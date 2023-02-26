Live updates: 2023 NCAA DI women's swimming & diving championships
3:56 pm, February 26, 2023
When are the 2023 DI women's swimming and diving selections?
The 2023 NCAA Division I women's swimming and diving selections will be released on NCAA.com on Wednesday, March 1, via press release.
When: Wednesday, March 1
Where: NCAA.com
The championships will be held March 15-18 at Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
3:53 pm, February 26, 2023
DI women's swimming and diving championship history
Below is the year-by-year history of NCAA DI women's swimming and diving team champions. Virginia won the team title for the second straight year in 2022.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Virginia
|Todd DeSorbo
|551.5
|Texas
|406
|Atlanta
|2021
|Virginia
|Todd DeSorbo
|491
|NC State
|354
|Greensboro
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Stanford
|Greg Meehan
|456
|California
|418
|Austin
|2018
|Stanford
|Greg Meehan
|593
|California
|373
|Columbus
|2017
|Stanford
|Greg Meehan
|526.5
|California
|366
|Indianapolis
|2016
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|414
|Stanford
|395
|Georgia Tech
|2015
|California
|Teri McKeever
|513
|Georgia
|452
|Greensboro
|2014
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|528
|Stanford
|402.5
|Minneapolis
|2013
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|477
|California
|393
|Indianapolis
|2012
|California
|Teri McKeever
|412.5
|Georgia
|366
|Auburn
|2011
|California
|Teri McKeever
|424
|Georgia
|394.5
|Texas
|2010
|Florida
|Gregg Troy
|382
|Stanford
|379.5
|Purdue
|2009
|California
|Teri McKeever
|411.5
|Georgia
|400.5
|Texas A&M
|2008
|Arizona
|Frank Busch
|484
|Auburn
|348
|Ohio State
|2007
|Auburn
|David Marsh/ Doresey Tierney-Walker
|535
|Arizona
|477
|Minnesota
|2006
|Auburn
|David Marsh/ Doresey Tierney-Walker
|518.5
|Georgia
|515.5
|Georgia
|2005
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|609.5
|Auburn
|492
|Purdue
|2004
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|569
|Georgia
|431
|Texas A&M
|2003
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|536
|Georgia
|373
|Auburn
|2002
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|474
|Georgia
|386
|Texas
|2001
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|389
|Stanford
|387.5
|Long Island
|2000
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|490
|Arizona
|472
|Indianapolis
|1999
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|504.5
|Stanford
|441
|Georgia
|1998
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|422
|Arizona
|378
|Minnesota
|1997
|Southern California
|Mark Schubert
|406
|Stanford
|395
|Indianapolis
|1996
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|478
|SMU
|397
|Michigan
|1995
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|497.5
|Michigan
|478.5
|Texas
|1994
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|512
|Texas
|421
|Indianapolis
|1993
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|649.5
|Florida
|421
|Minnesota
|1992
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|735.5
|Texas
|651
|Texas
|1991
|Texas
|Mark Schubert
|746
|Stanford
|653
|Indianapolis
|1990
|Texas
|Mark Schubert
|632
|Stanford
|622.5
|Texas
|1989
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|610.5
|Texas
|547
|Indianapolis
|1988
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|661
|Florida
|542.5
|Texas
|1987
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|648.5
|Stanford
|631.5
|Indianapolis
|1986
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|633
|Florida
|586
|Arkansas
|1985
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|643
|Florida
|400
|Alabama
|1984
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|392
|Stanford
|324
|Indianapolis
|1983
|Stanford
|George Haines
|418.5
|Florida
|389.5
|Nebraska
|1982
|Florida
|Randy Reese
|505
|Stanford
|383
|Florida