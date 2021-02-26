Live coverage of the 2021 DI women's swimming and diving championships

The 2021 DI women's swimming and diving championships take place from March 17-20 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. Psych sheets for this year's championships will be released on Wednesday, March 3, and will include qualifiers as well as alternates.

Below is the full event schedule.

*All times listed in ET

March 17 — 6 p.m. finals

800-yard Freestyle Relay

March 18 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals

200-yard Freestyle Relay

500-yard Freestyle

200-yard Individual Medley

50-yard Freestyle

400-yard Medley Relay

One-meter Diving

March 19— 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals

400-yard Individual Medley

100-yard Butterfly

200-yard Freestyle

100-yard Breaststroke

100-yard Backstroke

Three-meter Diving

200-yard Medley Relay

March 20 — 10 a.m. trials | 6 p.m. finals