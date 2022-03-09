Complete NCAA DI men's swimming and diving championship coverage

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced the swimmers who qualified for the 2022 championships. A total of 235 swimmers will participate, with the complete list (athletes by institution, official psych sheet, relays and alternates) available at usaswimming.org/ncaa.

Diving qualifiers will be revealed Thursday, March 10.

The 2022 DI championships are scheduled for March 23-26 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.