Emory men, Denison women win 2023 DIII swimming and diving championships
Emory won the 2023 DIII men's swimming and diving championship, totaling 532 points to beat Kenyon's 495.5 and repeat as champs. It is their third title all-time.
Denison won the DIII women's swim and dive title as their 464.5 points were enough to beat Emory's 385. It is their second title.
Schedule and results for the 2023 DIII swimming and diving championships
The 2023 DIII men's and women's swimming and diving championships start March 15 and goes to March 18, with every event happening at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. You can find the live streams, schedule and live results right here.
- Watch every live stream here.
- Click or tap here for the championships schedule.
- Track live results here.
- Results and heat sheets hub.
Emory won the 2022 DIII men's swimming and diving championships, and Kenyon won the 2022 DIII women's swimming and diving championships.
2023 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships qualification lists revealed
The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimming participants in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.
The championships will be held March 15-18 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. Old Dominion Athletic Conference and Greensboro Aquatic Center will serve as hosts. A total of 579 participants (526 swimmers and 53 divers) will compete in the championships.
Student-athletes qualified for the swimming portion of the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the regional diving meets February 24-25. The complete list of all swimmers competing in the championships is available at www.usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be added to the website Monday, February 27.
NCAA.com will video stream all sessions of the championships, Wednesday through Saturday.
The list of swim alternates and the men’s and women’s diving preliminary qualifications lists also are below.
Divers
Men’s swimming:
Women’s swimming:
DIII swim and diving championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Emory
|John Howell
|427.5
|Johns Hopkins
|340
|Indianapolis, IN
|2021
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Denison
|Gregg Parini
|562.5
|Emory
|447.5
|Greensboro, NC
|2018
|Denison
|Gregg Parini
|596.5
|Emory
|369.5
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|2017
|Emory
|Jon Howell
|438
|Kenyon
|384
|Shenandoah, Texas
|2016
|Denison
|Gregg Parini
|455.5
|Kenyon
|418.5
|Greensboro, NC
|2015
|Kenyon
|Jess Book
|468
|Denison
|383
|Shenandoah, Texas
|2014
|Kenyon
|Jess Book
|480
|Denison
|472
|Indianapolis
|2013
|Kenyon
|Jess Book
|499.5
|Denison
|428
|Shenandoah, Texas
|2012
|Denison
|Gregg Parini
|600
|Kenyon
|519
|Indianapolis
|2011
|Denison
|Gregg Parini
|500.5
|Kenyon
|499.5
|Knoxvile, Tenn.
|2010
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|696
|Denison
|272
|Minneapolis
|2009
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|604
|Emory
|402
|Minneapolis
|2008
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|635
|Johns Hopkins
|330
|Wooster
|2007
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|570
|Denison
|351
|Houston
|2006
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|498
|Denison
|345
|Carleton
|2005
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|556.5
|Emory
|404.5
|Hope
|2004
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|678.5
|Emory
|446
|St. Louis
|2003
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|756.5
|Johns Hopkins
|384.5
|Emory
|2002
|Kenyon
|Peter Casares
|589
|Johns Hopkins
|382
|Miami (Ohio)
|2001
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|669
|Emory
|289.5
|Buffalo
|2000
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|670.5
|Denison
|317
|Emory
|1999
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|670
|Denison
|382.5
|Minneapolis
|1998
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|726
|UC San Diego
|395
|St. Louis
|1997
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|689.5
|UC San Diego
|336
|Oxford, Ohio
|1996
|Kenyon
|Jon Howel
|572.5
|Denison
|360
|Emory
|1995
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|687
|Hope
|295
|Oxford, Ohio
|1994
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|615.5
|UC San Diego
|389.5
|Williams
|1993
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|552
|UC San Diego
|442.5
|Emory
|1992
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|646
|UC San Diego
|361
|Buffalo
|1991
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|593
|Claremont-M-S
|280
|Emory
|1990
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|653
|UC San Diego
|535
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1989
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|630
|UC San Diego
|486
|Bowdoin
|1988
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|552
|Claremont-M-S
|314
|Emory
|1987
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|480
|Denison
|338
|Canton, Ohio
|1986
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|496
|Claremont-M-S
|372.5
|Canton, Ohio
|1985
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|504
|Claremont-M-S
|409
|Emory
|1984
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|429.5
|Claremont-M-S
|169
|Emory
|1983
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|336.5
|Claremont-M-S
|194
|Canton, Ohio
|1982
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|299
|Williams
|197
|Washington & Lee
|1981
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|319
|Johns Hopkins
|272
|Oberlin
|1980
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|323
|Johns Hopkins
|227
|Washington & Jefferson
|1979
|Johns Hopkins
|Tim Welsh
|340
|Kenyon
|241
|SUNY Geneseo
|1978
|Johns Hopkins
|Tim Welsh
|284
|Monmouth
|204
|Grinnell
|1977
|Johns Hopkins
|Frank Comfort
|272
|Occidental
|198
|Oberlin
|1976
|St. Lawrence
|Scott Woodburn
|249
|Johns Hopkins
|233
|Washington & Jefferson
|1975
|Chico State
|Ernie Maglischo
|465
|Johns Hopkins
|209
|Allegheny
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Kenyon
|Jess Book
|446
|Emory
|439
|Indianapolis, IN
|2021
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Emory
|Jon Howell
|488
|Kenyon
|479
|Greensboro, NC
|2018
|Emory
|Jon Howell
|603
|Kenyon
|500
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|2017
|Emory
|Jon Howell
|645.5
|Williams
|445
|Shenandoah, Texas
|2016
|Emory
|Jon Howell
|560
|Kenyon
|476
|Greensboro, NC
|2015
|Emory
|Jon Howell
|603
|Denison
|457.5
|Shenandoah, Texas
|2014
|Emory
|Jon Howell
|595.5
|Kenyon
|456.5
|Indianapolis
|2013
|Emory
|Jon Howell
|619
|Kenyon
|483
|Shenandoah, Texas
|2012
|Emory
|Jon Howell
|639
|Williams
|453
|Indianapolis
|2011
|Emory
|Jon Howell
|614
|Denison
|428
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|2010
|Emory
|Jon Howell
|568.5
|Denison
|452
|Minneapolis
|2009
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|560
|Emory
|466.5
|Minneapolis
|2008
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|566.5
|Amherst
|341
|Wooster
|2007
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|538
|Amherst
|320
|Houston
|2006
|Emory
|Jon Howell
|428
|Kenyon
|418
|Carleton
|2005
|Emory
|Jon Howell
|399.5
|Kenyon
|313
|Hope
|2004
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|507
|Emory
|362
|Principia
|2003
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|560.5
|Williams
|350
|Emory
|2002
|Kenyon
|Peter Casares
|577
|Denison
|418
|Miami (Ohio)
|2001
|Denison
|Gree Parini
|588
|Kenyon
|572
|Buffalo
|2000
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|619.5
|Denison
|417.5
|Emory
|1999
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|664.5
|Denison
|503
|Oxford, Ohio
|1998
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|693.5
|Denison
|522
|St. Louis
|1997
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|572
|Williams
|377
|Oxford, Ohio
|1996
|Kenyon
|Jon Howell
|542
|UC San Diego
|380
|Emory
|1995
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|527.5
|Williams
|333
|Wesleyan (Conn.)
|1994
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|595.5
|Hope
|408.5
|Williams
|1993
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|683
|UC San Diego
|451.5
|Emory
|1992
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|750
|UC San Diego
|408
|Buffalo
|1991
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|661.5
|UC San Diego
|466
|Emory
|1990
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|506
|UC San Diego
|443
|Williams
|1989
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|631
|UC San Diego
|298.5
|Notre Dame
|1988
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|581.5
|UC San Diego
|338.5
|Emory
|1987
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|659
|Pomona-Pitzer
|349.5
|Canton, Ohio
|1986
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|713
|UC San Diego
|403.5
|Canton, Ohio
|1985
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|496
|Pomona-Pitzer
|348
|Emory
|1984
|Kenyon
|Jim Steen
|307.5
|Hamline
|283.5
|Emory
|1983
|Williams
|Carl Samuelson
|330.5
|Hamline
|286
|Canton, Ohio
|1982
|Williams
|Carl Samuelson
|402
|Kenyon
|303
|Massachusetts-Boston
DIII swimming and diving selections
The field for the 2023 DIII swimming and diving championships will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Selections will be posted on here and on NCAA.com when made available.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 22
This year's championships will take place March 15-18 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.