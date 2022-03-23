Complete NCAA DI men's swimming and diving championship coverage, results, schedule

The 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships continue Thursday, March 24 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

To kick off the action, on Wednesday, Florida set a new NCAA record in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:21.13. Texas then got on the board with a victory in the 800-yard freestyle relay with a time of 6:03.89 — a new NCAA record of its own.

The action continues on Thursday night with five different events, including the one-meter diving competition. You can watch the championships at espn.com/watch; all events are scheduled for ESPN3.

See the schedule of events below:

All times Eastern

March 23

200-yard Medley relay : Florida — 1:21:13 (new NCAA record)

: Florida — 1:21:13 (new NCAA record) 800-yard Freestyle relay: Texas — 6:03.80 (new NCAA record)

Men's 800 freestyle relay | 2022 NCAA swimming championships

Team standings after Day 1:

Texas: 73 points

Florida: 63 points

Cal: 61 points

NC State: 57 points

Stanford: 54 points

Arizona State: 54 points

Louisville: 46 points

Georgia: 34 points

Alabama: 30 points

Virginia Tech: 28 points

Harvard: 22 points

Virginia: 22 points

Indiana: 22 points

Ohio State: 18 points

Michigan: 14 points

Arizona: 12 points

Auburn: 6 points

Utah: 2 points

March 24 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals

500-yard Freestyle

200-yard Individual Medley

50-yard Freestyle

One-meter Diving

200-yard freestyle relay

March 25 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals

400-yard Individual Medley

100-yard Butterfly

200-yard Freestyle

100-yard Breaststroke

100-yard Backstroke

Three-meter Diving

March 26 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals

200-yard Backstroke

100-yard Freestyle

200-yard Breaststroke

200-yard Butterfly

Platform Diving

1,650-yard Freestyle

400-yard Freestyle Relay

Click or tap here for live results from the entire meet.

You can find more information on the 2022 Division I men's swimming and diving championships by clicking or tapping here.