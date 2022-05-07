2022 NCAA DIII softball championship selections set for Monday, May 9

The 2022 DIII softball selection show will air at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, May 9 live on NCAA.com. The complete bracket will be posted here shortly after the selection show is over.

When: Monday, May 9 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The 2022 DIII softball championship will be played from May 26-31 at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem, Virginia.