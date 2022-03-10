Live coverage of the 2022 DII swimming championships

The second session of the second day of the 2022 DII swimming and diving championships has come to an end.

Here are the full results from the nine events in the 6 p.m. ET session.

Women’s 100 fly finals

Luna Mertins, Lynn: 20 points Ann Carozza, West Chester: 17 points Cece Mayer, Queens (NC): 16 poins

Men’s 100 fly finals

Dominik Karacic, Drury: 20 points Tim Stollings, Findlay: 17 points Gregg Lichinsky, McKendree: 16 points

Women’s 400 IM finals

Marize Van Jaarsveld, Indy: 20 points Kennedy Loewen, Simon Fraser: 17 points May Lowy, Nova S'Eastern: 16 points

Men's 400 IM finals

Collyn Gagne, Simon Fraser: 20 points Cedric Buessing, Indy: 17 points Jarryd Baxter, Nova S'Eastern: 16 points

Women's 200 free finals

Monica Gumina, Queens (NC): 20 points Danielle Melilli, Queens (NC): 17 points Krystal Caylor, Indy: 16 points

Men's 200 free finals

Karol Ostrowski, Drury: 20 points Alex Kunert, Queens (NC): 17 points Ruben Van Leeuwen, Lewis: 16 points

Women's 3 meter diving finals

Madison Brinkman, St. Cloud State: 20 points Kamila Podsiadlo, Indy: 17 points Kelsey DeJesus, West Florida: 16 points

Women's 400 medley relay

Nova S'Eastern: 40 points Queens (NC): 34 points Indy: 32 points

Men's 400 medley relay

Queens (NC): 40 points McKendree: 34 points Florida Southern: 32 points

Men's team rankings through Day 2:

Queens (NC): 330 points Drury: 231 points Indy: 217 points McKendree: 161 points Findlay: 129 points

Women's team rankings through Day 2:

Queens (NC): 276 points Indy: 246 points Nova S'Eastern: 221 points Drury: 163 points West Chester: 99 points

The championships continues tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. It can be watched live on NCAA.com.