Live updates: 2023 DIII softball championship
Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
6:28 pm, May 8, 2023
Selections are May 15
The field and bracket for the 2023 NCAA DIII softball championship will be announced in a video stream here on NCAA.com at 1 p.m. ET on May 15 and published to the site shortly after that.
The championship is June 1-7 at Taylor Field in Marshall, Texas. Here is the schedule:
|Day
|DATE
|TIME
|GAME
|Thursday
|June 1
|noon
|Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 1 -- TEAMS TBD (Seed # 8 vs. Seed # 1)
|Thursday
|June 1
|2:30 p.m.
|Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 2 -- TEAMS TBD (Seed # 5 vs. Seed # 4)
|Thursday
|June 1
|5:00 p.m.
|Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 3 -- TEAMS TBD (Seed # 7 vs. Seed # 2)
|Thursday
|June 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 4 -- TEAMS TBD (Seed # 6 vs. Seed # 3)
|Friday
|June 2
|noon
|Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 5 -- Game No. 1 Loser vs. Game No. 2 Loser
|Friday
|June 2
|2:30 p.m.
|Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 6 -- Game No. 3 Loser vs. Game No. 4 Loser
|Friday
|June 2
|5 p.m.
|Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 7 -- Game No. 3 Winner vs. Game No. 4 Winner
|Friday
|June 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 8 -- Game No. 1 Winner vs. Game No. 2 Winner
|Saturday
|June 3
|noon
|Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 9 -- Game No. 5 Winner vs. Game No. 8 Loser
|Saturday
|June 3
|2:30 p.m.
|Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 10 -- Game No. 6 Winner vs. Game No. 7 Loser
|Sunday
|June 4
|1 p.m.
|Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 11 -- Game No. 7 Winner vs. Game No. 9 Winner
|Sunday
|June 4
|3:30 p.m.
|Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 12 -- Game No. 8 Winner vs. Game No. 10 Winner
|Sunday
|June 4
|6 p.m. (tentative)
|Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 13 (if necessary) -- TEAMS TBD (Same Teams as Game No. 11)
|Sunday
|June 4
|8:30 p.m. (tentative)
|Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 14 (if necessary) -- TEAMS TBD (Same Teams as Game No. 12)
|Tuesday
|June 6
|noon
|Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 15 -- TEAMS TBD (Game No. 11 / 13 Winner vs. Game No. 12 / 14 Winner)
|Wednesday
|June 7
|noon
|Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 16 -- TEAMS TBD (Series Best Two of Three)
|Wednesday
|June 7
|2:30 p.m. (tentative)
|Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 17 (If Necessary) -- TEAMS TBD (Series Best Two of Three)
7:05 pm, May 8, 2023
Past champions
|Year
|Champion (Record)
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Site
|2022
|Christopher Newport (47-1)
|Keith Parr
|3-0
|Trine
|Salem, Va.
|2021
|Virginia Wesleyan (46-6-1)
|Brandon Elliott
|9-1
|Texas Lutheran
|Salem, Va.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Texas Lutheran (40-8)
|Wade Wilson
|6-1
|Emory
|Tyler, Texas
|2018
|Virginia Wesleyan (55-3)
|Brandon Elliott
|3-1
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Oklahoma City, Okla.
|2017
|Virginia Wesleyan (54-3)
|Brandon Elliott
|1-0
|St. John Fisher
|Oklahoma City, Okla.
|2016
|Texas-Tyler (49-5)
|Mike Reed
|7-0
|Messiah
|Salem, Va.
|2015
|Tufts (51-0)
|Cheryl Milligan
|7-4
|Texas-Tyler
|Salem, Va.
|2014
|Tufts (47-4)
|Cheryl Milligan
|6-0
|Salisbury
|Tyler, Texas
|2013
|*Tufts (46-3)
|Cheryl Milligan
|6-5
|Cortland State
|Eau Claire, Wis.
|2012
|*Pacific Lutheran (45-11)
|Erin Van Nostrand
|3-0
|Linfield
|Salem, Va.
|2011
|Linfield (51-3)
|Jackson Vaughan
|6-2
|Christopher Newport
|Salem Va.
|2010
|East Texas Baptist (40-12)
|Janae Schlabs-Shirley
|5-4
|Linfield
|Eau Claire, Wisc.
|2009
|*Messiah (43-4)
|Amy Weaver
|2-0
|Coe
|Montclair, N.J.
|2008
|*Wisconsin-Eau Claire (36-11)
|Leslie Huntington
|4-3
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem Va.
|2007
|Linfield (45-7)
|Jackson Vaughan
|10-2
|Washington-St. Louis
|Salem Va.
|2006
|*Rutgers-Camden (47-5)
|Carl Taylor
|3-2
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Raleigh, N.C.
|2005
|*St. Thomas (Minn.) (43-6)
|John Tschida
|9-3
|Salisbury
|Raleigh, N.C.
|2004
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (46-3)
|John Tschida
|2-0
|Moravian
|Salem Va.
|2003
|Central (Iowa) (39-5-1)
|George Wares
|5-3
|Salisbury
|Salem Va.
|2002
|Ithaca (37-13)
|Deb Pallozzi
|1-0
|Lake Forest
|Eau Claire, Wisc.
|2001
|*Muskingum (47-6)
|Donna Newberry
|4-1
|Central (Iowa)
|Eau Claire, Wisc.
|2000
|*Saint Mary (Minn.) (40-6)
|John Tschida
|5-0
|Chapman
|Salem Va.
|1999
|Simpson (47-4-1)
|Henry Christowski
|6-0
|Chapman
|Eau Claire, Wisc.
|1998
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (43-15)
|Dean Shuda
|3-1
|Chapman
|Salem Va.
|1997
|Simpson (39-7)
|Henry Christowski
|2-1
|Montclair State
|Eau Claire, Wisc.
|1996
|*TCNJ (41-3)
|Sally Miller
|7-2
|Chapman
|Salem Va.
|1995
|*Chapman (43-5)
|Lesle Lloyd
|4-2
|TCNJ
|Storm Lake, Iowa
|1994
|*TCNJ (48-4)
|June Walker
|6-5
|Bridgewater State
|Salem Va.
|1993
|*Central (Iowa) (38-2)
|George Wares
|7-3
|TCNJ
|Decatur, Ill.
|1992
|*TCNJ (48-2)
|June Walker
|4-0
|Buena Vista
|Pella, Iowa
|1991
|*Central (Iowa) (42-6)
|George Wares
|4-0
|Eastern Connecticut State
|Willimantic, Conn.
|1990
|Eastern Connecticut State (34-5)
|Jeff Anderson
|1-0
|TCNJ
|Storm Lake, Iowa
|1989
|*TCNJ (46-3)
|June Walker
|8-7
|Eastern Connecticut State
|Ewing, N.J.
|1988
|Central (Iowa) (35-10)
|George Wares
|3-2
|Allegheny
|Elmherst, Ill.
|1987
|*TCNJ (46-3)
|June Walker
|1-0
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Willimantic, Conn.
|1986
|Eastern Connecticut State (36-11)
|Clyde Washburne
|1-0
|Central (Iowa)
|Storm Lake, Iowa
|1985
|Eastern Connecticut State (39-9)
|Clyde Washburne
|1-0
|TCNJ
|Willimantic, Conn.
|1984
|*Buena Vista (29-8-1)
|Marge Willadsen
|3-1
|TCNJ
|De Pere, Wisc.
|1983
|TCNJ (41-7)
|June Walker
|7-0
|Buena Vista
|Willimantic, Conn.
|1982
|*Eastern Connecticut State (27-10)
|Clyde Washburne
|2-0
|TCNJ
|Ewing, N.J.
*Indicates undefeated teams in finals series