NCAA DIII Softball Championship: Bracket, schedule for 2022 tournament

Last Updated 3:09 PM, May 09, 2022NCAA.comNCAA DIII Softball Championship: Bracket, schedule for 2022 tournamentShare DIII softball: 2022 selection show 18:44 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest5:06 pm, May 9, 20222022 DIII softball championship selections announced On Monday, May 9, the 2022 NCAA DIII Softball Championship selections were announced, as 62 teams qualified for the sport's championship field. There are 16 regional sites — 15 regional sites with four teams and one with two teams, and regional competition will begin on Friday, May 13 and conclude May 15. The winners of each regional will advance to the super regionals, which will take place from May 20-21. The winners of the super regionals will then advance to the DIII softball finals at Moyer Park in Salem, Va., from May 26-31. Each round will consist of double-elimination play. Click or tap here to view the official selections announcement, or click here to watch the selection show. Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:25 pm, May 7, 2022How to watch the DIII softball selection show The 2022 DIII softball selection show will air at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, May 9 live on NCAA.com. The complete bracket will be posted here shortly after the selection show is over. When: Monday, May 9 at 1 p.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The 2022 DIII softball championship will be played from May 26-31 at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem, Virginia. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:20 pm, May 7, 2022Complete history of the DIII softball championship YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Virginia Wesleyan (46-6-1) Brandon Elliott 9-1 Texas Lutheran Salem, Va. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Texas Lutheran (40-8) Wade Wilson 6-1 Emory Tyler, Texas 2018 Virginia Wesleyan (55-3) Brandon Elliott 3-1 Illinois Wesleyan Oklahoma City, Okla. 2017 Virginia Wesleyan (54-3) Brandon Elliott 1-0 St. John Fisher Oklahoma City, Okla. 2016 Texas-Tyler (49-5) Mike Reed 7-0 Messiah Salem, Va. 2015 Tufts (51-0) Cheryl Milligan 7-4 Texas-Tyler Salem, Va. 2014 Tufts (47-4) Cheryl Milligan 6-0 Salisbury Tyler, Texas 2013 *Tufts (46-3) Cheryl Milligan 6-5 Cortland State Eau Claire, Wis. 2012 *Pacific Lutheran (45-11) Erin Van Nostrand 3-0 Linfield Salem, Va. 2011 Linfield (51-3) Jackson Vaughan 6-2 Christopher Newport Salem Va. 2010 East Texas Baptist (40-12) Janae Schlabs-Shirley 5-4 Linfield Eau Claire, Wisc. 2009 *Messiah (43-4) Amy Weaver 2-0 Coe Montclair, N.J. 2008 *Wisconsin-Eau Claire (36-11) Leslie Huntington 4-3 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem Va. 2007 Linfield (45-7) Jackson Vaughan 10-2 Washington-St. Louis Salem Va. 2006 *Rutgers-Camden (47-5) Carl Taylor 3-2 St. Thomas (Minn.) Raleigh, N.C. 2005 *St. Thomas (Minn.) (43-6) John Tschida 9-3 Salisbury Raleigh, N.C. 2004 St. Thomas (Minn.) (46-3) John Tschida 2-0 Moravian Salem Va. 2003 Central (Iowa) (39-5-1) George Wares 5-3 Salisbury Salem Va. 2002 Ithaca (37-13) Deb Pallozzi 1-0 Lake Forest Eau Claire, Wisc. 2001 *Muskingum (47-6) Donna Newberry 4-1 Central (Iowa) Eau Claire, Wisc. 2000 *Saint Mary (Minn.) (40-6) John Tschida 5-0 Chapman Salem Va. 1999 Simpson (47-4-1) Henry Christowski 6-0 Chapman Eau Claire, Wisc. 1998 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (43-15) Dean Shuda 3-1 Chapman Salem Va. 1997 Simpson (39-7) Henry Christowski 2-1 Montclair State Eau Claire, Wisc. 1996 *TCNJ (41-3) Sally Miller 7-2 Chapman Salem Va. 1995 *Chapman (43-5) Lesle Lloyd 4-2 TCNJ Storm Lake, Iowa 1994 *TCNJ (48-4) June Walker 6-5 Bridgewater State Salem Va. 1993 *Central (Iowa) (38-2) George Wares 7-3 TCNJ Decatur, Ill. 1992 *TCNJ (48-2) June Walker 4-0 Buena Vista Pella, Iowa 1991 *Central (Iowa) (42-6) George Wares 4-0 Eastern Connecticut State Willimantic, Conn. 1990 Eastern Connecticut State (34-5) Jeff Anderson 1-0 TCNJ Storm Lake, Iowa 1989 *TCNJ (46-3) June Walker 8-7 Eastern Connecticut State Ewing, N.J. 1988 Central (Iowa) (35-10) George Wares 3-2 Allegheny Elmherst, Ill. 1987 *TCNJ (46-3) June Walker 1-0 Wisconsin-Whitewater Willimantic, Conn. 1986 Eastern Connecticut State (36-11) Clyde Washburne 1-0 Central (Iowa) Storm Lake, Iowa 1985 Eastern Connecticut State (39-9) Clyde Washburne 1-0 TCNJ Willimantic, Conn. 1984 *Buena Vista (29-8-1) Marge Willadsen 3-1 TCNJ De Pere, Wisc. 1983 TCNJ (41-7) June Walker 7-0 Buena Vista Willimantic, Conn. 1982 *Eastern Connecticut State (27-10) Clyde Washburne 2-0 TCNJ Ewing, N.J. *Indicates undefeated teams in finals series share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link