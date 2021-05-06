2021 DIII Softball Championship selections are May 17

Photo by Tim Heitman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The 2021 NCAA Division III softball championship field will be announced during the selection show on NCAA.com at 1 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 17.

Texas Lutheran (above) is the defending DIII champion. The Bulldogs defeated Emory in 2019 to win the school's first DIII softball title, and also just won the SCAC Championship for the seventh consecutive year. Here's the 2019 bracket (click or tap here to open it in a new window or tab):