Last Updated 9:32 PM, March 26, 2022
California wins the DI men's swimming and diving championship
California men win the swimming and diving national championship The Cal Golden Bears secured the 2022 national championship with a total score of 487.5 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, GA. Sophomore Destin Lasco finished as champion in the 200 yard backstroke with a time of 1:37.71 and was joined on the podium by his teammate Daniel Carr in third. Watch the race in full below. Men's 200 Backstroke | 2022 NCAA swimming championships Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand, who set an NCAA record in the 200 yard individual medley on Thursday, took home the championship in the 200 yard breaststroke. Watch the race in full below. Men's 200 Breaststroke | 2022 NCAA swimming championships Here are the champions and podium finishers in each event. Click or tap here for full results. 1650 yard freestyle Bobby Finke, Florida: 20 points Will Gallant, NC State: 17 points Ross Dant. NC State: 16 points 200 yard backstroke Destin Lasco, Cal: 20 points Carson Foster, Texas: 17 points Daniel Carr, Cal: 16 points 100 yard freestyle Brooks Curry, LSU: 20 points Bjorn Seeliger, Cal: 17 points Andrei Minakov, Stanford: 16 points 200 yard breaststroke Leon Marchand, Arizona State: 20 points Max McHugh, Minnesota: 17 points Matt Fallon, Penn: 16 points 200 yard butterfly Brendan Burns, Indiana: 20 points Luca Urlando, Georgia: 17 points Nicolas Albiero, Louisville: 16 points Platform diving Tyler Downs, Purdue: 20 points Zach Cooper, Miami (FL): 17 points Bryden Hattie, Tennessee: 16 points 400 yard freestyle relay Texas, 40 points Arizona State, 34 points Cal, 32 points
11:58 am, March 26, 2022
Final day of champions commences Saturday as Cal, Texas lead
The 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships concludes Saturday, March 26 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. California senior Hugo Gonzalez headlined Friday's action after becoming the first swimmer in history to break 3:33 in the 400-yard individual medley helping the Bears to pull ahead to the top position. Day 4 preliminary trials begin at 10 a.m. ET, with the consolation and championship finals beginning at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the championships at espn.com/watch, all events are scheduled for ESPN3. Prelims: 200-yard backstroke 100-yard freestyle 200-yard breaststroke 200-yard butterfly Platform diving 1,650-yard freestyle 400-yard freestyle relay Finals: 200-yard backstroke 100-yard freestyle 200-yard breaststroke 200-yard butterfly Platform diving 1,650-yard freestyle 400-yard freestyle relay Team standings after Day 3: California: 320.5 points Texas: 313 points Florida: 272 points NC State: 214 points Indiana: 183 points Arizona State: 167 points Stanford: 159 points Georgia: 150 points Louisville: 108 points Ohio State: 108 points Virginia Tech: 89.5 points Alabama: 80 points Virginia: 77.5 points Harvard: 76 points LSU: 65 points Arizona: 61 points Purdue: 42 points Texas A&M: 42 points Tennessee: 40.5 points Michigan: 34 points Click or tap here for live results from the entire meet. You can find more information on the 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships by clicking or tapping here.
11:00 pm, March 25, 2022
Day 3 of DI men's swimming and diving 2022 championships concludes 
Day 3 of the 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia, is complete. Saturday concludes the 2022 championships, but before we talk about the final day, here are the final results from Friday's events: Men's 400 individual medley | 2022 NCAA swimming championships California senior Hugo Gonzalez made history after becoming the first swimmer to break the 3:33 barrier in the 400-yard individual medley. 400-yard individual medley: Hugo Gonzalez, California – 20 points Leon Marchand, Arizona State – 17 points Carson Foster, Texas – 16 points 100-yard butterfly: Andrei Minakov, Stanford – 20 points Luca Urlando, Georgia – 17 points Youssef Ramadan, Virginia Tech – 16 points 200-yard freestyle: Drew Kibler, Texas – 20 points Grant House, Arizona State – 17 points Matthew Sates, Georgia – 16 points Men's 100 breaststroke | 2022 NCAA swimming championships Minnesota senior Max McHugh delivered big for the Gophers winning the 100-yard breaststroke in Day 3 of the DI men's swimming and diving championships. McHugh was the only swimmer under 50 seconds, finishing with a time of 49.90. 100-yard breaststroke: Max McHugh, Minnesota – 20 points Caspar Corbeau, Texas – 17 points Liam Bell, California – 16 points 100-yard backstroke: Kacper Stokowski, NC State – 20 points Brendan Burns, Indiana – 17 points Adam Chaney, Florida – 16 points Three-meter diving: Kurtis Mathews, Texas A&M – 20 points Andrew Capobianco, Indiana – 17 points Juan Hernandez, LSU – 16 points 400-yard medley relay: California – 40 points Indiana – 34 points Florida – 32 points Team standings after Day 3: California: 320.5 points Texas: 313 points Florida: 272 points NC State: 214 points Indiana: 183 points Arizona State: 167 points Stanford: 159 points Georgia: 150 points Louisville: 108 points Ohio State: 108 points Virginia Tech: 89.5 points Alabama: 80 points Virginia: 77.5 points Harvard: 76 points LSU: 65 points Arizona: 61 points Purdue: 42 points Texas A&M: 42 points Tennessee: 40.5 points Michigan: 34 points Saturday's schedule: March 26 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals 200-yard backstroke 100-yard freestyle 200-yard breaststroke 200-yard butterfly Platform diving 1,650-yard freestyle 400-yard freestyle relay Click or tap here for live results from the entire meet. You can find more information on the 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships by clicking or tapping here.
12:00 am, March 25, 2022
Day 2 of championship finals are complete 
Thursday's finals at the DI men's swimming and diving championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia are complete. Here are the final results from Thursday's events: Men's 500 freestyle | 2022 NCAA swimming championships In the men's 500 freestyle, Matthew Sates, a freshman at Georgia, took home first place after breaking a meet and pool record with a winning time of 4:06.61. 500-yard freestyle 1. Matthew Sates, Georgia – 20 points 2. Jake Magahey, Georgia – 17 points 3. Luke Hobson, Texas - 16 points Men's 200 individual medley | 2022 NCAA swimming championships Léon Marchand, a freshman at Arizona State made NCAA history in the 200 individual medley after finishing with a time of 1:37.69, beating Caeleb Dressel's 2018 time of 1:38.13. 200-yard Individual Medley 1. Léon Marchand, Arizona State – 20 points 2. Destin Lasco, California – 17 points 3. Luca Urlando, Georgia – 16 points Men's 50 yard freestyle | 2022 NCAA swimming championships LSU junior Brooks Curry delivered big and gave the Tigers their first individual national title since Mark Andrews' 1988 win. Curry finished with a time of 18.56, winning against powerhouses like California, Virginia, and Tennessee. 50-yard Freestyle 1. Brooks Curry, LSU – 20 points 2. Bjorn Seeliger, Cal – 17 points T-3. Matt Brownstead, Virginia – 15.5 points T-3. Jordan Crooks, Tennessee – 15.5 points 1-meter diving 1. Kurtis Mathews, Texas A&M – 20 points 2. Andrew Capobianco, Indiana – 17 points 3. Juan Hernandez, LSU – 16 points Men's 200 freestyle relay | 2022 NCAA swimming championships Florida takes home first place in the men's 200 freestyle relay on Day 2 of championships after finishing with a time of 1:14.11. The four-man team consisted of Kieran Smith (18.59), Eric Friese (18.39), Will Davis (18.28), and Adam Chaney (18.85) who all delivered big in the relay. 200-yard Freestyle Relay 1. Florida – 40 points 2. California – 34 points 3. Texas – 32 points Click or tap here for live results from the entire meet. You can find more information on the 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships by clicking or tapping here.
12:17 pm, March 24, 2022
2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships continue today
The 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships continue today at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Preliminary trials begin at 10 a.m. ET, with the consolation and championship finals beginning at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the championships at espn.com/watch; all events are scheduled for ESPN3. Prelims (all times eastern) 500-yard Freestyle – Trials complete 200-yard Individual Medley – Trials complete 50-yard Freestyle – Trials complete One-meter diving – Trials complete Finals (all times eastern) 500-yard Freestyle consolation finals – 6:03 p.m. 500-yard Freestyle championship finals – 6:10 p.m. 200-yard Individual Medley consolation finals – 6:23 p.m. 200-yard Individual Medley championship finals – 6:29 p.m. 50-yard Freestyle consolation finals – 6:39 p.m. 50-yard Freestyle championship finals – 6:43 p.m. One-meter diving finals – 6:56 p.m. 200-yard Freestyle Relay – 7:46 p.m. Team standings after Day 1: Texas: 73 points Florida: 63 points Cal: 61 points NC State: 57 points Stanford: 54 points Arizona State: 54 points Louisville: 46 points Georgia: 34 points Alabama: 30 points Virginia Tech: 28 points Harvard: 22 points Virginia: 22 points Indiana: 22 points Ohio State: 18 points Michigan: 14 points Arizona: 12 points Auburn: 6 points Utah: 2 points March 25 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals 400-yard Individual Medley 100-yard Butterfly 200-yard Freestyle 100-yard Breaststroke 100-yard Backstroke Three-meter Diving March 26 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals 200-yard Backstroke 100-yard Freestyle 200-yard Breaststroke 200-yard Butterfly Platform Diving 1,650-yard Freestyle 400-yard Freestyle Relay Click or tap here for live results from the entire meet. You can find more information on the 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships by clicking or tapping here.
3:44 pm, March 23, 2022
Texas, Florida get off to a hot start, action continues Thursday
The 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships continue Thursday, March 24 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. To kick off the action, on Wednesday, Florida set a new NCAA record in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:21.13. Texas then got on the board with a victory in the 800-yard freestyle relay with a time of 6:03.89 — a new NCAA record of its own. The action continues on Thursday night with five different events, including the one-meter diving competition. You can watch the championships at espn.com/watch; all events are scheduled for ESPN3. See the schedule of events below: All times Eastern March 23 200-yard Medley relay: Florida — 1:21:13 (new NCAA record) 800-yard Freestyle relay: Texas — 6:03.80 (new NCAA record) Men's 800 freestyle relay | 2022 NCAA swimming championships Team standings after Day 1: Texas: 73 points Florida: 63 points Cal: 61 points NC State: 57 points Stanford: 54 points Arizona State: 54 points Louisville: 46 points Georgia: 34 points Alabama: 30 points Virginia Tech: 28 points Harvard: 22 points Virginia: 22 points Indiana: 22 points Ohio State: 18 points Michigan: 14 points Arizona: 12 points Auburn: 6 points Utah: 2 points March 24 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals 500-yard Freestyle 200-yard Individual Medley 50-yard Freestyle One-meter Diving 200-yard freestyle relay March 25 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals 400-yard Individual Medley 100-yard Butterfly 200-yard Freestyle 100-yard Breaststroke 100-yard Backstroke Three-meter Diving March 26 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals 200-yard Backstroke 100-yard Freestyle 200-yard Breaststroke 200-yard Butterfly Platform Diving 1,650-yard Freestyle 400-yard Freestyle Relay Click or tap here for live results from the entire meet. You can find more information on the 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships by clicking or tapping here.
4:30 pm, March 10, 2022
Qualifying divers announced for 2022 championships
On Thursday, the NCAA Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced the divers who qualified for the 2022 championships. A total of 142 divers will compete in this year's championships. You can view both lists of qualifiers here. The 2022 DI championships are scheduled for March 23-26 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. 3:02 pm, March 9, 2022
Qualifying swimmers announced for 2022 championships
On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced the swimmers who qualified for the 2022 championships. A total of 235 swimmers will participate, with the complete list (athletes by institution, official psych sheet, relays The Longhorns have won five of the last six titles. YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP POINTS LOCATION 2021 Texas Eddie Reese 565 California 528 Greensboro, N.C. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 California David Durden 560 Texas 475 Austin, Texas 2018 Texas Eddie Reese 449 California 437.5 Minneapolis, Minn. 2017 Texas Eddie Reese 542 California 349 Indianapolis 2016 Texas Eddie Reese 541.5 California 351 Atlanta 2015 Texas Eddie Reese 528 California 399 Iowa City, Iowa 2014 California David Durden 468.5 Texas 417.5 Austin, Texas 2013 Michigan Mike Bottom 480 California 406.5 Indianapolis 2012 California David Durden 535.5 Texas 491 Seattle 2011 California David Durden 493 Texas 470.5 Minneapolis 2010 Texas Eddie Reese 500 California 469.5 Columbus, Ohio 2009 Auburn Richard Quick 526 Texas 487 College Station, Texas 2008 Arizona Frank Busch 500.5 Texas 406 Seattle 2007 Auburn David Marsh 566 Stanford 397 Minneapolis 2006 Auburn David Marsh 480.5 Arizona 440.5 Atlanta 2005 Auburn David Marsh 491 Stanford 414 Minnesota 2004 Auburn David Marsh 634 Stanford 377.5 Long Island, N.Y. 2003 Auburn David Marsh 609.5 Texas 413 Austin, Texas 2002 Texas Eddie Reese 512 Stanford 501 Athens, Texas 2001 Texas Eddie Reese 597.5 Stanford 457.5 College Station, Texas 2000 Texas Eddie Reese 538 Auburn 385 Minneapolis 1999 Auburn David Marsh 467.5 Stanford 414.5 Indianapolis 1998 Stanford Skip Kenney 599 Auburn 394.5 Auburn 1997 Auburn David Marsh 496.5 Stanford 340 Minnesota 1996 Texas Eddie Reese 479 Auburn 443.5 Texas 1995 Michigan Jon Urbanchek 561 Stanford 475 Indianapolis 1994 Stanford Skip Kenney 566.5 Texas 445 Minnesota 1993 Stanford Skip Kenney 520.5 Michigan 396 Indianapolis 1992 Stanford Skip Kenney 632 Texas 356 Indianapolis 1991 Texas Eddie Reese 476 Stanford 420 Texas 1990 Texas Eddie Reese 506 Southern California 423 Indianapolis 1989 Texas Eddie Reese 475 Stanford 396 Indianapolis 1988 Texas Eddie Reese 424 Southern California 369.5 Indianapolis 1987 Stanford Skip Kenney 374 Southern California 296 Texas 1986 Stanford Skip Kenney 404 California 335 Indianapolis 1985 Stanford Skip Kenney 403.5 Florida 302 Texas 1984 Florida Randy Reese 287.5 Texas 277 Cleveland State 1983 Florida Randy Reese 238 SMU 227 Indianapolis 1982 UCLA Ron Ballatore 219 Texas 210 Wisconsin 1981 Texas Eddie Reese 259 UCLA 189 Texas 1980 California Nort Thornton 234 Texas 220 Harvard 1979 California Nort Thornton 287 Southern California 227 Cleveland State 1978 Tennessee Ray Bussard 307 Auburn 185 Long Beach State 1977 Southern California Peter Daland 385 Alabama 204 Cleveland State 1976 Southern California Peter Daland 398 Tennessee 237 Brown 1975 Southern California Peter Daland 344 Indiana 274 Cleveland State 1974 Southern California Peter Daland 339 Indiana 338 Long Beach State 1973 Indiana James Counsilman 358 Tennessee 294 Tennessee 1972 Indiana James Counsilman 390 Southern California 371 Army 1971 Indiana James Counsilman 351 Southern California 260 Iowa State 1970 Indiana James Counsilman 332 Southern California 235 Utah 1969 Indiana James Counsilman 427 Southern California 306 Indiana 1968 Indiana James Counsilman 346 Yale 253 Dartmouth 1967 Stanford Jim Gaughran 275 Southern California 260 Michigan State 1966 Southern California Peter Daland 302 Indiana 286 Air Force 1965 Southern California Peter Daland 285 Indiana 278.5 Iowa State 1964 Southern California Peter Daland 96 Indiana 91 Yale 1963 Southern California Peter Daland 81 Yale 77 North Carolina State 1962 Ohio State Mike Peppe 92 Southern California 46 Ohio State 1961 Michigan Gus Stager 85 Southern California 62 Washington 1960 Southern California Peter Daland 87 Michigan 73 SMU 1959 Michigan Gus Stager 137.5 Ohio State 44 Cornell 1958 Michigan Gus Stager 72 Yale 63 Michigan 1957 Michigan Gus Stager 69 Yale 61 North Carolina 1956 Ohio State Mike Peppe 68 Yale 54 Yale 1955 Ohio State Mike Peppe 90 Michigan/Yale 51 Miami (OH) 1954 Ohio State Mike Peppe 94 Michigan 67 Syracuse 1953 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 96.5 Ohio State 73.5 Ohio State 1952 Ohio State Mike Peppe 94 Yale 81 Princeton 1951 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 81 Michigan State 60 Texas 1950 Ohio State Mike Peppe 65 Yale 43 Ohio State 1949 Ohio State Mike Peppe 49 Iowa 35 North Carolina 1948 Michigan Matt Mann 44 Ohio State 41 Michigan 1947 Ohio State Mike Peppe 66 Michigan 39 Washington 1946 Ohio State Mike Peppe 61 Michigan 37 Yale 1945 Ohio State Mike Peppe 56 Michigan 48 Michigan 1944 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 39 Michigan 38 Yale 1943 Ohio State Mike Peppe 81 Michigan 47 Ohio State 1942 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 71 Michgan 39 Harvard 1941 Michigan Matt Mann 61 Yale 58 Michigan State 1940 Michigan Matt Mann 45 Yale 42 Yale 1939 Michigan Matt Mann 65 Ohio State 58 Michigan 1938 Michigan Matt Mann 46 Ohio State 45 Rutgers 1937 Michigan Matt Mann 75 Ohio State 39 Minnesota share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link