The Texas Longhorns are the 2021 DI men's swimming and diving champions

After four days of competition at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C, the University of Texas is the 2021 DI men's swimming and diving champion. Texas scored 595 team points beating second-place Cal by 27 points. The Longhorns' scoring was powered by first-place relay performances in the 800-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard medley relay that set a United States record. Texas diver Jordan Windle added to Texas' first-place finishes with a win in the one-meter diving event.

