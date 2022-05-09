NCAA DIII Softball Championship: Bracket, schedule for 2022 tournament

On Monday, May 9, the 2022 NCAA DIII Softball Championship selections were announced, as 62 teams qualified for the sport's championship field. There are 16 regional sites — 15 regional sites with four teams and one with two teams, and regional competition will begin on Friday, May 13 and conclude May 15.

The winners of each regional will advance to the super regionals, which will take place from May 20-21. The winners of the super regionals will then advance to the DIII softball finals at Moyer Park in Salem, Va., from May 26-31. Each round will consist of double-elimination play.

Click or tap here to view the official selections announcement, or click here to watch the selection show.

Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket.