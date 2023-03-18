Virginia wins 2023 NCAA DI women's swimming and diving championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimmers who qualified for the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 15-18 at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, will serve as the host.

A total of 322 participants (281 swimmers and 41 divers) will compete in the championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the Zone Diving Championships held March 6-11. The complete lists of all swimmers (athletes by institution, official psych sheet, relays and alternates) competing in the championships is available at usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be announced Sunday, March 12.

ESPN+ will provide live digital coverage for preliminary and finals sessions Wednesday through Saturday. Tape-delayed coverage of the women’s championships will be on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, Wednesday, March 29.