NCAA DII swimming and diving championships: Selections time, schedule

The 2022 DII men's and women's swimming and diving selection show will take place Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch it right here on NCAA.com. Shortly after, we will have the full field listed right here.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Live on NCAA.com

This year's swimming and diving championships will take place Mar. 9-12 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, NC.