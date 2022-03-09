Complete NCAA DI men's swimming and diving championship coverage

Last Updated 10:07 AM, March 09, 2022NCAA.comComplete NCAA DI men's swimming and diving championship coverageShare Texas captures the 2021 men's swimming and diving championship 2:14 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest3:02 pm, March 9, 2022Qualifying swimmers announced for 2022 championshipsOn Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced the swimmers who qualified for the 2022 championships. A total of 235 swimmers will participate, with the complete list (athletes by institution, official psych sheet, relays and alternates) available at usaswimming.org/ncaa. Diving qualifiers will be revealed Thursday, March 10. 6:42 pm, March 8, 2022
2022 Division I men's swimming and diving selections date and time

The 2022 NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving selections will be released on Wednesday, March 9 via press release on NCAA.com. The championships are March 23-26 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

6:40 pm, March 8, 2022
DI men's swimming and diving championship history

Texas won the 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championship after a year's hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Longhorns have won five of the last six titles. YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP POINTS LOCATION 2021 Texas Eddie Reese 565 California 528 Greensboro, N.C. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 California David Durden 560 Texas 475 Austin, Texas 2018 Texas Eddie Reese 449 California 437.5 Minneapolis, Minn. 2017 Texas Eddie Reese 542 California 349 Indianapolis 2016 Texas Eddie Reese 541.5 California 351 Atlanta 2015 Texas Eddie Reese 528 California 399 Iowa City, Iowa 2014 California David Durden 468.5 Texas 417.5 Austin, Texas 2013 Michigan Mike Bottom 480 California 406.5 Indianapolis 2012 California David Durden 535.5 Texas 491 Seattle 2011 California David Durden 493 Texas 470.5 Minneapolis 2010 Texas Eddie Reese 500 California 469.5 Columbus, Ohio 2009 Auburn Richard Quick 526 Texas 487 College Station, Texas 2008 Arizona Frank Busch 500.5 Texas 406 Seattle 2007 Auburn David Marsh 566 Stanford 397 Minneapolis 2006 Auburn David Marsh 480.5 Arizona 440.5 Atlanta 2005 Auburn David Marsh 491 Stanford 414 Minnesota 2004 Auburn David Marsh 634 Stanford 377.5 Long Island, N.Y. 2003 Auburn David Marsh 609.5 Texas 413 Austin, Texas 2002 Texas Eddie Reese 512 Stanford 501 Athens, Texas 2001 Texas Eddie Reese 597.5 Stanford 457.5 College Station, Texas 2000 Texas Eddie Reese 538 Auburn 385 Minneapolis 1999 Auburn David Marsh 467.5 Stanford 414.5 Indianapolis 1998 Stanford Skip Kenney 599 Auburn 394.5 Auburn 1997 Auburn David Marsh 496.5 Stanford 340 Minnesota 1996 Texas Eddie Reese 479 Auburn 443.5 Texas 1995 Michigan Jon Urbanchek 561 Stanford 475 Indianapolis 1994 Stanford Skip Kenney 566.5 Texas 445 Minnesota 1993 Stanford Skip Kenney 520.5 Michigan 396 Indianapolis 1992 Stanford Skip Kenney 632 Texas 356 Indianapolis 1991 Texas Eddie Reese 476 Stanford 420 Texas 1990 Texas Eddie Reese 506 Southern California 423 Indianapolis 1989 Texas Eddie Reese 475 Stanford 396 Indianapolis 1988 Texas Eddie Reese 424 Southern California 369.5 Indianapolis 1987 Stanford Skip Kenney 374 Southern California 296 Texas 1986 Stanford Skip Kenney 404 California 335 Indianapolis 1985 Stanford Skip Kenney 403.5 Florida 302 Texas 1984 Florida Randy Reese 287.5 Texas 277 Cleveland State 1983 Florida Randy Reese 238 SMU 227 Indianapolis 1982 UCLA Ron Ballatore 219 Texas 210 Wisconsin 1981 Texas Eddie Reese 259 UCLA 189 Texas 1980 California Nort Thornton 234 Texas 220 Harvard 1979 California Nort Thornton 287 Southern California 227 Cleveland State 1978 Tennessee Ray Bussard 307 Auburn 185 Long Beach State 1977 Southern California Peter Daland 385 Alabama 204 Cleveland State 1976 Southern California Peter Daland 398 Tennessee 237 Brown 1975 Southern California Peter Daland 344 Indiana 274 Cleveland State 1974 Southern California Peter Daland 339 Indiana 338 Long Beach State 1973 Indiana James Counsilman 358 Tennessee 294 Tennessee 1972 Indiana James Counsilman 390 Southern California 371 Army 1971 Indiana James Counsilman 351 Southern California 260 Iowa State 1970 Indiana James Counsilman 332 Southern California 235 Utah 1969 Indiana James Counsilman 427 Southern California 306 Indiana 1968 Indiana James Counsilman 346 Yale 253 Dartmouth 1967 Stanford Jim Gaughran 275 Southern California 260 Michigan State 1966 Southern California Peter Daland 302 Indiana 286 Air Force 1965 Southern California Peter Daland 285 Indiana 278.5 Iowa State 1964 Southern California Peter Daland 96 Indiana 91 Yale 1963 Southern California Peter Daland 81 Yale 77 North Carolina State 1962 Ohio State Mike Peppe 92 Southern California 46 Ohio State 1961 Michigan Gus Stager 85 Southern California 62 Washington 1960 Southern California Peter Daland 87 Michigan 73 SMU 1959 Michigan Gus Stager 137.5 Ohio State 44 Cornell 1958 Michigan Gus Stager 72 Yale 63 Michigan 1957 Michigan Gus Stager 69 Yale 61 North Carolina 1956 Ohio State Mike Peppe 68 Yale 54 Yale 1955 Ohio State Mike Peppe 90 Michigan/Yale 51 Miami (OH) 1954 Ohio State Mike Peppe 94 Michigan 67 Syracuse 1953 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 96.5 Ohio State 73.5 Ohio State 1952 Ohio State Mike Peppe 94 Yale 81 Princeton 1951 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 81 Michigan State 60 Texas 1950 Ohio State Mike Peppe 65 Yale 43 Ohio State 1949 Ohio State Mike Peppe 49 Iowa 35 North Carolina 1948 Michigan Matt Mann 44 Ohio State 41 Michigan 1947 Ohio State Mike Peppe 66 Michigan 39 Washington 1946 Ohio State Mike Peppe 61 Michigan 37 Yale 1945 Ohio State Mike Peppe 56 Michigan 48 Michigan 1944 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 39 Michigan 38 Yale 1943 Ohio State Mike Peppe 81 Michigan 47 Ohio State 1942 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 71 Michgan 39 Harvard 1941 Michigan Matt Mann 61 Yale 58 Michigan State 1940 Michigan Matt Mann 45 Yale 42 Yale 1939 Michigan Matt Mann 65 Ohio State 58 Michigan 1938 Michigan Matt Mann 46 Ohio State 45 Rutgers 1937 Michigan Matt Mann 75 Ohio State 39 Minnesota