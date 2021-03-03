Live coverage of the 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championships
The schedule for the 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championships
The 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championships are March 24-27 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. Swimming psych sheets for this year's championships will be released on Wednesday, March 10, and the diving psych sheets will be released on Sunday, March 14. The reveal will include qualifiers as well as alternates.
Below is the full event schedule. The championship will be broadcast live on ESPN3.
All times Eastern
March 24 — 6 p.m. finals
- 800-yard Freestyle Relay
March 25 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals
- 200-yard Freestyle Relay
- 500-yard Freestyle
- 200-yard Individual Medley
- 50-yard Freestyle
- 400-yard Medley Relay
- One-meter Diving
March 26 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals
- 400-yard Individual Medley
- 100-yard Butterfly
- 200-yard Freestyle
- 100-yard Breaststroke
- 100-yard Backstroke
- 200-yard Medley Relay
- Three-meter Diving
March 27 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals
- 1,650-yard Freestyle
- 200-yard Backstroke
- 100-yard Freestyle
- 200-yard Breaststroke
- 200-yard Butterfly
- 400-yard Freestyle Relay
- Platform Diving
DI men's championship history
California (560) beat Texas (475) for the 2019 DI men's team championship, stunting the Longhorns' try at a fifth-straight national title. It was Cal's fourth team championship in 10 years and sixth in program history.
Click or tap here for the complete results, team and individual, from the 2019 championships. Below is a year-by-year national championship history since 1937.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|LOCATION
|2019
|California
|David Durden
|560
|Texas
|475
|Austin, Texas
|2018
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|449
|California
|437.5
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|2017
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|542
|California
|349
|Indianapolis
|2016
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|541.5
|California
|351
|Atlanta
|2015
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|528
|California
|399
|Iowa City, Iowa
|2014
|California
|David Durden
|468.5
|Texas
|417.5
|Austin, Texas
|2013
|Michigan
|Mike Bottom
|480
|California
|406.5
|Indianapolis
|2012
|California
|David Durden
|535.5
|Texas
|491
|Seattle
|2011
|California
|David Durden
|493
|Texas
|470.5
|Minneapolis
|2010
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|500
|California
|469.5
|Columbus, Ohio
|2009
|Auburn
|Richard Quick
|526
|Texas
|487
|College Station, Texas
|2008
|Arizona
|Frank Busch
|500.5
|Texas
|406
|Seattle
|2007
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|566
|Stanford
|397
|Minneapolis
|2006
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|480.5
|Arizona
|440.5
|Atlanta
|2005
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|491
|Stanford
|414
|Minnesota
|2004
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|634
|Stanford
|377.5
|Long Island, N.Y.
|2003
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|609.5
|Texas
|413
|Austin, Texas
|2002
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|512
|Stanford
|501
|Athens, Texas
|2001
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|597.5
|Stanford
|457.5
|College Station, Texas
|2000
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|538
|Auburn
|385
|Minneapolis
|1999
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|467.5
|Stanford
|414.5
|Indianapolis
|1998
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|599
|Auburn
|394.5
|Auburn
|1997
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|496.5
|Stanford
|340
|Minnesota
|1996
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|479
|Auburn
|443.5
|Texas
|1995
|Michigan
|Jon Urbanchek
|561
|Stanford
|475
|Indianapolis
|1994
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|566.5
|Texas
|445
|Minnesota
|1993
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|520.5
|Michigan
|396
|Indianapolis
|1992
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|632
|Texas
|356
|Indianapolis
|1991
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|476
|Stanford
|420
|Texas
|1990
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|506
|Southern California
|423
|Indianapolis
|1989
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|475
|Stanford
|396
|Indianapolis
|1988
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|424
|Southern California
|369.5
|Indianapolis
|1987
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|374
|Southern California
|296
|Texas
|1986
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|404
|California
|335
|Indianapolis
|1985
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|403.5
|Florida
|302
|Texas
|1984
|Florida
|Randy Reese
|287.5
|Texas
|277
|Cleveland State
|1983
|Florida
|Randy Reese
|238
|SMU
|227
|Indianapolis
|1982
|UCLA
|Ron Ballatore
|219
|Texas
|210
|Wisconsin
|1981
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|259
|UCLA
|189
|Texas
|1980
|California
|Nort Thornton
|234
|Texas
|220
|Harvard
|1979
|California
|Nort Thornton
|287
|Southern California
|227
|Cleveland State
|1978
|Tennessee
|Ray Bussard
|307
|Auburn
|185
|Long Beach State
|1977
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|385
|Alabama
|204
|Cleveland State
|1976
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|398
|Tennessee
|237
|Brown
|1975
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|344
|Indiana
|274
|Cleveland State
|1974
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|339
|Indiana
|338
|Long Beach State
|1973
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|358
|Tennessee
|294
|Tennessee
|1972
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|390
|Southern California
|371
|Army
|1971
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|351
|Southern California
|260
|Iowa State
|1970
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|332
|Southern California
|235
|Utah
|1969
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|427
|Southern California
|306
|Indiana
|1968
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|346
|Yale
|253
|Dartmouth
|1967
|Stanford
|Jim Gaughran
|275
|Southern California
|260
|Michigan State
|1966
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|302
|Indiana
|286
|Air Force
|1965
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|285
|Indiana
|278.5
|Iowa State
|1964
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|96
|Indiana
|91
|Yale
|1963
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|81
|Yale
|77
|North Carolina State
|1962
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|92
|Southern California
|46
|Ohio State
|1961
|Michigan
|Gus Stager
|85
|Southern California
|62
|Washington
|1960
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|87
|Michigan
|73
|SMU
|1959
|Michigan
|Gus Stager
|137.5
|Ohio State
|44
|Cornell
|1958
|Michigan
|Gus Stager
|72
|Yale
|63
|Michigan
|1957
|Michigan
|Gus Stager
|69
|Yale
|61
|North Carolina
|1956
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|68
|Yale
|54
|Yale
|1955
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|90
|Michigan/Yale
|51
|Miami (OH)
|1954
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|94
|Michigan
|67
|Syracuse
|1953
|Yale
|Robert J.H. Kiphuth
|96.5
|Ohio State
|73.5
|Ohio State
|1952
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|94
|Yale
|81
|Princeton
|1951
|Yale
|Robert J.H. Kiphuth
|81
|Michigan State
|60
|Texas
|1950
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|65
|Yale
|43
|Ohio State
|1949
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|49
|Iowa
|35
|North Carolina
|1948
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|44
|Ohio State
|41
|Michigan
|1947
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|66
|Michigan
|39
|Washington
|1946
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|61
|Michigan
|37
|Yale
|1945
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|56
|Michigan
|48
|Michigan
|1944
|Yale
|Robert J.H. Kiphuth
|39
|Michigan
|38
|Yale
|1943
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|81
|Michigan
|47
|Ohio State
|1942
|Yale
|Robert J.H. Kiphuth
|71
|Michgan
|39
|Harvard
|1941
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|61
|Yale
|58
|Michigan State
|1940
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|45
|Yale
|42
|Yale
|1939
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|65
|Ohio State
|58
|Michigan
|1938
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|46
|Ohio State
|45
|Rutgers
|1937
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|75
|Ohio State
|39
|Minnesota