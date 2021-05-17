Last Updated 4:12 PM, May 17, 2021
2021 DIII Softball Championship: Schedule, scores, live updates

5:16 pm, May 17, 2021

DIII Softball Championship selections announced

Penn State-Behrend Athletics Penn State-Behrend qualified for the DIII Softball Championship.

The NCAA Division III Softball Committee has announced the 48 teams that will compete in the Division III Softball Championship.

Forty-one conferences received an automatic qualification (Pool A).  One institution was selected from Pool B, which includes independent institutions and schools from conferences that do not meet the automatic qualification criteria.  The six remaining teams were selected on an at-large basis from automatic qualifying conferences and the remaining institutions in Pool B.

The conferences and teams that received automatic qualification were:

conference team
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend
American Rivers Conference Coe
American Southwest Conference East Texas Baptist
Centennial Conference Gettysburg
Coast-to-Coast Conference Salisbury
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Millikin
Colonial States Athletic Conference Cedar Crest
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
Empire 8 Alfred
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Emmanuel (MA)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Mount St. Joseph
Landmark Conference Moravian
Liberty League Rochester
Little East Conference Eastern Connecticut State
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Bridgewater State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth York (PA)
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology
Midwest Conference Illinois College
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (MN)
New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene
New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson
New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey
North Atlantic Conference Husson
North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw
North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn College
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Milwaukee School of Engineering
Northwest Conference Linfield
Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan
Presidents' Athletic Conference Geneva
Skyline Conference Farmingdale State
Southern Athletic Association Birmingham-Southern
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Redlands
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Texas Lutheran
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Webster
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Geneseo
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior
USA South Athletic Conference Piedmont
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Oshkosh

The institution selected from Pool B is:

Brandeis

The 6 institutions selected from Pool C were:

Belhaven
Christopher Newport
Emory & Henry
St. John Fisher
St. Olaf
Southern Maine

REGIONAL SITES AND HOST INSTITUTIONS (8):

Seguin, Texas – Texas Lutheran
Decatur, Illinois – Millikin
Bangor, Maine – Husson
Marshall, Texas – East Texas Baptist
Erie, Pennsylvania – Penn State-Behrend
Eau Claire, Wisconsin – Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Virginia Beach, Virginia – Virginia Wesleyan
Waverly, Iowa – Wartburg

The 2019 DIII softball bracket.
Here are the past DIII softball champions:

Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site
2019 Texas Lutheran (40-8) Wade Wilson 6-1 Emory  Tyler, Texas
2018 Virginia Wesleyan Brandon Elliott 3-1 Illinois Wesleyan Oklahoma City, Okla.
2017 Virginia Wesleyan Brandon Elliott  1-0 St. John Fisher Oklahoma City, Okla.
2016 Texas-Tyler (49-5) Mike Reed 7-0 Messiah Salem, Va.
2015 Tufts (51-0) Cheryl Milligan 7-4 Texas-Tyler Salem, Va.
2014 Tufts (47-4) Cheryl Milligan 6-0 Salisbury Tyler, Texas
2013 *Tufts (46-3) Cheryl Milligan 6-5 Cortland State Eau Claire, Wis.
2012 *Pacific Lutheran (45-11) Erin Van Nostrand 3-0 Linfield Salem, Va.
2011 Linfield (51-3) Jackson Vaughan 6-2 Christopher Newport Salem Va.
2010 East Texas Baptist (40-12) Janae Schlabs-Shirley 5-4 Linfield Eau Claire, Wisc.
2009 *Messiah (43-4) Amy Weaver 2-0 Coe Montclair, N.J.
2008 *Wisconsin-Eau Claire (36-11) Leslie Huntington 4-3 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem Va.
2007 Linfield (45-7) Jackson Vaughan 10-2 Washington-St. Louis Salem Va.
2006 *Rutgers-Camden (47-5) Carl Taylor 3-2 St. Thomas (Minn.) Raleigh, N.C.
2005 *St. Thomas (Minn.) (43-6) John Tschida 9-3 Salisbury Raleigh, N.C.
2004 St. Thomas (Minn.) (46-3) John Tschida 2-0 Moravian Salem Va.
2003 Central (Iowa) (39-5-1) George Wares 5-3 Salisbury Salem Va.
2002 Ithaca (37-13) Deb Pallozzi 1-0 Lake Forest Eau Claire, Wisc.
2001 *Muskingum (47-6) Donna Newberry 4-1 Central (Iowa) Eau Claire, Wisc.
2000 *Saint Mary (Minn.) (40-6) John Tschida 5-0 Chapman Salem Va.
1999 Simpson (47-4-1) Henry Christowski 6-0 Chapman Eau Claire, Wisc.
1998 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (43-15) Dean Shuda 3-1 Chapman Salem Va.
1997 Simpson (39-7) Henry Christowski 2-1 Montclair State Eau Claire, Wisc.
1996 *TCNJ (41-3) Sally Miller 7-2 Chapman Salem Va.
1995 *Chapman (43-5) Lesle Lloyd 4-2 TCNJ Storm Lake, Iowa
1994 *TCNJ (48-4) June Walker 6-5 Bridgewater State Salem Va.
1993 *Central (Iowa) (38-2) George Wares 7-3 TCNJ Decatur, Ill.
1992 *TCNJ (48-2) June Walker 4-0 Buena Vista Pella, Iowa
1991 *Central (Iowa) (42-6) George Wares 4-0 Eastern Connecticut State Willimantic, Conn.
1990 Eastern Connecticut State (34-5) Jeff Anderson 1-0 TCNJ Storm Lake, Iowa
1989 *TCNJ (46-3) June Walker 8-7 Eastern Connecticut State Ewing, N.J.
1988 Central (Iowa) (35-10) George Wares 3-2 Allegheny Elmherst, Ill.
1987 *TCNJ (46-3) June Walker 1-0 Wisconsin-Whitewater Willimantic, Conn.
1986 Eastern Connecticut State (36-11) Clyde Washburne 1-0 Central (Iowa) Storm Lake, Iowa
1985 Eastern Connecticut State (39-9) Clyde Washburne 1-0 TCNJ Willimantic, Conn.
1984 *Buena Vista (29-8-1) Marge Willadsen 3-1 TCNJ De Pere, Wisc.
1983 TCNJ (41-7) June Walker 7-0 Buena Vista Willimantic, Conn.
1982 *Eastern Connecticut State (27-10) Clyde Washburne 2-0 TCNJ Ewing, N.J.

*Indicates undefeated teams in finals series