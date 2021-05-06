2021 DIII Softball Championship selections are May 17

Last Updated 10:05 AM, May 06, 2021NCAA.com2021 DIII Softball Championship selections are May 17Share Texas Lutheran wins the 2019 DIII Softball National Championship 2:50 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:47 pm, April 26, 2021The DIII softball selections are May 17 Photo by Tim Heitman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images The 2021 NCAA Division III softball championship field will be announced during the selection show on NCAA.com at 1 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 17. Texas Lutheran (above) is the defending DIII champion. The Bulldogs defeated Emory in 2019 to win the school's first DIII softball title, and also just won the SCAC Championship for the seventh consecutive year. Here's the 2019 bracket (click or tap here to open it in a new window or tab): share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:44 pm, April 26, 2021Every DIII softball championHere are the past DIII softball champions: Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site 2019 Texas Lutheran (40-8) Wade Wilson 6-1 Emory Tyler, Texas 2018 Virginia Wesleyan Brandon Elliott 3-1 Illinois Wesleyan Oklahoma City, Okla. 2017 Virginia Wesleyan Brandon Elliott 1-0 St. John Fisher Oklahoma City, Okla. 2016 Texas-Tyler (49-5) Mike Reed 7-0 Messiah Salem, Va. 2015 Tufts (51-0) Cheryl Milligan 7-4 Texas-Tyler Salem, Va. 2014 Tufts (47-4) Cheryl Milligan 6-0 Salisbury Tyler, Texas 2013 *Tufts (46-3) Cheryl Milligan 6-5 Cortland State Eau Claire, Wis. 2012 *Pacific Lutheran (45-11) Erin Van Nostrand 3-0 Linfield Salem, Va. 2011 Linfield (51-3) Jackson Vaughan 6-2 Christopher Newport Salem Va. 2010 East Texas Baptist (40-12) Janae Schlabs-Shirley 5-4 Linfield Eau Claire, Wisc. 2009 *Messiah (43-4) Amy Weaver 2-0 Coe Montclair, N.J. 2008 *Wisconsin-Eau Claire (36-11) Leslie Huntington 4-3 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem Va. 2007 Linfield (45-7) Jackson Vaughan 10-2 Washington-St. Louis Salem Va. 2006 *Rutgers-Camden (47-5) Carl Taylor 3-2 St. Thomas (Minn.) Raleigh, N.C. 2005 *St. Thomas (Minn.) (43-6) John Tschida 9-3 Salisbury Raleigh, N.C. 2004 St. Thomas (Minn.) (46-3) John Tschida 2-0 Moravian Salem Va. 2003 Central (Iowa) (39-5-1) George Wares 5-3 Salisbury Salem Va. 2002 Ithaca (37-13) Deb Pallozzi 1-0 Lake Forest Eau Claire, Wisc. 2001 *Muskingum (47-6) Donna Newberry 4-1 Central (Iowa) Eau Claire, Wisc. 2000 *Saint Mary (Minn.) (40-6) John Tschida 5-0 Chapman Salem Va. 1999 Simpson (47-4-1) Henry Christowski 6-0 Chapman Eau Claire, Wisc. 1998 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (43-15) Dean Shuda 3-1 Chapman Salem Va. 1997 Simpson (39-7) Henry Christowski 2-1 Montclair State Eau Claire, Wisc. 1996 *TCNJ (41-3) Sally Miller 7-2 Chapman Salem Va. 1995 *Chapman (43-5) Lesle Lloyd 4-2 TCNJ Storm Lake, Iowa 1994 *TCNJ (48-4) June Walker 6-5 Bridgewater State Salem Va. 1993 *Central (Iowa) (38-2) George Wares 7-3 TCNJ Decatur, Ill. 1992 *TCNJ (48-2) June Walker 4-0 Buena Vista Pella, Iowa 1991 *Central (Iowa) (42-6) George Wares 4-0 Eastern Connecticut State Willimantic, Conn. 1990 Eastern Connecticut State (34-5) Jeff Anderson 1-0 TCNJ Storm Lake, Iowa 1989 *TCNJ (46-3) June Walker 8-7 Eastern Connecticut State Ewing, N.J. 1988 Central (Iowa) (35-10) George Wares 3-2 Allegheny Elmherst, Ill. 1987 *TCNJ (46-3) June Walker 1-0 Wisconsin-Whitewater Willimantic, Conn. 1986 Eastern Connecticut State (36-11) Clyde Washburne 1-0 Central (Iowa) Storm Lake, Iowa 1985 Eastern Connecticut State (39-9) Clyde Washburne 1-0 TCNJ Willimantic, Conn. 1984 *Buena Vista (29-8-1) Marge Willadsen 3-1 TCNJ De Pere, Wisc. 1983 TCNJ (41-7) June Walker 7-0 Buena Vista Willimantic, Conn. 1982 *Eastern Connecticut State (27-10) Clyde Washburne 2-0 TCNJ Ewing, N.J. *Indicates undefeated teams in finals series share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link