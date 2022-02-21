NCAA DII swimming and diving championships: Selections time, schedule

Last Updated 3:04 PM, February 21, 2022NCAA.comNCAA DII swimming and diving championships: Selections time, scheduleShare Queens (NC) wins the 2021 DII men's & women's swimming & diving championship 5:40 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest3:46 pm, February 21, 2022How to watch the 2022 DII men's and women's swimming and diving selection showThe 2022 DII men's and women's swimming and diving selection show will take place Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch it right here on NCAA.com. Shortly after, we will have the full field listed right here. When: Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Live on NCAA.com This year's swimming and diving championships will take place Mar. 9-12 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, NC. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:45 pm, February 21, 2022DII Men's Swimming and Diving Championship HistoryBelow is the history of the team titles in the NCAA men's swimming and diving championship since 1964. Queens (N.C.) has won the last six men's team championships since 2015. YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2021 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 561 Indianapolis 369 Birmingham, Ala. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 606 Delta State 364.5 Indianapolis 2018 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 558 California Baptist 307 Greensboro, N.C. 2017 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 563.5 Drury 350 Birmingham, Ala. 2016 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 449 Lindenwood 299.5 Indianapolis 2015 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 433.5 Drury 417.5 Indianapolis 2014 Drury Brian Reynolds 569.5 Wayne State (Mich.) 358.5 Geneva, Ohio 2013 Drury Brian Reynolds 546 Florida Southern 397 Birmingham, Ala. 2012 Drury Brian Reynolds 473 UC San Diego 400 Mansfield, Texas 2011 Drury Brian Reynolds 600.5 UC San Diego 345 San Antonio 2010 Drury Brian Reynolds 538 Incarnate Word 403 Canton, Ohio 2009 Drury Brian Reynolds 543 Wayne State (Mich.) 504.5 Houston 2008 Drury Brian Reynolds 523.5 Missouri S&T 336 Missouri S&T 2007 Drury Brian Reynolds 665.5 North Dakota 485 Buffalo, N.Y. 2006 Drury Brian Reynolds 649 Cal State Bakersfield 543.5 Indianapolis 2005 Drury Brian Reynolds 726 Cal State Bakersfield 480 Orlando, Fla. 2004 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 718.5 Drury 586 Buffalo, N.Y. 2003 Drury Brian Reynolds 612 Cal State Bakersfield 535 North Dakota 2002 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 529 North Dakota 507 Orlando, Fla. 2001 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 621 Drury 562.5 Canton, Ohio 2000 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 687 Drury 630 Buffalo, N.Y. 1999 Drury Brian Reynolds 829 Cal State Bakersfield 557 Buffalo, N.Y. 1998 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 730 Drury 637 Ashland 1997 Oakland Peter Hovland 767 Drury 623 San Antonio 1996 Oakland Peter Hovland 869.5 Cal State Bakersfield 640 North Dakota 1995 Oakland Peter Hovland 890 Cal State Bakersfield 573 Canton, Ohio 1994 Oakland Peter Hovland 791 Cal State Bakersfield 718.5 Canton, Ohio 1993 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 951 Oakland 549.5 Canton, Ohio 1992 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 910 Clarion 481 North Dakota 1991 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 853 Oakland 652 Milwaukee 1990 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 830 Oakland 686 Buffalo, N.Y. 1989 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 571 Oakland 406 Buffalo, N.Y. 1988 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 397 Oakland 344.5 Buffalo, N.Y. 1987 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 479.5 Oakland 246 Long Beach, Calif. 1986 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 549 Cal State Northridge 438 Orlando, Fla. 1985 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 488 Cal State Bakersfield 417.5 Orlando, Fla. 1984 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 319.5 Oakland 226 Hofstra 1983 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 352.5 Oakland 347.5 Long Beach, Calif. 1982 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 444 Puget Sound 244.5 Clarion 1981 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 349 Oakland 338 Youngstown State 1980 Oakland Ernie Maglischo 312 Cal State Northridge 263 Youngstown State 1979 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 384 Oakland 170 Northern Michigan 1978 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 304 Chico State 282 Springfield 1977 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 326 UC Irvine 305 Youngstown State 1976 Chico State Ernie Maglischo 428 Cal State Northridge 283 Springfield 1975 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 277 UC Irvine 210 Cleveland State 1974 Chico State Ernie Maglischo 285 UC Davis 227 Long Beach State 1973 Chico State Ernie Maglischo 262 UC Irvine 212 Wayne State (Mich.) 1972 Eastern Michigan Mike Jones 222 UC Irvine/Cal State Northridge 164 Washington & Lee 1971 UC Irvine Ed Newland 242 South Florida 176 Springfield 1970 UC Irvine Ed Newland 230 Springfield 166 Oakland 1969 UC Irvine Albert Irwin 248 Kenyon 190 Springfield 1968 Long Beach State Don Gambril 349 Texas-Arlington 216 Emory 1967 UC Santa Barbara Rock Rowland 255.5 UC Irvine 246 Commerce, Calif. 1966 San Diego State Bill Burgess 243.5 San Jose State 213 Illinois State 1965 San Diego State Bill Burgess 168.5 Long Beach State 147 Illinois State 1964 Bucknell Robert Latour 83 East Carolina 50 Grove City share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:44 pm, February 21, 2022DII Women's Swimming and Diving Championship HistoryBelow is the history of the team titles in the NCAA women's swimming and diving championship since 1964. Queens (N.C.) has won the last six women's team championships since 2015. YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2021 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 694 Indianapolis 391 Birmingham, Ala. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 707.5 Drury 345 Indianapolis 2018 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 574.5 Drury 401 Greensboro, N.C. 2017 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 467 Drury 385 Birmingham, Ala. 2016 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 567 Wingate 364.5 Indianapolis 2015 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 540.5 Drury 489.5 Indianapolis 2014 Drury Brian Reynolds 486 Queens (N.C.) 368.5 Geneva, Ohio 2013 Drury Brian Reynolds 432.5 Wayne State (Mich.) 388 Birmingham, Ala. 2012 Wayne State (Mich.) Sean Peters 497 Drury 496 Mansfield, Texas 2011 Drury Brian Reynolds 483.5 Wayne State (Mich.) 388 San Antonio 2010 Drury Brian Reynolds 657 Wayne State (Mich.) 531 Canton, Ohio 2009 Drury Brian Reynolds 618.5 Wayne State (Mich.) 453.5 Houston 2008 Truman Mark Gole 461.5 Drury 449 Missouri S&T 2007 Drury Brian Reynolds 646.5 Truman 518 Buffalo, N.Y. 2006 Truman Mark Gole 664 Drury 505 Indianapolis 2005 Truman Colleen Murphy 579.5 Drury 530 Orlando, Fla. 2004 Truman Colleen Murphy 641 Drury 561 Buffalo, N.Y. 2003 Truman Colleen Murphy 682 Drury 410 North Dakota 2002 Truman Seth Huston 733 Drury 548 Orlando, Fla. 2001 Truman Seth Huston 656 Drury 610.5 Canton, Ohio 2000 Drury Brian Reynolds 663 Truman 556 Buffalo, N.Y. 1999 Drury Brian Reynolds 613 North Dakota 603.5 Buffalo, N.Y. 1998 Drury Brian Reynolds 578.5 Cal State Bakersfield 386 Ashland 1997 Drury Brian Reynolds 690.5 Oakland 490 San Antonio 1996 Air Force Casey Converse 697.5 Oakland 625 North Dakota 1995 Air Force Casey Converse 690 Oakland 563 Canton, Ohio 1994 Oakland Tracy Huth 630 Air Force 454.5 Canton, Ohio 1993 Oakland Tracy Huth 609 Clarion 406 Canton, Ohio 1992 Oakland Tracy Huth 621.5 Northern Michigan 475 North Dakota 1991 Oakland Tracy Huth 566 Florida Atlantic 404 Milwaukee 1990 Oakland Tracy Huth 423 Cal State Northridge 419 Buffalo, N.Y. 1989 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 397 North Dakota 280 Buffalo, N.Y. 1988 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 441 Tampa 285 Buffalo, N.Y. 1987 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 349 Clarion 274 Cal State Chico 1986 Clarion Becky Rutt Leas 433 Tampa 343 Orlando, Fla. 1985 South Florida Bill Mann 492 Cal State Northridge 380 Orlando, Fla. 1984 Clarion Becky Rutt Leas 345 Cal State Northridge 260 Hofstra 1983 Clarion Becky Rutt 308 Air Force 299 Long Beach, Calif. 1982 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 391 Vanderbilt 324 Truman