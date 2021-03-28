The Texas Longhorns are the 2021 DI men's swimming and diving champions

Last Updated 11:17 PM, March 27, 2021The Texas Longhorns are the 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championsShare Texas captures the 2021 men's swimming and diving championship 2:14 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:59 am, March 28, 2021🏆The Texas Longhorns are your 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championsAfter four days of competition at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C, the University of Texas is the 2021 DI men's swimming and diving champion. Texas scored 595 team points beating second-place Cal by 27 points. The Longhorns' scoring was powered by first-place relay performances in the 800-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard medley relay that set a United States record. Texas diver Jordan Windle added to Texas' first-place finishes with a win in the one-meter diving event. For an NCAA-best 1️⃣5️⃣th time in program history, we will LIGHT THE TOWER!!! 2021 NCAA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/4ZlUyqrK4o — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) March 28, 2021 For full results of the 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championships, click or tap here. 12:53 am, March 28, 2021Cal is your 400-yard freestyle championsThe California Golden Bears are your 400-yard freestyle champions! The Golden Bears finished with a time of 2:46.60 to cap off the final event of 2021 championships. 400 FREE RELAY CHAMPS! 🥇 What a way to finish. Seeliger, Hoffer, Lasco & González (2:46.60) win our second NCAA relay title of the meet. pic.twitter.com/68O9Y6saLK — Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) March 28, 2021 You can click or tap here to see the full results. 12:13 am, March 28, 2021Purdue's Brandon Loschiavo wins the 2021 men's platform diving championshipPurdue senior Brandon Loschiavo is your 2021 DI men's platform diving champion with a score of 469.05. Loschiavo's fellow Boilermaker, junior Ben Brambley, finished second in the event. 🏆 NCAA Champion 🏆 Brandon Loschiavo wins the title in Platform Diving 4th member of the @PurdueDivers to be a national champion. #BoilerUp #GoldLivesHere 🥇 ‼️ Ben Bramley wins Silver as #Boilermakers finish 1-2 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/g7oAzxW8Te — Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) March 28, 2021 You can click or tap here to see the full results. 11:24 pm, March 27, 2021Nicolas Albiero wins 200-yard butterfly finalUniversity of Louisville senior Nicolas Albiero won the 200-yard butterfly championship with a time of 1:38.64. Albiero is Louisville's first individual winner since 2014 and just the third ever in program history. NICOLAS ALBIERO. NATIONAL CHAMPION. He earns GOLD in the 200 butterfly in 1:38.64, lowering his own school and pool record! 🏆#GoCards pic.twitter.com/XjI5uIdw1W — UofL Swim&Dive (@UofLswim_dive) March 27, 2021 You can click or tap here to see the full results. 11:04 pm, March 27, 2021University of Minnesota's Max McHugh wins 200-yard breaststroke NCAA championshipMax McHugh became a two-time champion after swimming the 8th fastest time ever in the 200-yard breaststroke final. McHugh broke Minnesota's individual title drought earlier in the weekend and added to it with a 1:49.02 swim in the 200-yard breaststroke. MAKE IT TWO!!! Max McHugh drops more than a second and a half off his prelim time to win his second NCAA title of the year (1:49.02)!!!#Gophers // #NCAASwimDive 〽️ pic.twitter.com/w2FjWdK8x4 — Minnesota Swimming & Diving (@GopherSwimDive) March 27, 2021 You can click or tap here to see the full results. 10:50 pm, March 27, 2021Cal's Ryan Hoffer wins 3rd 2021 ChampionshipCal's Ryan Hoffer continued his dominant weekend with a first-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle, his third NCAA title of the weekend. Hoffer's pool-record time of 40.89 helps keep Cal in the thick of the standings for team championship. 3X. NCAA CHAMP! 🥇@hoffer_ryan wins the 100 free in 40.89 for his third individual title of the week! pic.twitter.com/j6WGXIPfKx — Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) March 27, 2021 You can click or tap here to see the full results. 10:37 pm, March 27, 2021Texas A&M's Shaine Casas wins 3rd NCAA championship of the weekendTexas A&M junior Shaine Casas won his 3rd NCAA Championship in the 200-yard backstroke. Casas finished 0.03 seconds away from setting a new record in the event with a time of 1:35.75. The race came down to the wire as Cal's Destin Lasco finished in second place with the third fastest time in history. THREE. TIME. CHAMPION. 😤#GigEm | #1Match pic.twitter.com/67vWgm1DY7 — Texas A&M Swimming & Diving (@AggieSwimDive) March 27, 2021 You can click or tap here to see the full results. 10:26 pm, March 27, 2021University of Florida junior Bobby Finke wins 2nd NCAA TitleUniversity of Florida junior Bobby Finke is your new 1650-yard freestyle champion! Finke finished with a time of 14:12.52 and now owns the three fastest times in the event. It is Finke's second title of the 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championships. 🚨🚨Robert Finke picks up his second NCAA title at the Championships as he goes 14:12.52 to finish first in the 1650 Free!🚨🚨🐊 #GoGators pic.twitter.com/k4miJ2Gle0 — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 27, 2021 You can click or tap here to see the full results. 6:46 pm, March 27, 2021Day 4 preliminary resultsThe fourth day of the 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championships continued with preliminary events on Saturday, March 27. The morning featured five preliminary events as teams looked to catch Texas in the rankings. In the morning's preliminary round, we saw the first swim-off of the championships with Florida senior Clark Beach and Virginia junior Justin Grender competed for a spot in the 200-yard backstroke finals. Beach would go on to advance finishing 0.94 seconds ahead of Grender. 200 Back Swim-Off Final ➡️ Clark Beach wins the swim-off to earn a spot in the A-final! #GoGators 🐊🐊 — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 27, 2021 Check out the top finisher in each prelim below and see the complete list of finalists here. 200-yard backstroke – Destin Lasco, Cal (1:37.19) 100-yard freestyle – Ryan Hoffer, Cal (40.90) 200-yard breastroke – Reece Whitley, Cal (1:49.87) 200-yard butterfly – Nicolas Albiero, Louisville (1:39.61) Platform Diving – Jordan Windle, Texas (479.60) 1:49.87? Yeah, that'll work @_reecewhitley. 💻 » https://t.co/t6XAvyKX6a pic.twitter.com/ddaUmQJHCX — Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) March 27, 2021 The Day 4 finals begin at 6 p.m. | Watch Live | Results| 12:54 pm, March 27, 2021DI men's swimming and diving championship concludes todayThe 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championship will conclude today. Below you can find the complete schedule for today's events at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. By the conclusion of today's events a new national champion will be crowned. Order of events | Watch live | Results 10 a.m. finals 6 p.m. finals 1,650-yard Freestyle 200-yard Backstroke 100-yard Freestyle 200-yard Breaststroke 200-yard Butterfly 400-yard Freestyle Relay Platform Diving Texas was leading the team rankings after Day 3, with Cal and Florida behind them. Team rankings through day 3: Texas California Florida Georgia Indiana Louisville Texas A&M NC State Ohio State Virginia You can view the full results from the first two days here. 12:48 am, March 27, 2021Texas takes lead as 7 champions are named on day 3Seven national champions were crowned on day three at the 2021 NCAA men's swimming and diving championships from Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. Minnesota junior Max McHugh set a Golden Gopher program record with his blistering 50.18 time in the 100-yard breaststroke. Texas A&M won their first ever NCAA championship with the 200-yard individual medley last night, but they weren't finished, or should I say he wasn't finished. Junior Shaine Casas secured the 200-yard IM win last night, then continued his run to take the 100-yard backstroke tonight. Two NCAA championships for Shaine Casas. Two NCAA championships for the Texas A&M Aggies. Andrew Capobianco went back-to-back in the three-meter dive competition, finishing with a score of 505.20 to win the NCAA championship for the second straight year. Team rankings through day 3: Texas California Florida Georgia Indiana Louisville Texas A&M NC State Ohio State Virginia You can view the full results from the first two days here. The 2021 NCAA DI men's swimming and diving championships resume Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. 12:30 am, March 27, 2021Louisville takes home last championship of the night with 200-yard medleyLouisville's relay team of junior Mitchell Whyte, senior Evgenii Somov, senior Nicolas Albiero, and sophomore Haridi Sameh set a U of L and ACC record with their time of 1:22.11 in the 200-yard medley relay. The win was the first NCAA championship Louisville has won in a relay competition. This pushes the Cardinals. into sixth place in the team standings at the conclusion of day three. 🏆 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 The Cardinals WIN the 200 medley relay in 1:22.11, breaking the ACC and school record! 🥇 Mitchell Whyte (20.72) 🥇 Evgenii Somov (22.87) 🥇 Nicolas Albiero (20.07) 🥇 Haridi Sameh (18.45)#GoCards pic.twitter.com/ggZY4hwyva — UofL Swim&Dive (@UofLswim_dive) March 27, 2021 Florida's Adam Chaney, Dillon Hillis, Eric Friese and Will Davis finished in second with a time of 1:22.41 and in third, with a time of 1:22.43, Cal's Daniel Carr, Reece Whitley, Ryan Hoffer, and Bjorn Seeliger. You can view the full results here. 12:10 am, March 27, 2021Indiana's Andrew Copabianco goes back-to-back in 3 meter diving championshipsIndiana junior Andrew Capobianco wins the three meter diving NCAA championship with a score of 505.20. It's Capobianco's second straight NCAA championship in this event. BACK-2-BACK!@ajcapo_99 | #IUSD pic.twitter.com/MxK2AaNe7s — Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 27, 2021 Capobianco was followed by Texas senior Jordan Windle, winner of the one-meter dive competition Thursday night, and LSU's Juan Hernandez to round out the top three. You can view the full results here. 11:20 pm, March 26, 2021Texas A&M's Shaine Casas wins 2nd NCAA championship of the weekendTexas A&M junior Shaine Casas is having himself a weekend. Casas picked up his second NCAA championship this year with his 44.20 in the 100-yard backstroke. You can view the full results here. No. 1 seed, No. 1 finish. 😎#GigEm | #1Match pic.twitter.com/gwdw4rDb8D — Texas A&M Swimming & Diving (@AggieSwimDive) March 26, 2021 Shaine Casas already made history this weekend. His win in the 200-yard individual medley Thursday night was Texas A&M's first ever NCAA champion in swimming. "I hope I will never be the last." Shaine Casas talks about his and A&M's first individual title. 🏆👍 #GigEm | #1Match pic.twitter.com/VExXKmZG4M — Texas A&M Swimming & Diving (@AggieSwimDive) March 25, 2021 11:04 pm, March 26, 2021Minnesota junior Max McHugh wins 100-yard breaststroke NCAA championshipMinnesota makes their first impression on the NCAA championships with junior Max McHugh's strong victory in the 100-yard breaststroke. McHugh's 50.18 was a Golden Gopher record. HE'S A CHAMPION!!! 🤩 Max McHugh touches in 50.18 for the fastest time in Minnesota history to secure his first ever NCAA title!#Gophers // #NCAASwimDive 〽️ pic.twitter.com/SKluKD2QYq — Minnesota Swimming & Diving (@GopherSwimDive) March 26, 2021 McHugh and Minnesota were followed by a pair of powerhouses in the results. Florida junior Dillon Hillis took second with a 50.96 and Cal junior Reece Whitley grabbed third with a time of 51. You can view the full results here. 🚨🚨KIERAN SMITH IS THE 200 FREE NATIONAL CHAMPION!!!🚨🚨 🏆🐊🏆#GoGators #NCAASwimDive pic.twitter.com/3L36MklP4R — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 26, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:40 pm, March 26, 2021Cal senior Ryan Hoffer secures 100-yard butterfly championshipSeven tenths of a second is all that separated Cal senior Ryan Hoffer and Louisville senior Nicolas Albiero in the pursuit of the 100-yard butterfly championship. Hoffer's 44.25 was just enough to take first. Georgia senior Camden Murphy and Texas senior Alvin Jiang rounded out the top four. You can view the full results here. Take it home, Hoff. 🏆 NCAA champion, 100 fly. 💻 » https://t.co/t6XAvyKX6a pic.twitter.com/cwEwSfvlgE — Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) March 26, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:17 pm, March 26, 2021Florida junior Bobby Finke takes the 400-yard IM championshipIt turns out Gators might be long in the pool instead of the swamp! Florida junior Bobby Finke put out a blistering 23.83 on his last 50 yards to take the 400-yard individual medley crown. 🚨🚨🚨BOBBY FINKE IS YOUR 400IM NATIONAL CHAMPION!! #GoGators 🐊🏆 pic.twitter.com/tJxCdBVRGQ — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 26, 2021 Texas freshman Carson Foster finished in second, the highest of four Longhorns finishing in the top eight. Texas accrued 55 points in the 400-yard IM finals to retake the lead from California. You can view the full results here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:54 pm, March 26, 2021Follow along with live updates from the Day 3 finalsThe day three finals have begun at the 2021 NCAA DI men's swimming and diving championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. Order of events | Watch live | Results 400-yard Individual Medley 100-yard Butterfly 200-yard Freestyle 100-yard Breaststroke 100-yard Backstroke Three-meter Diving 200-yard Medley Relay Preliminary results from day three can be found here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:14 pm, March 26, 2021Keep up with Day 3 of the 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championshipsThe 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championships picked back up on Friday, March 26. It's the third day of competition on the men's side, which features six events in morning preliminaries and seven finals this evening. California is atop the team leaderboard through the second night after picking up first and second-place finishes in Thursday's two team relays as well as a 1-2 individual finish in the 50-yard freestyle. Here is the full schedule of events for March 26, along with the top finisher in each prelim: Trials | 10 a.m. | Watch live | Results 400-yard Individual Medley – Carson Foster, Texas (3:37.79) 100-yard Butterfly – Ryan Hoffer, California (44.24) 200-yard Freestyle – Drew Kibler, Texas (1:30.87) 100-yard Breaststroke – Max McHugh, Minnesota (50.87) 100-yard Backstroke – Shaine Casas, Texas A&M (44.41) Three-meter Diving – Andrew Capobianco, Indiana (449.35) Finals | 6 p.m. | Watch live | Results 400-yard Individual Medley 100-yard Butterfly 200-yard Freestyle 100-yard Breaststroke 100-yard Backstroke Three-meter Diving 200-yard Medley Relay share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:04 am, March 26, 2021Six champions named on day 2 of NCAA men's swimming and diving championshipsSix national champions were crowned on day two at the 2021 NCAA men's swimming and diving championships from Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. Georgia freshman Jake Magahey set an NCAA championship meet record in the 500-yard freestyle. Texas A&M won the first national championship in program history as junior Shaine Casas took first in the 200-yard individual medley. The night concluded with another record breaker. The 400-yard medley relay team for Texas consisting of Chris Staka, Caspar Corbeau, Alvin Jiang, and Daniel Kruger set a United States record with a time of 3:00.23. Team rankings through day 2: California Texas Florida Georgia Texas A&M NC State Indiana Louisville Michigan Virginia You can view the full results from the first two days here. The 2021 NCAA DI men's swimming and diving championships resume Friday at 10 a.m. ET. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:56 am, March 26, 2021Texas hoists trophy in 400-yard medley relayThe relay team of senior Chris Staka, sophomore Caspar Corbeau, senior Alvin Jiang, junior Daniel Kruger set a United States record en route to a championship in the 400-yard medley relay with their time of 3:00:23. Finishing night 2️⃣ with a win 🏆 400 medley relay. 3:00.23. NCAA Champion. pic.twitter.com/S3lqnU5O07 — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) March 26, 2021 In the last event of the evening, the Longhorn relay team topped the combo of Destin Lasco, Reece Whitley, Ryan Hoffer, and Bjorn Seeliger for Cal (3:00.73) and Adam Chaney, Dillon Hillis, Eric Friese, Kieran Smith for Florida (3:01.51). You can view the full results here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:18 am, March 26, 2021Texas Longhorns goes one, two in one-meter diving finalsTexas senior Jordan Windle ran away with the crown in the one meter diving finals, finishing with a score of 435.60. Jordan Windle is a National Champion 🤘 pic.twitter.com/cPQJaExsBb — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) March 26, 2021 Have no fear Texas fans, it appears the next dominant force in diving for the Longhorns has arrived. Freshman Noah Duperre placed second, narrowly beating out LSU senior Juan Hernandez by a slim margin for silver. You can view the full results here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:56 pm, March 25, 2021Cal senior Ryan Hoffer wins 50-yard freestyle titleCal senior Ryan Hoffer got his second taste of gold tonight. After pulling the second leg in the Golden Bears 200-yard freestyle relay win, Hoffer takes the 50-yard freestyle title with a time of 18.33. Don't blink. Ryan Hoffer (18.33) & Björn Seeliger (18.71) go 1-2 in the 50 free. 😤 💻 » https://t.co/5WUpGmaGs2 pic.twitter.com/ZjfU099PAp — Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) March 25, 2021 Hoffer wasn't the only Golden Bear though, Freshman Bjorn Seeliger took the silver with a time of 18.71, while Florida freshman Adam Chaney took bronze with a 18.88. Both Seeliger and Chaney also placed with their respective school's 200-yard freestyle relay team. You can view the full results here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:48 pm, March 25, 2021Texas A&M earns first NCAA championship in program historyIt's a historic evening for the Texas A&M men's swimming program as junior Shaine Casas becomes the first NCAA champion in program history. Casas posted a 1:39:53 in the 200-yard individual medley to hoist the trophy. THE FIRST TO EVER DO IT 😤 ‼️ Shaine Casas takes 🥇 in the 200 IM to become A&M’s first men’s national champion!! #GigEm | #1Match pic.twitter.com/0vCB3dOdrp — Texas A&M Swimming & Diving (@AggieSwimDive) March 25, 2021 Golden Bears rounded out the top three. Two hundredths of a second separated second and third place for junior Hugo Gonzalez and freshman Destin Lasco. The strong finish continues Cal's strong run Thursday evening. You can view the full results here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:35 pm, March 25, 2021Georgia's Jake Magahey wins 500-yard freestlye championshipA tenth of a second is all that separated this year's champion and second place winner in the 500-yard freestyle. 🥇 Jake Magahey comes from behind to become the NCAA Champion in the 500 freestyle! With a time of 4:07.97, he sets a new NCAA Championship meet record, while becoming the third men's 500 free champion in program history.#NCAASwimDive | #GoDawgs 🐾 pic.twitter.com/3rb3kgH2F5 — Georgia Swim & Dive (@UGASwimDive) March 25, 2021 Georgia freshman Jake Magahey set an NCAA championship meet record to take the championship with a time of 4:07:97. Florida junior Kieran Smith placed a crazy close second with a time of 4:08:07. Third place went to Arizona senior Brooks Fail. You can view the full results here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:34 pm, March 25, 2021Cal takes the crown in the 200-yard freestyle relayCal wins the NCAA championship in the 200-yard freestyle relay in a close contest. Freshman Bjorn Seeliger, Senior Ryan Hoffer, Senior Daniel Carr and Senior Nate Biondi take the crown with a time of 1:14:36. Cal was followed by the foursome from Florida with freshman Adam Chaney, junior Will Davis, junior Kieran Smith, and sophomore Eric Friese posting a 1:14:48. Alabama placed third to round things out. You can view the full result here. NCAA CHAMPS! 🥇 Seeliger, Hoffer, Carr & Biondi win the 200 free relay in 1:14.36! pic.twitter.com/NAwQEJThcc — Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) March 25, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:07 pm, March 25, 2021Day two finals are underwayThe day two finals have begun at the 2021 NCAA DI men's swimming and diving championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. Order of events | Watch live | Results 200-yard Freestyle Relay 500-yard Freestyle 200-yard Individual Medley 50-yard Freestyle 400-yard Medley Relay One-meter Diving Preliminary results from day two can be found below. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:12 pm, March 25, 2021Day 2 preliminary resultsThe final preliminary event of Day 2, one-meter diving, has concluded bringing an end to the day's preliminary round. LSU senior Juan Hernandez earned the top seed with a score of 380.55. He will compete in the finals against Purdue All-American Greg Duncan among others this evening. Finalists (scores) Juan Hernandez, LSU (380.55) Conor Casey, Stanford (379.50) Jordan Windle, Texas (379.30) Noah Duperre, Texas (376.45) Andrew Capobianco, Indiana (369.80) Greg Duncan, Purdue (367.85) Brodie Scapens, Miami (339.60) Lyle Yost, Ohio State (338.90) Click or tap here for the full results of the one-meter diving preliminary round. 🇺🇸 All-American Alert 🇺🇸 👏 Great start for @GregDuncan16 at NCAAs 👏 🚂 6th of 46 on 1-Meter 🔢 List Score: 367.85 He competes for NCAA title tonight at 7:30pm ET. First career full-fledged All-America honor for the senior. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/hMPUZBuhQy — Purdue Diving (@PurdueDivers) March 25, 2021 Below are the previous Day 2 preliminary results: 50-yard freestyle finalists (times) Ryan Hoffer, Cal (18.43) Dillon Downing, Georgia (18.88) Bjorn Seeliger, Cal (18.91) Adam Chaney, Florida (18.98) Youssef Ramadan, Virginia Tech (19.08) Gus Borges, Michigan (19.12) Daniel Krueger, Texas (19.13) Blaise Vera, Pittsburgh (19.17) 200-yard individual medley finalists (times) 1. Destin Lasco, Cal (1:40.61) 2. Shaine Casas, Texas A&M (1:40.74) 3. Hugo Gonzalez, Cal (1:40.94) T-4. Carson Foster, Texas (1:41.34) T-4. Caio Pumputis, Georgia Tech (1:41.34) 6. Javi Acevedo, Georgia (1:41.72 T-7. David Schlicht, Arizona (1:42.21) T-7. Danny Kovac, Missouri (1:42.21) 500-yard freestyle finalists (times) Jake Magahey, Georgia (4:09.36) Brooks Fail, Arizona (4:09.41) Kieran Smith, Florida (4:11.03) Sean Grieshop, Cal (4:11.12) Drew Kibler, Texas (4:11.52) Trenton Julian, Cal (4:11.60) Ross Dant, NC State (4:12.34) Bobby Finke, Florida (4:12.37) The Day 2 finals begin at 6 p.m. | Watch Live | Results share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:28 pm, March 25, 202150-yard freestyle preliminary resultsThe preliminary round of the 50-yard freestyle has concluded. University of California senior Ryan Hoffer earned the top seed finishing with a pool record time of 18.43. Hoffer is one of three seniors to advance to the finals. Finalists (times) Ryan Hoffer, Cal (18.43) Dillon Downing, Georgia (18.88) Bjorn Seeliger, Cal (18.91) Adam Chaney, Florida (18.98) Youssef Ramadan, Virginia Tech (19.08) Gus Borges, Michigan (19.12) Daniel Krueger, Texas (19.13) Blaise Vera, Pittsburgh (19.17) Click or tap here for the full results of the 50-yard freestyle preliminary round. HOFFER! 18.43! 🤯@hoffer_ryan with the fastest time in the 50 free prelims, setting new Cal & pool records! 💻 » https://t.co/5WUpGmaGs2 pic.twitter.com/Usxa0hIsbu — Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) March 25, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:14 pm, March 25, 2021200-yard individual medley preliminary resultsThe preliminary round of the 200-yard individual medley has concluded. University of California freshman Destin Lasco earned the top seed finishing with a pool record time of 1:40.61. Lasco will compete in the finals against seven other swimmers including his teammate Hugo Gonzalez. Finalists (times) 1. Destin Lasco, Cal (1:40.61) 2. Shaine Casas, Texas A&M (1:40.74) 3. Hugo Gonzalez, Cal (1:40.94) T-4. Carson Foster, Texas (1:41.34) T-4. Caio Pumputis, Georgia Tech (1:41.34) 6. Javi Acevedo, Georgia (1:41.72 T-7. David Schlicht, Arizona (1:42.21) T-7. Danny Kovac, Missouri (1:42.21) Click or tap here for the full results of the 200-yard individual medley preliminary round. Boom. 👊 Five Bears into the 200 IM finals, including a pair in the A-Final. A FINAL 1st » Lasco (1:40.61) (pool record) 3rd » González (1:40.94) B FINAL 9th » B. Mefford (1:42.30) 11th » Carr (1:42.69) 15th » Whitley (1:43.07) pic.twitter.com/M8hlrjvhtk — Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) March 25, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:51 pm, March 25, 2021500-yard freestyle preliminary resultsThe preliminary round of the 500-yard freestyle has concluded. University of Georgia freshman Jake Magahey earned the top seed finishing with a record time of 04:09.36. In total, eight swimmers advanced to the finals , eight swimmers advanced to the consolation finals, and two swimmers will serve as alternates. Finalists (times) Jake Magahey, Georgia (4:09.36) Brooks Fail, Arizona (4:09.41) Kieran Smith, Florida (4:11.03) Sean Grieshop, Cal (4:11.12) Drew Kibler, Texas (4:11.52) Trenton Julian, Cal (4:11.60) Ross Dant, NC State (4:12.34) Bobby Finke, Florida (4:12.37) Click or tap here for the full results of the 500-yard freestyle preliminary round. 500 Freestyle (Prelims) ▶️ Jake Magahey earns the top seed in tonight's final with a pool-record time of 4:09.36.#NCAASwimDive | #GoDawgs 🐾 pic.twitter.com/ZxSNtT6Zyf — Georgia Swim & Dive (@UGASwimDive) March 25, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:54 pm, March 25, 2021Follow along with Day 2 of the 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championshipsThe 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championships continue with Day 2 events on Thursday, March 25. Texas grabbed an early lead after Day 1 with a win in the 800-yard freestyle relay. There are four events scheduled for today's morning preliminaries and six events for the evening session finals. Here is the schedule of events for March 25: Trials | 10 a.m. | Watch live | Results 500-yard Freestyle 200-yard Individual Medley 50-yard Freestyle One-meter Diving Finals | 6 p.m. | Watch live | Results 200-yard Freestyle Relay 500-yard Freestyle 200-yard Individual Medley 50-yard Freestyle 400-yard Medley Relay One-meter Diving share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:11 pm, March 24, 20212021 DI men's swimming and diving championships Day 1 results The 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championships started on Wednesday and run through March 27 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. Texas won the first event, taking the 800-yard freestyle relay ahead of Cal and Texas A&M on Wednesday evening. Action continues Thursday at 10 a.m. with prelims. See a full list of qualifiers here All times Eastern March 24 — 6 p.m. finals 800-yard Freestyle Relay — Texas (6:07.25); Drew Kibler, Austin Katz, Carson Foster, Jake Sannem share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:41 pm, March 10, 2021Men's qualifying swimmers announcedThe NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced the 270 swimmers who qualified for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. See the list here share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:03 pm, March 3, 2021The schedule for the 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championshipsThe 2021 DI men's swimming and diving championships are March 24-27 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. Swimming psych sheets for this year's championships were released on March 10. The diving psych sheets will be released on Sunday, March 14. The reveal will include qualifiers as well as alternates. Below is the full event schedule. The championship will be broadcast live on ESPN3. All times Eastern March 25 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals 200-yard Freestyle Relay 500-yard Freestyle 200-yard Individual Medley 50-yard Freestyle 400-yard Medley Relay One-meter Diving March 26 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals 400-yard Individual Medley 100-yard Butterfly 200-yard Freestyle 100-yard Breaststroke 100-yard Backstroke 200-yard Medley Relay Three-meter Diving March 27 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals 1,650-yard Freestyle 200-yard Backstroke 100-yard Freestyle 200-yard Breaststroke 200-yard Butterfly 400-yard Freestyle Relay Platform Diving share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:27 pm, March 3, 2021DI men's championship historyCalifornia (560) beat Texas (475) for the 2019 DI men's team championship, stunting the Longhorns' try at a fifth-straight national title. It was Cal's fourth team championship in 10 years and sixth in program history. Click or tap here for the complete results, team and individual, from the 2019 championships. Below is a year-by-year national championship history since 1937. Kiphuth 96.5 Ohio State 73.5 Ohio State 1952 Ohio State Mike Peppe 94 Yale 81 Princeton 1951 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 81 Michigan State 60 Texas 1950 Ohio State Mike Peppe 65 Yale 43 Ohio State 1949 Ohio State Mike Peppe 49 Iowa 35 North Carolina 1948 Michigan Matt Mann 44 Ohio State 41 Michigan 1947 Ohio State Mike Peppe 66 Michigan 39 Washington 1946 Ohio State Mike Peppe 61 Michigan 37 Yale 1945 Ohio State Mike Peppe 56 Michigan 48 Michigan 1944 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 39 Michigan 38 Yale 1943 Ohio State Mike Peppe 81 Michigan 47 Ohio State 1942 Yale Robert J.H. Kiphuth 71 Michgan 39 Harvard 1941 Michigan Matt Mann 61 Yale 58 Michigan State 1940 Michigan Matt Mann 45 Yale 42 Yale 1939 Michigan Matt Mann 65 Ohio State 58 Michigan 1938 Michigan Matt Mann 46 Ohio State 45 Rutgers 1937 Michigan Matt Mann 75 Ohio State 39 Minnesota share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link