UIndy men, Nova Southeastern women win 2023 DII swim and dive championships

Day 3 at the 2023 DII swim and dive championships continued on Thursday with session 5.

Here are the results from Thursday's evening session

100-yard butterfly (W) — Manon Compagner, Carson-Newman

100-yard butterfly (M) — Gregg Lichinsky, McKendree

400-yard individual medley (W) — May Lowy, Nova Southeastern

400-yard individual medley (M) — Santiago Corredor, Tampa

200-yard freestyle (W) —Emilia Ronningdal, Nova Southeastern

200-yard freestyle (M) — Thomas Flower, Nova Southeastern

3-meter diving (M) — Julio Osuna Kelly, Indianapolis

400-yard medley relay (W) - Time finals — Nova Southeastern

400-yard medley relay (M) - Time finals — McKendree

