Live coverage of the 2022 NCAA DI women's swimming and diving championships

Last Updated 11:52 AM, March 02, 2022NCAA.comLive coverage of the 2022 NCAA DI women's swimming and diving championshipsVirginia wins its first NCAA women's swimming and diving title 2:50 4:50 pm, March 2, 2022Swimming qualifiers announced for DI women's championships The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimmers who qualified for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 16-19 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. Georgia Tech will serve as the host. A total of 322 participants (281 swimmers and 41 divers) will compete in the championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the Zone Diving Championships held March 7-9. The complete lists of all swimmers (athletes by institution, official psych sheet, relays and alternates) competing in the championships is available at usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be announced Thursday, March 10. ESPN3 will provide digital broadcast coverage for preliminary and finals sessions Wednesday through Saturday. Additionally, ESPNU will air a two-hour show at 7 p.m. Eastern time, Wednesday, March 30. 3:30 pm, February 28, 2022When 2022 DI women's swimming and diving selections will be released The 2022 NCAA Division I women's swimming and diving selections will be released at noon (ET) on Wednesday, March 2 via press release on NCAA.com. The championships are March 16-19 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The field will consist of 205 total participants: 183 swimmers and 22 divers. 3:29 pm, February 28, 2022DI women's swimming and diving championship history Virginia won its first women's swimming and diving championship in school history in 2021. Stanford had won the last three titles and leads the sport with 11 championships since 1982 YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2021 Virginia Todd DeSorbo 491 Texas 344.5 Greensboro 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Stanford Greg Meehan 456 California 418 Austin 2018 Stanford Greg Meehan 593 California 373 Columbus 2017 Stanford Greg Meehan 526.5 California 366 Indianapolis 2016 Georgia Jack Bauerle 414 Stanford 395 Georgia Tech 2015 California Teri McKeever 513 Georgia 452 Greensboro 2014 Georgia Jack Bauerle 528 Stanford 402.5 Minneapolis 2013 Georgia Jack Bauerle 477 California 393 Indianapolis 2012 California Teri McKeever 412.5 Georgia 366 Auburn 2011 California Teri McKeever 424 Georgia 394.5 Texas 2010 Florida Gregg Troy 382 Stanford 379.5 Purdue 2009 California Teri McKeever 411.5 Georgia 400.5 Texas A&M 2008 Arizona Frank Busch 484 Auburn 348 Ohio State 2007 Auburn David Marsh/ Doresey Tierney-Walker 535 Arizona 477 Minnesota 2006 Auburn David Marsh/ Doresey Tierney-Walker 518.5 Georgia 515.5 Georgia 2005 Georgia Jack Bauerle 609.5 Auburn 492 Purdue 2004 Auburn David Marsh 569 Georgia 431 Texas A&M 2003 Auburn David Marsh 536 Georgia 373 Auburn 2002 Auburn David Marsh 474 Georgia 386 Texas 2001 Georgia Jack Bauerle 389 Stanford 387.5 Long Island 2000 Georgia Jack Bauerle 490 Arizona 472 Indianapolis 1999 Georgia Jack Bauerle 504.5 Stanford 441 Georgia 1998 Stanford Richard Quick 422 Arizona 378 Minnesota 1997 Southern California Mark Schubert 406 Stanford 395 Indianapolis 1996 Stanford Richard Quick 478 SMU 397 Michigan 1995 Stanford Richard Quick 497.5 Michigan 478.5 Texas 1994 Stanford Richard Quick 512 Texas 421 Indianapolis 1993 Stanford Richard Quick 649.5 Florida 421 Minnesota 1992 Stanford Richard Quick 735.5 Texas 651 Texas 1991 Texas Mark Schubert 746 Stanford 653 Indianapolis 1990 Texas Mark Schubert 632 Stanford 622.5 Texas 1989 Stanford Richard Quick 610.5 Texas 547 Indianapolis 1988 Texas Richard Quick 661 Florida 542.5 Texas 1987 Texas Richard Quick 648.5 Stanford 631.5 Indianapolis 1986 Texas Richard Quick 633 Florida 586 Arkansas 1985 Texas Richard Quick 643 Florida 400 Alabama 1984 Texas Richard Quick 392 Stanford 324 Indianapolis 1983 Stanford George Haines 418.5 Florida 389.5 Nebraska 1982 Florida Randy Reese 505 Stanford 383 Florida