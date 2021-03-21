Queens (NC) wins both the men's and women's 2021 DII swimming & diving championships

Queens (N.C.) Athletics Queens (NC) won both the men's and women's DII swimming & diving championships on Saturday, March 20.

Queens (NC) won both the men's and women's championship for DII swimming & diving on Saturday. The men's team finished 561 points, while the women's team totaled 695. The Royals have now won six straight national championships.

Two DII records were also set. McKendree's Fabio Dalu won the men's 1650 freestyle with a time of 14:55.12, while Drury's Karol Ostrowski captured the men's 100 freestyle with a 49.49.

Below are the individual national champions that were crowned on Saturday.

Women's 1650 freestyle: Francesca Bains, Queens (NC) — 16:30.98

Men's 1650 freestyle: Fabio Dalu, McKendree — 14:55.12 (new DII record)

Women's 100 freestyle: Lexie Baker, Queens (NC) — 49.49

Men's 100 freestyle: Karol Ostrowski, Drury — 41.25 (new DII record)

Women's 200 backstroke: Katie McCoy, Indianapolis — 1:56.39

Men's 200 backstroke: Nathan Bighetti, Drury — 1:43.51

Men's 1 meter diving: Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa — 568.50

Women's 200 breaststroke: Bec Cross, Drury — 2:13.59

Men's 200 breaststroke: Filipe Pinheiro — 1:55.80

Full results can be found here.