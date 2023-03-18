Last Updated 11:08 PM, March 18, 2023
Emory men, Denison women win 2023 DIII swimming and diving championships

Denison wins the 2023 DIII Women's Swimming & Diving Championship
Emory won the 2023 DIII men's swimming and diving championship, totaling 532 points to beat Kenyon's 495.5 and repeat as champs. It is their third title all-time. 

Denison won the DIII women's swim and dive title as their 464.5 points were enough to beat Emory's 385. It is their second title. 

Schedule and results for the 2023 DIII swimming and diving championships

NCAA Photos DIII swimming and diving championships

The 2023 DIII men's and women's swimming and diving championships start March 15 and goes to March 18, with every event happening at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. You can find the live streams, schedule and live results right here. 

Emory won the 2022 DIII men's swimming and diving championships, and Kenyon won the 2022 DIII women's swimming and diving championships.

2023 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships qualification lists revealed

DIII men's and women's swimming and diving championship qualifiers have been revealed

The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimming participants in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

The championships will be held March 15-18 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. Old Dominion Athletic Conference and Greensboro Aquatic Center will serve as hosts. A total of 579 participants (526 swimmers and 53 divers) will compete in the championships.

Student-athletes qualified for the swimming portion of the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the regional diving meets February 24-25. The complete list of all swimmers competing in the championships is available at www.usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be added to the website Monday, February 27.

NCAA.com will video stream all sessions of the championships, Wednesday through Saturday.

The list of swim alternates and the men’s and women’s diving preliminary qualifications lists also are below.

DIII swim and diving championship history

2023 DIII swimming and diving championships
DIII men's swimming and diving championship history
YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2022 Emory John Howell 427.5 Johns Hopkins 340 Indianapolis, IN
2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Denison Gregg Parini 562.5 Emory 447.5 Greensboro, NC
2018 Denison Gregg Parini 596.5 Emory 369.5 Indianapolis, Indiana
2017 Emory Jon Howell 438 Kenyon 384 Shenandoah, Texas
2016 Denison Gregg Parini 455.5 Kenyon 418.5 Greensboro, NC
2015 Kenyon Jess Book 468 Denison 383 Shenandoah, Texas
2014 Kenyon Jess Book 480 Denison 472 Indianapolis
2013 Kenyon Jess Book 499.5 Denison 428 Shenandoah, Texas
2012 Denison Gregg Parini 600 Kenyon 519 Indianapolis
2011 Denison Gregg Parini 500.5 Kenyon 499.5 Knoxvile, Tenn.
2010 Kenyon Jim Steen 696 Denison 272 Minneapolis
2009 Kenyon Jim Steen 604 Emory 402 Minneapolis
2008 Kenyon Jim Steen 635 Johns Hopkins 330 Wooster
2007 Kenyon Jim Steen 570 Denison 351 Houston
2006 Kenyon Jim Steen 498 Denison 345 Carleton
2005 Kenyon Jim Steen 556.5 Emory 404.5 Hope
2004 Kenyon Jim Steen 678.5 Emory 446 St. Louis
2003 Kenyon Jim Steen 756.5 Johns Hopkins 384.5 Emory
2002 Kenyon Peter Casares 589 Johns Hopkins 382 Miami (Ohio)
2001 Kenyon Jim Steen 669 Emory 289.5 Buffalo
2000 Kenyon Jim Steen 670.5 Denison 317 Emory
1999 Kenyon Jim Steen 670 Denison 382.5 Minneapolis
1998 Kenyon Jim Steen 726 UC San Diego 395 St. Louis
1997 Kenyon Jim Steen 689.5 UC San Diego 336 Oxford, Ohio
1996 Kenyon Jon Howel 572.5 Denison 360 Emory
1995 Kenyon Jim Steen 687 Hope 295 Oxford, Ohio
1994 Kenyon Jim Steen 615.5 UC San Diego 389.5 Williams
1993 Kenyon Jim Steen 552 UC San Diego 442.5 Emory
1992 Kenyon Jim Steen 646 UC San Diego 361 Buffalo
1991 Kenyon Jim Steen 593 Claremont-M-S 280 Emory
1990 Kenyon Jim Steen 653 UC San Diego 535 Wheaton (Ill.)
1989 Kenyon Jim Steen 630 UC San Diego 486 Bowdoin
1988 Kenyon Jim Steen 552 Claremont-M-S 314 Emory
1987 Kenyon Jim Steen 480 Denison 338 Canton, Ohio
1986 Kenyon Jim Steen 496 Claremont-M-S 372.5 Canton, Ohio
1985 Kenyon Jim Steen 504 Claremont-M-S 409 Emory
1984 Kenyon Jim Steen 429.5 Claremont-M-S 169 Emory
1983 Kenyon Jim Steen 336.5 Claremont-M-S 194 Canton, Ohio
1982 Kenyon Jim Steen 299 Williams 197 Washington & Lee
1981 Kenyon Jim Steen 319 Johns Hopkins 272 Oberlin
1980 Kenyon Jim Steen 323 Johns Hopkins 227 Washington & Jefferson
1979 Johns Hopkins Tim Welsh 340 Kenyon 241 SUNY Geneseo
1978 Johns Hopkins Tim Welsh 284 Monmouth 204 Grinnell
1977 Johns Hopkins Frank Comfort 272 Occidental 198 Oberlin
1976 St. Lawrence Scott Woodburn 249 Johns Hopkins 233 Washington & Jefferson
1975 Chico State Ernie Maglischo 465 Johns Hopkins 209 Allegheny
DIII women's swimming and diving championship history
YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2022 Kenyon Jess Book 446 Emory 439 Indianapolis, IN
2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Emory Jon Howell 488 Kenyon 479 Greensboro, NC
2018 Emory Jon Howell 603 Kenyon 500 Indianapolis, Indiana
2017 Emory Jon Howell 645.5 Williams 445 Shenandoah, Texas
2016 Emory Jon Howell 560 Kenyon 476 Greensboro, NC
2015 Emory Jon Howell 603 Denison 457.5 Shenandoah, Texas
2014 Emory Jon Howell 595.5 Kenyon 456.5 Indianapolis
2013 Emory Jon Howell 619 Kenyon 483 Shenandoah, Texas
2012 Emory Jon Howell 639 Williams 453 Indianapolis
2011 Emory Jon Howell 614 Denison 428 Knoxville, Tenn.
2010 Emory Jon Howell 568.5 Denison 452 Minneapolis
2009 Kenyon Jim Steen 560 Emory 466.5 Minneapolis
2008 Kenyon Jim Steen 566.5 Amherst 341 Wooster
2007 Kenyon Jim Steen 538 Amherst 320 Houston
2006 Emory Jon Howell 428 Kenyon 418 Carleton
2005 Emory Jon Howell 399.5 Kenyon 313 Hope
2004 Kenyon Jim Steen 507 Emory 362 Principia
2003 Kenyon Jim Steen 560.5 Williams 350 Emory
2002 Kenyon Peter Casares 577 Denison 418 Miami (Ohio)
2001 Denison Gree Parini 588 Kenyon 572 Buffalo
2000 Kenyon Jim Steen 619.5 Denison 417.5 Emory
1999 Kenyon Jim Steen 664.5 Denison 503 Oxford, Ohio
1998 Kenyon Jim Steen 693.5 Denison 522 St. Louis
1997 Kenyon Jim Steen 572 Williams 377 Oxford, Ohio
1996 Kenyon Jon Howell 542 UC San Diego 380 Emory
1995 Kenyon Jim Steen 527.5 Williams 333 Wesleyan (Conn.)
1994 Kenyon Jim Steen 595.5 Hope 408.5 Williams
1993 Kenyon Jim Steen 683 UC San Diego 451.5 Emory
1992 Kenyon Jim Steen 750 UC San Diego 408 Buffalo
1991 Kenyon Jim Steen 661.5 UC San Diego 466 Emory
1990 Kenyon Jim Steen 506 UC San Diego 443 Williams
1989 Kenyon Jim Steen 631 UC San Diego 298.5 Notre Dame
1988 Kenyon Jim Steen 581.5 UC San Diego 338.5 Emory
1987 Kenyon Jim Steen 659 Pomona-Pitzer 349.5 Canton, Ohio
1986 Kenyon Jim Steen 713 UC San Diego 403.5 Canton, Ohio
1985 Kenyon Jim Steen 496 Pomona-Pitzer 348 Emory
1984 Kenyon Jim Steen 307.5 Hamline 283.5 Emory
1983 Williams Carl Samuelson 330.5 Hamline 286 Canton, Ohio
1982 Williams Carl Samuelson 402 Kenyon 303 Massachusetts-Boston
DIII swimming and diving selections

2023 DIII swimming and diving championships

The field for the 2023 DIII swimming and diving championships will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Selections will be posted on here and on NCAA.com when made available. 

When: Wednesday, Feb. 22

This year's championships will take place March 15-18 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.