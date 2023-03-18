Emory men, Denison women win 2023 DIII swimming and diving championships

The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimming participants in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

The championships will be held March 15-18 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. Old Dominion Athletic Conference and Greensboro Aquatic Center will serve as hosts. A total of 579 participants (526 swimmers and 53 divers) will compete in the championships.

Student-athletes qualified for the swimming portion of the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the regional diving meets February 24-25. The complete list of all swimmers competing in the championships is available at www.usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be added to the website Monday, February 27.

NCAA.com will video stream all sessions of the championships, Wednesday through Saturday.

The list of swim alternates and the men’s and women’s diving preliminary qualifications lists also are below.

Divers

Men’s swimming:

Women’s swimming: