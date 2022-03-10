Live coverage of the 2022 DII swimming championships

Last Updated 9:16 PM, March 10, 2022NCAA.comLive coverage of the 2022 DII swimming championshipsShare 2022 DII swimming & diving championship: day two, evening session full replay 2:45:18 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:46 am, March 11, 2022Results from Day 2 — Session 2 The second session of the second day of the 2022 DII swimming and diving championships has come to an end. Here are the full results from the nine events in the 6 p.m. ET session. Women’s 100 fly finals Luna Mertins, Lynn: 20 points Ann Carozza, West Chester: 17 points Cece Mayer, Queens (NC): 16 poins Men’s 100 fly finals Dominik Karacic, Drury: 20 points Tim Stollings, Findlay: 17 points Gregg Lichinsky, McKendree: 16 points Women’s 400 IM finals Marize Van Jaarsveld, Indy: 20 points Kennedy Loewen, Simon Fraser: 17 points May Lowy, Nova S'Eastern: 16 points Men's 400 IM finals Collyn Gagne, Simon Fraser: 20 points Cedric Buessing, Indy: 17 points Jarryd Baxter, Nova S'Eastern: 16 points Women's 200 free finals Monica Gumina, Queens (NC): 20 points Danielle Melilli, Queens (NC): 17 points Krystal Caylor, Indy: 16 points Men's 200 free finals Karol Ostrowski, Drury: 20 points Alex Kunert, Queens (NC): 17 points Ruben Van Leeuwen, Lewis: 16 points Women's 3 meter diving finals Madison Brinkman, St. Cloud State: 20 points Kamila Podsiadlo, Indy: 17 points Kelsey DeJesus, West Florida: 16 points Women's 400 medley relay Nova S'Eastern: 40 points Queens (NC): 34 points Indy: 32 points Men's 400 medley relay Queens (NC): 40 points McKendree: 34 points Florida Southern: 32 points Men's team rankings through Day 2: Queens (NC): 330 points Drury: 231 points Indy: 217 points McKendree: 161 points Findlay: 129 points Women's team rankings through Day 2: Queens (NC): 276 points Indy: 246 points Nova S'Eastern: 221 points Drury: 163 points West Chester: 99 points The championships continues tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. Day 2 schedule: 2022 DII swimming and diving championships
The 2022 DII men's and women's swimming and diving championship continues Thursday with another morning and evening session. There were seven preliminaries to kick off Thursday's action. The finals for all of the previous preliminaries will occur in the evening along with the men's and women's 400 medley relay. You can watch the events live on NCAA.com and follow real-time results here. Here's the schedule for Session 4 tonight and the heat sheets for the finals Session 4 | 6 p.m.: Women's 100 butterfly finals Men's 100 butterfly finals Women's 400 IM finals Men's 400 IM finals Women's 200 freestyle finals Men's 200 freestyle finals Women's 3 meter diving finals Women's 400 medley relay Men's 400 medley relay The results from Session 3 are below but can also be viewed here. Session 3 results: Women's 100 butterfly preliminaries Ann Carozza, West Chester Luna Mertins, Lynn Cece Mayer, Queens (NC) Celina Marquez, Nova Southeastern Lucia Martelli, Delta State Ester Rizzetto, West Florida Isabelle Sering, Saint Leo Men's 100 butterfly preliminaries Dominik Karacic, Drury Cami Marrugo Montano, Findlay Kael Yorke, Indy Tim Stollings, Findlay Steven Aimable, Nova Southeastern Gregg Lichinsky, McKendree Matej Dusa, Queens (NC) Michael Wolsek, Wayne State Women's 400 IM preliminaries Marize Van Jaarsveld, Indy May Lowy, Nova Southeastern Bec Cross, Drury Andre Gomez Espinosa, Indy Savanna Best, Nova Southeastern Lyssa Wood, Lindenwood Lily Borgenheimer, Colorado Mesa Kennedy Loewn, Simon Fraser Men's 400 IM preliminaries Collyn Gagne, Simon Fraser Cedric Buessing, Indy Jarryd Baxter, Nova Southeastern Mohamed Hegazy, Queens (NC) Erikas Kapocius, NMU Yannick Plasil, Queens (NC) Andreas Marz, Queens (NC) Keegan Hawkins, Grand Valley Women's 200 freestyle preliminaries Monica Gumina, Queens (NC) Krystal Caylor, Indy Tori Meklensek, Simon Fraser Beatriz B. Olivieri, Rollins Montana White, Azusa Pacific Kate Agger, Wingate Kelsea Wright, Colorado Mesa Melilli Danielle, Queens (NC) Men's 200 freestyle preliminaries Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) Skyler Cook-Weeks, Queens (NC) Ruben Van Leeuwen, Lewis Balazs Berecz, Queens (NC) Xander Skinner, McKendree Karol Ostrowski, Drury Ward Lockhart, Rollins Alireza Yavari, McKendree Women's 3 meter diving preliminaries Madison Brinkman, St. Cloud State Kelsey DeJesus, West Florida Gracyn Segard, Grand Valley Daniela Reyes, West Florida Mikaela Starr, Indy Kamila Podsiadlo, Indy Regan Gubera, McKendree Jolynn Harris, Colorado Mesa
Results from Day 1 — Session 2 
2022 DII swimming & diving championship: day one men's recap The second session of the first day of the 2022 DII swimming and diving championships has come to an end. Here are the full results from the 11 events in the 6 p.m. ET session. Women’s 200 medley relay Nova S’Eastern: 40 points Drury: 34 points Queens (NC): 32 points Men’s 200 medley relay Drury: 40 points Queens (NC): 34 points Indy: 32 points Women’s 1,000 free Sophie Lange, Queens (NC): 20 points Allison Weber, Drury: 17 points Kate Agger, Wingate: 16 points Men’s 1000 free Ward Lockhart, Rollins: 20 points Cedric Buessing, Indy: 17 points Miguel Marcos, Wingate: 16 points Women’s 200 IM finals Marize Van Jaarsveld, Indy: 20 points Celina Marquez: 17 points Katie McCoy: 16 points Men’s 200 IM finals Alex Kunert, Queens: 20 points Collyn Gagne, Simon Fraser: 17 points Emaniel Fava, Delta State: 16 points Women’s 50 free finals Danielle Melilli, Queens: 20 points Monica Gumina, Queens: 17 points Johanna Buys, Indy: 16 points Men’s 50 free finals Matej Dusa, Queens: 20 points Karol Ostrowski, Drury: 17 points Skyler Cook-Weeks, Queens: 16 points Men’s 1 meter diving finals Cade Hammond, Indy: 20 points Julio Osuna Kelly, Indy: 17 points Jason Lenzo, Indy: 16 points Women’s 200 free relay Indy: 40 points Lindenwood: 34 points Drury: 32 points Men’s 200 free relay Queens (NC): 40 points Drury: 34 points Indy: 32 points Men’s team rankings after Day 1 Queens (NC): 181 Indy: 154 Drury: 144 McKendree: 79 Colorado Mesa: 74 Women’s team rankings after Day 1 Queens (NC): 157 Nova S’Eastern: 129 Indy: 126 Drury: 111 Carson-Newman: 53 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:26 pm, March 9, 2022Results from Day 1 - Session 1 The first session of the 2022 DII swimming and diving championships has wrapped up. Tampa's Megan Golfthorpe sits in first place in the women's 1000 free after session 1. Aidan Henry of Queens (NC) leads the men's 1000 free. The final heat of each event is scheduled for session 2, which starts at 6 p.m. ET. Watch session 2 live here. Click or tap any of the event names for full results. Women's 200 IM preliminaries Marizel Van Jaarsveld, Indianapolis Bec Cross, Drury Celina Marquez, Nova Southeastern Tova Andersson, Queens (NC) Kennedy Loewen, Simon Fraser Katie McCoy, Indianapolis Lily Borgenheimer, Colorado Mesa Aleksandra Maslova, Nova Southeastern Men 200 IM preliminaries Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) Emanuel Fava, Delta State Collyn Gagne, Simon Fraser Matheo Mateos-Mongelos, Lindenwood Balazs Berecz, Queens (NC) Andrew Rodriguez, Drury James Brown, Drury Jarryd Baxter, Nova Southeastern Women's 50 free preliminaries Danielle Melilli, Queens (NC) Luna Mertins, Lynn Monica Gumina, Queens (NC) Johanna Buys, Indianapolis Elizaveta Bazarova, Tampa Ester Rizzetto, West Florida Kate Flynn, Minnesota St. Mankato Yasmin Preusse, Drury Men's 50 free preliminaries Karol Ostrowski, Drury Matej Dusa, Queens (NC) Skyler Cook-Weeks, Queens (NC) Luka Cvetko, Wayne State Kyle Micallef, Florida Southern Alex Bowen, Drury Abe Townley, St. Cloud St. Tim Stollings, Findlay Men's 1 meter diving preliminaries Julio Osuna Kelly, Indianapolis Cade Hammond, Indianapolis Jason Lenzo, Indianapolis A full replay of the session can be seen here.
Click here for preliminary results | heat sheet | Wednesday's timeline | 1M men's championship results Day 1 schedule: 2022 DII swimming and diving championships
The DII men's and women's swimming and diving championship is back, and today, student-athletes will compete in two separate sessions live on NCAA.com. Session 1 includes preliminary races, and Session 2 crowns finals winners. Watch the men's session live here | Watch the women's session live here Follow the real-time results here. Here's the schedule for today's events (all times Eastern). Session 1 | 10 a.m. Women's 200 IM preliminaries Men 200 IM preliminaries Women 50 free preliminaries Men 50 free preliminaries Women's 1000 free Men 1000 free Men 1 meter diving preliminaries Session 2 | 6 p.m. Women 200 medley relay Men 200 medley relay Women 1000 free Men 1000 free Women 200 IM finals Men 200 IM finals Women 50 free finals Men 50 free finals Men 1 meter diving finals Women 200 free relay Men 200 free relay share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:45 am, March 9, 20222022 Division II men's and women's swimming and diving championships diving qualifiers announcedINDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the participants in the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships. CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST OF MEN'S QUALIFIERS CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST OF WOMEN'S QUALIFIERS The men’s and women’s championships will be held March 9-12 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. Queens University of Charlotte and the Greensboro Aquatic Center will serve as co-hosts. A total of 18 male student-athletes and a total of 22 female student-athletes will compete in the diving portion of the championships. Divers were determined by performances achieved during the Qualification Diving Meet, held Tuesday, March 8, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The complete list of all swimmers and divers competing in the championships is available at http://www.ncaa.com/sports/swimming-women/d2 (women) and http://www.ncaa.com/sports/swimming-men/d2 (men). Qualifiers announced for DII men's and women's swimming and diving championships
The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced Wednesday the qualifiers for the 2022 NCAA DII men's and women's swimming and diving championships. The championships will be held March 9-12 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Invited Swimmers by Team reports below show each student-athlete who was selected by team and lists the events in which they were selected. Please reference the Psych Sheets to view all individual event entries. The Psych Sheets below show the invited swimmers with the events in which they achieved an automatically qualifying "A" cut standard or an invited "B" cut standard above the dotted "invited" line and their optional event "B" cut times below the line. The Relay Eligibility List indicates those institutions that may enter a relay for competition at the championships. The list of swim alternates and the men's and women's diving preliminary qualifications lists also are below. Men's Invited swimmers by team Psych sheet Alternate list Relay eligibility Diving preliminary qualification Women's Invited swimmers by team Psych sheet Alternate list Relay eligibility Diving preliminary qualification
2022 DII men's and women's swimming and diving selections set for Wednesday
The 2022 DII men's and women's swimming and diving selections will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 23. You can find them right here on NCAA.com. When: Wednesday, Feb. 23 Where: NCAA.com This year's swimming and diving championships will take place Mar. 9-12 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, NC.
DII Men's Swimming and Diving Championship History
Below is the history of the team titles in the NCAA men's swimming and diving championship since 1964. Queens (N.C.) has won the last six men's team championships since 2015. YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2021 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 561 Indianapolis 369 Birmingham, Ala. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 606 Delta State 364.5 Indianapolis 2018 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 558 California Baptist 307 Greensboro, N.C. 2017 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 563.5 Drury 350 Birmingham, Ala. 2016 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 449 Lindenwood 299.5 Indianapolis 2015 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 433.5 Drury 417.5 Indianapolis 2014 Drury Brian Reynolds 569.5 Wayne State (Mich.) 358.5 Geneva, Ohio 2013 Drury Brian Reynolds 546 Florida Southern 397 Birmingham, Ala. 2012 Drury Brian Reynolds 473 UC San Diego 400 Mansfield, Texas 2011 Drury Brian Reynolds 600.5 UC San Diego 345 San Antonio 2010 Drury Brian Reynolds 538 Incarnate Word 403 Canton, Ohio 2009 Drury Brian Reynolds 543 Wayne State (Mich.) 504.5 Houston 2008 Drury Brian Reynolds 523.5 Missouri S&T 336 Missouri S&T 2007 Drury Brian Reynolds 665.5 North Dakota 485 Buffalo, N.Y. 2006 Drury Brian Reynolds 649 Cal State Bakersfield 543.5 Indianapolis 2005 Drury Brian Reynolds 726 Cal State Bakersfield 480 Orlando, Fla. 2004 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 718.5 Drury 586 Buffalo, N.Y. 2003 Drury Brian Reynolds 612 Cal State Bakersfield 535 North Dakota 2002 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 529 North Dakota 507 Orlando, Fla. 2001 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 621 Drury 562.5 Canton, Ohio 2000 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 687 Drury 630 Buffalo, N.Y. 1999 Drury Brian Reynolds 829 Cal State Bakersfield 557 Buffalo, N.Y. 1998 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 730 Drury 637 Ashland 1997 Oakland Peter Hovland 767 Drury 623 San Antonio 1996 Oakland Peter Hovland 869.5 Cal State Bakersfield 640 North Dakota 1995 Oakland Peter Hovland 890 Cal State Bakersfield 573 Canton, Ohio 1994 Oakland Peter Hovland 791 Cal State Bakersfield 718.5 Canton, Ohio 1993 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 951 Oakland 549.5 Canton, Ohio 1992 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 910 Clarion 481 North Dakota 1991 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 853 Oakland 652 Milwaukee 1990 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 830 Oakland 686 Buffalo, N.Y. 1989 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 571 Oakland 406 Buffalo, N.Y. 1988 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 397 Oakland 344.5 Buffalo, N.Y. 1987 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 479.5 Oakland 246 Long Beach, Calif. 1986 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 549 Cal State Northridge 438 Orlando, Fla. 1985 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 488 Cal State Bakersfield 417.5 Orlando, Fla. 1984 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 319.5 Oakland 226 Hofstra 1983 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 352.5 Oakland 347.5 Long Beach, Calif. 1982 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 444 Puget Sound 244.5 Clarion 1981 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 349 Oakland 338 Youngstown State 1980 Oakland Ernie Maglischo 312 Cal State Northridge 263 Youngstown State 1979 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 384 Oakland 170 Northern Michigan 1978 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 304 Chico State 282 Springfield 1977 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 326 UC Irvine 305 Youngstown State 1976 Chico State Ernie Maglischo 428 Cal State Northridge 283 Springfield 1975 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 277 UC Irvine 210 Cleveland State 1974 Chico State Ernie Maglischo 285 UC Davis 227 Long Beach State 1973 Chico State Ernie Maglischo 262 UC Irvine 212 Wayne State (Mich.) 1972 Eastern Michigan Mike Jones 222 UC Irvine/Cal State Northridge 164 Washington & Lee 1971 UC Irvine Ed Newland 242 South Florida 176 Springfield 1970 UC Irvine Ed Newland 230 Springfield 166 Oakland 1969 UC Irvine Albert Irwin 248 Kenyon 190 Springfield 1968 Long Beach State Don Gambril 349 Texas-Arlington 216 Emory 1967 UC Santa Barbara Rock Rowland 255.5 UC Irvine 246 Commerce, Calif. 1966 San Diego State Bill Burgess 243.5 San Jose State 213 Illinois State 1965 San Diego State Bill Burgess 168.5 Long Beach State 147 Illinois State 1964 Bucknell Robert Latour 83 East Carolina 50 Grove City
DII Women's Swimming and Diving Championship History
Below is the history of the team titles in the NCAA women's swimming and diving championship since 1964. Queens (N.C.) has won the last six women's team championships since 2015. YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2021 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 694 Indianapolis 391 Birmingham, Ala. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 707.5 Drury 345 Indianapolis 2018 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 574.5 Drury 401 Greensboro, N.C. 2017 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 467 Drury 385 Birmingham, Ala. 2016 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 567 Wingate 364.5 Indianapolis 2015 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 540.5 Drury 489.5 Indianapolis 2014 Drury Brian Reynolds 486 Queens (N.C.) 368.5 Geneva, Ohio 2013 Drury Brian Reynolds 432.5 Wayne State (Mich.) 388 Birmingham, Ala. 2012 Wayne State (Mich.) Sean Peters 497 Drury 496 Mansfield, Texas 2011 Drury Brian Reynolds 483.5 Wayne State (Mich.) 388 San Antonio 2010 Drury Brian Reynolds 657 Wayne State (Mich.) 531 Canton, Ohio 2009 Drury Brian Reynolds 618.5 Wayne State (Mich.) 453.5 Houston 2008 Truman Mark Gole 461.5 Drury 449 Missouri S&T 2007 Drury Brian Reynolds 646.5 Truman 518 Buffalo, N.Y. 2006 Truman Mark Gole 664 Drury 505 Indianapolis 2005 Truman Colleen Murphy 579.5 Drury 530 Orlando, Fla. 2004 Truman Colleen Murphy 641 Drury 561 Buffalo, N.Y. 2003 Truman Colleen Murphy 682 Drury 410 North Dakota 2002 Truman Seth Huston 733 Drury 548 Orlando, Fla. 2001 Truman