Last Updated 9:32 PM, March 26, 2022
NCAA.com

California wins the DI men's swimming and diving championship

Share
Men's 400 individual medley | 2022 NCAA swimming championships
9:41
11:59 pm, March 26, 2022

California men win the swimming and diving national championship

Cal men's swim and dive

The Cal Golden Bears secured the 2022 national championship with a total score of 487.5 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, GA. 

Sophomore Destin Lasco finished as champion in the 200 yard backstroke with a time of 1:37.71 and was joined on the podium by his teammate Daniel Carr in third.

Watch the race in full below.

Men's 200 Backstroke | 2022 NCAA swimming championships

Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand, who set an NCAA record in the 200 yard individual medley on Thursday, took home the championship in the 200 yard breaststroke.

Watch the race in full below.

Men's 200 Breaststroke | 2022 NCAA swimming championships

Here are the champions and podium finishers in each event. Click or tap here for full results.

1650 yard freestyle

  • Bobby Finke, Florida: 20 points
  • Will Gallant, NC State: 17 points
  • Ross Dant. NC State: 16 points

200 yard backstroke

  • Destin Lasco, Cal: 20 points
  • Carson Foster, Texas: 17 points
  • Daniel Carr, Cal: 16 points

100 yard freestyle

  • Brooks Curry, LSU: 20 points
  • Bjorn Seeliger, Cal: 17 points
  • Andrei Minakov, Stanford: 16 points

200 yard breaststroke

  • Leon Marchand, Arizona State: 20 points
  • Max McHugh, Minnesota: 17 points
  • Matt Fallon, Penn: 16 points

200 yard butterfly

  • Brendan Burns, Indiana: 20 points
  • Luca Urlando, Georgia: 17 points
  • Nicolas Albiero, Louisville: 16 points

Platform diving

  • Tyler Downs, Purdue: 20 points
  • Zach Cooper, Miami (FL): 17 points
  • Bryden Hattie, Tennessee: 16 points

400 yard freestyle relay

  • Texas, 40 points
  • Arizona State, 34 points
  • Cal, 32 points
11:58 am, March 26, 2022

Final day of champions commences Saturday as Cal, Texas lead

The 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships concludes Saturday, March 26 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

California senior Hugo Gonzalez headlined Friday's action after becoming the first swimmer in history to break 3:33 in the 400-yard individual medley helping the Bears to pull ahead to the top position. 

Day 4 preliminary trials begin at 10 a.m. ET, with the consolation and championship finals beginning at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the championships at espn.com/watch, all events are scheduled for ESPN3.

Prelims: 

  • 200-yard backstroke
  • 100-yard freestyle
  • 200-yard breaststroke
  • 200-yard butterfly
  • Platform diving
  • 1,650-yard freestyle
  • 400-yard freestyle relay

Finals: 

  • 200-yard backstroke
  • 100-yard freestyle
  • 200-yard breaststroke
  • 200-yard butterfly
  • Platform diving
  • 1,650-yard freestyle
  • 400-yard freestyle relay

Team standings after Day 3

  • California: 320.5 points
  • Texas: 313 points 
  • Florida: 272 points
  • NC State: 214 points 
  • Indiana: 183 points 
  • Arizona State: 167 points 
  • Stanford: 159 points 
  • Georgia: 150 points 
  • Louisville: 108 points 
  • Ohio State: 108 points  
  • Virginia Tech: 89.5 points 
  • Alabama: 80 points 
  • Virginia: 77.5 points 
  • Harvard: 76 points
  • LSU: 65 points 
  • Arizona: 61 points 
  • Purdue: 42 points 
  • Texas A&M: 42 points 
  • Tennessee: 40.5 points
  • Michigan: 34 points

Click or tap here for live results from the entire meet.

You can find more information on the 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships by clicking or tapping here.

11:00 pm, March 25, 2022

Day 3 of DI men's swimming and diving 2022 championships concludes

Day 3 of the 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia, is complete.

Saturday concludes the 2022 championships, but before we talk about the final day, here are the final results from Friday's events:

Men's 400 individual medley | 2022 NCAA swimming championships

California senior Hugo Gonzalez made history after becoming the first swimmer to break the 3:33 barrier in the 400-yard individual medley. 

400-yard individual medley: 

  1. Hugo Gonzalez, California – 20 points
  2. Leon Marchand, Arizona State – 17 points 
  3. Carson Foster, Texas – 16 points 

100-yard butterfly:

  1. Andrei Minakov, Stanford – 20 points
  2. Luca Urlando, Georgia – 17 points 
  3. Youssef Ramadan, Virginia Tech – 16 points

200-yard freestyle

  1. Drew Kibler, Texas – 20 points
  2. Grant House, Arizona State – 17 points 
  3. Matthew Sates, Georgia – 16 points 
Men's 100 breaststroke | 2022 NCAA swimming championships

Minnesota senior Max McHugh delivered big for the Gophers winning the 100-yard breaststroke in Day 3 of the DI men's swimming and diving championships. McHugh was the only swimmer under 50 seconds, finishing with a time of 49.90. 

100-yard breaststroke

  1. Max McHugh, Minnesota – 20 points 
  2. Caspar Corbeau, Texas – 17 points 
  3. Liam Bell, California – 16 points 

100-yard backstroke

  1. Kacper Stokowski, NC State –  20 points 
  2. Brendan Burns, Indiana –  17 points 
  3. Adam Chaney, Florida –  16 points 

Three-meter diving

  1. Kurtis Mathews, Texas A&M – 20 points 
  2. Andrew Capobianco, Indiana – 17 points 
  3. Juan Hernandez, LSU – 16 points 

400-yard medley relay

  1. California – 40 points
  2. Indiana – 34 points 
  3. Florida – 32 points 

Team standings after Day 3

  • California: 320.5 points
  • Texas: 313 points 
  • Florida: 272 points
  • NC State: 214 points 
  • Indiana: 183 points 
  • Arizona State: 167 points 
  • Stanford: 159 points 
  • Georgia: 150 points 
  • Louisville: 108 points 
  • Ohio State: 108 points  
  • Virginia Tech: 89.5 points 
  • Alabama: 80 points 
  • Virginia: 77.5 points 
  • Harvard: 76 points
  • LSU: 65 points 
  • Arizona: 61 points 
  • Purdue: 42 points 
  • Texas A&M: 42 points 
  • Tennessee: 40.5 points
  • Michigan: 34 points 

Saturday's schedule:

March 26 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals

  • 200-yard backstroke
  • 100-yard freestyle
  • 200-yard breaststroke
  • 200-yard butterfly
  • Platform diving
  • 1,650-yard freestyle
  • 400-yard freestyle relay

Click or tap here for live results from the entire meet.

You can find more information on the 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships by clicking or tapping here.

12:00 am, March 25, 2022

Day 2 of championship finals are complete

Thursday's finals at the DI men's swimming and diving championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia are complete. 

Here are the final results from Thursday's events: 
 
 
Men's 500 freestyle | 2022 NCAA swimming championships
In the men's 500 freestyle, Matthew Sates, a freshman at Georgia, took home first place after breaking a meet and pool record with a winning time of 4:06.61. 
 
500-yard freestyle
 
1. Matthew Sates, Georgia – 20 points
2. Jake Magahey, Georgia – 17 points
3. Luke Hobson, Texas - 16 points 
 
 
Men's 200 individual medley | 2022 NCAA swimming championships
Léon Marchand, a freshman at Arizona State made NCAA history in the 200 individual medley after finishing with a time of 1:37.69, beating Caeleb Dressel's 2018 time of 1:38.13.
 
200-yard Individual Medley
 
1. Léon Marchand, Arizona State – 20 points
2. Destin Lasco, California – 17 points
3. Luca Urlando, Georgia – 16 points
 
 
Men's 50 yard freestyle | 2022 NCAA swimming championships
LSU junior Brooks Curry delivered big and gave the Tigers their first individual national title since Mark Andrews' 1988 win. Curry finished with a time of 18.56, winning against powerhouses like California, Virginia, and Tennessee. 
 
50-yard Freestyle
 
1. Brooks Curry, LSU – 20 points
2. Bjorn Seeliger, Cal – 17 points
T-3. Matt Brownstead, Virginia – 15.5 points
T-3. Jordan Crooks, Tennessee – 15.5 points
 
1-meter diving
 
1. Kurtis Mathews, Texas A&M – 20 points
2. Andrew Capobianco, Indiana – 17 points 
3. Juan Hernandez, LSU – 16 points
 
 
Men's 200 freestyle relay | 2022 NCAA swimming championships
Florida takes home first place in the men's 200 freestyle relay on Day 2 of championships after finishing with a time of 1:14.11. The four-man team consisted of Kieran Smith (18.59), Eric Friese (18.39), Will Davis (18.28), and Adam Chaney (18.85) who all delivered big in the relay. 
 
200-yard Freestyle Relay
 
1. Florida – 40 points
2. California – 34 points
3. Texas – 32 points
 

Click or tap here for live results from the entire meet.

You can find more information on the 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships by clicking or tapping here.

12:17 pm, March 24, 2022

2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships continue today

The 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships continue today at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Preliminary trials begin at 10 a.m. ET, with the consolation and championship finals beginning at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the championships at espn.com/watch; all events are scheduled for ESPN3.

Prelims (all times eastern)
Finals (all times eastern)
  • 500-yard Freestyle consolation finals – 6:03 p.m.
  • 500-yard Freestyle championship finals – 6:10 p.m.
  • 200-yard Individual Medley consolation finals – 6:23 p.m.
  • 200-yard Individual Medley championship finals – 6:29 p.m.
  • 50-yard Freestyle consolation finals – 6:39 p.m.
  • 50-yard Freestyle championship finals – 6:43 p.m.
  • One-meter diving finals – 6:56 p.m.
  • 200-yard Freestyle Relay – 7:46 p.m. 
 
Team standings after Day 1:
  • Texas: 73 points
  • Florida: 63 points
  • Cal: 61 points
  • NC State: 57 points
  • Stanford: 54 points 
  • Arizona State: 54 points
  • Louisville: 46 points
  • Georgia: 34 points
  • Alabama: 30 points
  • Virginia Tech: 28 points
  • Harvard: 22 points
  • Virginia: 22 points
  • Indiana: 22 points
  • Ohio State: 18 points
  • Michigan: 14 points
  • Arizona: 12 points
  • Auburn: 6 points
  • Utah: 2 points
March 25 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals
  • 400-yard Individual Medley
  • 100-yard Butterfly
  • 200-yard Freestyle
  • 100-yard Breaststroke
  • 100-yard Backstroke
  • Three-meter Diving
March 26 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals
  • 200-yard Backstroke
  • 100-yard Freestyle
  • 200-yard Breaststroke
  • 200-yard Butterfly
  • Platform Diving
  • 1,650-yard Freestyle
  • 400-yard Freestyle Relay

Click or tap here for live results from the entire meet.

You can find more information on the 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships by clicking or tapping here.

 
3:44 pm, March 23, 2022

Texas, Florida get off to a hot start, action continues Thursday

The 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships continue Thursday, March 24 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

To kick off the action, on Wednesday, Florida set a new NCAA record in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:21.13. Texas then got on the board with a victory in the 800-yard freestyle relay with a time of 6:03.89 — a new NCAA record of its own.

The action continues on Thursday night with five different events, including the one-meter diving competition. You can watch the championships at espn.com/watch; all events are scheduled for ESPN3.

See the schedule of events below:

All times Eastern

March 23 

  • 200-yard Medley relay: Florida — 1:21:13 (new NCAA record)
  • 800-yard Freestyle relay: Texas — 6:03.80 (new NCAA record)
Men's 800 freestyle relay | 2022 NCAA swimming championships

Team standings after Day 1:

  • Texas: 73 points
  • Florida: 63 points
  • Cal: 61 points
  • NC State: 57 points
  • Stanford: 54 points 
  • Arizona State: 54 points
  • Louisville: 46 points
  • Georgia: 34 points
  • Alabama: 30 points
  • Virginia Tech: 28 points
  • Harvard: 22 points
  • Virginia: 22 points
  • Indiana: 22 points
  • Ohio State: 18 points
  • Michigan: 14 points
  • Arizona: 12 points
  • Auburn: 6 points
  • Utah: 2 points

March 24 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals

  • 500-yard Freestyle
  • 200-yard Individual Medley
  • 50-yard Freestyle
  • One-meter Diving
  • 200-yard freestyle relay

March 25 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals

  • 400-yard Individual Medley
  • 100-yard Butterfly
  • 200-yard Freestyle
  • 100-yard Breaststroke
  • 100-yard Backstroke
  • Three-meter Diving

March 26 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals

  • 200-yard Backstroke
  • 100-yard Freestyle
  • 200-yard Breaststroke
  • 200-yard Butterfly
  • Platform Diving
  • 1,650-yard Freestyle
  • 400-yard Freestyle Relay

Click or tap here for live results from the entire meet.

You can find more information on the 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships by clicking or tapping here.

4:30 pm, March 10, 2022

Qualifying divers announced for 2022 championships

On Thursday, the NCAA Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced the divers who qualified for the 2022 championships. A total of 142 divers will compete in this year's championships. You can view both lists of qualifiers here

The 2022 DI championships are scheduled for March 23-26 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.

3:02 pm, March 9, 2022

Qualifying swimmers announced for 2022 championships

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced the swimmers who qualified for the 2022 championships. A total of 235 swimmers will participate, with the complete list (athletes by institution, official psych sheet, relays and alternates) available at usaswimming.org/ncaa.

Diving qualifiers will be revealed Thursday, March 10.

The 2022 DI championships are scheduled for March 23-26 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.

6:42 pm, March 8, 2022

2022 Division I men's swimming and diving selections date and time

DI swim

The 2022 NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving selections will be released on Wednesday, March 9 via press release on NCAA.com. 

The championships are March 23-26 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. 

6:40 pm, March 8, 2022

DI men's swimming and diving championship history

Texas won the 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championship after a year's hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Longhorns have won five of the last six titles.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP POINTS LOCATION
2021 Texas Eddie Reese 565 California 528 Greensboro, N.C.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 California David Durden 560 Texas 475 Austin, Texas
2018 Texas Eddie Reese 449 California 437.5 Minneapolis, Minn.
2017 Texas Eddie Reese 542 California 349 Indianapolis
2016 Texas Eddie Reese 541.5 California 351 Atlanta
2015 Texas Eddie Reese 528 California 399 Iowa City, Iowa
2014 California David Durden 468.5 Texas 417.5 Austin, Texas
2013 Michigan Mike Bottom 480 California 406.5 Indianapolis
2012 California David Durden 535.5 Texas 491 Seattle
2011 California David Durden 493 Texas 470.5 Minneapolis
2010 Texas Eddie Reese 500 California 469.5 Columbus, Ohio
2009 Auburn Richard Quick 526 Texas 487 College Station, Texas
2008 Arizona Frank Busch 500.5 Texas 406 Seattle
2007 Auburn David Marsh 566 Stanford 397 Minneapolis
2006 Auburn David Marsh 480.5 Arizona 440.5 Atlanta
2005 Auburn David Marsh 491 Stanford 414 Minnesota
2004 Auburn David Marsh 634 Stanford 377.5 Long Island, N.Y.
2003 Auburn David Marsh 609.5 Texas 413 Austin, Texas
2002 Texas Eddie Reese 512 Stanford 501 Athens, Texas
2001 Texas Eddie Reese 597.5 Stanford 457.5 College Station, Texas
2000 Texas Eddie Reese 538 Auburn 385 Minneapolis
1999 Auburn David Marsh 467.5 Stanford 414.5 Indianapolis
1998 Stanford Skip Kenney 599 Auburn 394.5 Auburn
1997 Auburn David Marsh 496.5 Stanford 340 Minnesota
1996 Texas Eddie Reese 479 Auburn 443.5 Texas
1995 Michigan Jon Urbanchek 561 Stanford 475 Indianapolis
1994 Stanford Skip Kenney 566.5 Texas 445 Minnesota
1993 Stanford Skip Kenney 520.5 Michigan 396 Indianapolis
1992 Stanford Skip Kenney 632 Texas 356 Indianapolis
1991 Texas Eddie Reese 476 Stanford 420 Texas
1990 Texas Eddie Reese 506 Southern California 423 Indianapolis
1989 Texas Eddie Reese 475 Stanford 396 Indianapolis
1988 Texas Eddie Reese 424 Southern California 369.5 Indianapolis
1987 Stanford Skip Kenney 374 Southern California 296 Texas
1986 Stanford Skip Kenney 404 California 335 Indianapolis
1985 Stanford Skip Kenney 403.5 Florida 302 Texas
1984 Florida Randy Reese 287.5 Texas 277 Cleveland State
1983 Florida Randy Reese 238 SMU 227 Indianapolis
1982 UCLA Ron Ballatore 219 Texas 210 Wisconsin
1981 Texas Eddie Reese 259 UCLA 189 Texas
1980 California Nort Thornton 234 Texas 220 Harvard
1979 California Nort Thornton 287 Southern California 227 Cleveland State
1978 Tennessee Ray Bussard 307 Auburn 185 Long Beach State
1977 Southern California Peter Daland 385 Alabama 204 Cleveland State
1976 Southern California Peter Daland 398 Tennessee 237 Brown
1975 Southern California Peter Daland 344 Indiana 274 Cleveland State
1974 Southern California Peter Daland 339 Indiana 338 Long Beach State
1973 Indiana James Counsilman 358 Tennessee 294 Tennessee
1972 Indiana James Counsilman 390 Southern California 371 Army
1971 Indiana James Counsilman 351 Southern California 260 Iowa State
1970 Indiana James Counsilman 332 Southern California 235 Utah
1969 Indiana James Counsilman 427 Southern California 306 Indiana
1968 Indiana James Counsilman 346 Yale 253 Dartmouth
1967 Stanford Jim Gaughran 275 Southern California 260 Michigan State
1966 Southern California Peter Daland 302 Indiana 286 Air Force
1965 Southern California Peter Daland 285 Indiana 278.5 Iowa State
1964 Southern California Peter Daland 96 Indiana 91 Yale
1963 Southern California Peter Daland 81 Yale 77 North Carolina State
1962 Ohio State Mike Peppe 92 Southern California 46 Ohio State
1961 Michigan Gus Stager 85 Southern California 62 Washington
1960 Southern California Peter Daland 87 Michigan 73 SMU
1959 Michigan Gus Stager 137.5 Ohio State 44 Cornell
1958 Michigan Gus Stager 72 Yale 63 Michigan
1957 Michigan Gus Stager 69 Yale 61 North Carolina
1956 Ohio State Mike Peppe 68 Yale 54 Yale
1955 Ohio State Mike Peppe 90 Michigan/Yale 51 Miami (OH)
1954 Ohio State Mike Peppe 94 Michigan 67 Syracuse
1953 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 96.5 Ohio State 73.5 Ohio State
1952 Ohio State Mike Peppe 94 Yale 81 Princeton
1951 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 81 Michigan State 60 Texas
1950 Ohio State Mike Peppe 65 Yale 43 Ohio State
1949 Ohio State Mike Peppe 49 Iowa 35 North Carolina
1948 Michigan Matt Mann 44 Ohio State 41 Michigan
1947 Ohio State Mike Peppe 66 Michigan 39 Washington
1946 Ohio State Mike Peppe 61 Michigan 37 Yale
1945 Ohio State Mike Peppe 56 Michigan 48 Michigan
1944 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 39 Michigan 38 Yale
1943 Ohio State Mike Peppe 81 Michigan 47 Ohio State
1942 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 71 Michgan 39 Harvard
1941 Michigan Matt Mann 61 Yale 58 Michigan State
1940 Michigan Matt Mann 45 Yale 42 Yale
1939 Michigan Matt Mann 65 Ohio State 58 Michigan
1938 Michigan Matt Mann 46 Ohio State 45 Rutgers
1937 Michigan Matt Mann 75 Ohio State 39 Minnesota