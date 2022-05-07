2022 NCAA DIII softball championship selections set for Monday, May 9

Last Updated 4:41 PM, May 07, 2022NCAA.com2022 NCAA DIII softball championship selections set for Monday, May 9Share 2021 DIII softball: Texas Lutheran vs. Virginia Wesleyan full replay 1:40:52 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest7:25 pm, May 7, 2022How to watch the DIII softball selection show The 2022 DIII softball selection show will air at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, May 9 live on NCAA.com. The complete bracket will be posted here shortly after the selection show is over. When: Monday, May 9 at 1 p.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The 2022 DIII softball championship will be played from May 26-31 at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem, Virginia. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:20 pm, May 7, 2022Complete history of the DIII softball championship YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Virginia Wesleyan (46-6-1) Brandon Elliott 9-1 Texas Lutheran Salem, Va. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Texas Lutheran (40-8) Wade Wilson 6-1 Emory Tyler, Texas 2018 Virginia Wesleyan (55-3) Brandon Elliott 3-1 Illinois Wesleyan Oklahoma City, Okla. 2017 Virginia Wesleyan (54-3) Brandon Elliott 1-0 St. John Fisher Oklahoma City, Okla. 2016 Texas-Tyler (49-5) Mike Reed 7-0 Messiah Salem, Va. 2015 Tufts (51-0) Cheryl Milligan 7-4 Texas-Tyler Salem, Va. 2014 Tufts (47-4) Cheryl Milligan 6-0 Salisbury Tyler, Texas 2013 *Tufts (46-3) Cheryl Milligan 6-5 Cortland State Eau Claire, Wis. 2012 *Pacific Lutheran (45-11) Erin Van Nostrand 3-0 Linfield Salem, Va. 2011 Linfield (51-3) Jackson Vaughan 6-2 Christopher Newport Salem Va. 2010 East Texas Baptist (40-12) Janae Schlabs-Shirley 5-4 Linfield Eau Claire, Wisc. 2009 *Messiah (43-4) Amy Weaver 2-0 Coe Montclair, N.J. 2008 *Wisconsin-Eau Claire (36-11) Leslie Huntington 4-3 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem Va. 2007 Linfield (45-7) Jackson Vaughan 10-2 Washington-St. Louis Salem Va. 2006 *Rutgers-Camden (47-5) Carl Taylor 3-2 St. Thomas (Minn.) Raleigh, N.C. 2005 *St. Thomas (Minn.) (43-6) John Tschida 9-3 Salisbury Raleigh, N.C. 2004 St. Thomas (Minn.) (46-3) John Tschida 2-0 Moravian Salem Va. 2003 Central (Iowa) (39-5-1) George Wares 5-3 Salisbury Salem Va. 2002 Ithaca (37-13) Deb Pallozzi 1-0 Lake Forest Eau Claire, Wisc. 2001 *Muskingum (47-6) Donna Newberry 4-1 Central (Iowa) Eau Claire, Wisc. 2000 *Saint Mary (Minn.) (40-6) John Tschida 5-0 Chapman Salem Va. 1999 Simpson (47-4-1) Henry Christowski 6-0 Chapman Eau Claire, Wisc. 1998 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (43-15) Dean Shuda 3-1 Chapman Salem Va. 1997 Simpson (39-7) Henry Christowski 2-1 Montclair State Eau Claire, Wisc. 1996 *TCNJ (41-3) Sally Miller 7-2 Chapman Salem Va. 1995 *Chapman (43-5) Lesle Lloyd 4-2 TCNJ Storm Lake, Iowa 1994 *TCNJ (48-4) June Walker 6-5 Bridgewater State Salem Va. 1993 *Central (Iowa) (38-2) George Wares 7-3 TCNJ Decatur, Ill. 1992 *TCNJ (48-2) June Walker 4-0 Buena Vista Pella, Iowa 1991 *Central (Iowa) (42-6) George Wares 4-0 Eastern Connecticut State Willimantic, Conn. 1990 Eastern Connecticut State (34-5) Jeff Anderson 1-0 TCNJ Storm Lake, Iowa 1989 *TCNJ (46-3) June Walker 8-7 Eastern Connecticut State Ewing, N.J. 1988 Central (Iowa) (35-10) George Wares 3-2 Allegheny Elmherst, Ill. 1987 *TCNJ (46-3) June Walker 1-0 Wisconsin-Whitewater Willimantic, Conn. 1986 Eastern Connecticut State (36-11) Clyde Washburne 1-0 Central (Iowa) Storm Lake, Iowa 1985 Eastern Connecticut State (39-9) Clyde Washburne 1-0 TCNJ Willimantic, Conn. 1984 *Buena Vista (29-8-1) Marge Willadsen 3-1 TCNJ De Pere, Wisc. 1983 TCNJ (41-7) June Walker 7-0 Buena Vista Willimantic, Conn. 1982 *Eastern Connecticut State (27-10) Clyde Washburne 2-0 TCNJ Ewing, N.J. *Indicates undefeated teams in finals series share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link