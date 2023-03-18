Virginia wins 2023 NCAA DI women's swimming and diving championships
Virginia wins 2023 DI women's swimming and diving championship
Virginia won its third consecutive DI women's swimming and diving national championship, accumulating 541.5 points, over 100 points more than second-place Texas.
The Cavaliers won three more titles on day four to up their weekend total to 11. Kate Douglass won her seventh individual NCAA title in the 200m breaststroke.
Click or tap here for final results in each event.
Click or tap here to see the best replays from the championships.
2023 NCAA DI women's swimming and diving championships qualifying swimmers announced
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimmers who qualified for the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 15-18 at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, will serve as the host.
A total of 322 participants (281 swimmers and 41 divers) will compete in the championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the Zone Diving Championships held March 6-11. The complete lists of all swimmers (athletes by institution, official psych sheet, relays and alternates) competing in the championships is available at usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be announced Sunday, March 12.
ESPN+ will provide live digital coverage for preliminary and finals sessions Wednesday through Saturday. Tape-delayed coverage of the women’s championships will be on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, Wednesday, March 29.
When are the 2023 DI women's swimming and diving selections?
The 2023 NCAA Division I women's swimming and diving selections will be released on NCAA.com on Wednesday, March 1, via press release.
When: Wednesday, March 1
Where: NCAA.com
The championships will be held March 15-18 at Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
DI women's swimming and diving championship history
Below is the year-by-year history of NCAA DI women's swimming and diving team champions. Virginia won the team title for the second straight year in 2022.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Virginia
|Todd DeSorbo
|551.5
|Texas
|406
|Atlanta
|2021
|Virginia
|Todd DeSorbo
|491
|NC State
|354
|Greensboro
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Stanford
|Greg Meehan
|456
|California
|418
|Austin
|2018
|Stanford
|Greg Meehan
|593
|California
|373
|Columbus
|2017
|Stanford
|Greg Meehan
|526.5
|California
|366
|Indianapolis
|2016
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|414
|Stanford
|395
|Georgia Tech
|2015
|California
|Teri McKeever
|513
|Georgia
|452
|Greensboro
|2014
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|528
|Stanford
|402.5
|Minneapolis
|2013
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|477
|California
|393
|Indianapolis
|2012
|California
|Teri McKeever
|412.5
|Georgia
|366
|Auburn
|2011
|California
|Teri McKeever
|424
|Georgia
|394.5
|Texas
|2010
|Florida
|Gregg Troy
|382
|Stanford
|379.5
|Purdue
|2009
|California
|Teri McKeever
|411.5
|Georgia
|400.5
|Texas A&M
|2008
|Arizona
|Frank Busch
|484
|Auburn
|348
|Ohio State
|2007
|Auburn
|David Marsh/ Doresey Tierney-Walker
|535
|Arizona
|477
|Minnesota
|2006
|Auburn
|David Marsh/ Doresey Tierney-Walker
|518.5
|Georgia
|515.5
|Georgia
|2005
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|609.5
|Auburn
|492
|Purdue
|2004
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|569
|Georgia
|431
|Texas A&M
|2003
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|536
|Georgia
|373
|Auburn
|2002
|Auburn
|David Marsh
|474
|Georgia
|386
|Texas
|2001
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|389
|Stanford
|387.5
|Long Island
|2000
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|490
|Arizona
|472
|Indianapolis
|1999
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|504.5
|Stanford
|441
|Georgia
|1998
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|422
|Arizona
|378
|Minnesota
|1997
|Southern California
|Mark Schubert
|406
|Stanford
|395
|Indianapolis
|1996
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|478
|SMU
|397
|Michigan
|1995
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|497.5
|Michigan
|478.5
|Texas
|1994
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|512
|Texas
|421
|Indianapolis
|1993
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|649.5
|Florida
|421
|Minnesota
|1992
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|735.5
|Texas
|651
|Texas
|1991
|Texas
|Mark Schubert
|746
|Stanford
|653
|Indianapolis
|1990
|Texas
|Mark Schubert
|632
|Stanford
|622.5
|Texas
|1989
|Stanford
|Richard Quick
|610.5
|Texas
|547
|Indianapolis
|1988
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|661
|Florida
|542.5
|Texas
|1987
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|648.5
|Stanford
|631.5
|Indianapolis
|1986
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|633
|Florida
|586
|Arkansas
|1985
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|643
|Florida
|400
|Alabama
|1984
|Texas
|Richard Quick
|392
|Stanford
|324
|Indianapolis
|1983
|Stanford
|George Haines
|418.5
|Florida
|389.5
|Nebraska
|1982
|Florida
|Randy Reese
|505
|Stanford
|383
|Florida