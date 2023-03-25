Cal repeats as the DI men's swimming and diving champions
Cal wins 2023 NCAA DI men's swimming and diving championship
Cal won its second consecutive DI men's swimming and diving national championship, accumulating 482 points — 52 more points than second-place Arizona State.
Led by swimmers Destin Lasco, Hugo Gonzalez and Gabriel Jett, the Bears entered Saturday with 315 points. Ultimately, it was Lasco who capped off Cal's day of dominance with a win in the 200 back. This now marks the Bears' 8th NCAA title for DI men's swimming and diving, their fourth in the last decade under head coach David Durden.
Click or tap here for final results in each event.
Results from the 2023 DI men's swimming and diving championships
The 2023 DI men's swimming and diving championships will take place from March 22-25, 2023 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, MN. A total of 270 participants (235 swimmers and 35 divers) will compete in the championships. ESPN+ will provide live digital coverage for preliminary and finals sessions; tape-delayed coverage will be on ESPNU at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 4.
2023 NCAA DI men's swimming and diving championships qualifying swimmers announced
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimmers who qualified for the 2023 NCAA Division I men’s swimming and diving championships. The championships will be held March 22-25 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis. The University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and Minnesota Sports and Events will serve as hosts.
A total of 270 participants (235 swimmers and 35 divers) will compete in the championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the Zone Diving Championships held March 6-11. The complete lists of all swimmers (athletes by institution, official psych sheet, relays and alternates) competing in the championships is available at usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be announced Sunday, March 12.
ESPN+ will provide live digital coverage for preliminary and finals sessions Wednesday through Saturday. Tape-delayed coverage of the men’s championships will be on ESPNU at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, Tuesday, April 4.
2023 Division I men's swimming and diving selection schedule
The 2023 NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving selections will be released on Wednesday, March 8 via press release on NCAA.com. The men's championships are March 22-25 at the Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, MN.
DI swimming and diving championship history
California won the 2022 DI men's swimming and diving championship, its fourth national title in 10 years.
Find the complete DI men's championship history below.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|LOCATION
|2022
|California
|David Durden
|487.5
|Texas
|436.5
|Atlanta, GA
|2021
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|565
|California
|528
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|California
|David Durden
|560
|Texas
|475
|Austin, Texas
|2018
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|449
|California
|437.5
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|2017
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|542
|California
|349
|Indianapolis
|2016
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|541.5
|California
|351
|Atlanta
|2015
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|528
|California
|399
|Iowa City, Iowa
|2014
|California
|David Durden
|468.5
|Texas
|417.5
|Austin, Texas
|2013
|Michigan
|Mike Bottom
|480
|California
|406.5
|Indianapolis
|2012
|California
|David Durden
|535.5
|Texas
|491
|Seattle
|2011
|California
|David Durden
|493
|Texas
|470.5
|Minneapolis
|2010
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|500
|California
|469.5
|Columbus, Ohio
|2009
|Auburn
|Richard Quick
|526
|Texas
|487
|College Station, Texas
|2008
|Arizona
|Frank Busch
|500.5
|Texas
|406
|Seattle
|2007
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|566
|Stanford
|397
|Minneapolis
|2006
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|480.5
|Arizona
|440.5
|Atlanta
|2005
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|491
|Stanford
|414
|Minnesota
|2004
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|634
|Stanford
|377.5
|Long Island, N.Y.
|2003
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|609.5
|Texas
|413
|Austin, Texas
|2002
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|512
|Stanford
|501
|Athens, Texas
|2001
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|597.5
|Stanford
|457.5
|College Station, Texas
|2000
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|538
|Auburn
|385
|Minneapolis
|1999
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|467.5
|Stanford
|414.5
|Indianapolis
|1998
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|599
|Auburn
|394.5
|Auburn
|1997
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|496.5
|Stanford
|340
|Minnesota
|1996
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|479
|Auburn
|443.5
|Texas
|1995
|Michigan
|Jon Urbanchek
|561
|Stanford
|475
|Indianapolis
|1994
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|566.5
|Texas
|445
|Minnesota
|1993
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|520.5
|Michigan
|396
|Indianapolis
|1992
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|632
|Texas
|356
|Indianapolis
|1991
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|476
|Stanford
|420
|Texas
|1990
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|506
|Southern California
|423
|Indianapolis
|1989
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|475
|Stanford
|396
|Indianapolis
|1988
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|424
|Southern California
|369.5
|Indianapolis
|1987
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|374
|Southern California
|296
|Texas
|1986
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|404
|California
|335
|Indianapolis
|1985
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|403.5
|Florida
|302
|Texas
|1984
|Florida
|Randy Reese
|287.5
|Texas
|277
|Cleveland State
|1983
|Florida
|Randy Reese
|238
|SMU
|227
|Indianapolis
|1982
|UCLA
|Ron Ballatore
|219
|Texas
|210
|Wisconsin
|1981
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|259
|UCLA
|189
|Texas
|1980
|California
|Nort Thornton
|234
|Texas
|220
|Harvard
|1979
|California
|Nort Thornton
|287
|Southern California
|227
|Cleveland State
|1978
|Tennessee
|Ray Bussard
|307
|Auburn
|185
|Long Beach State
|1977
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|385
|Alabama
|204
|Cleveland State
|1976
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|398
|Tennessee
|237
|Brown
|1975
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|344
|Indiana
|274
|Cleveland State
|1974
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|339
|Indiana
|338
|Long Beach State
|1973
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|358
|Tennessee
|294
|Tennessee
|1972
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|390
|Southern California
|371
|Army
|1971
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|351
|Southern California
|260
|Iowa State
|1970
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|332
|Southern California
|235
|Utah
|1969
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|427
|Southern California
|306
|Indiana
|1968
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|346
|Yale
|253
|Dartmouth
|1967
|Stanford
|Jim Gaughran
|275
|Southern California
|260
|Michigan State
|1966
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|302
|Indiana
|286
|Air Force
|1965
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|285
|Indiana
|278.5
|Iowa State
|1964
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|96
|Indiana
|91
|Yale
|1963
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|81
|Yale
|77
|North Carolina State
|1962
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|92
|Southern California
|46
|Ohio State
|1961
|Michigan
|Gus Stager
|85
|Southern California
|62
|Washington
|1960
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|87
|Michigan
|73
|SMU
|1959
|Michigan
|Gus Stager
|137.5
|Ohio State
|44
|Cornell
|1958
|Michigan
|Gus Stager
|72
|Yale
|63
|Michigan
|1957
|Michigan
|Gus Stager
|69
|Yale
|61
|North Carolina
|1956
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|68
|Yale
|54
|Yale
|1955
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|90
|Michigan/Yale
|51
|Miami (OH)
|1954
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|94
|Michigan
|67
|Syracuse
|1953
|Yale
|Robert J.H. Kiphuth
|96.5
|Ohio State
|73.5
|Ohio State
|1952
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|94
|Yale
|81
|Princeton
|1951
|Yale
|Robert J.H. Kiphuth
|81
|Michigan State
|60
|Texas
|1950
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|65
|Yale
|43
|Ohio State
|1949
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|49
|Iowa
|35
|North Carolina
|1948
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|44
|Ohio State
|41
|Michigan
|1947
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|66
|Michigan
|39
|Washington
|1946
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|61
|Michigan
|37
|Yale
|1945
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|56
|Michigan
|48
|Michigan
|1944
|Yale
|Robert J.H. Kiphuth
|39
|Michigan
|38
|Yale
|1943
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|81
|Michigan
|47
|Ohio State
|1942
|Yale
|Robert J.H. Kiphuth
|71
|Michgan
|39
|Harvard
|1941
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|61
|Yale
|58
|Michigan State
|1940
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|45
|Yale
|42
|Yale
|1939
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|65
|Ohio State
|58
|Michigan
|1938
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|46
|Ohio State
|45
|Rutgers
|1937
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|75
|Ohio State
|39
|Minnesota