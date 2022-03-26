California wins the DI men's swimming and diving championship

The Cal Golden Bears secured the 2022 national championship with a total score of 487.5 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, GA.

Sophomore Destin Lasco finished as champion in the 200 yard backstroke with a time of 1:37.71 and was joined on the podium by his teammate Daniel Carr in third.

Watch the race in full below.

Men's 200 Backstroke | 2022 NCAA swimming championships

Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand, who set an NCAA record in the 200 yard individual medley on Thursday, took home the championship in the 200 yard breaststroke.

Watch the race in full below.

Men's 200 Breaststroke | 2022 NCAA swimming championships

Here are the champions and podium finishers in each event. Click or tap here for full results.

1650 yard freestyle

Bobby Finke, Florida: 20 points

Will Gallant, NC State: 17 points

Ross Dant. NC State: 16 points

200 yard backstroke

Destin Lasco, Cal: 20 points

Carson Foster, Texas: 17 points

Daniel Carr, Cal: 16 points

100 yard freestyle

Brooks Curry, LSU: 20 points

Bjorn Seeliger, Cal: 17 points

Andrei Minakov, Stanford: 16 points

200 yard breaststroke

Leon Marchand, Arizona State: 20 points

Max McHugh, Minnesota: 17 points

Matt Fallon, Penn: 16 points

200 yard butterfly

Brendan Burns, Indiana: 20 points

Luca Urlando, Georgia: 17 points

Nicolas Albiero, Louisville: 16 points

Platform diving

Tyler Downs, Purdue: 20 points

Zach Cooper, Miami (FL): 17 points

Bryden Hattie, Tennessee: 16 points

400 yard freestyle relay