Live coverage of the 2021 DII swimming & diving championship
How to watch the 2021 DII swimming & diving championship
- Wednesday, March 17 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
- Thursday, March 18 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
- Friday, March 19 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
- Saturday, March 20 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
2021 DII swimming and diving championship qualifiers announced
The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced Saturday the qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.
Everything you need to know for selections
- Wednesday, March 17 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
- Thursday, March 18 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
- Friday, March 19 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
- Saturday, March 20 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
DII men's championship history
Queens (N.C.) has won the last five national championships for men's swimming & diving. Watch the Royals capture the 2019 title right here.
Below is the complete championship history for DII men's swimming & diving.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|606
|Delta State
|364.5
|Indianapolis
|2018
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|558
|California Baptist
|307
|Greensboro, NC
|2017
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|563.5
|Drury
|350
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|449
|Lindenwood
|299.5
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|433.5
|Drury
|417.5
|Indianapolis
|2014
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|569.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|358.5
|Geneva, Ohio
|2013
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|546
|Florida Southern
|397
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|473
|UC San Diego
|400
|Mansfield, Texas
|2011
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|600.5
|UC San Diego
|345
|San Antonio
|2010
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|538
|Incarnate Word
|403
|Canton, Ohio
|2009
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|543
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|504.5
|Houston
|2008
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|523.5
|Missouri S&T
|336
|Missouri S&T
|2007
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|665.5
|North Dakota
|485
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2006
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|649
|Cal State Bakersfield
|543.5
|Indianapolis
|2005
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|726
|Cal State Bakersfield
|480
|Orlando, Fla.
|2004
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|718.5
|Drury
|586
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2003
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|612
|Cal State Bakersfield
|535
|North Dakota
|2002
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|529
|North Dakota
|507
|Orlando, Fla.
|2001
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|621
|Drury
|562.5
|Canton, Ohio
|2000
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|687
|Drury
|630
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1999
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|829
|Cal State Bakersfield
|557
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1998
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|730
|Drury
|637
|Ashland
|1997
|Oakland
|Peter Hovland
|767
|Drury
|623
|San Antonio
|1996
|Oakland
|Peter Hovland
|869.5
|Cal State Bakersfield
|640
|North Dakota
|1995
|Oakland
|Peter Hovland
|890
|Cal State Bakersfield
|573
|Canton, Ohio
|1994
|Oakland
|Peter Hovland
|791
|Cal State Bakersfield
|718.5
|Canton, Ohio
|1993
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|951
|Oakland
|549.5
|Canton, Ohio
|1992
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|910
|Clarion
|481
|North Dakota
|1991
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|853
|Oakland
|652
|Milwaukee
|1990
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|830
|Oakland
|686
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1989
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|571
|Oakland
|406
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1988
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|397
|Oakland
|344.5
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1987
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|479.5
|Oakland
|246
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1986
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|549
|Cal State Northridge
|438
|Orlando, Fla.
|1985
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|488
|Cal State Bakersfield
|417.5
|Orlando, Fla.
|1984
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|319.5
|Oakland
|226
|Hofstra
|1983
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|352.5
|Oakland
|347.5
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1982
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|444
|Puget Sound
|244.5
|Clarion
|1981
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|349
|Oakland
|338
|Youngstown State
|1980
|Oakland
|Ernie Maglischo
|312
|Cal State Northridge
|263
|Youngstown State
|1979
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|384
|Oakland
|170
|Northern Michigan
|1978
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|304
|Chico State
|282
|Springfield
|1977
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|326
|UC Irvine
|305
|Youngstown State
|1976
|Chico State
|Ernie Maglischo
|428
|Cal State Northridge
|283
|Springfield
|1975
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|277
|UC Irvine
|210
|Cleveland State
|1974
|Chico State
|Ernie Maglischo
|285
|UC Davis
|227
|Long Beach State
|1973
|Chico State
|Ernie Maglischo
|262
|UC Irvine
|212
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|1972
|Eastern Michigan
|Mike Jones
|222
|UC Irvine/Cal State Northridge
|164
|Washington & Lee
|1971
|UC Irvine
|Ed Newland
|242
|South Florida
|176
|Springfield
|1970
|UC Irvine
|Ed Newland
|230
|Springfield
|166
|Oakland
|1969
|UC Irvine
|Albert Irwin
|248
|Kenyon
|190
|Springfield
|1968
|Long Beach State
|Don Gambril
|349
|Texas-Arlington
|216
|Emory
|1967
|UC Santa Barbara
|Rock Rowland
|255.5
|UC Irvine
|246
|Commerce, Calif.
|1966
|San Diego State
|Bill Burgess
|243.5
|San Jose State
|213
|Illinois State
|1965
|San Diego State
|Bill Burgess
|168.5
|Long Beach State
|147
|Illinois State
|1964
|Bucknell
|Robert Latour
|83
|East Carolina
|50
|Grove City
DII women's championship history
Queens (N.C.) has won the last five national championships for women's swimming & diving. Watch the Royals 2019 title right here.
Below is the complete championship history for DII women's swimming & diving.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|707.5
|Drury
|345
|Indianapolis
|2018
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|574.5
|Drury
|401
|Greensboro, NC
|2017
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|467
|Drury
|385
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|567
|Wingate
|364.5
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|540.5
|Drury
|489.5
|Indianapolis
|2014
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|486
|Queens (N.C.)
|368.5
|Geneva, Ohio
|2013
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|432.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|388
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|Sean Peters
|497
|Drury
|496
|Mansfield, Texas
|2011
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|483.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|388
|San Antonio
|2010
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|657
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|531
|Canton, Ohio
|2009
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|618.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|453.5
|Houston
|2008
|Truman
|Mark Gole
|461.5
|Drury
|449
|Missouri S&T
|2007
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|646.5
|Truman
|518
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2006
|Truman
|Mark Gole
|664
|Drury
|505
|Indianapolis
|2005
|Truman
|Colleen Murphy
|579.5
|Drury
|530
|Orlando, Fla.
|2004
|Truman
|Colleen Murphy
|641
|Drury
|561
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2003
|Truman
|Colleen Murphy
|682
|Drury
|410
|North Dakota
|2002
|Truman
|Seth Huston
|733
|Drury
|548
|Orlando, Fla.
|2001
|Truman
|Seth Huston
|656
|Drury
|610.5
|Canton, Ohio
|2000
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|663
|Truman
|556
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1999
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|613
|North Dakota
|603.5
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1998
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|578.5
|Cal State Bakersfield
|386
|Ashland
|1997
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|690.5
|Oakland
|490
|San Antonio
|1996
|Air Force
|Casey Converse
|697.5
|Oakland
|625
|North Dakota
|1995
|Air Force
|Casey Converse
|690
|Oakland
|563
|Canton, Ohio
|1994
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|630
|Air Force
|454.5
|Canton, Ohio
|1993
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|609
|Clarion
|406
|Canton, Ohio
|1992
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|621.5
|Northern Michigan
|475
|North Dakota
|1991
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|566
|Florida Atlantic
|404
|Milwaukee
|1990
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|423
|Cal State Northridge
|419
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1989
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|397
|North Dakota
|280
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1988
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|441
|Tampa
|285
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1987
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|349
|Clarion
|274
|Cal State Chico
|1986
|Clarion
|Becky Rutt Leas
|433
|Tampa
|343
|Orlando, Fla.
|1985
|South Florida
|Bill Mann
|492
|Cal State Northridge
|380
|Orlando, Fla.
|1984
|Clarion
|Becky Rutt Leas
|345
|Cal State Northridge
|260
|Hofstra
|1983
|Clarion
|Becky Rutt
|308
|Air Force
|299
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1982
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|391
|Vanderbilt
|324
|Truman