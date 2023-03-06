Live updates: 2023 NCAA DI men's swimming and diving championship
10:37 pm, March 6, 2023
2023 Division I men's swimming and diving selection schedule
The 2023 NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving selections will be released on Wednesday, March 8 via press release on NCAA.com. The men's championships are March 22-25 at the Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, MN.
10:31 pm, March 6, 2023
DI swimming and diving championship history
California won the 2022 DI men's swimming and diving championship, its fourth national title in 10 years.
Find the complete DI men's championship history below.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|LOCATION
|2022
|California
|David Durden
|487.5
|Texas
|436.5
|Atlanta, GA
|2021
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|565
|California
|528
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|California
|David Durden
|560
|Texas
|475
|Austin, Texas
|2018
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|449
|California
|437.5
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|2017
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|542
|California
|349
|Indianapolis
|2016
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|541.5
|California
|351
|Atlanta
|2015
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|528
|California
|399
|Iowa City, Iowa
|2014
|California
|David Durden
|468.5
|Texas
|417.5
|Austin, Texas
|2013
|Michigan
|Mike Bottom
|480
|California
|406.5
|Indianapolis
|2012
|California
|David Durden
|535.5
|Texas
|491
|Seattle
|2011
|California
|David Durden
|493
|Texas
|470.5
|Minneapolis
|2010
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|500
|California
|469.5
|Columbus, Ohio
|2009
|Auburn
|Richard Quick
|526
|Texas
|487
|College Station, Texas
|2008
|Arizona
|Frank Busch
|500.5
|Texas
|406
|Seattle
|2007
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|566
|Stanford
|397
|Minneapolis
|2006
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|480.5
|Arizona
|440.5
|Atlanta
|2005
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|491
|Stanford
|414
|Minnesota
|2004
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|634
|Stanford
|377.5
|Long Island, N.Y.
|2003
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|609.5
|Texas
|413
|Austin, Texas
|2002
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|512
|Stanford
|501
|Athens, Texas
|2001
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|597.5
|Stanford
|457.5
|College Station, Texas
|2000
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|538
|Auburn
|385
|Minneapolis
|1999
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|467.5
|Stanford
|414.5
|Indianapolis
|1998
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|599
|Auburn
|394.5
|Auburn
|1997
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|496.5
|Stanford
|340
|Minnesota
|1996
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|479
|Auburn
|443.5
|Texas
|1995
|Michigan
|Jon Urbanchek
|561
|Stanford
|475
|Indianapolis
|1994
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|566.5
|Texas
|445
|Minnesota
|1993
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|520.5
|Michigan
|396
|Indianapolis
|1992
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|632
|Texas
|356
|Indianapolis
|1991
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|476
|Stanford
|420
|Texas
|1990
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|506
|Southern California
|423
|Indianapolis
|1989
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|475
|Stanford
|396
|Indianapolis
|1988
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|424
|Southern California
|369.5
|Indianapolis
|1987
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|374
|Southern California
|296
|Texas
|1986
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|404
|California
|335
|Indianapolis
|1985
|Stanford
|Skip Kenney
|403.5
|Florida
|302
|Texas
|1984
|Florida
|Randy Reese
|287.5
|Texas
|277
|Cleveland State
|1983
|Florida
|Randy Reese
|238
|SMU
|227
|Indianapolis
|1982
|UCLA
|Ron Ballatore
|219
|Texas
|210
|Wisconsin
|1981
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|259
|UCLA
|189
|Texas
|1980
|California
|Nort Thornton
|234
|Texas
|220
|Harvard
|1979
|California
|Nort Thornton
|287
|Southern California
|227
|Cleveland State
|1978
|Tennessee
|Ray Bussard
|307
|Auburn
|185
|Long Beach State
|1977
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|385
|Alabama
|204
|Cleveland State
|1976
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|398
|Tennessee
|237
|Brown
|1975
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|344
|Indiana
|274
|Cleveland State
|1974
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|339
|Indiana
|338
|Long Beach State
|1973
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|358
|Tennessee
|294
|Tennessee
|1972
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|390
|Southern California
|371
|Army
|1971
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|351
|Southern California
|260
|Iowa State
|1970
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|332
|Southern California
|235
|Utah
|1969
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|427
|Southern California
|306
|Indiana
|1968
|Indiana
|James Counsilman
|346
|Yale
|253
|Dartmouth
|1967
|Stanford
|Jim Gaughran
|275
|Southern California
|260
|Michigan State
|1966
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|302
|Indiana
|286
|Air Force
|1965
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|285
|Indiana
|278.5
|Iowa State
|1964
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|96
|Indiana
|91
|Yale
|1963
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|81
|Yale
|77
|North Carolina State
|1962
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|92
|Southern California
|46
|Ohio State
|1961
|Michigan
|Gus Stager
|85
|Southern California
|62
|Washington
|1960
|Southern California
|Peter Daland
|87
|Michigan
|73
|SMU
|1959
|Michigan
|Gus Stager
|137.5
|Ohio State
|44
|Cornell
|1958
|Michigan
|Gus Stager
|72
|Yale
|63
|Michigan
|1957
|Michigan
|Gus Stager
|69
|Yale
|61
|North Carolina
|1956
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|68
|Yale
|54
|Yale
|1955
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|90
|Michigan/Yale
|51
|Miami (OH)
|1954
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|94
|Michigan
|67
|Syracuse
|1953
|Yale
|Robert J.H. Kiphuth
|96.5
|Ohio State
|73.5
|Ohio State
|1952
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|94
|Yale
|81
|Princeton
|1951
|Yale
|Robert J.H. Kiphuth
|81
|Michigan State
|60
|Texas
|1950
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|65
|Yale
|43
|Ohio State
|1949
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|49
|Iowa
|35
|North Carolina
|1948
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|44
|Ohio State
|41
|Michigan
|1947
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|66
|Michigan
|39
|Washington
|1946
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|61
|Michigan
|37
|Yale
|1945
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|56
|Michigan
|48
|Michigan
|1944
|Yale
|Robert J.H. Kiphuth
|39
|Michigan
|38
|Yale
|1943
|Ohio State
|Mike Peppe
|81
|Michigan
|47
|Ohio State
|1942
|Yale
|Robert J.H. Kiphuth
|71
|Michgan
|39
|Harvard
|1941
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|61
|Yale
|58
|Michigan State
|1940
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|45
|Yale
|42
|Yale
|1939
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|65
|Ohio State
|58
|Michigan
|1938
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|46
|Ohio State
|45
|Rutgers
|1937
|Michigan
|Matt Mann
|75
|Ohio State
|39
|Minnesota