Virginia wins the 2022 NCAA DI women's swimming and diving national championship Women's 100 Backstroke - 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships 12:35 am, March 20, 2022Virginia wins back-to-back national championships The Virginia Cavaliers have repeated as NCAA DI women's swimming and diving national champions with a resounding victory in Atlanta, tallying 551.5 points, over 100 more than runner-up Texas' 406 points. In the final event of the day, Virginia set an American record in the 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:06.91. Watch the race in full below. Women's 400 Freestyle Relay — 2022 NCAA swimming championships Day Four concluded with seven events, here are the top finishers in each: 1650 Free: Paige McKenna, Wisconsin: 20 points 200 Back: Regan Smith, Stanford: 20 points 100 Free: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia: 20 points 200 Breast: Kate Douglass, Virginia: 20 points 200 Fly: Alex Walsh, Virginia: 20 points Platform Diving: Tarrin Gilliland, Indiana: 20 points 400 Free Relay: Virginia: 40 points Click or tap here to see the full results. 12:13 pm, March 19, 2022Follow live: Final session of the DI women's swimming and diving championshipsThe 2022 NCAA Division I women's swimming and diving championships will concludes today with the Day Four evening session. Here's the complete schedule for Saturday evening's events: 6 p.m. ET: 200 Back Finals 100 Free Finals 200 Breast Finals Platform Diving 400 Free Relay Click or tap here to view the complete results. On Day Three, North Carolina State's Katharine Berkoff set a new American record of 48.74 in the 100 Backstroke. Watch her record-setting swim below. Women's 100 Backstroke - 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships 1:17 am, March 19, 2022Day 3 swimming and diving finals results Day 3 results of the 2022 NCAA DI women's swimming and diving championships finals on Friday night. Championships conclude Saturday. North Carolina State's Katharine Berkoff set a new American record of 48.74 at the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships in the 100 Backstroke. See the full race below. Women's 100 Backstroke - 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships Here are the top finishers in each event: 400 IM: Alex Walsh, Virginia: 20 points 100 Fly: Kate Douglass, Virginia: 20 points 200 Free: Taylor Ruck, Stanford: 20 points 100 Breast: Kaitlyn Dobler, USC: 20 points 100 Back: Katharine Berkoff, NC State: 20 points 3-meter Diving: Sarah Bacon, Minnesota: 20 points 400 Medley Relay: Virginia: 40 points Click or tap here to view the complete results. 5:19 pm, March 18, 2022Day 3 swimming prelims conclude before finalsDay 3 of the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Swimming and Diving Championships started with the prelims for five swimming events: 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast and 100 back. Here were the top finishers in each event: 400 IM: Alex Walsh, Virginia: 4:01.74 100 Fly: Kate Douglass, Virginia: 50.06 200 Free: Taylor Ruck, Stanford: 1:41.89 100 Breast: Anna Elendt, Texas: 56.88 100 Back: Regan Smith, Stanford: 49.66 Click or tap here to view the complete results. The finals are scheduled to start at 6:03 p.m. ET on Friday. 12:22 pm, March 18, 2022Day 3 schedule: DI Women's Swimming and Diving ChampionshipsThe 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships enter their third day on Friday, March 18 before they conclude Saturday. On Day 2, Virginia's Kate Douglass set the American record in the 50-meter freestyle final, with a time of 20.87 seconds, in one of the highlights of this year's championships. You can watch her record-setting performance below. Women's 50 Freestyle — 2022 NCAA swimming championships Here's the schedule for Friday: Prelims | 10 a.m. ET 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3-meter diving Finals | 6 p.m. ET 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3-meter diving 400 medley rellay Click or tap here to view the day's complete schedule and results. 11:27 pm, March 17, 2022Day 2 results: Virginia's Douglass sets American record in 50m free Women's 50 Freestyle — 2022 NCAA swimming championships The highlight of Day 2 of the DI women's swimming and diving championships came in the 50 meter freestyle final, where Kate Douglass' time of 20.87 seconds set an American women's record. The junior took home first place by .22 seconds over her freshman teammate Gretchen Walsh. Another Cavalier and Gretchen's older sister, Alex Walsh, won the 200 meter individual medley event with a time of 1:50.08, nearly two seconds faster than Stanford's Torri Huske in second. Watch the final heat in full below. Women's 200 Individual Medley — 2022 NCAA swimming championships In the 500 meter freestyle final, Penn's Lia Thomas etched her name in the history books with a time of 4:33.24 to take home the national title, setting a new program record in the process. Watch the final in full below. Women's 500 Freestyle — 2022 NCAA swimming championships Junior Mia Vallee of Miami (FL) won the 1 meter diving championship with a cumulative score of 365.75, edging senior Sarah Bacon of Minnesota by nine points. With a combination of Douglass, the Walsh sisters and Lexi Cuomo, Virginia won the 200 yard freestyle relay national championship with a time of 1:24.96. Women's 200 freestyle relay - 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships The women's DI swimming and diving championships continues Friday morning at 10 a.m. on ESPN3. Click or tap here for live scores and the full schedule for day 3. 2:01 pm, March 17, 2022Day 2 schedule: DI women's swimming and diving championships Women's 200 Medley Relay — 2022 NCAA swimming championships The 2022 NCAA Division I women's swimming and diving championships continue for Day 2 of championship action starting at 10 a.m. ET Thursday, with a morning and evening session. On Wednesday, Virginia won the 200 medley relay with a meet-record time of 1:32.16. Later, Stanford won the 800 free relay in 6:48.30. Here's the complete schedule for Thursday's events: 10 a.m. ET: 500 Free Prelims 200 IM Prelims 50 Free Prelims 1 meter Diving Prelims 6 p.m. ET: 500 Free Finals 200 IM Finals 50 Free Finals 1 meter Diving Finals 200 Free Relay You can follow all of the live results from Thursday's events here. ESPN3 will provide digital broadcast coverage for preliminary and finals sessions Wednesday through Saturday. 2:54 pm, March 16, 2022Day 1 results: DI women's swimming and diving championships Stanford Athletics The first two champions of the DI women's swimming and diving championships have been crowned. Virginia squeaked by NC State to break a meet record in the 200 medley relay — 1:32.16. Watch the entire race below: Women's 200 Medley Relay — 2022 NCAA swimming championships Stanford won the 800 free relay with a time of 6:48.30. The Cavaliers finished second. Watch the race below: Women's 800 Freestyle Relay — 2022 NCAA swimming championships See where each team finished on Wednesday here. The 2022 NCAA Division I women's swimming and diving championships continue tomorrow at 10 a.m. with a morning and evening session. Here's the schedule: 10 a.m.: 500 Free Prelims 200 IM Prelims 50 Free Prelims 1 meter Diving Prelims 6 p.m.: 500 Free Finals 200 IM Finals 50 Free Finals 1 meter Diving Finals 200 Free Relay Follow the live results here. ESPN3 will provide digital broadcast coverage for preliminary and finals sessions Wednesday through Saturday. 4:30 pm, March 10, 2022Qualifying divers announced for 2022 championshipsOn Thursday, the NCAA Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced the divers who qualified for the 2022 championships. A total of 142 divers will compete in this year's championships. You can view both lists of qualifiers here. The 2022 DI championships are scheduled for March 16-19 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. 4:50 pm, March 2, 2022Swimming qualifiers announced for DI women's championships The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimmers who qualified for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 16-19 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. Georgia Tech will serve as the host. A total of 322 participants (281 swimmers and 41 divers) will compete in the championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the Zone Diving Championships held March 7-9. The complete lists of all swimmers (athletes by institution, official psych sheet, relays and alternates) competing in the championships is available at usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be announced Thursday, March 10. ESPN3 will provide digital broadcast coverage for preliminary and finals sessions Wednesday through Saturday. Additionally, ESPNU will air a two-hour show at 7 p.m. Eastern time, Wednesday, March 30. 3:30 pm, February 28, 2022When 2022 DI women's swimming and diving selections will be released The 2022 NCAA Division I women's swimming and diving selections will be released at noon (ET) on Wednesday, March 2 via press release on NCAA.com. The championships are March 16-19 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The field will consist of 205 total participants: 183 swimmers and 22 divers. 3:29 pm, February 28, 2022DI women's swimming and diving championship history Virginia won its first women's swimming and diving championship in school history in 2021. Stanford had won the last three titles and leads the sport with 11 championships since 1982 YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2021 Virginia Todd DeSorbo 491 Texas 344.5 Greensboro 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Stanford Greg Meehan 456 California 418 Austin 2018 Stanford Greg Meehan 593 California 373 Columbus 2017 Stanford Greg Meehan 526.5 California 366 Indianapolis 2016 Georgia Jack Bauerle 414 Stanford 395 Georgia Tech 2015 California Teri McKeever 513 Georgia 452 Greensboro 2014 Georgia Jack Bauerle 528 Stanford 402.5 Minneapolis 2013 Georgia Jack Bauerle 477 California 393 Indianapolis 2012 California Teri McKeever 412.5 Georgia 366 Auburn 2011 California Teri McKeever 424 Georgia 394.5 Texas 2010 Florida Gregg Troy 382 Stanford 379.5 Purdue 2009 California Teri McKeever 411.5 Georgia 400.5 Texas A&M 2008 Arizona Frank Busch 484 Auburn 348 Ohio State 2007 Auburn David Marsh/ Doresey Tierney-Walker 535 Arizona 477 Minnesota 2006 Auburn David Marsh/ Doresey Tierney-Walker 518.5 Georgia 515.5 Georgia 2005 Georgia Jack Bauerle 609.5 Auburn 492 Purdue 2004 Auburn David Marsh 569 Georgia 431 Texas A&M 2003 Auburn David Marsh 536 Georgia 373 Auburn 2002 Auburn David Marsh 474 Georgia 386 Texas 2001 Georgia Jack Bauerle 389 Stanford 387.5 Long Island 2000 Georgia Jack Bauerle 490 Arizona 472 Indianapolis 1999 Georgia Jack Bauerle 504.5 Stanford 441 Georgia 1998 Stanford Richard Quick 422 Arizona 378 Minnesota 1997 Southern California Mark Schubert 406 Stanford 395 Indianapolis 1996 Stanford Richard Quick 478 SMU 397 Michigan 1995 Stanford Richard Quick 497.5 Michigan 478.5 Texas 1994 Stanford Richard Quick 512 Texas 421 Indianapolis 1993 Stanford Richard Quick 649.5 Florida 421 Minnesota 1992 Stanford Richard Quick 735.5 Texas 651 Texas 1991 Texas Mark Schubert 746 Stanford 653 Indianapolis 1990 Texas Mark Schubert 632 Stanford 622.5 Texas 1989 Stanford Richard Quick 610.5 Texas 547 Indianapolis 1988 Texas Richard Quick 661 Florida 542.5 Texas 1987 Texas Richard Quick 648.5 Stanford 631.5 Indianapolis 1986 Texas Richard Quick 633 Florida 586 Arkansas 1985 Texas Richard Quick 643 Florida 400 Alabama 1984 Texas Richard Quick 392 Stanford 324 Indianapolis 1983 Stanford George Haines 418.5 Florida 389.5 Nebraska 1982 Florida Randy Reese 505 Stanford 383 Florida