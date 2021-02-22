Live coverage of the 2021 DII swimming & diving championship selections
4:32 pm, February 22, 2021
Everything you need to know for selections
When: The 2021 DII swimming & diving selections are scheduled for Saturday, March 6.
Where: The release will be published in full right here on NCAA.com.
The 2021 DII swimming & diving championship will take place from March 17-20 at Birmingham CrossPlex, in Birmingham, Ala. They will stream live on this page.
Below is the full championship event schedule:
- Wednesday, March 17 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
- Thursday, March 18 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
- Friday, March 19 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
- Saturday, March 20 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
4:43 pm, February 22, 2021
DII men's championship history
Queens (N.C.) has won the last five national championships for men's swimming & diving. Watch the Royals capture the 2019 title right here.
Below is the complete championship history for DII men's swimming & diving.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|606
|Delta State
|364.5
|Indianapolis
|2018
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|558
|California Baptist
|307
|Greensboro, NC
|2017
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|563.5
|Drury
|350
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|449
|Lindenwood
|299.5
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|433.5
|Drury
|417.5
|Indianapolis
|2014
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|569.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|358.5
|Geneva, Ohio
|2013
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|546
|Florida Southern
|397
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|473
|UC San Diego
|400
|Mansfield, Texas
|2011
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|600.5
|UC San Diego
|345
|San Antonio
|2010
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|538
|Incarnate Word
|403
|Canton, Ohio
|2009
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|543
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|504.5
|Houston
|2008
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|523.5
|Missouri S&T
|336
|Missouri S&T
|2007
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|665.5
|North Dakota
|485
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2006
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|649
|Cal State Bakersfield
|543.5
|Indianapolis
|2005
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|726
|Cal State Bakersfield
|480
|Orlando, Fla.
|2004
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|718.5
|Drury
|586
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2003
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|612
|Cal State Bakersfield
|535
|North Dakota
|2002
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|529
|North Dakota
|507
|Orlando, Fla.
|2001
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|621
|Drury
|562.5
|Canton, Ohio
|2000
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|687
|Drury
|630
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1999
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|829
|Cal State Bakersfield
|557
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1998
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|730
|Drury
|637
|Ashland
|1997
|Oakland
|Peter Hovland
|767
|Drury
|623
|San Antonio
|1996
|Oakland
|Peter Hovland
|869.5
|Cal State Bakersfield
|640
|North Dakota
|1995
|Oakland
|Peter Hovland
|890
|Cal State Bakersfield
|573
|Canton, Ohio
|1994
|Oakland
|Peter Hovland
|791
|Cal State Bakersfield
|718.5
|Canton, Ohio
|1993
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|951
|Oakland
|549.5
|Canton, Ohio
|1992
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|910
|Clarion
|481
|North Dakota
|1991
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|853
|Oakland
|652
|Milwaukee
|1990
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|830
|Oakland
|686
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1989
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|571
|Oakland
|406
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1988
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|397
|Oakland
|344.5
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1987
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|479.5
|Oakland
|246
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1986
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|549
|Cal State Northridge
|438
|Orlando, Fla.
|1985
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|488
|Cal State Bakersfield
|417.5
|Orlando, Fla.
|1984
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|319.5
|Oakland
|226
|Hofstra
|1983
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|352.5
|Oakland
|347.5
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1982
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|444
|Puget Sound
|244.5
|Clarion
|1981
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|349
|Oakland
|338
|Youngstown State
|1980
|Oakland
|Ernie Maglischo
|312
|Cal State Northridge
|263
|Youngstown State
|1979
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|384
|Oakland
|170
|Northern Michigan
|1978
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|304
|Chico State
|282
|Springfield
|1977
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|326
|UC Irvine
|305
|Youngstown State
|1976
|Chico State
|Ernie Maglischo
|428
|Cal State Northridge
|283
|Springfield
|1975
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|277
|UC Irvine
|210
|Cleveland State
|1974
|Chico State
|Ernie Maglischo
|285
|UC Davis
|227
|Long Beach State
|1973
|Chico State
|Ernie Maglischo
|262
|UC Irvine
|212
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|1972
|Eastern Michigan
|Mike Jones
|222
|UC Irvine/Cal State Northridge
|164
|Washington & Lee
|1971
|UC Irvine
|Ed Newland
|242
|South Florida
|176
|Springfield
|1970
|UC Irvine
|Ed Newland
|230
|Springfield
|166
|Oakland
|1969
|UC Irvine
|Albert Irwin
|248
|Kenyon
|190
|Springfield
|1968
|Long Beach State
|Don Gambril
|349
|Texas-Arlington
|216
|Emory
|1967
|UC Santa Barbara
|Rock Rowland
|255.5
|UC Irvine
|246
|Commerce, Calif.
|1966
|San Diego State
|Bill Burgess
|243.5
|San Jose State
|213
|Illinois State
|1965
|San Diego State
|Bill Burgess
|168.5
|Long Beach State
|147
|Illinois State
|1964
|Bucknell
|Robert Latour
|83
|East Carolina
|50
|Grove City
4:47 pm, February 22, 2021
DII women's championship history
Queens (N.C.) has won the last five national championships for women's swimming & diving. Watch the Royals 2019 title right here.
Below is the complete championship history for DII women's swimming & diving.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|707.5
|Drury
|345
|Indianapolis
|2018
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|574.5
|Drury
|401
|Greensboro, NC
|2017
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|467
|Drury
|385
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|567
|Wingate
|364.5
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|540.5
|Drury
|489.5
|Indianapolis
|2014
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|486
|Queens (N.C.)
|368.5
|Geneva, Ohio
|2013
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|432.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|388
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|Sean Peters
|497
|Drury
|496
|Mansfield, Texas
|2011
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|483.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|388
|San Antonio
|2010
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|657
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|531
|Canton, Ohio
|2009
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|618.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|453.5
|Houston
|2008
|Truman
|Mark Gole
|461.5
|Drury
|449
|Missouri S&T
|2007
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|646.5
|Truman
|518
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2006
|Truman
|Mark Gole
|664
|Drury
|505
|Indianapolis
|2005
|Truman
|Colleen Murphy
|579.5
|Drury
|530
|Orlando, Fla.
|2004
|Truman
|Colleen Murphy
|641
|Drury
|561
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2003
|Truman
|Colleen Murphy
|682
|Drury
|410
|North Dakota
|2002
|Truman
|Seth Huston
|733
|Drury
|548
|Orlando, Fla.
|2001
|Truman
|Seth Huston
|656
|Drury
|610.5
|Canton, Ohio
|2000
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|663
|Truman
|556
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1999
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|613
|North Dakota
|603.5
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1998
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|578.5
|Cal State Bakersfield
|386
|Ashland
|1997
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|690.5
|Oakland
|490
|San Antonio
|1996
|Air Force
|Casey Converse
|697.5
|Oakland
|625
|North Dakota
|1995
|Air Force
|Casey Converse
|690
|Oakland
|563
|Canton, Ohio
|1994
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|630
|Air Force
|454.5
|Canton, Ohio
|1993
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|609
|Clarion
|406
|Canton, Ohio
|1992
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|621.5
|Northern Michigan
|475
|North Dakota
|1991
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|566
|Florida Atlantic
|404
|Milwaukee
|1990
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|423
|Cal State Northridge
|419
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1989
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|397
|North Dakota
|280
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1988
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|441
|Tampa
|285
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1987
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|349
|Clarion
|274
|Cal State Chico
|1986
|Clarion
|Becky Rutt Leas
|433
|Tampa
|343
|Orlando, Fla.
|1985
|South Florida
|Bill Mann
|492
|Cal State Northridge
|380
|Orlando, Fla.
|1984
|Clarion
|Becky Rutt Leas
|345
|Cal State Northridge
|260
|Hofstra
|1983
|Clarion
|Becky Rutt
|308
|Air Force
|299
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1982
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|391
|Vanderbilt
|324
|Truman