UIndy men, Nova Southeastern women win 2023 DII swim and dive championships
The UIndy men and the Nova Southeastern women are the DII swim and dive champions for 2023. On the men's side, UIndy scored 527 points ahead of runner-up Drury with 450.5. For the women's, Nova Southeastern earned 536.5 points just ahead of UIndy's 488.5.
Full replays and recaps:
Day 3 results
Day 3 at the 2023 DII swim and dive championships continued on Thursday with session 5.
- Click here to watch day three's full replay morning session | evening session
- Click here to watch day three's recaps men's recap | women's recap
Here are the results from Thursday's evening session
- 100-yard butterfly (W) — Manon Compagner, Carson-Newman
- 100-yard butterfly (M) — Gregg Lichinsky, McKendree
- 400-yard individual medley (W) — May Lowy, Nova Southeastern
- 400-yard individual medley (M) — Santiago Corredor, Tampa
- 200-yard freestyle (W) —Emilia Ronningdal, Nova Southeastern
- 200-yard freestyle (M) — Thomas Flower, Nova Southeastern
- 3-meter diving (M) — Julio Osuna Kelly, Indianapolis
- 400-yard medley relay (W) - Time finals — Nova Southeastern
- 400-yard medley relay (M) - Time finals — McKendree
Follow the 2023 DII swimming championships live here all week
Here is the schedule of events for Day 3:
6 p.m. Finals
- 100-yard butterfly (W)
- 100-yard butterfly (M)
- 400-yard individual medley (W)
- 400-yard individual medley (M)
- 200-yard freestyle (W)
- 200-yard freestyle (M)
- 3-meter diving (M)
- 400-yard medley relay (W) - Time finals
5-minute intermission
- 400-yard medley relay (M) - Time finals
Day 2 results:
You can watch every race here on NCAA.com, and you can find the morning and evening results here.
- Click here to watch day two's full replays morning session | evening session
Day 2 results
The 2023 DII men's and women's swimming and diving championship Session III concluded today, as nine more individual national championships were decided.
You can watch every race here on NCAA.com, and you can find the morning and evening results here.
- Click here to watch day two's full replays morning session | evening session
Here's the full results from Session III:
- Women's 1000 Free — Emily Trieschmann, Nova S'eastern
- Men's 1000 Free — Cedric Buessing, Indy
- Women's 200 IM Finals — Emilia Ronningdal, Nova S'eastern
- Men's 200 IM Finals — Benjamin Sampson, Colorado Mesa
- Women's 50 Free Finals — Johanna Buys, Indy
- Men's 50 Free Finals — Lamar Taylor, Henderson St.
- Women's 1 mtr Diving Finals — Luna Vejarano, Clarion
- Women's 200 Medley Relay — Mollie Morfelt, Nova S'eastern
- Men's 200 Medley Relay — Nathan Bighetti, Drury
2023 DII diving championship qualifiers announced
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the participants in the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships.
The men’s and women’s championships will be held March 7-11 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. The University of Indianapolis and the Indiana Sports Corp will serve as co-hosts. A total of 18 male student-athletes and a total of 22 female student-athletes will compete in the diving portion of the championships.
Divers were determined by performances achieved during the Qualification Diving Meet, held Tuesday, March 7, at the IU Natatorium.
Day 1 results
On Tuesday, the men's and women's 800 free relays kicked off this year's finals with Session I. Below are the results from the action from Day 1.
Women's 800 free relay results:
Click here for full results of each race.
Session II starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and can be streamed live on NCAA.com. Events include:
- Women's 200 IM Prelims
- Men's 200 IM Prelims
- Women's 50 Free Prelims
- Men's 50 Free Prelims
- Women's 1000 Free
- Men 1000 Free
- Women 1 mtr Diving Prelims
The 2023 championships run through March 11 in Indianapolis.
2023 championships qualification lists revealed
The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced Wednesday the qualifiers for the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 7-11 in Indianapolis.
The Invited Swimmers by Team reports below show each student-athlete who was selected by team and lists the events in which they were selected. Please reference the Psych Sheets to view all individual event entries.
The Psych Sheets below show the invited swimmers with the events in which they achieved an automatically qualifying “A” cut standard or an invited “B” cut standard above the dotted “invited” line and their optional event “B” cut times below the line.
The Relay Eligibility List indicates those institutions that may enter a relay for competition at the championships.
The list of swim alternates and the men’s and women’s diving preliminary qualifications lists also are below.
Men’s:
- Invited swimmers by team
- Psych sheet
- Alternate list
- Relay eligibility
- Diving preliminary qualification
Women’s:
2023 Division II men's and women's swimming and diving selections date and time
The 2023 NCAA Division II men's and women's swimming and diving selections will be released on Wednesday, February 22 via press release on NCAA.com.
The championships are March 7-11 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
DII swim and diving championship history
Queens (N.C.) won the 2022 DII men's swimming and diving championship, its seventh-straight title since 2015. Queens (N.C.) also won the 2022 DII women's swimming and diving championship, its seventh-straight since 2015. Queens has swept the DII swimming and diving titles in every year since 2015, except the pandemic cancelled 2020 season.
Find the complete DII men's and women's championship history below.
Men's
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|607.5
|Drury
|522
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2021
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|561
|UIndy
|369
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|606
|Delta State
|364.5
|Indianapolis
|2018
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|558
|California Baptist
|307
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2017
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|563.5
|Drury
|350
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|449
|Lindenwood
|299.5
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|433.5
|Drury
|417.5
|Indianapolis
|2014
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|569.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|358.5
|Geneva, Ohio
|2013
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|546
|Florida Southern
|397
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|473
|UC San Diego
|400
|Mansfield, Texas
|2011
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|600.5
|UC San Diego
|345
|San Antonio
|2010
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|538
|Incarnate Word
|403
|Canton, Ohio
|2009
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|543
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|504.5
|Houston
|2008
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|523.5
|Missouri S&T
|336
|Missouri S&T
|2007
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|665.5
|North Dakota
|485
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2006
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|649
|Cal State Bakersfield
|543.5
|Indianapolis
|2005
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|726
|Cal State Bakersfield
|480
|Orlando, Fla.
|2004
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|718.5
|Drury
|586
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2003
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|612
|Cal State Bakersfield
|535
|North Dakota
|2002
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|529
|North Dakota
|507
|Orlando, Fla.
|2001
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|621
|Drury
|562.5
|Canton, Ohio
|2000
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|687
|Drury
|630
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1999
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|829
|Cal State Bakersfield
|557
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1998
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Bob Steele
|730
|Drury
|637
|Ashland
|1997
|Oakland
|Peter Hovland
|767
|Drury
|623
|San Antonio
|1996
|Oakland
|Peter Hovland
|869.5
|Cal State Bakersfield
|640
|North Dakota
|1995
|Oakland
|Peter Hovland
|890
|Cal State Bakersfield
|573
|Canton, Ohio
|1994
|Oakland
|Peter Hovland
|791
|Cal State Bakersfield
|718.5
|Canton, Ohio
|1993
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|951
|Oakland
|549.5
|Canton, Ohio
|1992
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|910
|Clarion
|481
|North Dakota
|1991
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|853
|Oakland
|652
|Milwaukee
|1990
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|830
|Oakland
|686
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1989
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|571
|Oakland
|406
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1988
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|397
|Oakland
|344.5
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1987
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|479.5
|Oakland
|246
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1986
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Ernie Maglischo
|549
|Cal State Northridge
|438
|Orlando, Fla.
|1985
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|488
|Cal State Bakersfield
|417.5
|Orlando, Fla.
|1984
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|319.5
|Oakland
|226
|Hofstra
|1983
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|352.5
|Oakland
|347.5
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1982
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|444
|Puget Sound
|244.5
|Clarion
|1981
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|349
|Oakland
|338
|Youngstown State
|1980
|Oakland
|Ernie Maglischo
|312
|Cal State Northridge
|263
|Youngstown State
|1979
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|384
|Oakland
|170
|Northern Michigan
|1978
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|304
|Chico State
|282
|Springfield
|1977
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|326
|UC Irvine
|305
|Youngstown State
|1976
|Chico State
|Ernie Maglischo
|428
|Cal State Northridge
|283
|Springfield
|1975
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|277
|UC Irvine
|210
|Cleveland State
|1974
|Chico State
|Ernie Maglischo
|285
|UC Davis
|227
|Long Beach State
|1973
|Chico State
|Ernie Maglischo
|262
|UC Irvine
|212
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|1972
|Eastern Michigan
|Mike Jones
|222
|UC Irvine/Cal State Northridge
|164
|Washington & Lee
|1971
|UC Irvine
|Ed Newland
|242
|South Florida
|176
|Springfield
|1970
|UC Irvine
|Ed Newland
|230
|Springfield
|166
|Oakland
|1969
|UC Irvine
|Albert Irwin
|248
|Kenyon
|190
|Springfield
|1968
|Long Beach State
|Don Gambril
|349
|Texas-Arlington
|216
|Emory
|1967
|UC Santa Barbara
|Rock Rowland
|255.5
|UC Irvine
|246
|Commerce, Calif.
|1966
|San Diego State
|Bill Burgess
|243.5
|San Jose State
|213
|Illinois State
|1965
|San Diego State
|Bill Burgess
|168.5
|Long Beach State
|147
|Illinois State
|1964
|Bucknell
|Robert Latour
|83
|East Carolina
|50
|Grove City
Women's
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|536.5
|UIndy
|423
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2021
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|694
|Indianapolis
|391
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|707.5
|Drury
|345
|Indianapolis
|2018
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|574.5
|Drury
|401
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2017
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|467
|Drury
|385
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|567
|Wingate
|364.5
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Queens (N.C.)
|Jeff Dugdale
|540.5
|Drury
|489.5
|Indianapolis
|2014
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|486
|Queens (N.C.)
|368.5
|Geneva, Ohio
|2013
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|432.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|388
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|Sean Peters
|497
|Drury
|496
|Mansfield, Texas
|2011
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|483.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|388
|San Antonio
|2010
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|657
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|531
|Canton, Ohio
|2009
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|618.5
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|453.5
|Houston
|2008
|Truman
|Mark Gole
|461.5
|Drury
|449
|Missouri S&T
|2007
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|646.5
|Truman
|518
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2006
|Truman
|Mark Gole
|664
|Drury
|505
|Indianapolis
|2005
|Truman
|Colleen Murphy
|579.5
|Drury
|530
|Orlando, Fla.
|2004
|Truman
|Colleen Murphy
|641
|Drury
|561
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2003
|Truman
|Colleen Murphy
|682
|Drury
|410
|North Dakota
|2002
|Truman
|Seth Huston
|733
|Drury
|548
|Orlando, Fla.
|2001
|Truman
|Seth Huston
|656
|Drury
|610.5
|Canton, Ohio
|2000
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|663
|Truman
|556
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1999
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|613
|North Dakota
|603.5
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1998
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|578.5
|Cal State Bakersfield
|386
|Ashland
|1997
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|690.5
|Oakland
|490
|San Antonio
|1996
|Air Force
|Casey Converse
|697.5
|Oakland
|625
|North Dakota
|1995
|Air Force
|Casey Converse
|690
|Oakland
|563
|Canton, Ohio
|1994
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|630
|Air Force
|454.5
|Canton, Ohio
|1993
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|609
|Clarion
|406
|Canton, Ohio
|1992
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|621.5
|Northern Michigan
|475
|North Dakota
|1991
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|566
|Florida Atlantic
|404
|Milwaukee
|1990
|Oakland
|Tracy Huth
|423
|Cal State Northridge
|419
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1989
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|397
|North Dakota
|280
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1988
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|441
|Tampa
|285
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1987
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|349
|Clarion
|274
|Cal State Chico
|1986
|Clarion
|Becky Rutt Leas
|433
|Tampa
|343
|Orlando, Fla.
|1985
|South Florida
|Bill Mann
|492
|Cal State Northridge
|380
|Orlando, Fla.
|1984
|Clarion
|Becky Rutt Leas
|345
|Cal State Northridge
|260
|Hofstra
|1983
|Clarion
|Becky Rutt
|308
|Air Force
|299
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1982
|Cal State Northridge
|Pete Accardy
|391
|Vanderbilt
|324
|Truman