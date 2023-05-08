Last Updated 3:07 PM, May 08, 2023
NCAA.com

Live updates: 2023 DIII softball championship

Share
Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty ImagesChristopher Newport and Trine stand for the national anthem at the 2022 DIII softball championship.Christopher Newport and Trine stand for the national anthem at the 2022 DIII softball championship.
6:28 pm, May 8, 2023

Selections are May 15

The field and bracket for the 2023 NCAA DIII softball championship will be announced in a video stream here on NCAA.com at 1 p.m. ET on May 15 and published to the site shortly after that.

The championship is June 1-7 at Taylor Field in Marshall, Texas. Here is the schedule:

Day DATE TIME GAME
Thursday June 1 noon Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 1 -- TEAMS TBD (Seed # 8 vs. Seed # 1)
Thursday June 1 2:30 p.m. Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 2 -- TEAMS TBD (Seed # 5 vs. Seed # 4)
Thursday June 1 5:00 p.m. Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 3 -- TEAMS TBD (Seed # 7 vs. Seed # 2)
Thursday June 1 7:30 p.m. Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 4 -- TEAMS TBD (Seed # 6 vs. Seed # 3)
Friday June 2 noon Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 5 -- Game No. 1 Loser vs. Game No. 2 Loser
Friday June 2 2:30 p.m. Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 6 -- Game No. 3 Loser vs. Game No. 4 Loser
Friday June 2 5 p.m. Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 7 -- Game No. 3 Winner vs. Game No. 4 Winner
Friday June 2 7:30 p.m. Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 8 -- Game No. 1 Winner vs. Game No. 2 Winner
Saturday June 3 noon Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 9 -- Game No. 5 Winner vs. Game No. 8 Loser
Saturday June 3 2:30 p.m. Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 10 -- Game No. 6 Winner vs. Game No. 7 Loser
Sunday June 4 1 p.m. Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 11 -- Game No. 7 Winner vs. Game No. 9 Winner
Sunday June 4 3:30 p.m. Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 12 -- Game No. 8 Winner vs. Game No. 10 Winner
Sunday June 4 6 p.m. (tentative) Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 13 (if necessary) -- TEAMS TBD (Same Teams as Game No. 11)
Sunday June 4 8:30 p.m. (tentative) Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 14 (if necessary) -- TEAMS TBD (Same Teams as Game No. 12)
Tuesday June 6 noon Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 15 -- TEAMS TBD (Game No. 11 / 13 Winner vs. Game No. 12 / 14 Winner)
Wednesday June 7 noon Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 16 -- TEAMS TBD (Series Best Two of Three)
Wednesday June 7 2:30 p.m. (tentative) Division III Softball Finals - Game No. 17 (If Necessary) -- TEAMS TBD (Series Best Two of Three)
7:05 pm, May 8, 2023

Past champions

Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site
2022 Christopher Newport (47-1) Keith Parr 3-0 Trine Salem, Va.
2021 Virginia Wesleyan (46-6-1) Brandon Elliott 9-1 Texas Lutheran Salem, Va.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19  -- -- -- --
2019 Texas Lutheran (40-8) Wade Wilson 6-1 Emory  Tyler, Texas
2018 Virginia Wesleyan (55-3) Brandon Elliott 3-1 Illinois Wesleyan Oklahoma City, Okla.
2017 Virginia Wesleyan (54-3) Brandon Elliott  1-0 St. John Fisher Oklahoma City, Okla.
2016 Texas-Tyler (49-5) Mike Reed 7-0 Messiah Salem, Va.
2015 Tufts (51-0) Cheryl Milligan 7-4 Texas-Tyler Salem, Va.
2014 Tufts (47-4) Cheryl Milligan 6-0 Salisbury Tyler, Texas
2013 *Tufts (46-3) Cheryl Milligan 6-5 Cortland State Eau Claire, Wis.
2012 *Pacific Lutheran (45-11) Erin Van Nostrand 3-0 Linfield Salem, Va.
2011 Linfield (51-3) Jackson Vaughan 6-2 Christopher Newport Salem Va.
2010 East Texas Baptist (40-12) Janae Schlabs-Shirley 5-4 Linfield Eau Claire, Wisc.
2009 *Messiah (43-4) Amy Weaver 2-0 Coe Montclair, N.J.
2008 *Wisconsin-Eau Claire (36-11) Leslie Huntington 4-3 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem Va.
2007 Linfield (45-7) Jackson Vaughan 10-2 Washington-St. Louis Salem Va.
2006 *Rutgers-Camden (47-5) Carl Taylor 3-2 St. Thomas (Minn.) Raleigh, N.C.
2005 *St. Thomas (Minn.) (43-6) John Tschida 9-3 Salisbury Raleigh, N.C.
2004 St. Thomas (Minn.) (46-3) John Tschida 2-0 Moravian Salem Va.
2003 Central (Iowa) (39-5-1) George Wares 5-3 Salisbury Salem Va.
2002 Ithaca (37-13) Deb Pallozzi 1-0 Lake Forest Eau Claire, Wisc.
2001 *Muskingum (47-6) Donna Newberry 4-1 Central (Iowa) Eau Claire, Wisc.
2000 *Saint Mary (Minn.) (40-6) John Tschida 5-0 Chapman Salem Va.
1999 Simpson (47-4-1) Henry Christowski 6-0 Chapman Eau Claire, Wisc.
1998 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (43-15) Dean Shuda 3-1 Chapman Salem Va.
1997 Simpson (39-7) Henry Christowski 2-1 Montclair State Eau Claire, Wisc.
1996 *TCNJ (41-3) Sally Miller 7-2 Chapman Salem Va.
1995 *Chapman (43-5) Lesle Lloyd 4-2 TCNJ Storm Lake, Iowa
1994 *TCNJ (48-4) June Walker 6-5 Bridgewater State Salem Va.
1993 *Central (Iowa) (38-2) George Wares 7-3 TCNJ Decatur, Ill.
1992 *TCNJ (48-2) June Walker 4-0 Buena Vista Pella, Iowa
1991 *Central (Iowa) (42-6) George Wares 4-0 Eastern Connecticut State Willimantic, Conn.
1990 Eastern Connecticut State (34-5) Jeff Anderson 1-0 TCNJ Storm Lake, Iowa
1989 *TCNJ (46-3) June Walker 8-7 Eastern Connecticut State Ewing, N.J.
1988 Central (Iowa) (35-10) George Wares 3-2 Allegheny Elmherst, Ill.
1987 *TCNJ (46-3) June Walker 1-0 Wisconsin-Whitewater Willimantic, Conn.
1986 Eastern Connecticut State (36-11) Clyde Washburne 1-0 Central (Iowa) Storm Lake, Iowa
1985 Eastern Connecticut State (39-9) Clyde Washburne 1-0 TCNJ Willimantic, Conn.
1984 *Buena Vista (29-8-1) Marge Willadsen 3-1 TCNJ De Pere, Wisc.
1983 TCNJ (41-7) June Walker 7-0 Buena Vista Willimantic, Conn.
1982 *Eastern Connecticut State (27-10) Clyde Washburne 2-0 TCNJ Ewing, N.J.

*Indicates undefeated teams in finals series