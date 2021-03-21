Queens (NC) wins both the men's and women's 2021 DII swimming & diving championships

Last Updated 2:09 AM, March 21, 2021NCAA.comQueens (NC) wins both the men's and women's 2021 DII swimming & diving championshipsShare Queens (NC) wins the 2021 DII men's & women's swimming & diving championship 5:40 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:04 am, March 21, 2021Queens (NC) wins 2021 men's and women's championships Queens (N.C.) Athletics Queens (NC) won both the men's and women's DII swimming & diving championships on Saturday, March 20. Queens (NC) won both the men's and women's championship for DII swimming & diving on Saturday. The men's team finished 561 points, while the women's team totaled 695. The Royals have now won six straight national championships. Two DII records were also set. McKendree's Fabio Dalu won the men's 1650 freestyle with a time of 14:55.12, while Drury's Karol Ostrowski captured the men's 100 freestyle with a 49.49. Below are the individual national champions that were crowned on Saturday. Women's 1650 freestyle: Francesca Bains, Queens (NC) — 16:30.98 Men's 1650 freestyle: Fabio Dalu, McKendree — 14:55.12 (new DII record) Women's 100 freestyle: Lexie Baker, Queens (NC) — 49.49 Men's 100 freestyle: Karol Ostrowski, Drury — 41.25 (new DII record) Women's 200 backstroke: Katie McCoy, Indianapolis — 1:56.39 Men's 200 backstroke: Nathan Bighetti, Drury — 1:43.51 Men's 1 meter diving: Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa — 568.50 Women's 200 breaststroke: Bec Cross, Drury — 2:13.59 Men's 200 breaststroke: Filipe Pinheiro — 1:55.80 Full results can be found here.
12:29 pm, March 20, 2021
Day 4 from Birmingham: Keep up with what's happening in 2021 DII swimming & diving championship
2021 DII swimming & diving championship: day three recap
It's the fourth and final day of the 2021 DII swimming and diving championships. After three days, Queens (NC) men's and women's sit in the lead. Click here to track scoring for each event here. The competitions will be streamed on this page. The first session begins at 11 a.m. ET and has all prelims. The second session begins at 7 p.m. ET. Here's the schedule: Women 1650 Free Men 1650 Free Women 100 Free Finals Men 100 Free Finals Women 200 Back Finals Men 200 Back Finals Women 200 Breast Finals Men 200 Breast Finals Men 1 mtr Diving Finals Women 400 Free Relay Men 400 Free Relay
3:45 am, March 20, 2021
Queens (NC) men, women lead after Day 3
2021 DII swimming & diving championship: day three, evening session full replay
Day 3 of the 2021 DII swimming & diving champions are complete. Queens (NC) men's and women's teams are leading with 456 points and 517.5 points, respectively. Listed below are the winner's from Saturday's evening session. Women's 500-yard freestyle: Giulia Grasso, Queens (NC) — 4:48.20 Men's 500-yard freestyle: Fabio Dalu, McKendree — 4:19.88 Women's 100-yard backstroke: Laura Pareja, Drury — 52.98 Men's 100-yard backstroke: Giulio Brugnoni, Delta State — 46.77 Women's 100-yard breaststroke: Danielle Melilli, Queens (NC) — 1:01.32 Men's 100-yard breaststroke: Gerald Brown, Lindenwood — 52.77; Joao Santos, Emmanuel (GA) — 52.77 Women's 200-yard butterfly: Celeste Taylor, Delta State —1:58.29 Men's 200-yard butterfly: Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) — 1:42.85 Women's 3-meter diving: Graycn Segard, Grand Valley State — 487.15 Women's 800-yard freestyle relay: Queens (NC) — 7:16.98 Men's 800-yard freestyle relay: Queens (NC) — 6:22.59 Full results can be found here. Live coverage of Day 4 begins tomorrow at 11 a.m. on NCAA.com.
12:00 am, March 20, 2021
Queens (NC) men, women lead halfway into Day 3
2021 DII swimming & diving championship: day three, morning session full replay
The Royals' men's and women's teams both lead midway through Day of 3 of the 2021 DII men's and women's swimming & diving championships. Queens (NC) sophomore Danielle Melilli won the women's 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.22. Teammate Francesca Bains then captured the women's 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 16:35.74 to close the morning session. Today's evening session will begin at 6:45 p.m. ET and will be stream live on NCAA.com. Full results can be found here.
12:15 pm, March 19, 2021
Day 3 from Birmingham: Keep up with what's happening in 2021 DII swimming & diving championships
2021 DII swimming & diving championship: day two women's recap
It's the third day of the 2021 DII swimming and diving championships. After two days, Queens (NC) leads in both the men's and the women's. You can follow all scoring during the events here. The entire competition will be streamed on this page. The first session begins at 11 a.m. ET and will consist of all prelims. The second session begins at 7 p.m. ET. Here's what's on tap for that. Women 500 Free Finals Men 500 Free Finals Women 100 Back Finals Men 100 Back Finals Women 100 Breast Finals Women 200 Fly Finals Men 200 Fly Finals Women 800 Free Relay Men 800 Free Relay
4:03 am, March 19, 2021
Queens (NC) men and women lead after Day 2
After the conclusion of Thursday's evening session, Queens (NC) men and women lead the team competition.
2021 DII swimming & diving championship: day two, evening session full replay
The Royals picked up a pair of key finishes with Alex Kunert and Lexie Baker placing second in the men's and women's 200-yard freestyle respectively. Additionally, Queens (NC) took first place in the 400-yard medley relay with Rachel Massaro, Danielle Melilli, Kayla Tenant, and Lexie Baker posting a winning time of 1:54:96. It's far from over though, Drury sit close behind Queens (NC) in both the men's and women's competition. The Panthers won the men's 400-yard medley relay, as well as the men's 200-yard freestyle relay to keep things close. Bec Cross placed a time 4:14:19 in the women's 400-yard individual medley to win the event and keep the Panther's in second place in the women's competition. All results for today are available here. Tomorrow's morning session will begin at 11 a.m. ET and will be streaming live on NCAA.com.
11:13 pm, March 18, 2021
Queens (NC) women, Drury men lead halfway into Day 2
Thursday's morning session of the 2021 DII swimming and diving championships wrapped up with the Queens (NC) women and Drury men leading the team competitions.
2021 DII swimming & diving championship: day two, morning session full replay
The Royals won the women's 200-yard medley relay with their team of Rachel Massaro, Danielle Melilli, Kayla Tennant and Natalie Van Noy posting a time of 1:40:13. Melilli also won the individual championship in the 50-yard freestyle. The Panthers picked up a big win in the men's 200-yard medley relay, currently the difference in the team rankings. Drury's quartet of Nathan Bighetti, Dawid Nowodworski, Dominik Karacic and Alex Bowen won the event with a time of 1:24:69. Freshman Karol Ostrowski and Bowen also gave the Panthers a 1-2 finish in the 50-yard freestyle. All results for today are available here. Today's evening session will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streaming live on NCAA.com.
11:28 am, March 18, 2021
Competition resumes in Birmingham on day 2 of the 2021 DII swimming & diving championships
After the threat of severe weather in Birmingham, Alabama disrupted day 1 of the 2021 DII swimming & diving championships, competition resumes Thursday at noon at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Wednesday's previously scheduled finals will be completed in the first session Thursday. Women's 1M diving finals begin at 1:30 p.m. ET with all 16 divers making 11 dives. Men's 3M diving finals will begin at 4 p.m. ET with all 16 divers making 11 dives. The entire competition will be streamed on this page. You can track live scoring right here.
3:53 pm, March 17, 2021
Threat of severe weather halts day 1 of 2021 DII swimming & diving championships
Severe weather threats halted day 1 of competition at the 2021 DII swimming & diving championships. Weather warnings in the Birmingham area led city officials to close the CrossPlex Wednesday before noon, cutting the morning preliminary session short. The championship is expected to resume Thursday at noon ET. Due to weather warnings in the Birmingham area, the City of Birmingham will be closing the CrossPlex for the remainder of the day. The #NCAAD2 Swimming & Diving Championship will be postponed until Thursday at Noon ET. pic.twitter.com/BpS0GOn3KL — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 17, 2021 Competition will resume at noon ET Thursday and last through roughly 11:30 p.m. ET. Wednesday's previously scheduled finals will be completed in the first session Thursday. The entire competition will be streamed on this page. You can track live scoring right here.
11:49 am, March 17, 2021
Day 1 from Birmingham: Keep up with what's happening in the 2021 DII swimming & diving championships
The 2021 DII swimming & diving championships begin today in Birmingham, Alabama. We'll be live streaming all four days of competition here on this page. You can track live scoring right here. Below is the full championship event schedule: Wednesday, March 17 — 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Thursday, March 18 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Friday, March 19 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Saturday, March 20 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
8:38 pm, March 10, 2021
How to watch the 2021 DII swimming & diving championship
The 2021 DII swimming & diving championship will take place from March 17-20 at Birmingham CrossPlex, in Birmingham, Ala. All four days of the championship will stream live on this page. You can also track the live scoring right here. Below is the full championship event schedule: Wednesday, March 17 — 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Thursday, March 18 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Friday, March 19 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Saturday, March 20 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
11:47 pm, March 16, 2021
2021 DII men's and women's diving qualifiers announced
The NCAA DII Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee have announced the participants in the 2021 NCAA DII Men's and Women's Diving Championships. The Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, Alabama will play host to the men's and women's championships this year, running from March 17-20. A total of 16 male student-athletes and a total of 16 female student-athletes will compete in the diving portion of the championships. All 32 qualifiers for the men's and women's diving championships are listed here.
7:45 pm, March 6, 2021
2021 DII swimming and diving championship qualifiers announced
The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced Saturday the qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships. Men's Invited swimmers by team Psych sheet Alternate list Relay eligibility Diving preliminary qualification Women's Invited swimmers by team Psych sheet Alternate list Relay eligibility Diving preliminary qualification
4:32 pm, February 22, 2021
Everything you need to know for selections
When: The 2021 DII swimming & diving selections are scheduled for Saturday, March 6. Where: The release will be published in full right here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DII swimming & diving championships will take place from March 17-20 at Birmingham CrossPlex, in Birmingham, Ala. They will stream live on this page. Below is the full championship event schedule: Wednesday, March 17 — 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Thursday, March 18 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Friday, March 19 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Saturday, March 20 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
4:43 pm, February 22, 2021
DII men's championship history
Queens (N.C.) has won the last five national championships for men's swimming & diving. Watch the Royals capture the 2019 title right here. Below is the complete championship history for DII men's swimming & diving. YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2019 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 606 Delta State 364.5 Indianapolis 2018 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 558 California Baptist 307 Greensboro, NC 2017 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 563.5 Drury 350 Birmingham, Ala. 2016 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 449 Lindenwood 299.5 Indianapolis 2015 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 433.5 Drury 417.5 Indianapolis 2014 Drury Brian Reynolds 569.5 Wayne State (Mich.) 358.5 Geneva, Ohio 2013 Drury Brian Reynolds 546 Florida Southern 397 Birmingham, Ala. 2012 Drury Brian Reynolds 473 UC San Diego 400 Mansfield, Texas 2011 Drury Brian Reynolds 600.5 UC San Diego 345 San Antonio 2010 Drury Brian Reynolds 538 Incarnate Word 403 Canton, Ohio 2009 Drury Brian Reynolds 543 Wayne State (Mich.) 504.5 Houston 2008 Dr Watch the Royals 2019 title right here. Below is the complete championship history for DII women's swimming & diving. YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2019 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 707.5 Drury 345 Indianapolis 2018 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 574.5 Drury 401 Greensboro, NC 2017 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 467 Drury 385 Birmingham, Ala. 2016 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 567 Wingate 364.5 Indianapolis 2015 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 540.5 Drury 489.5 Indianapolis 2014 Drury Brian Reynolds 486 Queens (N.C.) 368.5 Geneva, Ohio 2013 Drury Brian Reynolds 432.5 Wayne State (Mich.) 388 Birmingham, Ala. 2012 Wayne State (Mich.) Sean Peters 497 Drury 496 Mansfield, Texas 2011 Drury Brian Reynolds 483.5 Wayne State (Mich.) 388 San Antonio 2010 Drury Brian Reynolds 657 Wayne State (Mich.) 531 Canton, Ohio 2009 Drury Brian Reynolds 618.5 Wayne State (Mich.) 453.5 Houston 2008 Truman Mark Gole 461.5 Drury 449 Missouri S&T 2007 Drury Brian Reynolds 646.5 Truman 518 Buffalo, N.Y. 2006 Truman Mark Gole 664 Drury 505 Indianapolis 2005 Truman Colleen Murphy 579.5 Drury 530 Orlando, Fla. 2004 Truman Colleen Murphy 641 Drury 561 Buffalo, N.Y. 2003 Truman Colleen Murphy 682 Drury 410 North Dakota 2002 Truman Seth Huston 733 Drury 548 Orlando, Fla. 2001 Truman Seth Huston 656 Drury 610.5 Canton, Ohio 2000 Drury Brian Reynolds 663 Truman 556 Buffalo, N.Y. 1999 Drury Brian Reynolds 613 North Dakota 603.5 Buffalo, N.Y. 1998 Drury Brian Reynolds 578.5 Cal State Bakersfield 386 Ashland 1997 Drury Brian Reynolds 690.5 Oakland 490 San Antonio 1996 Air Force Casey Converse 697.5 Oakland 625 North Dakota 1995 Air Force Casey Converse 690 Oakland 563 Canton, Ohio 1994 Oakland Tracy Huth 630 Air Force 454.5 Canton, Ohio 1993 Oakland Tracy Huth 609 Clarion 406 Canton, Ohio 1992 Oakland Tracy Huth 621.5 Northern Michigan 475 North Dakota 1991 Oakland Tracy Huth 566 Florida Atlantic 404 Milwaukee 1990 Oakland Tracy Huth 423 Cal State Northridge 419 Buffalo, N.Y. 1989 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 397 North Dakota 280 Buffalo, N.Y. 1988 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 441 Tampa 285 Buffalo, N.Y. 1987 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 349 Clarion 274 Cal State Chico 1986 Clarion Becky Rutt Leas 433 Tampa 343 Orlando, Fla. 1985 South Florida Bill Mann 492 Cal State Northridge 380 Orlando, Fla. 1984 Clarion Becky Rutt Leas 345 Cal State Northridge 260 Hofstra 1983 Clarion Becky Rutt 308 Air Force 299 Long Beach, Calif. 1982 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 391 Vanderbilt 324 Truman share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link