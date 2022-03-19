Virginia wins the 2022 NCAA DI women’s swimming and diving national championship

The Virginia Cavaliers have repeated as NCAA DI women's swimming and diving national champions with a resounding victory in Atlanta, tallying 551.5 points, over 100 more than runner-up Texas' 406 points.

In the final event of the day, Virginia set an American record in the 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:06.91. Watch the race in full below.

Women's 400 Freestyle Relay — 2022 NCAA swimming championships

Day Four concluded with seven events, here are the top finishers in each:

1650 Free : Paige McKenna, Wisconsin: 20 points

: Paige McKenna, Wisconsin: 20 points 200 Back : Regan Smith, Stanford: 20 points

: Regan Smith, Stanford: 20 points 100 Free : Gretchen Walsh, Virginia: 20 points

: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia: 20 points 200 Breast : Kate Douglass, Virginia: 20 points

: Kate Douglass, Virginia: 20 points 200 Fly : Alex Walsh, Virginia: 20 points

: Alex Walsh, Virginia: 20 points Platform Diving : Tarrin Gilliland, Indiana: 20 points

: Tarrin Gilliland, Indiana: 20 points 400 Free Relay: Virginia: 40 points

Click or tap here to see the full results.