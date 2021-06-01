Virginia Wesleyan wins 2021 DIII softball championship

Last Updated 3:54 PM, June 01, 2021NCAA.comVirginia Wesleyan wins 2021 DIII softball championshipShare 2021 DIII softball: Texas Lutheran vs. Virginia Wesleyan full replay 1:40:52 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:59 pm, June 1, 2021Virginia Wesleyan wins 2021 DIII softball championship Lead off homer by @JessicaGoldyn ! #wethebeach #catchthewave pic.twitter.com/FZ38mfIv0u — Virginia Wesleyan Athletics (@vwu_marlins) June 1, 2021 Virginia Wesleyan scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning of the decisive Game 3 of the DIII softball national championship series and those were the only runs it needed to defeat Texas Lutheran, but for good measure, it added three more runs in the third inning, three more in the fourth and another in the fifth to ultimately win 9-1. Click or tap here to watch a full replay of Game 3. Virginia Wesleyan finished with 12 hits and two walks, with eight RBI on nine runs. Lead-off batter Jessica Goldyn, clean-up hitter Danielle Stewart and Ariana Rolle each finished with multi-hit games, while starting pitcher Hanna Hull allowed five hits and just one run in five innings. Click or tap here to view the box score from Game 3. This was Virginia Wesleyan's third national championship in a four-championship span, since it also won in 2017 and 2018. Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket.
6:22 pm, June 1, 2021
Virginia Wesleyan pulls away from Texas Lutheran
After scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning of Game 3, Virginia Wesleyan added three runs in the bottom of the third – Katelyn Biando's single scored Julia Sinnett and Jessica Goldyn, while Julie Fassl's single scored Danielle Stewart – then three more runs in the fourth inning as Sinnett's sacrifice bunt scored Ariana Rolle, which was followed by Stewart's two-run home run to give Virginia Wesleyan an 8-0 lead.
With two outs in the fourth, after Stewart's home run, Virginia Wesleyan has eight runs on 10 hits and one walk, while Texas Lutheran changed pitchers after Sydney Ouellette allowed four earned runs and six total runs in two innings. 5:28 pm, June 1, 2021
Virginia Wesleyan starts the scoring in the bottom of the first
Wisconsin Stevens-Point / Virginia Wesleyan Athletics
After dropping a 3-2 thriller to Texas Lutheran in Game 2 of the national championship series, Virginia Wesleyan picked up its scoring in the bottom of the first inning of Game 3 on a lead-off home run from fifth-year senior Jessica Goldyn. Virginia Wesleyan scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning of Game 2 to cut the deficit to 3-2, but it was unable to push the game-tying run across the plate, which forced Game 3.
After Madison Glaubke singled, she advanced to second on Danielle Stewart's single to right field and she scored on a fielder's choice that resulted in a throwing error, giving Virginia Wesleyan a 2-0 lead. 4:32 pm, June 1, 2021
Texas Lutheran wins Game 2 3-2
Texas Lutheran Athletics
Virginia Wesleyan tried to make a comeback in Game 2 of the national championship series to take home the title, but trailing 3-0 entering the seventh, Virginia Wesleyan was only able to score two runs before Madison Glaubke flied out to center field with Jessica Goldyn on third after a two-RBI triple. The fly out gave Texas Lutheran the win and forced a winner-take-all Game 3, which is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 1. Texas Lutheran's third run in the bottom of the sixth inning proved to be the difference.
You can watch the full replay of Game 2 by clicking or tapping here. 4:22 pm, June 1, 2021
Texas Lutheran adds another run in sixth
Texas Lutheran Athletics
After Texas Lutheran got out of a jam in the top of the sixth inning, it added another run in the bottom of the inning.
Skylar Ouellette's single up the middle scored Kelly Jurden to put Texas Lutheran up 3-0. 4:13 pm, June 1, 2021
Texas Lutheran gets fly out to end top of sixth
Texas Lutheran Athletics
With runners on second and third after Virginia Wesleyan's Julia Sinnett doubled to left center, Texas Lutheran's Ashlyn Strother got Danielle Stewart to foul out, then Katelyn Biando flied out to center to end the top half of the inning, as well as the scoring threat.
3:40 pm, June 1, 2021
Virginia Wesleyan's Fassl with incredible outfield assist
Virginia Wesleyan Athletics
With Texas Lutheran leading 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning, Virginia Wesleyan's Julie Fassl fielded Rebecca Snow's single to right field and Fassl threw a laser to third base, where Casey Martin was trying to advance from first.
Julia Sinnett applied the tag for the third out of the inning, allowing Virginia Wesleyan to get out of the inning. 3:14 pm, June 1, 2021
Texas Lutheran scores two in the bottom of the first
Texas Lutheran Athletics
After Texas Lutheran starting pitcher Ashlyn Strother struck out two batters and held Virginia Wesleyan scoreless in the top of the first, Texas Lutheran's offense came alive in the bottom of the inning. Lead-off batter Kelly Jurden reached on an error, then Casey Martin got hit by a pitch, as Texas Lutheran took advantage of some unforced errors, leading to a sacrifice bunt from Rebecca Snow that moved both runners.
Then Skylar Ouellette grounded out to short, but she knocked in Jurden and Martin, as Texas Lutheran took a 2-0 lead. 2:58 pm, June 1, 2021
Virginia Wesleyan vs. Texas Lutheran: Game 2 is underway
Virginia Wesleyan Athletics
Game 2 of the DIII softball national championship series is now underway, as Virginia Wesleyan looks to win the best-of-three series and Texas Lutheran tries to bounce back after dropping Game 1. Virginia Wesleyan can win the national title if it wins Game 2 (or a potential Game 3), while Texas Lutheran needs to win Game 2 and Game 3 to become the national champion.
Click or tap here to view a livestream and live stats for Game 2.
Click or tap here to view the DIII softball interactive bracket.
NCAA.com 12:05 pm, June 1, 2021
A DIII softball national champion to be named Tuesday
Virginia Wesleyan Athletics
The 2021 DIII softball national champion will raise the trophy on Tuesday. Following a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the best-of-three national championship series, No. 2 seed Virginia Wesleyan needs just one win over No. 4 seed Texas Lutheran, while the latter needs two consecutive wins to win the championship. First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.
Click or tap here to view a livestream and live stats for Game 2.
In Game 1, Virginia Wesleyan scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and that was all that offense it needed. Madison Glaubke tripled with one out and scored on an RBI bunt from Julia Sinnett. Later in the inning, Karlee Fretz hit a three-run home run.
Click or tap here to view the DIII softball interactive bracket.
NCAA.com 8:33 pm, May 31, 2021
Virginia Wesleyan defeats Texas Lutheran 4-2 in game 1
Virginia Wesleyan takes a 1-0 lead in the DIII softball championship series over Texas Lutheran following a 4-2 win in game 1. The Marlins scored all four of their runs in the first inning and Hanna Hull held TLU hitless over the final five frames, which was more than enough to secure the opening game of the series.
Madison Glaubke scored the first run of the championship series, cranking a triple off the centerfield wall and scoring on a fielder's choice. Karlee Fretz opened the game up with a three-run home run just three batters later. VWU would threaten twice more in the bottom of the second and fifth innings by loading the bases, but came away empty both times.
Haley Padilla got two of those runs back for Texas Lutheran with her 12th home run of the season, but the Bulldogs never came closer than that.
Hull found her rhythm for VWU and allowed only one baserunner the rest of the way after Padilla's two-run shot.
Game 2 of the championship series is scheduled for Tuesday, June 1 at 11 a.m. ET. You can watch that right here on NCAA.com 8:07 pm, May 31, 2021
End 5: Virginia Wesleyan's Hull finding rhythm in the circle
Virginia Wesleyan leads Texas Lutheran 4-2 with the Bulldogs down to their final six outs in game 1. Starting pitcher Hanna Hull (VWU) has really settled down getting hit hard early. Hull gave up a two-run blast to Haley Padilla in the top of the second inning, but has held the Bulldogs without a baserunner since.
The Marlins gave Hull early run support by tagging TLU starter Sydney Ouellette for four runs in the bottom of the first inning, most of which came on a three-run home run by Karlee Fretz.
VWU has since loaded the bases in the bottom of the second and fifth innings, but were not been able to capitalize on either opportunity. 7:27 pm, May 31, 2021
Texas Lutheran answers back, cutting deficit in half
Well, that didn't take long for Texas Lutheran to respond. The Bulldogs were able to halve the Marlins' lead and make it 4-2 going into the bottom of the second inning. Haley Padilla launched a two-run home run after Sarah Metzer reached on a one-out single. The blast was Padilla's 12th of the season.
7:09 pm, May 31, 2021
Virginia Wesleyan erupts for four-run first inning
The bats of Virginia Wesleyan came ready to play in the 2021 DIII softball championship series as the Marlins raced out to a 4-0 lead over Texas Lutheran after one inning. Madison Glaubke got the scoring started with a rocket off the wall in center field for a standup triple.
She came around to score on a fielder's choice after a backhand flip by pitcher Sydney Ouellette was too high for a play at the plate. Julia Sinnett reached on that play and Danielle Stewart got aboard after a hit by pitch. That set up Karlee Fretz's laser of a three-run home run down the left field line. The Marlins' first trip to the plate went about as well as they could've planned. 12:33 pm, May 31, 2021
Game 1: Virginia Wesleyan vs. Texas Lutheran
We're going dancing yeah! The No. 2 @VWUSOFTBALL Marlins will take on the No. 4 Bulldogs of Texas Lutheran Monday and Tuesday in a fight for the @NCAADIII National Championship Title! Game time tomorrow is 3 PM! #WeTheBeach #FearTheFish #CatchTheWavehttps://t.co/k4SLgJrCq4 — Virginia Wesleyan Athletics (@vwu_marlins) May 30, 2021
First pitch of Game 1 of the DIII softball national championship series between Virginia Wesleyan and Texas Lutheran is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31.
You can follow along with the live stats and box score for Game 1 by clicking or tapping here.
Virginia Wesleyan, the No. 2 seed, and Texas Lutheran, the No. 4 seed, each won three games in the DIII softball championship bracket to reach the national championship series.
Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket. 8:40 pm, May 30, 2021
The 2021 DIII softball national championship series is set
Texas Lutheran Athletics
No. 2 seed Virginia Wesleyan and No. 5 seed Texas Wesleyan will meet in a best-of-three series to determine the 2021 DIII softball national champion. Game 1 is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31.
These two teams have won the last three national titles in the sport. The Bulldogs are the defending champions, while the Marlins won it back in 2017 and 2018.
Below is the complete schedule for the final series. All games will stream live on NCAA.com.
Game 1 | Monday, May 31 | 3 p.m. ET
Game 2 | Tuesday, June 1 | 11 a.m. ET
Game 3* | Tuesday, June 1 | 1:30 p.m. ET
(*if necessary)
Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. 3:00 pm, May 30, 2021
DIII softball: Semifinals are set
The semifinals for the DIII softball championship are here. Texas Lutheran will take on Wisconsin Oshkosh and DePauw will battle Virginia Wesleyan for a spot in the national title game.
Below you can find the schedule for Sunday's action as well as past results from the tournament.
View the interactive bracket
Day 4 schedule:
No. 4 Texas Lutheran 9, No. 3 Birmingham-Southern 1
No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan 3, No. 1 DePauw 0
Day 3 results:
No. 7 St. Thomas (MN) 2, No. 6 Rochester (NY) 1
No. 4 Texas Lutheran 7, No. 1 DePauw 4
No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan 12, No. 3 Birmingham-Southern 1
No. 3 Birmingham-Southern 2, Wisconsin Oshkosh
No. 1 DePauw 3, No. 7 St. Thomas 2
Day 2 results:
No. 8 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 7, No. 5 Tufts 1 1:50 am, May 28, 2021
DIII Softball: Day 1 scores, results
DePauw Athletics
The first day of action at the DIII softball championship is complete. The top four seeds all won on Thursday, but No. 3 Birmingham-Southern needed nine innings and a walk-off home run from Leah Wood to win.
The eight-team championship bracket is split into two, four-team groups with a double elimination format prior to the best-of-three national championship series.
Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket.
Here's what happened on Thursday:
No. 1 seed DePauw 2, No. 8 seed Wisconsin-Oshkosh 1 | Full replay
No. 4 seed Texas Lutheran 4, No. 5 seed Tufts 3 | Full replay
No. 2 seed Virginia Wesleyan 3, No. 7 seed St. Thomas (MN) 0 | Full replay
No. 3 seed Birmingham-Southern 3, No. 6 seed Rochester (NY) 2 | Full replay
Thursday's losers must win on Friday to avoid elimination.
Here's what's scheduled for Friday:
No. 5 Tufts vs. No. 8 Wisconsin-Oshkosh | Elimination game | 10 a.m.
No Here's what happened on Thursday: No. 1 seed DePauw 2, No. 8 seed Wisconsin-Oshkosh 1 | Full replay No. 4 seed Texas Lutheran 4, No. 5 seed Tufts 3 | Full replay No. 2 seed Virginia Wesleyan 3, No. 7 seed St. Thomas (MN) 0 | Full replay No. 3 seed Birmingham-Southern 3, No. 6 seed Rochester (NY) 2 | Full replay Thursday's losers must win on Friday to avoid elimination. Here's what's scheduled for Friday: No. 5 Tufts vs. No. 8 Wisconsin-Oshkosh | Elimination game | 10 a.m. No. 6 Rochester (NY) vs. No. 7 St. Thomas (MN) | Elimination game | 12:30 p.m. No. 1 DePauw vs. No. 4 Texas Lutheran | 3:30 p.m. No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan vs. No. 3 Birmingham-Southern | 6 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:16 pm, May 17, 2021DIII Softball Championship selections announced Penn State-Behrend Athletics The NCAA Division III Softball Committee has announced the 48 teams that will compete in the Division III Softball Championship. Forty-one conferences received an automatic qualification (Pool A). One institution was selected from Pool B, which includes independent institutions and schools from conferences that do not meet the automatic qualification criteria. The six remaining teams were selected on an at-large basis from automatic qualifying conferences and the remaining institutions in Pool B. REGIONALS: Brackets, schedules for all regionals The conferences and teams that received automatic qualification were: conference team Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend American Rivers Conference Coe American Southwest Conference East Texas Baptist Centennial Conference Gettysburg Coast-to-Coast Conference Salisbury College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Millikin Colonial States Athletic Conference Cedar Crest Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Empire 8 Alfred Great Northeast Athletic Conference Emmanuel (MA) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Mount St. Joseph Landmark Conference Moravian Liberty League Rochester Little East Conference Eastern Connecticut State Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Bridgewater State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth York (PA) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology Midwest Conference Illinois College Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (MN) New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey North Atlantic Conference Husson North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn College Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Milwaukee School of Engineering Northwest Conference Linfield Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan Presidents' Athletic Conference Geneva Skyline Conference Farmingdale State Southern Athletic Association Birmingham-Southern Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Redlands Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Texas Lutheran St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Webster State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Geneseo Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior USA South Athletic Conference Piedmont Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Oshkosh The institution selected from Pool B is: Brandeis The 6 institutions selected from Pool C were: Belhaven Christopher Newport Emory & Henry St. John Fisher St. Olaf Southern Maine REGIONAL SITES AND HOST INSTITUTIONS (8): Seguin, Texas – Texas Lutheran Decatur, Illinois – Millikin Bangor, Maine – Husson Marshall, Texas – East Texas Baptist Erie, Pennsylvania – Penn State-Behrend Eau Claire, Wisconsin – Wisconsin-Eau Claire Virginia Beach, Virginia – Virginia Wesleyan Waverly, Iowa – Wartburg For more information about the Division III Softball Championship, log on to ncaa.com. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:12 pm, May 17, 2021Get ready for Monday's selection show for the DIII Softball Championship Texas Lutheran Athletics The wait is almost over. At 1 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 17, the 2021 NCAA Division III Softball Championship selection show will air on NCAA.com. Once the field has been announced, you can click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket (link opens in a new window). Texas Lutheran is the reigning DIII softball champion after it defeated Emory in 2019. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:47 pm, April 26, 2021The DIII softball selections are May 17 Photo by Tim Heitman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images The 2021 NCAA Division III softball championship field will be announced during the selection show on NCAA.com at 1 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 17. Texas Lutheran (above) is the defending DIII champion. The Bulldogs defeated Emory in 2019 to win the school's first DIII softball title, and also just won the SCAC Championship for the seventh consecutive year. Here's the 2019 bracket (click or tap here to open it in a new window or tab): share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:44 pm, April 26, 2021Every DIII softball championHere are the past DIII softball champions: Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site 2019 Texas Lutheran (40-8) Wade Wilson 6-1 Emory Tyler, Texas 2018 Virginia Wesleyan Brandon Elliott 3-1 Illinois Wesleyan Oklahoma City, Okla. 2017 Virginia Wesleyan Brandon Elliott 1-0 St. John Fisher Oklahoma City, Okla. 2016 Texas-Tyler (49-5) Mike Reed 7-0 Messiah Salem, Va. 2015 Tufts (51-0) Cheryl Milligan 7-4 Texas-Tyler Salem, Va. 2014 Tufts (47-4) Cheryl Milligan 6-0 Salisbury Tyler, Texas 2013 *Tufts (46-3) Cheryl Milligan 6-5 Cortland State Eau Claire, Wis. 2012 *Pacific Lutheran (45-11) Erin Van Nostrand 3-0 Linfield Salem, Va. 2011 Linfield (51-3) Jackson Vaughan 6-2 Christopher Newport Salem Va. 2010 East Texas Baptist (40-12) Janae Schlabs-Shirley 5-4 Linfield Eau Claire, Wisc. 2009 *Messiah (43-4) Amy Weaver 2-0 Coe Montclair, N.J. 2008 *Wisconsin-Eau Claire (36-11) Leslie Huntington 4-3 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem Va. 2007 Linfield (45-7) Jackson Vaughan 10-2 Washington-St. Louis Salem Va. 2006 *Rutgers-Camden (47-5) Carl Taylor 3-2 St. Thomas (Minn.) Raleigh, N.C. 2005 *St. Thomas (Minn.) (43-6) John Tschida 9-3 Salisbury Raleigh, N.C. 2004 St. Thomas (Minn.) (46-3) John Tschida 2-0 Moravian Salem Va. 2003 Central (Iowa) (39-5-1) George Wares 5-3 Salisbury Salem Va. 2002 Ithaca (37-13) Deb Pallozzi 1-0 Lake Forest Eau Claire, Wisc. 2001 *Muskingum (47-6) Donna Newberry 4-1 Central (Iowa) Eau Claire, Wisc. 2000 *Saint Mary (Minn.) 