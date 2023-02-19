Live updates of the 2023 DII swimming and diving championships
2023 Division II men's and women's swimming and diving selections date and time
The 2022 NCAA Division II men's and women's swimming and diving selections will be released on Wednesday, February 22 via press release on NCAA.com.
The championships are March 8-11 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.
DII swim and diving championship history
Queens (N.C.) won the 2022 DII men's swimming and diving championship, its seventh-straight title since 2015. Queens (N.C.) also won the 2022 DII women's swimming and diving championship, its seventh-straight since 2015. Queens has swept the DII swimming and diving titles in every year since 2015, except the pandemic cancelled 2020 season.
Find the complete DII men's and women's championship history below.
Men's
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|607.5
|Drury
|522
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2021
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|561
|UIndy
|369
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|606
|Delta State
|364.5
|Indianapolis
|2018
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|558
|California Baptist
|307
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2017
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|563.5
|Drury
|350
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|449
|Lindenwood
|299.5
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|433.5
|Drury
|417.5
|Indianapolis
|2014
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|569.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|358.5
|Geneva, Ohio
|2013
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|546
|Florida Southern
|397
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|473
|UC San Diego
|400
|Mansfield, Texas
|2011
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|600.5
|UC San Diego
|345
|San Antonio
|2010
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|538
|Incarnate Word
|403
|Canton, Ohio
|2009
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|543
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|504.5
|Houston
|2008
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|523.5
|Missouri S&T
|336
|Missouri S&T
|2007
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|665.5
|North Dakota
|485
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2006
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|649
|Cal State Bakersfield
|543.5
|Indianapolis
|2005
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|726
|Cal State Bakersfield
|480
|Orlando, Fla.
|2004
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|718.5
|Drury
|586
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2003
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|612
|Cal State Bakersfield
|535
|North Dakota
|2002
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|529
|North Dakota
|507
|Orlando, Fla.
|2001
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|621
|Drury
|562.5
|Canton, Ohio
|2000
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|687
|Drury
|630
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1999
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|829
|Cal State Bakersfield
|557
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1998
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|730
|Drury
|637
|Ashland
|1997
|Oakland
|Peter Hovland
|767
|Drury
|623
|San Antonio
|1996
|Oakland
|Peter Hovland
|869.5
|Cal State Bakersfield
|640
|North Dakota
|1995
|Oakland
|Peter Hovland
|890
|Cal State Bakersfield
|573
|Canton, Ohio
|1994
|Oakland
|Peter Hovland
|791
|Cal State Bakersfield
|718.5
|Canton, Ohio
|1993
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|951
|Oakland
|549.5
|Canton, Ohio
|1992
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|910
|Clarion
|481
|North Dakota
|1991
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|853
|Oakland
|652
|Milwaukee
|1990
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|830
|Oakland
|686
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1989
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|571
|Oakland
|406
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1988
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|397
|Oakland
|344.5
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1987
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|479.5
|Oakland
|246
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1986
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|549
|Cal State Northridge
|438
|Orlando, Fla.
|1985
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|488
|Cal State Bakersfield
|417.5
|Orlando, Fla.
|1984
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|319.5
|Oakland
|226
|Hofstra
|1983
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|352.5
|Oakland
|347.5
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1982
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|444
|Puget Sound
|244.5
|Clarion
|1981
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|349
|Oakland
|338
|Youngstown State
|1980
|Oakland
|Ernie Maglischo
|312
|Cal State Northridge
|263
|Youngstown State
|1979
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|384
|Oakland
|170
|Northern Michigan
|1978
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|304
|Chico State
|282
|Springfield
|1977
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|326
|UC Irvine
|305
|Youngstown State
|1976
|Chico State
|Ernie Maglischo
|428
|Cal State Northridge
|283
|Springfield
|1975
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|277
|UC Irvine
|210
|Cleveland State
|1974
|Chico State
|Ernie Maglischo
|285
|UC Davis
|227
|Long Beach State
|1973
|Chico State
|Ernie Maglischo
|262
|UC Irvine
|212
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|1972
|Eastern Michigan
|Mike Jones
|222
|UC Irvine/Cal State Northridge
|164
|Washington & Lee
|1971
|UC Irvine
|Ed Newland
|242
|South Florida
|176
|Springfield
|1970
|UC Irvine
|Ed Newland
|230
|Springfield
|166
|Oakland
|1969
|UC Irvine
|Albert Irwin
|248
|Kenyon
|190
|Springfield
|1968
|Long Beach State
|Don Gambril
|349
|Texas-Arlington
|216
|Emory
|1967
|UC Santa Barbara
|Rock Rowland
|255.5
|UC Irvine
|246
|Commerce, Calif.
|1966
|San Diego State
|Bill Burgess
|243.5
|San Jose State
|213
|Illinois State
|1965
|San Diego State
|Bill Burgess
|168.5
|Long Beach State
|147
|Illinois State
|1964
|Bucknell
|Robert Latour
|83
|East Carolina
|50
|Grove City
Women's
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|536.5
|UIndy
|423
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2021
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|694
|Indianapolis
|391
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|707.5
|Drury
|345
|Indianapolis
|2018
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|574.5
|Drury
|401
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2017
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|467
|Drury
|385
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|567
|Wingate
|364.5
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|540.5
|Drury
|489.5
|Indianapolis
|2014
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|486
|Queens (N.C.)
|368.5
|Geneva, Ohio
|2013
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|432.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|388
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|Sean Peters
|497
|Drury
|496
|Mansfield, Texas
|2011
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|483.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|388
|San Antonio
|2010
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|657
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|531
|Canton, Ohio
|2009
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|618.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|453.5
|Houston
|2008
|Truman
|Mark Gole
|461.5
|Drury
|449
|Missouri S&T
|2007
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|646.5
|Truman
|518
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2006
|Truman
|Mark Gole
|664
|Drury
|505
|Indianapolis
|2005
|Truman
|Colleen Murphy
|579.5
|Drury
|530
|Orlando, Fla.
|2004
|Truman
|Colleen Murphy
|641
|Drury
|561
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2003
|Truman
|Colleen Murphy
|682
|Drury
|410
|North Dakota
|2002
|Truman
|Seth Huston
|733
|Drury
|548
|Orlando, Fla.
|2001
|Truman
|Seth Huston
|656
|Drury
|610.5
|Canton, Ohio
|2000
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|663
|Truman
|556
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1999
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|613
|North Dakota
|603.5
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1998
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|578.5
|Cal State Bakersfield
|386
|Ashland
|1997
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|690.5
|Oakland
|490
|San Antonio
|1996
|Air Force
|Casey Converse
|697.5
|Oakland
|625
|North Dakota
|1995
|Air Force
|Casey Converse
|690
|Oakland
|563
|Canton, Ohio
|1994
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|630
|Air Force
|454.5
|Canton, Ohio
|1993
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|609
|Clarion
|406
|Canton, Ohio
|1992
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|621.5
|Northern Michigan
|475
|North Dakota
|1991
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|566
|Florida Atlantic
|404
|Milwaukee
|1990
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|423
|Cal State Northridge
|419
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1989
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|397
|North Dakota
|280
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1988
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|441
|Tampa
|285
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1987
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|349
|Clarion
|274
|Cal State Chico
|1986
|Clarion
|Becky Rutt Leas
|433
|Tampa
|343
|Orlando, Fla.
|1985
|South Florida
|Bill Mann
|492
|Cal State Northridge
|380
|Orlando, Fla.
|1984
|Clarion
|Becky Rutt Leas
|345
|Cal State Northridge
|260
|Hofstra
|1983
|Clarion
|Becky Rutt
|308
|Air Force
|299
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1982
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|391
|Vanderbilt
|324
|Truman