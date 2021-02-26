Live coverage of the 2021 DI women's swimming and diving championships
The schedule for the 2021 DI women's swimming and diving championships
The 2021 DI women's swimming and diving championships take place from March 17-20 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. Psych sheets for this year's championships will be released on Wednesday, March 3, and will include qualifiers as well as alternates.
Below is the full event schedule.
*All times listed in ET
March 17 — 6 p.m. finals
- 800-yard Freestyle Relay
March 18 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals
- 200-yard Freestyle Relay
- 500-yard Freestyle
- 200-yard Individual Medley
- 50-yard Freestyle
- 400-yard Medley Relay
- One-meter Diving
March 19— 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals
- 400-yard Individual Medley
- 100-yard Butterfly
- 200-yard Freestyle
- 100-yard Breaststroke
- 100-yard Backstroke
- Three-meter Diving
- 200-yard Medley Relay
March 20 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals
- 1,650-yard Freestyle
- 200-yard Backstroke
- 100-yard Freestyle
- 200-yard Breaststroke
- 200-yard Butterfly
- Platform Diving
- 400-yard Freestyle Relay
DI women's championship history
Stanford (456 points) topped California (418) to capture the 2019 DI women's swimming and diving national championship. It was the Cardinal's 11th national title. Stanford has won the past three championships.
Click or tap here for a .PDF with complete results, team and individual, from the 2019 championships. Below is a year-by-year national championship history since 1982.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Stanford
|Greg Meehan
|456
|California
|418
|Austin
|2018
|Stanford
|Greg Meehan
|593
|California
|373
|Columbus
|2017
|Stanford
|Greg Meehan
|526.5
|California
|366
|Indianapolis
|2016
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|414
|Stanford
|395
|Georgia Tech
|2015
|California
|Teri McKeever
|513
|Georgia
|452
|Greensboro
|2014
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|528
|Stanford
|402.5
|Minneapolis
|2013
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|477
|California
|393
|Indianapolis
|2012
|California
|Teri McKeever
|412.5
|Georgia
|366
|Auburn
|2011
|California
|Teri McKeever
|424
|Georgia
|394.5
|Texas
|2010
|Florida
|Gregg Troy
|382
|Stanford
|379.5
|Purdue
|2009
|California
|Teri McKeever
|411.5
|Georgia
|400.5
|Texas A&M
|2008
|Arizona
|Frank Busch
|484
|Auburn
|348
|Ohio State
|2007
|Auburn
|David Marsh/ Doresey Tierney-Walker
|535
|Arizona
|477
|Minnesota
|2006
|Auburn
|David Marsh/ Doresey Tierney-Walker
|518.5
|Georgia
|515.5
|Georgia
|2005
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|609.5
|Auburn
|492
|Purdue
|2004
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|569
|Georgia
|431
|Texas A&M
|2003
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|536
|Georgia
|373
|Auburn
|2002
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|474
|Georgia
|386
|Texas
|2001
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|389
|Stanford
|387.5
|Long Island
|2000
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|490
|Arizona
|472
|Indianapolis
|1999
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|504.5
|Stanford
|441
|Georgia
|1998
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|422
|Arizona
|378
|Minnesota
|1997
|Southern California
|Mark Schubert
|406
|Stanford
|395
|Indianapolis
|1996
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|478
|SMU
|397
|Michigan
|1995
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|497.5
|Michigan
|478.5
|Texas
|1994
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|512
|Texas
|421
|Indianapolis
|1993
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|649.5
|Florida
|421
|Minnesota
|1992
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|735.5
|Texas
|651
|Texas
|1991
|Texas
|Mark Schubert
|746
|Stanford
|653
|Indianapolis
|1990
|Texas
|Mark Schubert
|632
|Stanford
|622.5
|Texas
|1989
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|610.5
|Texas
|547
|Indianapolis
|1988
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|661
|Florida
|542.5
|Texas
|1987
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|648.5
|Stanford
|631.5
|Indianapolis
|1986
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|633
|Florida
|586
|Arkansas
|1985
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|643
|Florida
|400
|Alabama
|1984
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|392
|Stanford
|324
|Indianapolis
|1983
|Stanford
|George Haines
|418.5
|Florida
|389.5
|Nebraska
|1982
|Florida
|Randy Reese
|505
|Stanford
|383
|Florida