Live coverage of the 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championships

The 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championships are March 24-27 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. Swimming psych sheets for this year's championships will be released on Wednesday, March 10, and the diving psych sheets will be released on Sunday, March 14. The reveal will include qualifiers as well as alternates.

Below is the full event schedule. The championship will be broadcast live on ESPN3.

All times Eastern

March 24 — 6 p.m. finals

800-yard Freestyle Relay

March 25 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals

200-yard Freestyle Relay

500-yard Freestyle

200-yard Individual Medley

50-yard Freestyle

400-yard Medley Relay

One-meter Diving

March 26 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals

400-yard Individual Medley

100-yard Butterfly

200-yard Freestyle

100-yard Breaststroke

100-yard Backstroke

200-yard Medley Relay

Three-meter Diving

March 27 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals