Wares 3-2 Allegheny Elmherst, Ill. 1987 *TCNJ (46-3) June Walker 1-0 Wisconsin-Whitewater Willimantic, Conn. 1986 Eastern Connecticut State (36-11) Clyde Washburne 1-0 Central (Iowa) Storm Lake, Iowa 1985 Eastern Connecticut State (39-9) Clyde Washburne 1-0 TCNJ Willimantic, Conn. 1984 *Buena Vista (29-8-1) Marge Willadsen 3-1 TCNJ De Pere, Wisc. 1983 TCNJ (41-7) June Walker 7-0 Buena Vista Willimantic, Conn. 1982 *Eastern Connecticut State (27-10) Clyde Washburne 2-0 TCNJ Ewing, N.J. *Indicates undefeated teams in finals series share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link