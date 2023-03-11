Last Updated 11:09 PM, March 11, 2023
UIndy men, Nova Southeastern women win 2023 DII swim and dive championships

University of Indianapolis wins the 2023 DII men's swimming & diving championship
March 10, 2023

UIndy men's swim and dive

The UIndy men and the Nova Southeastern women are the DII swim and dive champions for 2023. On the men's side, UIndy scored 527 points ahead of runner-up Drury with 450.5. For the women's, Nova Southeastern earned 536.5 points just ahead of UIndy's 488.5.

Click or tap here to view full results from all events. 

Full replays and recaps:

March 10, 2023

Day 3 results

McKendree celebrates after placing first in the 400-yard medley relay.

Day 3 at the 2023 DII swim and dive championships continued on Thursday with session 5. 

You can watch every race here on NCAA.com, and you can find the morning and evening results here.

Here are the results from Thursday's evening session

  • 100-yard butterfly (W) — Manon Compagner, Carson-Newman 
  • 100-yard butterfly (M) — Gregg Lichinsky, McKendree
  • 400-yard individual medley (W) — May Lowy, Nova Southeastern 
  • 400-yard individual medley (M) — Santiago Corredor, Tampa
  • 200-yard freestyle (W) —Emilia Ronningdal, Nova Southeastern 
  • 200-yard freestyle (M) — Thomas Flower, Nova Southeastern 
  • 3-meter diving (M) — Julio Osuna Kelly, Indianapolis 
  • 400-yard medley relay (W) - Time finals — Nova Southeastern 
  • 400-yard medley relay (M) - Time finals — McKendree  

Click here to view results from all events. 

March 9, 2023

Follow the 2023 DII swimming championships live here all week

DII swim and dive

Here is the schedule of events for Day 3:

6 p.m. Finals

  • 100-yard butterfly (W)
  • 100-yard butterfly (M)
  • 400-yard individual medley (W)
  • 400-yard individual medley (M)
  • 200-yard freestyle (W)
  • 200-yard freestyle (M)
  • 3-meter diving (M)
  • 400-yard medley relay (W) - Time finals

5-minute intermission

  • 400-yard medley relay (M) - Time finals

Click here to view live results from all events. 

Day 2 results:

March 8, 2023

Day 2 results

UIndy Athletics Kaitlyn McCoy swimming and diving at UIndy

The 2023 DII men's and women's swimming and diving championship Session III concluded today, as nine more individual national championships were decided.

You can watch every race here on NCAA.com, and you can find the morning and evening results here.

View the day two men's recap

Here's the full results from Session III:

  • Women's 1000 Free —  Emily Trieschmann, Nova S'eastern
  • Men's 1000 Free —  Cedric Buessing, Indy 
  • Women's 200 IM Finals — Emilia Ronningdal, Nova S'eastern
  • Men's 200 IM Finals — Benjamin Sampson, Colorado Mesa
  • Women's 50 Free Finals — Johanna Buys, Indy
  • Men's 50 Free Finals — Lamar Taylor, Henderson St.
  • Women's 1 mtr Diving Finals —  Luna Vejarano, Clarion
  • Women's 200 Medley Relay — Mollie Morfelt, Nova S'eastern
  • Men's 200 Medley Relay — Nathan Bighetti, Drury
March 8, 2023

2023 DII diving championship qualifiers announced

2023 Division II Diving Qualifiers Announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the participants in the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships.

The men’s and women’s championships will be held March 7-11 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. The University of Indianapolis and the Indiana Sports Corp will serve as co-hosts. A total of 18 male student-athletes and a total of 22 female student-athletes will compete in the diving portion of the championships.

Divers were determined by performances achieved during the Qualification Diving Meet, held Tuesday, March 7, at the IU Natatorium.

Click here to view the full list of men's qualifiers. 

Click here to view the full list of women's qualifiers. 

March 7, 2023

Day 1 results

McKendree Athletics McKendree Sophomore Leo Gandaria-Hernandez

On Tuesday, the men's and women's 800 free relays kicked off this year's finals with Session I. Below are the results from the action from Day 1. 

Women's 800 free relay results: 

1. Nova Southeastern: 7:13.65 (Meet Record)
2. Drury: 7:14.86
3. West Chester: 7:17.11
 
 
1. McKendree: 6:22.46
2. Tampa: 6:22.52
3. Grand Valley: 6:24.18
 

Click here for full results of each race. Click here to watch the day one full replay

Session II starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and can be streamed live on NCAA.com. Events include:

  • Women's 200 IM Prelims
  • Men's 200 IM Prelims
  • Women's 50 Free Prelims
  • Men's 50 Free Prelims
  • Women's 1000 Free
  • Men 1000 Free
  • Women 1 mtr Diving Prelims

The 2023 championships run through March 11 in Indianapolis. 

February 22, 2023

2023 championships qualification lists revealed

Swim & Dive championships

The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced Wednesday the qualifiers for the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 7-11 in Indianapolis.
 
The Invited Swimmers by Team reports below show each student-athlete who was selected by team and lists the events in which they were selected. Please reference the Psych Sheets to view all individual event entries.
 
The Psych Sheets below show the invited swimmers with the events in which they achieved an automatically qualifying “A” cut standard or an invited “B” cut standard above the dotted “invited” line and their optional event “B” cut times below the line.
 
The Relay Eligibility List indicates those institutions that may enter a relay for competition at the championships.
 
The list of swim alternates and the men’s and women’s diving preliminary qualifications lists also are below.
 
Men’s:

 
Women’s:

February 19, 2023

2023 Division II men's and women's swimming and diving selections date and time

DII swim

The 2023 NCAA Division II men's and women's swimming and diving selections will be released on Wednesday, February 22 via press release on NCAA.com. 

The championships are March 7-11 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

February 19, 2023

DII swim and diving championship history

Queens (N.C.) won the 2022 DII men's swimming and diving championship, its seventh-straight title since 2015. Queens (N.C.) also won the 2022 DII women's swimming and diving championship, its seventh-straight since 2015. Queens has swept the DII swimming and diving titles in every year since 2015, except the pandemic cancelled 2020 season.

Find the complete DII men's and women's championship history below.

Men's

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2022 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 607.5 Drury 522 Greensboro, N.C.
2021 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 561 UIndy 369 Birmingham, Ala.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 606 Delta State 364.5 Indianapolis
2018 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 558 California Baptist 307 Greensboro, N.C.
2017 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 563.5 Drury 350 Birmingham, Ala.
2016 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 449 Lindenwood 299.5 Indianapolis
2015 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 433.5 Drury 417.5 Indianapolis
2014 Drury Brian Reynolds 569.5 Wayne State (Mich.) 358.5 Geneva, Ohio
2013 Drury Brian Reynolds 546 Florida Southern 397 Birmingham, Ala.
2012 Drury Brian Reynolds 473 UC San Diego 400 Mansfield, Texas
2011 Drury Brian Reynolds 600.5 UC San Diego 345 San Antonio
2010 Drury Brian Reynolds 538 Incarnate Word 403 Canton, Ohio
2009 Drury Brian Reynolds 543 Wayne State (Mich.) 504.5 Houston
2008 Drury Brian Reynolds 523.5 Missouri S&T 336 Missouri S&T
2007 Drury Brian Reynolds 665.5 North Dakota 485 Buffalo, N.Y.
2006 Drury Brian Reynolds 649 Cal State Bakersfield 543.5 Indianapolis
2005 Drury Brian Reynolds 726 Cal State Bakersfield 480 Orlando, Fla.
2004 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 718.5 Drury 586 Buffalo, N.Y.
2003 Drury Brian Reynolds 612 Cal State Bakersfield 535 North Dakota
2002 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 529 North Dakota 507 Orlando, Fla.
2001 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 621 Drury 562.5 Canton, Ohio
2000 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 687 Drury 630 Buffalo, N.Y.
1999 Drury Brian Reynolds 829 Cal State Bakersfield 557 Buffalo, N.Y.
1998 Cal State Bakersfield Bob Steele 730 Drury 637 Ashland
1997 Oakland Peter Hovland 767 Drury 623 San Antonio
1996 Oakland Peter Hovland 869.5 Cal State Bakersfield 640 North Dakota
1995 Oakland Peter Hovland 890 Cal State Bakersfield 573 Canton, Ohio
1994 Oakland Peter Hovland 791 Cal State Bakersfield 718.5 Canton, Ohio
1993 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 951 Oakland 549.5 Canton, Ohio
1992 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 910 Clarion 481 North Dakota
1991 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 853 Oakland 652 Milwaukee
1990 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 830 Oakland 686 Buffalo, N.Y.
1989 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 571 Oakland 406 Buffalo, N.Y.
1988 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 397 Oakland 344.5 Buffalo, N.Y.
1987 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 479.5 Oakland 246 Long Beach, Calif.
1986 Cal State Bakersfield Ernie Maglischo 549 Cal State Northridge 438 Orlando, Fla.
1985 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 488 Cal State Bakersfield 417.5 Orlando, Fla.
1984 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 319.5 Oakland 226 Hofstra
1983 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 352.5 Oakland 347.5 Long Beach, Calif.
1982 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 444 Puget Sound 244.5 Clarion
1981 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 349 Oakland 338 Youngstown State
1980 Oakland Ernie Maglischo 312 Cal State Northridge 263 Youngstown State
1979 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 384 Oakland 170 Northern Michigan
1978 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 304 Chico State 282 Springfield
1977 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 326 UC Irvine 305 Youngstown State
1976 Chico State Ernie Maglischo 428 Cal State Northridge 283 Springfield
1975 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 277 UC Irvine 210 Cleveland State
1974 Chico State Ernie Maglischo 285 UC Davis 227 Long Beach State
1973 Chico State Ernie Maglischo 262 UC Irvine 212 Wayne State (Mich.)
1972 Eastern Michigan Mike Jones 222 UC Irvine/Cal State Northridge 164 Washington & Lee
1971 UC Irvine Ed Newland 242 South Florida 176 Springfield
1970 UC Irvine Ed Newland 230 Springfield 166 Oakland
1969 UC Irvine Albert Irwin 248 Kenyon 190 Springfield
1968 Long Beach State Don Gambril 349 Texas-Arlington 216 Emory
1967 UC Santa Barbara Rock Rowland 255.5 UC Irvine 246 Commerce, Calif.
1966 San Diego State Bill Burgess 243.5 San Jose State 213 Illinois State
1965 San Diego State Bill Burgess 168.5 Long Beach State 147 Illinois State
1964 Bucknell Robert Latour 83 East Carolina 50 Grove City

Women's

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2022 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 536.5 UIndy 423 Greensboro, N.C.
2021 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 694 Indianapolis 391 Birmingham, Ala.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 707.5 Drury 345 Indianapolis
2018 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 574.5 Drury 401 Greensboro, N.C.
2017 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 467 Drury 385 Birmingham, Ala.
2016 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 567 Wingate 364.5 Indianapolis
2015 Queens (N.C.) Jeff Dugdale 540.5 Drury 489.5 Indianapolis
2014 Drury Brian Reynolds 486 Queens (N.C.) 368.5 Geneva, Ohio
2013 Drury Brian Reynolds 432.5 Wayne State (Mich.) 388 Birmingham, Ala.
2012 Wayne State (Mich.) Sean Peters 497 Drury 496 Mansfield, Texas
2011 Drury Brian Reynolds 483.5 Wayne State (Mich.) 388 San Antonio
2010 Drury Brian Reynolds 657 Wayne State (Mich.) 531 Canton, Ohio
2009 Drury Brian Reynolds 618.5 Wayne State (Mich.) 453.5 Houston
2008 Truman Mark Gole 461.5 Drury 449 Missouri S&T
2007 Drury Brian Reynolds 646.5 Truman 518 Buffalo, N.Y.
2006 Truman Mark Gole 664 Drury 505 Indianapolis
2005 Truman Colleen Murphy 579.5 Drury 530 Orlando, Fla.
2004 Truman Colleen Murphy 641 Drury 561 Buffalo, N.Y.
2003 Truman Colleen Murphy 682 Drury 410 North Dakota
2002 Truman Seth Huston 733 Drury 548 Orlando, Fla.
2001 Truman Seth Huston 656 Drury 610.5 Canton, Ohio
2000 Drury Brian Reynolds 663 Truman 556 Buffalo, N.Y.
1999 Drury Brian Reynolds 613 North Dakota 603.5 Buffalo, N.Y.
1998 Drury Brian Reynolds 578.5 Cal State Bakersfield 386 Ashland
1997 Drury Brian Reynolds 690.5 Oakland 490 San Antonio
1996 Air Force Casey Converse 697.5 Oakland 625 North Dakota
1995 Air Force Casey Converse 690 Oakland 563 Canton, Ohio
1994 Oakland Tracy Huth 630 Air Force 454.5 Canton, Ohio
1993 Oakland Tracy Huth 609 Clarion 406 Canton, Ohio
1992 Oakland Tracy Huth 621.5 Northern Michigan 475 North Dakota
1991 Oakland Tracy Huth 566 Florida Atlantic 404 Milwaukee
1990 Oakland Tracy Huth 423 Cal State Northridge 419 Buffalo, N.Y.
1989 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 397 North Dakota 280 Buffalo, N.Y.
1988 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 441 Tampa 285 Buffalo, N.Y.
1987 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 349 Clarion 274 Cal State Chico
1986 Clarion Becky Rutt Leas 433 Tampa 343 Orlando, Fla.
1985 South Florida Bill Mann 492 Cal State Northridge 380 Orlando, Fla.
1984 Clarion Becky Rutt Leas 345 Cal State Northridge 260 Hofstra
1983 Clarion Becky Rutt 308 Air Force 299 Long Beach, Calif.
1982 Cal State Northridge Pete Accardy 391 Vanderbilt 324 Truman