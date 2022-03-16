Queens (NC) wins the 2022 men's and women's DII swimming and diving championships

2022 DII swimming & diving championship: day four women's recap

Queens (NC) has done it again. The Royals men and women are champions for the seventh-consecutive year, winning both the 2022 DII men’s and women’s swimming and diving national championships.

The Royals held the lead going into the final day of the championships and never relented. Sophie Lange started the day, winning the women's 1650 free title and both the men's and women's 400 freestyle relay team closed the day with victories.

Queens (NC) is once again on top of the DII men's and women's swimming and diving world. You can see the full results here and see the top-three finishers in each event below.

Results from the final day of the 2022 DII men's and women's swimming and diving championships

Women's 1650 free

Sophie Lange, Queens (NC) Allison Weber, Drury Kate Agger, Wingate

Men's 1650 free

Ondrej Zach, Northern Michigan Miguel Marcos, Wingate Cedric Buessing, UIndy

Women's 100 free finals

Danielle Melilli, Queens (NC) Monica Gumina, Queens (NC) Ester Rizzetto, West Florida

Men's 100 free finals

Karol Ostrowski, Drury Matej Dusa, Queens (NC) Alex Kunert, Queens (NC)



Women's 200 back finals

Celina Marquez, Nova Southeastern Luna Mertins, Lynn Cassie Wright, Nova Southeastern

Men's 200 back finals

Mikita Tsmyh, Drury Ben Sampson, Colorado Mesa Nathan Bighetti, Drury

Women's 200 breast finals

Lily Borgenheimer, Colorado Mesa Kailee Morgan, Carson-Newman Marize Van Jaarsveld, UIndy

Men's 200 breast finals

JT Amrein, Oklahoma Christian Ludo Viberti, Florida Southern Davi Mourao, Drury

Women's 1 meter diving finals

Gracyn Segard, Grand Valley State Kelsey DeJesus, West Florida Mikaela Senkus, Wayne State (MI)

Women's 400 free relay

Queens (NC) UIndy West Chester

Men's 400 free relay