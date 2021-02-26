Last Updated 9:43 AM, February 26, 2021
Live coverage of the 2021 DI women's swimming and diving championships

Darren Carroll | NCAA Photos2021 NCAA DI women's swimming and diving championship.Stay updated with news from the 2021 NCAA DI women's swimming and diving championships.
The schedule for the 2021 DI women's swimming and diving championships

The 2021 DI women's swimming and diving championships take place from March 17-20 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. Psych sheets for this year's championships will be released on Wednesday, March 3, and will include qualifiers as well as alternates.

Below is the full event schedule.

*All times listed in ET

March 17 — 6 p.m. finals

  • 800-yard Freestyle Relay

March 18 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals

  • 200-yard Freestyle Relay
  • 500-yard Freestyle
  • 200-yard Individual Medley
  • 50-yard Freestyle
  • 400-yard Medley Relay
  • One-meter Diving

March 19— 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals

  • 400-yard Individual Medley
  • 100-yard Butterfly
  • 200-yard Freestyle
  • 100-yard Breaststroke
  • 100-yard Backstroke
  • Three-meter Diving
  • 200-yard Medley Relay

March 20 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals

  • 1,650-yard Freestyle
  • 200-yard Backstroke
  • 100-yard Freestyle
  • 200-yard Breaststroke
  • 200-yard Butterfly
  • Platform Diving
  • 400-yard Freestyle Relay
9:12 pm, February 20, 2021

DI women's championship history

Stanford (456 points) topped California (418) to capture the 2019 DI women's swimming and diving national championship. It was the Cardinal's 11th national title. Stanford has won the past three championships.

Click or tap here for a .PDF with complete results, team and individual, from the 2019 championships. Below is a year-by-year national championship history since 1982.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2019 Stanford Greg Meehan 456 California 418 Austin
2018 Stanford Greg Meehan 593 California 373 Columbus
2017 Stanford Greg Meehan 526.5 California 366 Indianapolis
2016 Georgia Jack Bauerle 414 Stanford 395 Georgia Tech
2015 California Teri McKeever 513 Georgia 452 Greensboro
2014 Georgia Jack Bauerle 528 Stanford 402.5 Minneapolis
2013 Georgia Jack Bauerle 477 California 393 Indianapolis
2012 California Teri McKeever 412.5 Georgia 366 Auburn
2011 California Teri McKeever 424 Georgia 394.5 Texas
2010 Florida Gregg Troy 382 Stanford 379.5 Purdue
2009 California Teri McKeever 411.5 Georgia 400.5 Texas A&M
2008 Arizona Frank Busch 484 Auburn 348 Ohio State
2007 Auburn David Marsh/ Doresey Tierney-Walker 535 Arizona 477 Minnesota
2006 Auburn David Marsh/ Doresey Tierney-Walker 518.5 Georgia 515.5 Georgia
2005 Georgia Jack Bauerle 609.5 Auburn 492 Purdue
2004 Auburn David Marsh 569 Georgia 431 Texas A&M
2003 Auburn David Marsh 536 Georgia 373 Auburn
2002 Auburn David Marsh 474 Georgia 386 Texas
2001 Georgia Jack Bauerle 389 Stanford 387.5 Long Island
2000 Georgia Jack Bauerle 490 Arizona 472 Indianapolis
1999 Georgia Jack Bauerle 504.5 Stanford 441 Georgia
1998 Stanford Richard Quick 422 Arizona 378 Minnesota
1997 Southern California Mark Schubert 406 Stanford 395 Indianapolis
1996 Stanford Richard Quick 478 SMU 397 Michigan
1995 Stanford Richard Quick 497.5 Michigan 478.5 Texas
1994 Stanford Richard Quick 512 Texas 421 Indianapolis
1993 Stanford Richard Quick 649.5 Florida 421 Minnesota
1992 Stanford Richard Quick 735.5 Texas 651 Texas
1991 Texas Mark Schubert 746 Stanford 653 Indianapolis
1990 Texas Mark Schubert 632 Stanford 622.5 Texas
1989 Stanford Richard Quick 610.5 Texas 547 Indianapolis
1988 Texas Richard Quick 661 Florida 542.5 Texas
1987 Texas Richard Quick 648.5 Stanford 631.5 Indianapolis
1986 Texas Richard Quick 633 Florida 586 Arkansas
1985 Texas Richard Quick 643 Florida 400 Alabama
1984 Texas Richard Quick 392 Stanford 324 Indianapolis
1983 Stanford George Haines 418.5 Florida 389.5 Nebraska
1982 Florida Randy Reese 505 Stanford 383 Florida